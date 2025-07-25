First Look: The Instinctiv Ocelot is Powered By the 90 Nm Maxon Air S

Motor & Frame Construction
Instinctiv Bikes, better known for their early adoption of the gearbox
, have released a line of eMTBs with a traditional derailleur-operated drivetrain.
The Instinctiv Ocelot is available in 125 mm, 135 mm and 145 mm travel variations, and all are powered by the Maxon Air S, a 90 Nm motor with a peak power output of 620 W. With a claimed weight of 18.8 kg (41.5 lbs) the Ocelot is one of the more interesting lightweight, full-power eMTBs we've seen recently, if only for those who ride M-XL bikes.
Never heard of Maxon? Here are two facts that might interest you: 1. The motor is made in Switzerland, and 2. Maxon has made electric motors for the NASA rover, Perseverance.
Instinctiv Ocelot Details
• Full-carbon frame
• Maxon Air S motor: 90 Nm/620 W
• 400 Wh battery (1.8 kg / 3.96 lb)
• 250 Wh range extender (1.6 kg / 3.5 lb)
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear Travel: 125/135/145 mm
• Fork Travel: 160 mm
• Head tube angle: 64.5 Degrees
• Claimed weight (125): 18.8 kg / 41.5 lb (+ 1.6 kg / 3.5 lb range extender)
• Sizes: M-XL
• Warranty: 10 years (2 yr on motor)
• Pricing: From 8.530 € (+ 490 € for range extender)
• instinctiv.bike
We are yet to see any major manufacturers adopt the Maxon Air S
motor, though I suspect that will change over the coming year. Made in Switzerland, the 90 Nm motor has a peak power output of 620 W. Weighing only 2 kg, that's a very respectable power-to-weight ratio. It doesn't hit the realm of the DJI Avinox, but its power-to-weight ratio surpasses that of competing full power and mid-power motors including the Specialized S-Works 3.1 motor, the Bosch CX Gen 5 motor, the Fazua Ride 60 and the TQ HPR-60.
Perhaps that should come as no big surprise given that Maxon are well known for their compact, lightweight electric motors, some of which have found themselves in surgical robots, implants, F1 cars and outer space.
With just 90 Nm torque, the Maxon Air Drive S won't send you into outer space, but it does package nicely into the slick carbon frame of the Ocelot. Inside is a 400 Wh battery that is not removable. There is also a spot for a 250 Wh range extender, or a water bottle.
Cables run internally, guided throughout. That's a 180mm PM and there is clearance for a 2.6" tire. The seat tube is interrupted by a pivot, limiting the insertion depth for a seat post. As such, the drop length is limited to 150 mm on the M, and 180 mm on the L and XL frames. - with a Fox Transfer.Suspension
Instinctiv has named its variation on a four-bar suspension platform, PUMA. It carries over from their Kodiak gearbox frames. The axle path is dictated by the front triangle, chainstay, seat stay and rocker link, while the leverage curve progression is further managed by the two black links.
All three models - the 125 mm, the 135 mm and the 145 mm - run the same 185 mm x 55 mm Trunnion shock, and all have the same 445 mm chainstay length. The rear wheel travel is changed by using a different set of links to drive the shock. As a result, a drop in travel is also associated with a drop in leverage ratio, but an increase in progression.
While the Kodiak frames used needle bearings in the pivots, the Ocelot frames use LLU MAX bearings from Enduro
For example, the Ocelot 125 has an overall progression of 18%, and a starting leverage of around 2.5. Meanwhile, the Ocelot 145 has an overall progression of 16% and a starting leverage of around 2.8. Axle path is the same for all three models, simply extended on the longer travel assemblies. As such, they share very similar anti-rise and anti-squat curves.Geometry
The Ocelot 125, 135 and 145 are available in sizes M-XL. The 125 and 135 are paired with a 160 mm fork, while the 145 gets a 170 mm fork. Instinctiv say the frame sizes cover riders from 160 cm tall up to 200 cm tall, with reach spanning a 460-500 mm range. As a rider of 163 cm, I'd have concerns over the M being a little too long, even with its 35 mm stem. In fact, putting my height and inseam into the Instinctiv size calculator does confirms that; it states they do not offer a size that would fit well.
All models and frame sizes run the same 445 mm chainstay length, 64.5° head angle and a 77° effective seat tube angle - taken from the height of the head tube.
A quirk to mention: all models are supplied with a 77Designz stem, a strange choice given that its one-piece design will prevent use with many higher rise bars. The 77Designz carbon bar provided is flat.Pricing & Availability
The Instinctiv Ocelot is available to pre-order now, with shipping expected in Q4 on 2025 or Q1 of 2026. The frames are sold with a 10 year warranty, while the Maxon motor has a 2 year warranty. Pricing for each of the models starts at:
• Ocelot 125: 8,700 €
• Ocelot 135: 8,610 €
• Ocelot 145: 8,530 €
