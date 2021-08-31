First Look: The Digit Datum Has Shock Strut Suspension

Aug 31, 2021
by Seb Stott  


Kickstarter product campaigns often aren't that promising, but this one caught our eye. The Datum from Digit Bikes is the brainchild of Tim Lane, the man behind Dirt Baggies and several successful road bike designs. It's a trail bike with a pretty interesting suspension arrangement. The bespoke rear shock/strut is housed inside the top tube and is held rigidly in place with a pair of fork bushings; it forms a structural and integral part of the suspension system. The rear triangle is attached to this with a pivot, while a short link connects the bottom of the rear triangle to a bottom bracket concentric pivot.

DIgit Datum Details
• 140mm Analog suspension with shock strut claimed to be lighter, stiffer and simpler
• Intended use: Trail
• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
• Designed for 150mm-160mm fork
• 12" shock with 2:1 leverage ratio claimed to offer more consistent damping and spring rate
• Made in the USA
• Pricing TBC
digitbikes.com


The design is called Analog because the sliding strut is an analog (equivalent) of the rocker link at the top of a conventional four-bar design. Digit aren't the first to use a sliding element in place of pivots as part of the suspension linkage: Naild and Yeti have done that before with their R3act and Switch Infinity designs, respectively. But Digit's design is different in that the strut is both a structural element and a shock, which cuts down on the number of parts required.

Pinkbike-Polygon-3-2017
Yeti SB5c Turq Review
Sliding suspension elements have been proven to work before.

Digit aren't the first to do this either, as Resistance Bikes, Maverick's Monolink and Boulder Bicycles all used integral shock struts, but the Datum is a little different to all these designs.

Resistance Bikes
The Resistance Insolent also uses a top-tube mounted strut-shock-thingy, made from a Fox 40 stanchion.

When asked to categorize his design, Tim Lane says he started out referring to it as a "3-bar link". He admits that's "not quite engineering correct [but] it's a snappy name that conveys the point that there are fewer parts." He added, "I think it could be called an 'offset slider-crank mechanism with the wheel riding on the connecting rod'." Probably a good marketing decision not to call it that.

There are three pivot locations in total - two on either side of the short lower link, and one where the swingarm drives the shock/strut. That may sound more complex than an Orange-style single pivot, but even those have three pivot locations if you include the two rotating shock bushings. Conventional four-bar bikes (including Horst-link and twin link designs), as well as "faux bars" like Kona use, have four bearing pivot points plus two on either side of the shock, so six in total.

Digit claim that fewer rotating parts mean they can save almost a pound when compared to a four-bar or faux bar design, plus superior stiffness, reliability and lower environmental impact due to the lower part count.

The design also makes it possible to use a straight seat tube, which makes room for long dropper post insertion lengths and two water bottle mounts inside the frame. There's also very little seat tube offset, so the effective seat angle is almost the same no matter the saddle height.

One thing which could be seen as a downside is the need to design a proprietary shock that also functions as a structural frame member. Digit sees this as an advantage, however; because there are no conflicts for space inside the main triangle shared with rockers and water bottles, it allows them to make a bespoke super-long shock.


The damper is at the back of the strut and the air spring is at the front. Two fork bushings allow it to slide while maintaining rigidity.
All the tools needed to service the shock could be found in any good workshop.

The shock strut is 12" long, which apparently allows for larger oil volumes for better damping consistency and larger air volumes for a more linear spring curve, meaning less beginning-stroke stiffness and more mid-travel support. "Because my shock is so long, life is easier for the oil and there's much more of it," Lane explains, "I can have a nice long air spring, and the low leverage ratio puts much less load into the frame and pivots, plus the shock is supported by fork bushings so there's no risk of sideloading the shock shaft."

The damper offers external low-speed compression and rebound adjustment, while the air spring can be fitted with volume spacers to adjust progressivity. The shock is said to be fully self-serviceable using no proprietary tools, and the first service is free to frame buyers. The average leverage ratio is 2:1, meaning the shock moves 70mm over the 140mm of travel. That's a lower leverage ratio than most bikes, which should improve reliability but could increase friction.


The aluminum frame is mullet-specific, offers 140mm of rear travel and is designed to be paired with a 150 or 160mm fork. With a 65-degree head angle and 75-degree seat angle, the geometry is modern without being boundary-pushing.


If the funding round is successful, Digit will make the frames in Southern California and hope to ship the first frames in March 2022. Pricing is still TBC.

Check out digitbikes.com for more.



51 Comments

  • 26 0
 Not sure how well it works, but it looks fantastic!
  • 2 0
 Yeah, waiting for the review tru written or video. I hope someone reviewed it tru video so that we can see how it works.
  • 10 0
 What's old is new again... Boulder Gazell, 1991.. shock was in exact same place. Steel frame. 3 inch travel, elevated stay mono-pivot swingarm. It used motorcycle chain links as a swing link to insure the shock shaft didn't bind up by the swingarm's arc of rotation.

mombatbicycles.com/MOMBAT/BikeHistoryPages/Boulder.html
  • 2 0
 I remember lusting after that thing bitd. Glad I never got it. It likely rode terribly like every full sus from the early 90's.
  • 3 0
 I think Maverick cycles had a similar idea back in the day?
  • 2 0
 @m1dg3t: Mavericks were completely different animals. They used a proprietary shock design that formed part of the swingarm.

ep1.pinkbike.org/p4pb18931156/p4pb18931156.jpg
  • 1 0
 @IamZOSO:

I owned a flaming hot pink one (with matching hot pink Rockshox RS1 fork). It rode okay. Ridiculously heavy frames though (like 8 pounds for a medium).
  • 1 0
 @deeeight: In my defense, I did say similar not same LoL. As soon as I saw this Digit with integral mono shock I thought of the Maverick. If I would have read the OP I would've saw that they included a link for comparison reasons. Still working on the 1st coffee of the day, so putting the cart before the horse is not uncommon HaHa
  • 11 0
 Wish me luck!
  • 2 0
 nice work, tup
  • 1 0
 @DirtBagTim: Need any testers? Big Grin
  • 10 4
 5 quid says that will destroy the shock shaft over time due to the forward end of the shock being pinned in place. The design might give a perfectly linear path into the frame for the rear shock pivot, but there's got to be some flex in there...
  • 14 1
 The damper shafts in your forks don't get destroyed because the fork legs and bushings keep everything lined up and can take immense force compared with the glide rings inside a conventional rear shock. It's the same principle.
  • 1 0
 @DirtBagTim: do you have to pull the strut go adjust/check sir pressure?
  • 1 0
 @RusMan: looks like the valve extends out of the top tube about midway down
  • 1 0
 Any link to the things you said? I’m interested about the frame and its reliabilities.
  • 2 0
 @gotohe11carolina: Yes, there's a valve under the TT. It will be shorter for production and the damper dials will be right next to it. You can just about see them here: www.pinkbike.com/photo/21203082
  • 5 0
 The Resistance Insolent made sense since its a linkage driven single pivot. The single pivot point ensures the wheel path is always radial. The load applied on the shock is in the axial direction. But with the configuration, since it has a lower link and a solid rear triangle, the wheel path is guided by the lower link and the shocks travel. That shock will be seeing load in the axial and radial direction. those bushings are going to wear out like crazy and on larger hits its possible to bind.
  • 3 0
 Where will it all end?

Shock in the top tube
Dropper post & cable in the seat tube
Mulitool in the head tube
Tubeless kit in the handlebars
Doughnuts in the downtube Swat box,
A motor in the bottom bracket and battery in the downtube
All that's left are the seat stays & chain stays and even they can have internal cable routing in there., but I'm sure we could fit something else in-
lift a little flap in the seat stay and have a trash port so you leave the trails pristine?
Hermetically sealed chamber for smuggling drugs, cheese or dinosaur embryos across the border?

We live in a brave new world of bikes with thinks stuffed inside the tubes
  • 1 0
 It has to be for cheese embryos.
  • 1 0
 We're not quite in that brave new world yet. You still have to choose between doughnuts OR a battery in the down tube.
  • 6 0
 Something about the second bike looks inappropriate to me.
  • 6 0
 What's wrong with a rigid shaft with minimal friction?
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: your lady would be better suited to answer that question Wink
  • 4 1
 This really isn't a bad structural solution, and could be the way of the future for every mtb suspension application. Probably what I'd use if I ruled my own communist little country.
  • 3 0
 Great looking frame. Only available in mullet might be a deterrent for some potential buyers.
  • 2 0
 Humm.. The shock body look like 3 times longer than the space between the top tube and the seat tube. What do you do if the o-ring of the shock head fail ?
  • 1 0
 Good question. Could work if the top tube itself was the canister body, but then again, how do you machine the inside after welding?
  • 3 0
 Honestly, I'd rip on that.
  • 2 0
 I had a Boulders Bicycle Gazelle back in 91/92 that had a very similar design.
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of my old Balfa Bel Air, which was a great bike. The in line shock was a normal shock in the top tube though,not proprietary such as this
  • 2 0
 Balfa didn't do it first either. These sorts of shock in the frame tube designs all trace back to some rear suspension bikes in the late 1800s but in mountain bikes specifically with the shock inside the top tube, Boulder bikes out of Colorado did it first thirty years ago.

mombatbicycles.com/MOMBAT/BikeHistoryPages/Boulder.html
  • 1 1
 "Kickstarter *BIKE product campaigns often aren't that promising..."

Fixed it for ya. Lots of neat stuff comes through Kickstarter, but the bike stuff on there is usually hot garbage.
  • 3 0
 reat triangle looks very similar to santacruz 5010/Bronson 1st gen
  • 2 0
 It really does look very similar! That's for the prototype. the production part will be aluminum welded here in SoCal, and it won't use the fine pitch threads.
  • 2 0
 Love the comments about loads, yet no one questions the fork on the front of their bikes.
  • 1 0
 how do you take apart the shock from inside the frame? there isn't a collision with the seat-tube? or do the shock disassemble in a special way?
  • 2 0
 My guess is to release all air pressure and collapse the shock tube. Once you do that and disconnect it from the rear triangle it should slide out? I could be wrong Smile
  • 3 0
 Neat
  • 2 0
 so.... can I put a coil on it?
  • 1 0
 With a trust fork out front it would be like an Mtb with reversed suspension
  • 2 0
 Hmmmmmm
  • 2 1
 Lots of side load on the shock...
  • 2 0
 Same with a fork, which this bears more resemblance to than a typical linkage driven shock.
  • 3 0
 Same order of magnitude as what's on a fork's tube.
  • 1 0
 relying on the rear shock to help guide the wheel path. huge axial loads.
  • 2 0
 could be solved with another swing link coming down from the seat mast to the shock mount?
  • 3 0
 From which fork legs also suffer, but here's it's not as bad.
  • 1 0
 meh, Resistance to say "looks like a session"
  • 1 0
 Dinging your top tube could get a whole lot more expensive....
  • 1 0
 no thanks

Post a Comment



