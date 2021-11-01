First Look: The 2022 Giant Trance X Keeps the Fun Alive with 27.5" Wheels

Nov 1, 2021
by Matt Beer  


While other brands are pushing for mixed wheeled trail bikes, Giant's newest generation Trance X is built around dual 27.5" wheels on a chassis delivering 145 mm of travel with a 160 mm fork.

The lineup consists of three models starting at $2,850 USD, except for Australia, which will only have two options. Looking closer, you'll find that there are four frame sizes; S, M, L, XL, but no carbon options.

Trance X Details

• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 145 mm / 160 mm fork
• Dual 27.5"
• Seatstay pivot flip-chip
• 63.8-64.5 degree head angle
• 433 mm / 430 mm
• Size: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $2,850 - $4,500 USD
giant-bicycles.com

Giant says that speed and style is what drove the design of the new Trance X, and that's apparent when you look at the geometry table. Giant gives the option to tweak geometry with a flip chip at the seatstay pivot, dropping the head angle down to 63.8º with short 433 mm chainstays in the low setting.






Frame Details

To soak up bumps large and small, Giant used their well known Maestro suspension design. Utilizing their Aluxx SL-Grade aluminum and a one piece composite rocker link to stiffen things up, the Trance X delivers 145 mm of travel via a 185 mm x 55 mm Trunnion mount shock. By arranging the suspension in this configuration and using a shorter shock, Giant's engineers were able to lower leverage ratio and shorten the chainstays, all while dropping the center of gravity. Specs like a press fit bottom bracket and 148 Boost rear wheel spacing are standard practice by now. Finishing things off are a rubberized chainstay, a downtube protector and internally routed housings, and an accessory mount under the top tube.




Geometry





Models and Pricing

Trance X 3 - $2,850 USD
Trance X 2 - $3,700 USD
Trance X 1 - $4,500 USD

The budget-friendly Trance X 3 features a RockShox Yari RC with a Motion Control damper, Shimano Deore brakes and shifting components, topped off with Giant components like wheels and cockpit. Another $900 for the Trance X2 will get you a Fox Rhythm 36, SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain, TranzX adjustable dropper post, which can be boosted up to 200 mm of drop. At the top of the ladder sits the Trance X 1 with a SRAM GX drivetrain, Code R brakes, and burlier Giant TR-1 wheels.

All the models use roll on 2.6 Maxxis Assegai and Minion DHR II tire, as well as Fox DPS shocks, except the Trance X 1, which gets a Float X rear shock and Fox 36 Performance Elite fork with a Grip 2 damper.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Giant Giant Trance X


10 Comments

  • 6 0
 Giant doing prices right!
  • 9 6
 I'm sure they're great, but the curved top tube/tall standover makes them look like they're from 2010.
On the plus side you can tell it's a Giant.
  • 1 0
 I don't agree. I think they look steller and the fact that I don't need a 200mm dropper on it because they made proper standover height is a huge plus. Not every bike needs to look like an oversized dirt jumper.
  • 2 0
 Tall standover? How short are you to where that's an issue on a mid travel 27.5 bike?
  • 4 1
 Rad bike, works for anything
  • 2 0
 A well done update to the 27.5 trance. Hard to think of a bike that may be more fun for everything you can throw at it.
  • 1 0
 They seem decently spec and geo seem good also, we will have to find out Once I build some up and take em for a test ride
  • 1 0
 I can't wait until 2026 when the owner brings this by the shop for its first service ever.
  • 1 0
 nice, still same design
  • 1 0
 Whooo!!!

Post a Comment



