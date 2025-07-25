Powered by Outside

First Look: The Instinctiv Ocelot is Powered By the 90 Nm Maxon Air S

Jul 25, 2025
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

Instinctiv Bikes, better known for their early adoption of the gearbox, have released a line of eMTBs with a traditional derailleur-operated drivetrain.

The Instinctiv Ocelot is available in 125 mm, 135 mm and 145 mm travel variations, and all are powered by the Maxon Air S, a 90 Nm motor with a peak power output of 620 W. With a claimed weight of 18.8 kg (41.5 lbs) the Ocelot is one of the more interesting lightweight, full-power eMTBs we've seen recently, if only for those who ride M-XL bikes.

Never heard of Maxon? Here are two facts that might interest you: 1. The motor is made in Switzerland, and 2. Maxon has made electric motors for the NASA rover, Perseverance.

Instinctiv Ocelot Details

• Full-carbon frame
• Maxon Air S motor: 90 Nm/620 W
• 400 Wh battery (1.8 kg / 3.96 lb)
• 250 Wh range extender (1.6 kg / 3.5 lb)
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear Travel: 125/135/145 mm
• Fork Travel: 160 mm
• Head tube angle: 64.5 Degrees
• Claimed weight (125): 18.8 kg / 41.5 lb (+ 1.6 kg / 3.5 lb range extender)
• Sizes: M-XL
• Warranty: 10 years (2 yr on motor)
• Pricing: From 8.530 € (+ 490 € for range extender)
instinctiv.bike


photo

Motor & Frame Construction

We are yet to see any major manufacturers adopt the Maxon Air S motor, though I suspect that will change over the coming year. Made in Switzerland, the 90 Nm motor has a peak power output of 620 W. Weighing only 2 kg, that's a very respectable power-to-weight ratio. It doesn't hit the realm of the DJI Avinox, but its power-to-weight ratio surpasses that of competing full power and mid-power motors including the Specialized S-Works 3.1 motor, the Bosch CX Gen 5 motor, the Fazua Ride 60 and the TQ HPR-60.

Eurobike 2025
photo

Perhaps that should come as no big surprise given that Maxon are well known for their compact, lightweight electric motors, some of which have found themselves in surgical robots, implants, F1 cars and outer space.

With just 90 Nm torque, the Maxon Air Drive S won't send you into outer space, but it does package nicely into the slick carbon frame of the Ocelot. Inside is a 400 Wh battery that is not removable. There is also a spot for a 250 Wh range extender, or a water bottle.

photo
photo
photo

Cables run internally, guided throughout. That's a 180mm PM and there is clearance for a 2.6" tire. The seat tube is interrupted by a pivot, limiting the insertion depth for a seat post. As such, the drop length is limited to 150 mm on the M, and 180 mm on the L and XL frames. - with a Fox Transfer.



Suspension

Instinctiv has named its variation on a four-bar suspension platform, PUMA. It carries over from their Kodiak gearbox frames. The axle path is dictated by the front triangle, chainstay, seat stay and rocker link, while the leverage curve progression is further managed by the two black links.

All three models - the 125 mm, the 135 mm and the 145 mm - run the same 185 mm x 55 mm Trunnion shock, and all have the same 445 mm chainstay length. The rear wheel travel is changed by using a different set of links to drive the shock. As a result, a drop in travel is also associated with a drop in leverage ratio, but an increase in progression.

photo
photo
While the Kodiak frames used needle bearings in the pivots, the Ocelot frames use LLU MAX bearings from Enduro

For example, the Ocelot 125 has an overall progression of 18%, and a starting leverage of around 2.5. Meanwhile, the Ocelot 145 has an overall progression of 16% and a starting leverage of around 2.8. Axle path is the same for all three models, simply extended on the longer travel assemblies. As such, they share very similar anti-rise and anti-squat curves.

photo
Leverage curve for the Ocelot 145
photo
Anti-squat

photo
Anti-rise
photo
Axle path

Geometry

The Ocelot 125, 135 and 145 are available in sizes M-XL. The 125 and 135 are paired with a 160 mm fork, while the 145 gets a 170 mm fork. Instinctiv say the frame sizes cover riders from 160 cm tall up to 200 cm tall, with reach spanning a 460-500 mm range. As a rider of 163 cm, I'd have concerns over the M being a little too long, even with its 35 mm stem. In fact, putting my height and inseam into the Instinctiv size calculator does confirms that; it states they do not offer a size that would fit well.

All models and frame sizes run the same 445 mm chainstay length, 64.5° head angle and a 77° effective seat tube angle - taken from the height of the head tube.

photo
photo

A quirk to mention: all models are supplied with a 77Designz stem, a strange choice given that its one-piece design will prevent use with many higher rise bars. The 77Designz carbon bar provided is flat.

Pricing & Availability


The Instinctiv Ocelot is available to pre-order now, with shipping expected in Q4 on 2025 or Q1 of 2026. The frames are sold with a 10 year warranty, while the Maxon motor has a 2 year warranty. Pricing for each of the models starts at:

• Ocelot 125: 8,700 €
• Ocelot 135: 8,610 €
• Ocelot 145: 8,530 €



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB First Looks Instinctiv Ocelot


Author Info:
Jessie-MayM avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
264 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174084 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47482 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45522 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36071 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
35817 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33146 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28473 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27687 views

70 Comments
  • 400
 They called you exotic. Which is just people talk for awesome, which you are.
  • 190
 BABOU?!?!
  • 100
 @jgoldfield: BABOU! SERPENTINE!
  • 10
 @jray152: Fox eared a*shole
  • 300
 If/when I get an E-bike, motor durability is going to be my top prioirty by a mile. Power density will be a distant second, but I really really don't want to have to worry about the lifespan of my spinny-assistant. A colleague of mine was an early-adopter, and he had the motor out of his bike multiple times in a two-year span. Did not look fun.

With that said, having a pedigree in space should (keyword, should) indicate tremendous durability. Time will tell though, its good to see more competition in this area to really drive competition.
  • 112
 I suspect very few, if any, engineers from the space projects were on this one, and for recreation I'd be shocked if they concerned themselves much with redundancies. That said, they still have a hell of a pedigree, and I do believe that a 2 year warranty would be adequate to cover defect/failures unrelated to the rigors of time.
  • 50
 @dirtbaggraeme: I agree that the 'space' pedigree doesn't mean much - but it's conceivable and even likely that the projects utilized some of the same engineers. This has a morale benefits as well to work on different project, encounter new problems, transfer ideas from one realm to another, etc.
  • 50
 @dirtbaggraeme: I mean how would you or I or anyone know who works on what inside their company? Maybe they only have one division that works on electric motors and so any electric motor would be worked on by the same group of engineers??? IDK? Smile
  • 50
 Just wondering (never had an ebike) - how does one get along with a 2yr warranty for the motor? Do all of you sell their ebikes after two years?
I would trust something like Bosch for longer, but neither Shimano nor a new contender who just entered the market from outer space.
  • 30
 @cxfahrer2: Several motorcycles that have such limited warranties. But agree that it sure seems short!!!
  • 24
 @stiingya: after 2 years of serious use (ca. 2000km, summer/winter) in an enduroish way, expect motors to be done. So watch your guarantee spans carefully.
  • 50
 @dirtbaggraeme: Maxon has been making the servos for the Campagnolo EPS derailleurs since 2010 and those things are bombproof.
  • 30
 @cxfahrer2: 3 years so far on my Bosch gen 4 CX. Never had any issues. Maintain the bike and keep riding.
  • 40
 @Bomberone: If the motor’s life is about the same or worse than cassette/chainring/derailleur, count me disappointed
  • 20
 Yeah, keyword "should". We will see if they have a keen sense of what mtb-ers want and need. Not an easy task. Many companies have missed on making the emtb motors feel more natural and work good in all situations. I think the car manufacturers that are building bikes are really far off. Lol.
  • 51
 @dirtbaggraeme: I agree that a 2-yr warranty should be sufficient to cover defects, but I think you are overlooking that e-mtb motors have a habit of ingesting water, and they are not currently officially serviceable at the user or shop level. As such, even if defects will have shown up within the 2-yr warranty, you may have sucked water into the motor riding in the rain after 18mos of use, and so every ride thereafter you will be grinding the internals to a pulp. At year 2.5, the motor may fail from that contamination, leaving you out of warranty and needing to buy a new motor at full retail (probably around $1000usd). And that's if you can get them! I saw a guy commenting on here who had a failed Shimano motor, out of warranty, and Shimano was telling him that they only had stock for warranties, not purchases, so his bike was effectively bricked!

If these motor brands simply allowed a basic cleaning and relubing, just like we do with shocks, dropper posts, bearings, etc...the lifespan of these motors in real-world conditions could be hugely extended. My understanding is the new ZF motor is supposed to be oil filled, and can be drained and refilled with fresh oil, without sending it in to the manufacturer, which seems like it could be a game changer.
  • 21
 @thekaiser: damn good point, that.
  • 271
 When did 90Nm become "just 90Nm"? 90 is a lot. I'd happily take 60 at 2/3rds the weight. Or 45 at half the weight.
  • 180
 This is why I waited to buy an ebike. If Maxon battery density is any good, and if the motor is tunable, we're well on our way to a full power 600wh bike that you can rip hot laps on or tune down for massive days, all while keeping the weight under 20kg. Very exciting motor.
  • 41
 The Amflow, with the DJI motor, is already 20kg with good tires and the most powerful motor on the market (plus 800wh of range)
  • 111
 @hamncheez: The Amflow sacrifices a lot to achieve that weight though. I'm not looking for a spindly all-mountain bike, I want a self-shuttle RIG. The Avinox does have great battery density though, gotta give them that.
  • 81
 Currently the new Unno Mith essentially hits this target
  • 14
 @kleinblake: Dang, and as fast as motor mounts seem to completely change up that doesn't give you much life on your ebike frame...

Buyer beware!! Smile
  • 20
 @kleinblake: no doubt, the myth looks insanely appealing in every way but price haha
  • 20
 @kleinblake: nowhere to be found, delayed deliveries and to no suprise, 22 kgs with the 800wh battery.
  • 41
 Sure my EP6 motor and 500ish wH battery ain't the total jam, but at 2500 miles deep and still bangin 4500-5k vert days and big rides with minimal power (which feels fine) or hot laps for less vert & miles - Im stoked

I scored a Marin Alpine E in late 2023 for $3500 (US) after a severe knee injury where the doc said I couldn't ride for 6 months - but I could ride a "trainer"

I didn't mention my trainer was the ebike, and it just got me out at all, mostly gravel but as I began to heal up, and upgraded parts, it became a fun bike to play around on & then get rowdy on

The irony is that it is so heavy that once I got used to that, jumping & playing, the DH and enduro bikes started feeling like toys and I began to really throw them around more easily - making them more fun & making me ride them more

Point being: you can score an inexpensive Eeb, upgrade it, play around and not be fleeced for your Forever Eeb. To compare, I've ridden several other high-end Eebs to test and while they are great, there's nothing I can do on them vs the Marin except maybe pull a 7500-10K vert day - but I do that now by swapping batteries. Extra battery only $600 for the Marin... bangin. And if ya maintain religiously, ya have a sweet ride for tight times
  • 170
 The downtube looks slimmer than Santa Cruz non e-bikes.
  • 30
 Looks like it is between a Transition Sentinel V1 and V2.
  • 130
 At this pace, pretty soon ebikes will be lighter than my current enduro bike...then i will switch
  • 29
flag stiingya (Jul 25, 2025 at 9:35) (Below Threshold)
 Hilarious!!! Smile Smile Smile

It cracks me up how riding a heavy bike has become a flex these days for some... Smile It's always something, light weight, long travel, short travel, tire size, rim width, motor power...

Us mountain bikers are pretty funny...
  • 31
 @stiingya: reminds me of Tarantino in Pulp Fiction:
Winston Wolf: what do they look like Jimmy?
Jimmy: dorks! They look like a coupla dorks.
  • 80
 Just as a FYI...Maxon is one of many industrial application electric motor companies that are out there. I was wondering when companies like Maxon, Siemens, Rockwell, Mitsubishi, Toshiba and others was going to get into the ebike game. With their long history of electric motor design and manufacturing, it should mean continued evolution of smaller, quieter and more reliable motor systems for the bike industry.
  • 350
 I’m just waiting for the new Dyson motor to drop with Tornado Technology
  • 720
 @tyler-ryan31: it might suck, though
  • 111
 @Jessie-MayM: they also suck at sucking
  • 30
 Nidec apparently is making mid and hub drive motors. Not sure if under their own brand or not. In auto realm, they're the original mfg of a lot of the motors large and small in your vehicles.
  • 80
 @tyler-ryan31: Dyson, over priced and overrated crap.
  • 20
 @tyler-ryan31: Specialized has the Dyson guy still, yea?
  • 20
 @tyler-ryan31: I've always wanted my bike to give me hearing damage!
  • 71
 Interesting! Good weight! not the worst pricing. not bad looks! But seems like quite a few compromises? Small battery, but at least it has a range extender. (should be included!) And cool way to package the linkage, but changing the leverage curve to change travel doesn't seem ideal?, no change in rear CS length, no size small. 145/170 isn't ideal. And the bar/stem combo it's shipping with seems like a dumb move??

Huh...
  • 135
 Perfectly disguised for ebikers to ride on non-motorized trails!
  • 184
 Yeah mountain biking is all about following the rules! We would never ride unsanctioned trails, or build trail features without a permit, or consume substances that are illegal. Heck, my bike even has a nice plastic disc between the cassette and wheel to prevent the chain from going into the spokes. Safety is priority #1.

E-bikes on non-motorized trails? Straight to jail. 🙄
  • 210
flag Bro-LanDog (Jul 25, 2025 at 11:50) (Below Threshold)
 @flowfiend: quick acting like MTB and especially eMTB is punk lmao
  • 50
 I'll be able to test one soon if everything goes according to plan. So stoked. These bikes look fabulous.
  • 40
 Have personal experience with their motors in space and they are very good. The power numbers for this system are spot on for me as well.
  • 30
 Need a good motor when there's no gravity -- and that good kinematic for extra traction
  • 21
 These are big selling points for a company. Something built to handle Mars needs to be thoughtfully constructed and durable.

Anything Swiss I've seen (Bamix hand mixer for ex) has been excellent.

"The motor is made in Switzerland, and 2. Maxon has made electric motors for the NASA rover, Perseverance."
  • 21
 The Maxon motor looks good. Really light with lots of power. Just slightly over 40lb emtb is really good. Been waiting for emtbs to get lighter. Had a full power 50lb emtb and sold it. I didn't like the way it rode because of the weight.
  • 40
 Here’s hoping for some more decent power, non pregnant looking e-bikes!
  • 40
 We put our PUMA in your Ocelot. It's Instinctiv
  • 10
 I suspect the ocelot would not like this.
  • 10
 @Jshemuel: proof is in the putting
  • 40
 Company makes motors for NASA. Appreciate this flex.
  • 40
 The motor and packaging of the motor looks really good
  • 31
 Very interested in the Maxon motor. Never knew of them. Just looking at their website - seriously impressive stuff.
  • 20
 Anyone else notice the smaller, more subtle Schwalbe graphics?? Me likey likey..
  • 20
 I like how they didn't just count their links and claimed an X-bar setup. haha
  • 41
 I stopped reading at 'non removable battery' ☹️
  • 20
 A bike that hypnotizes you in to almost realizing it is not a real e-bike.
  • 20
 This is nothing like my Bianchi Ocelot.
  • 20
 I appreciate the linkage cycling video being in slow motion
  • 20
 Is the battery not removable or not quickly removable?
  • 10
 125mm/160mm? whats going on here?
  • 10
 Yeah the front and rear travel differences are weird.
  • 20
 "feels like much more travel" according to the website

I bet it doesn't!
  • 10
 Off topic, but does anyone here own a Kodiak?
  • 10
 Four friends of mine do (all R9 / Kodiak 150 enduro bikes). What do you want to know?
  • 11
 That is a great looking Bike!!!
  • 11
 Fek, just bought an Amflow! thats what you call stealth
  • 22
 Maxon Maxoff







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025905
Mobile Version of Website