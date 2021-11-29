First Look: The Mason Raw is a UK-Made, Versatile Steel Hardtail

XT Launch bike build: £4195



• Rockshox SID Ultimate fork

• Full XT M8100 drivetrain (chainring/cassette size as per customer request)

• XT M8100 brakes

• 29” Hunt Trailwide V2 Wheelset

• Renthal Fatbar

• Deda EC/ZS44mm sealed bearing headset

• Ergon GA2 lock on grips

• Ritchey WCS trail stem (Length as per request)

• Fizik Terra Argo X3 Kium railed saddle

• Xfusion Manic 31.6 dropper post (length as per customer request)

• Choice of Maxxis or Vittoria 29” tyres



SLX bike build: £3795



• Rockshox SID Ultimate fork

• Full SLX M7100 drivetrain (chainring/cassette size as per customer request)

• SLX M7100 brakes

• 29” Hunt Trailwide V2 Wheelset

• Pro Koryak handlebar

• Deda EC/ZS44mm sealed bearing headset

• Ergon GA2 lock-on grips

• Pro Koryak stem (Length as per customer request)

• Fizik Terra Argo X5 saddle

• Xfusion Manic 31.6 dropper post (length as per customer request)

• WTB ranger 29x2.4” tyres.

