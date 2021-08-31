First Look: The Digit Datum Has Shock Strut Suspension

Digit claim that fewer rotating parts mean they can save almost a pound when compared to a four-bar or faux bar design, plus superior stiffness, reliability and lower environmental impact due to the lower part count.



The design also makes it possible to use a straight seat tube, which makes room for long dropper post insertion lengths and two water bottle mounts inside the frame. There's also very little seat tube offset, so the effective seat angle is almost the same no matter the saddle height.

