First Look: The Compotech Cduro Integrates Its Carbon Tubes and Joints - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Normally, when we bring you new bikes from new brands they come from enthusiasts and shed builders with a lot of passion but not a great history of designing and building complex machines. That's definitely not the case with the Cduro bike from Compotech.

The Czech brand was founded in 1994 and is a specialist in carbon fiber tube and beam manufacturing. The second-ever product it produced was a carbon lower leg for a telescopic MTB fork and it has been building everything from kayaks, to sailboats to seat tubes since.

The Cduro started in 2017 as a passion project and was inspired by both the enduro trails of the local Sumava mountains and the fact that Compotech's R&D Director, Ondrej Uher, couldn't find a carbon-framed long travel, progressive geometry bike to tame them at the time. The mission for Compotech was to build the kind of bike with the geometry to rival a Pole or a Nicolai while using its in-house carbon technology.
Compotech Cduro Details

Frame material: carbon fiber
Travel: 170mm
Wheelsize: 29"
Intended Use: Enduro
Price: TBC
Available: 2022
More information: compotech.com

Compotech's facility is located in Susice in the Czech Republic, close to the German and Austrian border.

There are a few things Compotech has done differently with this bike. Firstly, its carbon yarn is picked from over 50 types of fibers available on the market, which it says makes it possible to "optimize tubes with unrivalled freedom." Secondly, the layup is done via automation using Robot-Assisted Fiber Laying (RAFL) and the tubes are created with Integrated Loop Technology (ILT), where the joint and tube are made from one piece of carbon fiber.

Compotech explains, "In principle, you can take one fiber tow, which is continuously impregnated, and 'wind' it, using a robot arm, around the mandrel-tool with the unique and precise end adaptors, forming a loop diameter, thus connection for other tubes in the frame." In short, the way this frame differs from other additive manufactured frames, such as the Moorhuhn or the Atherton Bikes, is that instead of having separate lugs and tubes joined together, they are all one piece on the Cduro.


Compotech lists a number of advantages to this system. Firstly it makes assembly easier as it's effectively just a case of putting a jigsaw together. They also claim it is, "exceptionally stiff, strong and reliable as there is no fiber cut, joint or hand lamination." Finally, automating the process means it's cheaper as there's less labour and it removes any quality issues caused by human error.



So, why has nobody tried this before? Well, Compotech believes the bike industry to be very conservative, relying on technology developed in the 1970s and hand lamination. They think that the bike industry is missing its Elon Musk to move it into its next phase of carbon production.

Compotech first began exploring ILT in 1995 in co-operation with CTU Prague, in return they have been able to use the university's FEM analysis and strain measurement equipment to validate its bike.

As for the bike itself, it's a single pivot design to keep it simple and reliable. Thanks to the long reach of the bike, Compotech had plenty of space to move the main pivot around and have ended up satisfied with its characteristics, the suspension graphs are below:



Inspired by bikes from the likes of Pole and Nicolai, it's no surprise that this bike has some serious length to it with a reach of 500mm in size medium. The following chart is based on a 29er with 150mm but it can also be run as a mullet with 160mm travel with a longer stroke shock.


Compotech is hoping to have the bike on sale by early next year and expect the price to be competitive thanks to the automated nature of its construction. It is also apparently working on other mountain bike projects but is keeping its cards close to its chest for the time being. For more information, click here.




Reviews and Tech First Looks Pond Beaver 2021 Enduro Bikes Compotech Compotech Cduro


19 Comments

  • 9 3
 Metal tubes and welds are the only thing everyone needs!
  • 1 0
 500% agree
  • 1 7
flag NorCalNomad (11 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 what a dumb comment
  • 2 0
 4130% agree
  • 2 1
 This thing looks sexy as hell IMO, but there are some definite concerns. Thin carbon, even when layered correctly, gives me the heebie jeebies especially in places under a lot of weight and torque. So those head tube layers make me nervous. Furthermore it just creates more areas for frame disconnects or de-laminations. Still seems super sick.
  • 3 1
 Agreed, that carbon looks sketchy as heck
  • 1 0
 I actually think the increase in antisquat as you go through the travel is better than what DW/VPP/Switch-inifity does (which is the opposite)

I'm sure compotech placed the pivot really far forward of the BB to allow for a falling leverage rate (more progression), but the increase in antisquat deeper in the travel is a nice side effect.
  • 1 0
 I'm no structural engineer, but those 2 "straps" look too weak. Maybe enough for an XC bike though. I would be scared that the head tube just sheers off when landing a jump. That being said, it looks awesome!
  • 1 1
 This makes so much sense! An unbroken chain of carbon fiber is immensly more strong than a broken, then glued piece, which is basically all other carbon fiber manufacture process, making me not doubt for a second the strength of those thin looking joints. Adding that these get bonded to the tubes underneath should make for a brilliantly strong frame. And it doesn't even look like a Session!
  • 3 0
 large ... 530mm of reach next year XL 600mm
  • 2 1
 That’s the result of a compromise when you go for super steep seat angles. If you don’t extend your reach your ETT gets too short and you end up cramped on flatter bits and perhaps over extended on descents. Add a taller person to the picture and you need to add good 6-8cm of reach to what used to be the norm in 2016 when cool seat angle was 75-76
  • 1 0
 ..
  • 1 0
 I'll admit the frame looks a little be square for me. Weird how some bikes are like that
  • 2 0
 Looks like another frame I've seen in titanium except carbon
  • 1 0
 Looks like this one? www.pinkbike.com/photo/20056691
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: Yep, I think they both look pretty sweet
  • 1 0
 Looks like the strongest carbon on the bike is the Chromag BZA bars.
  • 1 0
 No water bottle cage? Not sure if a small bottle will even fit in there.
  • 1 0
 Sick AF

Post a Comment



