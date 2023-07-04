First Look: The Berria Bravo is a 28mm Travel Hardtail

Berria is a Spanish brand with a very diverse catalog, ranging from road machines to all-mountain e-bikes. At the forefront of their innovation is their XC lineup, showcasing their newest developments in frame design and manufacturing. For the 2024 model year, Berria is unveiling the new Bravo, their XC-race hardtail, which now sports a unique soft-tail design.
Meant to split the difference between a fully rigid hardtail and a true full suspension, the Bravo offers a small amount of chassis flex that is meant to isolate the rider from some of the harshness of the racetrack.
Berria Bravo Details
• Intended use: XC
• Carbon frame
• 28mm of "Softex" suspension
• 14mm flex Tibia seatpost
• 100mm fork
• 66.5°-68° head angle (size dependent)
• 999g or 1270g frame (BR/Normal frame)
• Price: €2,399 - €5,599
• www.berriabikes.com
Sporting a 100mm fork, the Bravo is generally a very conservative XC hardtail, save for the unique chassis tech. Reach numbers range from 397-465mm, and the head angle progressively steepens from 66.5° on the XS to 68° on the L. While size-specific head angles are fairly unheard of, my best guess is this was a decision made to try to keep the wheelbase of the bike fairly tight, to maintain a livelier character as the bikes grow. The seat tube angle ranges from 74-75°, further cementing the non-radical nature of the geometry.
While the exact inner-workings of the Softex flex stay system aren't quite clear, the design does revolve around the separation of the front triangle, chainstay, and seatstay assemblies, allowing for some movement between them under impact load. The point of deflection is at the toptube-seattube junction, and appears to be a sealed pivot, if you could call it that.
Interestingly, the seat post itself plays into the rider-suspension system of the bike, with the house-brand Tibia post offering 14mm of deflection to further take the edge off. We've seen plenty of takes on this design in the past, and they certainly do improve comfort when you can't leave the saddle through rough terrain. With more and more XC athletes choosing dropper posts, I'm curious to see how many folks end up keeping the flex post mounted, but time will tell.
Key data: Nm forces ranging from "low" to "high."
There are three colors and multiple build kits to choose from, with prices ranging from €2,399 to €5,599.
Builds have a nice mix brands and budgets, erring on the inexpensive side. Berria offers a custom builder program for folks who want to take the a-la-carte approach.
The Bravo has already seen action under the Berria Vittoria UCI Factory Team at the Leogang XCO. With very low frame weights and the potential added benefit of the flex system, we'll be keen to see how the bike gets on this season.
For more photos and graphics, check out the high-res gallery here
.
For purchasing options and more information on the Berria Bravo, head over to Berria's website
.
Half of the suspension is realistically removed from most of the bikes bought.
Softtail yay, cable tourism nay.