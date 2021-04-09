First Look: The Compotech Cduro Integrates Its Carbon Tubes and Joints - Pond Beaver 2021

Normally, when we bring you new bikes from new brands they come from enthusiasts and shed builders with a lot of passion but not a great history of designing and building complex machines. That's definitely not the case with the Cduro bike from Compotech.
The Czech brand was founded in 1994 and is a specialist in carbon fiber tube and beam manufacturing. The second-ever product it produced was a carbon lower leg for a telescopic MTB fork and it has been building everything from kayaks, to sailboats to seat tubes since.
The Cduro started in 2017 as a passion project and was inspired by both the enduro trails of the local Sumava mountains and the fact that Compotech's R&D Director, Ondrej Uher, couldn't find a carbon-framed long travel, progressive geometry bike to tame them at the time. The mission for Compotech was to build the kind of bike with the geometry to rival a Pole or a Nicolai while using its in-house carbon technology.
Compotech Cduro DetailsFrame material:
carbon fiberTravel:
170mmWheelsize:
29"Intended Use:
EnduroPrice:
TBCAvailable:
2022More information: compotech.com
There are a few things Compotech has done differently with this bike. Firstly, its carbon yarn is picked from over 50 types of fibers available on the market, which it says makes it possible to "optimize tubes with unrivalled freedom." Secondly, the layup is done via automation using Robot-Assisted Fiber Laying (RAFL) and the tubes are created with Integrated Loop Technology (ILT), where the joint and tube are made from one piece of carbon fiber.
Compotech explains, "In principle, you can take one fiber tow, which is continuously impregnated, and 'wind' it, using a robot arm, around the mandrel-tool with the unique and precise end adaptors, forming a loop diameter, thus connection for other tubes in the frame." In short, the way this frame differs from other additive manufactured frames, such as the Moorhuhn
or the Atherton Bikes
, is that instead of having separate lugs and tubes joined together, they are all one piece on the Cduro.
Compotech lists a number of advantages to this system. Firstly it makes assembly easier as it's effectively just a case of putting a jigsaw together. They also claim it is, "exceptionally stiff, strong and reliable as there is no fiber cut, joint or hand lamination." Finally, automating the process means it's cheaper as there's less labour and it removes any quality issues caused by human error.
So, why has nobody tried this before? Well, Compotech believes the bike industry to be very conservative, relying on technology developed in the 1970s and hand lamination. They think that the bike industry is missing its Elon Musk to move it into its next phase of carbon production.
Compotech first began exploring ILT in 1995 in co-operation with CTU Prague, in return they have been able to use the university's FEM analysis and strain measurement equipment to validate its bike.
As for the bike itself, it's a single pivot design to keep it simple and reliable. Thanks to the long reach of the bike, Compotech had plenty of space to move the main pivot around and have ended up satisfied with its characteristics, the suspension graphs are below:
Inspired by bikes from the likes of Pole and Nicolai, it's no surprise that this bike has some serious length to it with a reach of 500mm in size medium. The following chart is based on a 29er with 150mm but it can also be run as a mullet with 160mm travel with a longer stroke shock.
Compotech is hoping to have the bike on sale by early next year and expect the price to be competitive thanks to the automated nature of its construction. It is also apparently working on other mountain bike projects but is keeping its cards close to its chest for the time being. For more information, click here
.
19 Comments
I'm sure compotech placed the pivot really far forward of the BB to allow for a falling leverage rate (more progression), but the increase in antisquat deeper in the travel is a nice side effect.
Post a Comment