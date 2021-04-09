First Look: The Compotech Cduro Integrates Its Carbon Tubes and Joints - Pond Beaver 2021

The Cduro started in 2017 as a passion project and was inspired by both the enduro trails of the local Sumava mountains and the fact that Compotech's R&D Director, Ondrej Uher, couldn't find a carbon-framed long travel, progressive geometry bike to tame them at the time. The mission for Compotech was to build the kind of bike with the geometry to rival a Pole or a Nicolai while using its in-house carbon technology.



Compotech Cduro Details



Frame material: carbon fiber

Travel: 170mm

Wheelsize: 29"

Intended Use: Enduro

Price: TBC

Available: 2022

More information: compotech.com

