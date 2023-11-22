First Look: The Aper KOMPace Has "Rising Pivot Technology"

Nov 22, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo

High-pivot bikes continue to prove popular, but most only provide a truly rearward axle path (their main selling point) during the first part of the travel. As the suspension gets deeper into its stroke, the axle starts to move vertically, and then often forwards slightly towards bottom-out. In theory, this reduces the ability to absorb square edge hits when already deep in the travel.

Aper intro

by seb-stott
Aper is a startup bike brand from Greece, founded by two mechanical engineers, Nikos Lamprou and Giorgos Kostopoulos. Aper is Latin for wild boar, which roam the Erymanthus mountains in Greece near where the company is based. Their first bike, the KOMPace, is a 160 mm travel enduro bike with something they call "rising pivot technology".


photo


Suspension

The axle moves up and backwards throughout the whole travel range, thanks to a virtual pivot point that moves upwards and back as the suspension compresses. One of the most extreme high-pivot enduro bikes we've seen recently is the Forbidden Dreadnought, which has an axle path that moves backwards by 30 mm over its travel range. The Aper's suspension system has 45 mm of rearward movement over its 160mm of vertical suspension travel.

It achieves this with a main pivot that slides on a linear rail (somewhat like Yeti's Switch Infinity system), which moves up and back at a roughly 45-degree angle as the suspension compresses. A link connects the rear triangle to the mainframe and helps define the axle path, which curves upwards very slightly as it moves back and up through the travel. The 60 mm stroke shock is mounted such that it slides parallel to the rail, minimising rotation at the shock eyelets. An idler pulley moves with the swingarm, minimising pedal kickback and keeping anti-squat levels in check.

photo
The rear axle path (orange) is far more rearward than most high pivots, maintaining a path that approximates the fork's trajectory (blue). On this scale, most bikes would have a rear axle path that looks almost vertical, then slightly forward towards full travel.
photo
According to Aper, the leverage curve is regressive (there's more leverage over the shock at the end of the travel than at the start). This will likely require an air shock with plenty of volume spacers to work well.

Aper doesn't have anti-quat or anti-rise numbers to share just yet (I'll update this article when they do) but it's safe to say that the anti-rise (the effect of braking forces to compress the suspension) will be on the high side.


photo

Geometry

Aper is offering three sizes, each of which has two BB height/frame angle options thanks to a flip chip which is located on the lower shock mount. Aper says the flip chip can be used to run the bike with a 27.5" or a 29" rear wheel. However, the geometry chart shows a 9 mm difference in BB drop between the settings, and a 27.5" wheel is 19 mm smaller in radius than 29", so the geometry won't be fully compensated. So, it's sort of a halfway house between a geometry adjuster and a wheel-size compensator.

According to my calculations, with 29" wheels in the low mode, the BB height will be around 348 mm; with a 27.5" rear wheel in the high mode, it will be around 338 mm. Both fall within the normal range.


photo

photo
The aforementioned flip chip.
photo

Construction

The frame is CNC-machined in-house out of 7075 T6 aluminium (somewhat like Pole's bikes). It features a bottle mount with a claimed one-litre capacity, SRAM UDH hanger and an anodized finish with a choice of colours. The rail system benefits from a maintenance grease port. The claimed weight is 4.080 g (S1, w/o shock). Maximum seatpost insertion depth is as follows: S1: 215 mm / S2: 235 mm / S3: 265 mm.

The Aper KOMPace is available to preorder now at aper-bikes.com. The price is €3,469 for the frameset including headset, seat clamp, chain device, thru-axle and idler, for orders placed before December 31st.

photo



24 Comments
  • 16 0
 And now a quick word from the PB comments section to find out what we did wrong, take it away . . . . .
  • 2 0
 Where does the battery go? You mean i actually have to put effort in?
  • 2 0
 spaces between ellipses was your first mistake...
  • 8 0
 So this is what yeti could have made if they were back in downhill racing? Seriously interesting design, can't wait to see a downhill bike with this design.
  • 3 0
 Weird looking, but interesting approach... wonder if it is gonna sell...
  • 2 0
 At least this one won't drop the chain unlike trek slash. The idler is narrow wide and taller teeth but inaccessible.
  • 1 0
 This was an issue with early bikes which was fixed. Not before being used for clickbait though.
  • 1 0
 would love to see it with Lal drivetrain... like with treck they wouls save this stupid pulley hanging and a delirieur... a perfect trade off...
  • 2 0
 will be a dream to clean after a ride in the mud ^^
  • 1 0
 That first pic makes me think of what you could expect if you asked ChatGPT to design a high pivot bike
  • 1 0
 Who cares about the tech. More importantly, what lovely riding, scenery and editing guys.
  • 2 1
 Its not that hard to deliver a rearward axle path for the full travel.
  • 6 0
 That's true, but I think the idea here is that the axle path is less curved so more consistent in its direction throughout the travel than a (high) single pivot. Whether that's a good thing or not is another matter.
  • 1 0
 if the latest Slash and a Liteville 301 had a baby…
  • 1 0
 and a straight chain line
  • 2 0
 The balls destroyer
  • 1 1
 Looks like a new version of an Balfa BB7
  • 1 1
 535 reach 625 stack aha...no thanx 425 chainstay ..abnormal size adat's
  • 2 0
 On high pivot the chainstay grows noticably when into the stroke, so they need to start short. As high as this pivot is, it might grow a lot?
  • 1 0
 4.080.
  • 4 4
 Castration Technology
  • 11 0
 Dunno what's your riding style man, but if your balls are there you're doing it wrong.
  • 1 2
 Proposing a new name for this model: Debollikator 3000.
  • 2 0
 Maybe ask a doctor if they're down there







