First Look: The Instinctiv Ocelot is Powered By the 90 Nm Maxon Air S

Instinctiv Bikes, better known for their early adoption of the gearbox , have released a line of eMTBs with a traditional derailleur-operated drivetrain.The Instinctiv Ocelot is available in 125 mm, 135 mm and 145 mm travel variations, and all are powered by the Maxon Air S, a 90 Nm motor with a peak power output of 620 W. With a claimed weight of 18.8 kg (41.5 lbs) the Ocelot is one of the more interesting lightweight, full-power eMTBs we've seen recently, if only for those who ride M-XL bikes.Never heard of Maxon? Here are two facts that might interest you: 1. The motor is made in Switzerland, and 2. Maxon has made electric motors for the NASA rover, Perseverance. Instinctiv Ocelot Details



• Full-carbon frame

• Maxon Air S motor: 90 Nm/620 W

• 400 Wh battery (1.8 kg / 3.96 lb)

• 250 Wh range extender (1.6 kg / 3.5 lb)

• Wheel size: 29"

• Rear Travel: 125/135/145 mm

• Fork Travel: 160 mm

• Head tube angle: 64.5 Degrees

• Claimed weight (125): 18.8 kg / 41.5 lb (+ 1.6 kg / 3.5 lb range extender)

• Sizes: M-XL

• Warranty: 10 years (2 yr on motor)

• Pricing: From 8.530 € (+ 490 € for range extender)

Motor & Frame Construction





Suspension

While the Kodiak frames used needle bearings in the pivots, the Ocelot frames use LLU MAX bearings from Enduro

Leverage curve for the Ocelot 145 Anti-squat

Anti-rise Axle path

Geometry

Pricing & Availability