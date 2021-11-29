First Look: The Mason Raw is a UK-Made, Versatile Steel Hardtail

Nov 29, 2021
by Seb Stott  

You may not have heard of Mason before. They're a small UK brand with a range of road, gravel and adventure bikes all with curly handlebars. But now, they've brought out their first flat-bar mountain bike, the Mason Raw.

It's a steel-framed hardtail, made in the UK and designed for trail riding, travelling, bike-packing... whatever you want, really. It's got no less than fifteen bosses for mounting bottles, bags and other accessories, but it's also got a 120 mm fork and geometry that wouldn't be out of place on an aggressive trail hardtail. The spec is highly customisable too, so it seems there are a lot of ways you could use this bike.
Mason Raw Details
• Intended use: "Trail & Travel"
• Made in the UK with Dedacciai/Reynolds steel tubing
• Fork travel: 120 mm
• Wheels: 29"
• Claimed frame weight: 2.4 - 2.67 Kg
• 75.1° seat angle, 66° head angle (sagged)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: £1,695 (frame only) to £4195 (XT Launch build)
masoncycles.cc


The frame features a traditional non-dropped top tube, designed to offer more room for frame bags to be stowed inside the roomy front triangle. The tubes are peppered with bosses for bolting various bits of kit, including pannier rack mounts, and bosses under the downtube and on top of the top tube. You can even spec male (external) bosses on the seat tube to allow you to run a long dropper post without regular bottle cage bolts limiting the insertion depth. The point is, you could load it up with enough kit for a relatively comfortable multi-day ride. Alternatively, you could just sling a water bottle on it and go for a hot lap.




Geometry

Speaking of which, the Raw's geometry looks far more fun than your typical bike-packing hardtail. There's a 66-degree head angle (measured at sag) and a 75.1 to 75.4-degree effective seat angle (depending on size). Reach goes from 426 mm (S) to 491 mm (XL), and the bike is specced with 35 or 45 mm stems, which should help keep the handling relatively confident on steep and technical terrain. Of course, there are slacker hardtails these days, but Mason didn't want too much wheel flop when the bike is loaded up.



Fabrication

The frame is made from a combination of Reynolds and Dedacciai Zero and Zero UNO tubing, all of which is manufactured in Europe. The tubes are then further shaped and welded together by Five Land Bikes who are based near Edinburgh, Scotland, and also work with Cotic and Swarf.



Frame Features

• Clearance for 29 x 2.6” tyres & 34t chainring
• CNC machined brake mount and dropouts
• UK-made ring-reinforced head tube
• 73mm Stainless BSA threaded BB shell
• Hidden integrated and removable rack mounts in dropouts
• Optional top tube pack mounts.
• ‘Open’ front triangle to give space for a full frame bag.
• Multiple cage bosses on top and underneath downtube
• Optional male threaded bottle cage mounts on the seat tube to provide clearance for long dropper posts
• Cable/hose routing internal where it makes sense.
• 3D printed TPU, ‘MASON Element’ chainstay protector.
• High quality ‘Black Stainless’ bolt and fittings set.


Build kits and Prices

XT Launch bike build: £4195

• Rockshox SID Ultimate fork
• Full XT M8100 drivetrain (chainring/cassette size as per customer request)
• XT M8100 brakes
• 29” Hunt Trailwide V2 Wheelset
• Renthal Fatbar
• Deda EC/ZS44mm sealed bearing headset
• Ergon GA2 lock on grips
• Ritchey WCS trail stem (Length as per request)
• Fizik Terra Argo X3 Kium railed saddle
• Xfusion Manic 31.6 dropper post (length as per customer request)
• Choice of Maxxis or Vittoria 29” tyres
SLX bike build: £3795

• Rockshox SID Ultimate fork
• Full SLX M7100 drivetrain (chainring/cassette size as per customer request)
• SLX M7100 brakes
• 29” Hunt Trailwide V2 Wheelset
• Pro Koryak handlebar
• Deda EC/ZS44mm sealed bearing headset
• Ergon GA2 lock-on grips
• Pro Koryak stem (Length as per customer request)
• Fizik Terra Argo X5 saddle
• Xfusion Manic 31.6 dropper post (length as per customer request)
• WTB ranger 29x2.4” tyres.

RAW Frame with Rockshox SID Ultimate fork £2,395

• Includes DedaElementi Headset, MASON Macro clamp, MASON SwitchLever Thru-Axle, Full Black-Stainless bolt set, all
fittings and MultiPort inserts, MASON Element chainstay protector.
• Prepped, faced and chased, ready to build.
• Price includes 15 bottle/bag/accessory mounts, all internal routing and options for male threaded or eyeletted
cage/accessory mounts on the seat tube and with/without top tube pack mounts.
RAW Frame only £1,695

• Includes all above parts and accessories W/O fork.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Hardtails Mason Mason Raw


Must Read This Week
36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike
75325 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
58232 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
56486 views
Valentino Rossi Launches 160mm VR46 Terra eMTB
46598 views
Revenue Round Up: 'A Lull in the Cycling Boom'
41445 views
Opinion: How Many Batteries Does a Mountain Bike Really Need?
38008 views
Bike Check: Tommy Wilkinson's Ultimate Setup For One-Armed Riding
35349 views
First Look: 2022 Giant Trance X Advanced E+
30828 views

34 Comments

  • 29 6
 Love these gravel bikes, well done. On a side note...I just got an email from my CTO stating the new Terms of Use here on PB...he is threatening me again "When you post, upload, or submit User Generated Content to the Services, or otherwise when you use the Services, you agree that you will not (and will not permit any third party to): Impersonate any person or entity or otherwise misrepresent your identity or affiliation"

Gulp....

Be safe be well.
Incognito Robin
  • 5 0
 So you are the real Robin? My friends and I have a bet going lol.
  • 3 0
 @dmackyaheard: it would be pretty funny if it was the "real" Robin.
  • 9 1
 @dmackyaheard: I'm nervous for a reason...

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 Well, just be sure to not take any envelopes from strangers Smile
  • 16 0
 I'd be real interested in sitting down with a potential customer of a 1600 quid steel hardtail frame, and to have them explain their rationale.
  • 9 0
 Over some craft beer, whilst wearing a flannel shirt and having the man bun tied up
  • 6 0
 So in US Dollars it is a $2250 frame. The short answer is that it is overpriced for a production steel frame. While I would never pay that much for a production steel hardtail, I have spent about that much for custom steel frames a couple of times. Why? Getting exactly what you want, the fit you want, the geometry you want, the mounting points you want, and the ride qualities you want.

For $2250 for a production hardtail frame, the obvious answer is titanium, which is basically a steel frame, a bit lighter, with bragging rights.
  • 1 0
 Pipedream sirius seems similar in concept and 1k cheaper
  • 2 0
 I'd be interested in hearing from Mason why their steel road frame costs £100 less, with a full carbon fork included.
  • 8 0
 Love a good raw hardtail, buy why the hell is it £1,695 for the frame only?! I can buy from other brand's a hardtail in the £700 range, and a full suspension with shock from £1600!
  • 12 2
 Strong, light, cheap: pick one
  • 10 0
 Neither light nor cheap, which leaves me to pick strong. Is that how this works?
  • 1 0
 @overconfident @mi-bike: They mean pick two, live without the other. Strong +.light is not Cheap, cheap and light is not strong, etc...
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: Or Maybe they mean pick one lol...Typically I have heard of the latter used when given 3 options.
  • 7 0
 I find measuring the sagged head angle more complicated than it's worth. You can't easily compare to other bikes and everyone has slightly differnt sag, plus it's gonna be dynamic anyway
  • 4 0
 Agree. Just give is the HA for 120, 140, 170 fork and let us work it out. We're smart enough to ride HTs therefore smart enough to work it a sagged HA.
  • 4 1
 I understand that its apples to oranges, and this bike is very nice, but this frame only is more expensive than bikes (with shocks) from other small british brands, top of my head being bird with the aether 9 and am9, and privateer with the 161 and 141, but there may be others also
  • 5 0
 Neither of those companies make their bikes in the UK though, they might be designed here but they outsource to Taiwan
  • 3 0
 Lands right in the firing line of the Stanton Sherpa Gen3), which is half the price (for the UK made version, the taiwan version is even cheaper again), so im guessing "Dedacciai Zero and Zero UNO" must be quite pricey?
  • 1 0
 Another UK steel hardtail, even from the same facility that makes the other UK steel hardtails.

I’m sure it rides well, geometry looks solid, but it’s expensive for what it is. I guess if that’s your kink, here’s another label you can get on the downtube of your British fetish machine.
  • 4 1
 Backpacking and/or hardcore HT.... with a SID on it.......
  • 3 0
 I fell into the trap of a lightweight 120 hardtail being a do-all bike and the 35mm SIDs were what held it back. After 6 months of moderate use my 800 dollar fork is literally worthless. Bushings are shot which are non-replaceable and require new 300 dollar lowers which arent available. The old 32mm Rebas are more durable.
  • 4 0
 Steel bikes are sick!
  • 2 0
 I get that reference
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: You can still buy one from On-One. Hello Dave. New paint, new stickers.... still weighs a ton. Smile
  • 3 0
 Didya ask them if they're releasing an eBike?
  • 1 0
 I'll keep my 2021 NS Eccentric 29r frame for 350 usd thanks! This frame rides great, its lighter(2200g LG), and priced well........
  • 3 3
 It's going to cost more to have frames produced in the UK. That's why. You don't have to pay that premium if you don't want to.
  • 2 0
 taking the piss with that frame cost
  • 1 0
 super boring expensive bikes .com
  • 1 0
 Something wrong with titanium these days? That looks great in "raw".
  • 1 0
 Looks like a bike
  • 1 0
 3.0’s?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010075
Mobile Version of Website