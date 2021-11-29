First Look: The Mason Raw is a UK-Made, Versatile Steel Hardtail

You may not have heard of Mason before. They're a small UK brand with a range of road, gravel and adventure bikes all with curly handlebars. But now, they've brought out their first flat-bar mountain bike, the Mason Raw.
It's a steel-framed hardtail, made in the UK and designed for trail riding, travelling, bike-packing... whatever you want, really. It's got no less than fifteen bosses for mounting bottles, bags and other accessories, but it's also got a 120 mm fork and geometry that wouldn't be out of place on an aggressive trail hardtail. The spec is highly customisable too, so it seems there are a lot of ways you could use this bike.
Mason Raw Details
• Intended use: "Trail & Travel"
• Made in the UK with Dedacciai/Reynolds steel tubing
• Fork travel: 120 mm
• Wheels: 29"
• Claimed frame weight: 2.4 - 2.67 Kg
• 75.1° seat angle, 66° head angle (sagged)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: £1,695 (frame only) to £4195 (XT Launch build)
• masoncycles.cc
The frame features a traditional non-dropped top tube, designed to offer more room for frame bags to be stowed inside the roomy front triangle. The tubes are peppered with bosses for bolting various bits of kit, including pannier rack mounts, and bosses under the downtube and on top of the top tube. You can even spec male (external) bosses on the seat tube to allow you to run a long dropper post without regular bottle cage bolts limiting the insertion depth. The point is, you could load it up with enough kit for a relatively
comfortable multi-day ride. Alternatively, you could just sling a water bottle on it and go for a hot lap.
Geometry
Speaking of which, the Raw's geometry looks far more fun than your typical bike-packing hardtail. There's a 66-degree head angle (measured at sag) and a 75.1 to 75.4-degree effective seat angle (depending on size). Reach goes from 426 mm (S) to 491 mm (XL), and the bike is specced with 35 or 45 mm stems, which should help keep the handling relatively confident on steep and technical terrain. Of course, there are slacker hardtails these days, but Mason didn't want too much wheel flop when the bike is loaded up.
Fabrication
The frame is made from a combination of Reynolds and Dedacciai Zero and Zero UNO tubing, all of which is manufactured in Europe. The tubes are then further shaped and welded together by Five Land Bikes
who are based near Edinburgh, Scotland, and also work with Cotic and Swarf.
Frame Features
• Clearance for 29 x 2.6” tyres & 34t chainring
• CNC machined brake mount and dropouts
• UK-made ring-reinforced head tube
• 73mm Stainless BSA threaded BB shell
• Hidden integrated and removable rack mounts in dropouts
• Optional top tube pack mounts.
• ‘Open’ front triangle to give space for a full frame bag.
• Multiple cage bosses on top and underneath downtube
• Optional male threaded bottle cage mounts on the seat tube to provide clearance for long dropper posts
• Cable/hose routing internal where it makes sense.
• 3D printed TPU, ‘MASON Element’ chainstay protector.
• High quality ‘Black Stainless’ bolt and fittings set.
Build kits and Prices
XT Launch bike build: £4195
• Rockshox SID Ultimate fork
• Full XT M8100 drivetrain (chainring/cassette size as per customer request)
• XT M8100 brakes
• 29” Hunt Trailwide V2 Wheelset
• Renthal Fatbar
• Deda EC/ZS44mm sealed bearing headset
• Ergon GA2 lock on grips
• Ritchey WCS trail stem (Length as per request)
• Fizik Terra Argo X3 Kium railed saddle
• Xfusion Manic 31.6 dropper post (length as per customer request)
• Choice of Maxxis or Vittoria 29” tyres
SLX bike build: £3795
• Rockshox SID Ultimate fork
• Full SLX M7100 drivetrain (chainring/cassette size as per customer request)
• SLX M7100 brakes
• 29” Hunt Trailwide V2 Wheelset
• Pro Koryak handlebar
• Deda EC/ZS44mm sealed bearing headset
• Ergon GA2 lock-on grips
• Pro Koryak stem (Length as per customer request)
• Fizik Terra Argo X5 saddle
• Xfusion Manic 31.6 dropper post (length as per customer request)
• WTB ranger 29x2.4” tyres.
RAW Frame with Rockshox SID Ultimate fork £2,395
• Includes DedaElementi Headset, MASON Macro clamp, MASON SwitchLever Thru-Axle, Full Black-Stainless bolt set, all
fittings and MultiPort inserts, MASON Element chainstay protector.
• Prepped, faced and chased, ready to build.
• Price includes 15 bottle/bag/accessory mounts, all internal routing and options for male threaded or eyeletted
cage/accessory mounts on the seat tube and with/without top tube pack mounts.
RAW Frame only £1,695
• Includes all above parts and accessories W/O fork.
34 Comments
Gulp....
Be safe be well.
Incognito Robin
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
For $2250 for a production hardtail frame, the obvious answer is titanium, which is basically a steel frame, a bit lighter, with bragging rights.
I’m sure it rides well, geometry looks solid, but it’s expensive for what it is. I guess if that’s your kink, here’s another label you can get on the downtube of your British fetish machine.
Post a Comment