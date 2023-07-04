First Look: The Berria Bravo is a 28mm Travel Hardtail

Berria is a Spanish brand with a very diverse catalog, ranging from road machines to all-mountain e-bikes. At the forefront of their innovation is their XC lineup, showcasing their newest developments in frame design and manufacturing. For the 2024 model year, Berria is unveiling the new Bravo, their XC-race hardtail, which now sports a unique soft-tail design.



Meant to split the difference between a fully rigid hardtail and a true full suspension, the Bravo offers a small amount of chassis flex that is meant to isolate the rider from some of the harshness of the racetrack.



Berria Bravo Details

• Intended use: XC

• Carbon frame

• 28mm of "Softex" suspension

• 14mm flex Tibia seatpost

• 100mm fork

• 66.5°-68° head angle (size dependent)

• 999g or 1270g frame (BR/Normal frame)

• Price: €2,399 - €5,599

• www.berriabikes.com • Intended use: XC• Carbon frame• 28mm of "Softex" suspension• 14mm flex Tibia seatpost• 100mm fork• 66.5°-68° head angle (size dependent)• 999g or 1270g frame (BR/Normal frame)• Price: €2,399 - €5,599