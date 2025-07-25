Powered by Outside

First Look: The Monoral RS - A 3D-Printed Aluminum VPP Enduro Bike

Jul 25, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

The promise of rapid prototyping that initially got people excited about 3D printing seems to be hitting its stride, with more and more small manufacturers turning to the technology to render ideas in real life. In this case, the experimenter is Monoral Bikes, a Japanese manufacturer typically specializing in titanium frames.

The bike here is a one-off rideable concept, with long-term plans to offer something similar for sale as the technology scales.
Monoral RS Details
• 7N01 aluminum alloy construction
• 150mm rear travel, 170mm fork
• 63.5° head angle
• 440mm reach, 640mm stack
• 447mm rear center
• 29x2.6" tire clearance
• Weight: 15.2 kg (33.5 lb) complete, 3900g frame
monoralbikes.com

photo
Bike parts.

The designer behind the bike, Takeo Sunami, has been exploring the concept as a way to make complicated assemblies easier and more consistent. He's also exploring a bonded construction method, using the same 3D-printed lugs. Based on some initial tests, Takeo feels that the bonding method will ultimately prove to be the better strategy.

photo

By implementing the Virtual Pivot Point concept and integrating the bottom bracket into the lower link, Takeo hopes to achieve a unique ride quality, by minimizing relative position changes between the BB and rear axle.

Another goal of the design was to condense the moving parts into as small a package as possible, to allow for smaller-size frames with suitable geometry. Takeo mentioned that he's struggled to find enduro bikes that suit smaller riders, and wanted to optimize a design for that audience first and foremost.

photo

photo

Currently, the concept is limited by the cost of the printing process itself, but as that technology scales and becomes more accessible, the frames could become far more cost effective. Takeo will be ride testing the bike you see here, and hopefully can grow the project to encompass more sizes in time.

photo

photo

photo

photo

You can keep up with the project via the Monoral Instagram.

99 Comments
  • 702
 Anyone remember the Maverick?
  • 271
 And it's much prettier sister, the Klein Palomino
  • 142
 Yeah and you would feel every little movement of that lower link in your feet. No thanks.
  • 11
 Thank you! I could see the bike and couldn't remember the name ...
  • 81
 If Maverick and any Trek/Fisher/Klein URT bike had a love child @BuckNasty44904
  • 61
 For sure it needs a good mudguard. But it looks like they did a hell of a job creating a XXS framed full sus bike. Seems cool to me!!
  • 31
 Yep, looks like one got an old Commencal Meta up the duff.
  • 20
 I had a palomino with the maverick link… I loved that bike. It rode well for its day. I remember riding with my buddies who were all on SC blurs back at that time…20 years ago. I wouldn’t want it now though.
  • 10
 @ekoostick: came here to say the same thing! Klein anyone?!!! Smile
  • 30
 Have a ML7 with a SC32 (with proprietary hub) built up in my basement in case anyone “needs” to dwell in the past.
If there ever was a bike design to benefit from a single chain ring, this was the one.
  • 30
 This also reminds me a bit of GT’s AOS suspension, where the BB is also in the link, but movement was rearward vs. upward. I worked at a shop that had one as a rental, so got some time riding it. I remember it feeling a bit odd at first, but was very easy to get used to. The CS Length increased deeper into the travel which (like many modern high-pivot designs) does add some stability. RIP GT
  • 30
 I just remembered Zumbi Bike😎
  • 10
 Still got a Maverick ML7.5 in the garage. Been thinking about building it up for a while now as a retro project. Even have a set of the double crown forks.
  • 10
 @NWintheUSA: brown? Bike and fork?
  • 10
 @montesque: I had to wait for a Polish flag to see Zumbi somewhere! Orcsportoutdoor in France is a true zumbi fan
  • 10
 @basic-ti-hardtail: I think you mean the i-Drive? Yeah, I kind of love most of GT's suspension systems over the years. The RTS was a high-pivot bike with a linkage-driven shock, then the LTS was a really solid 4-bar system. I-Drive seemed decent, if a bit odd. I actually have one in my closet that I may build up at some point.
  • 10
 @dockboy: does it have the all important ping pong paddles and ball decal (indicating the Team version - kinda a inside joke from the R&D team)?
Those were the special production ones.
  • 30
 @dockboy: AOS came along after I-Drive…. It’s worth looking it up.
I-drive was interesting too - and has the shock behind the seat-tube like the bike in this feature.
Both designs seek to decouple the BB from the frame, but get there differently (AOS uses a more traditional link)
  • 10
 @fracasnoxteam: anno black with gun metal grey
  • 10
 @NWintheUSA: nice
  • 10
 @basic-ti-hardtail: Ah, I guess I missed that GT used that layout. Yeah, the layout is a little different, but the pivots all do pretty much the same thing.
  • 502
 Need a new rear shock every three rides in the uk
  • 70
 I’d try zip-tying a mudguard around the air spring canister so that the shock has a skirt
  • 33
 Fork boots need to make a comeback, but for shocks this time
  • 30
 @jakalwil: I think you're on to something.
  • 10
 WOODMAN SHoX Shield actually works okay
  • 10
 @VtVolk: lizard skins still make one
  • 460
 Monorail. Monorail. Monorail.
  • 120
 It glides as softly as a cloud
  • 150
 I hear those things are awfully loud.
  • 160
 I’ve ridden a Monoral at Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook, and, by golly, it put them on Trailforks.
  • 100
 Is there a chance the 3D lugs could bend?
  • 50
 What's it called?
  • 50
 The ring fell off my pudding can!
  • 71
 Won't someone please think of the children?!
  • 70
 @lston: “not on your life, my MTB friend.”
  • 25
 @lston: With enough force, everything bends. Or breaks, which is more probably in this case, with the shapes of these parts.
But they look quite overbuilt, so I'm not counting on it to happen.
  • 80
 @WhateverBikes: you seriously need to improve your Simpsons game son...
  • 30
 @southoftheborder: Ah, seems like I missed a reference, haha.
The Simpsons are not really a thing here (The Netherlands) anymore. It's been decades since I last saw an episode…
  • 230
 Definitely does not look like a trek session.
  • 10
 Looks like a Trek Y.
  • 220
 2018 Propain spindrift done wrong...
  • 160
 Chainstay longer then the reach. Brian would approve.
  • 10
 Actually, the product of Propain and Antidote after a wild night
  • 120
 Firstly, its so cool to see people doing at home bike engineering projects. Hats off on the hard work!

From a function perspective, it seems an odd choice to directly link the rider's primary contact point and mass to the movement of the rear axle. The purpose of well-designed suspension is to effectively separate the rider/center of mass of the system from force inputs from the trail. Why would I want my BB to move around under my body in proportion to the rear suspension's movement?

Also seems like it'd be odd to pedal since you've introduced variability between the saddle and the pedaling axis.
  • 100
 How long do you think the shaft on that rear shock will last?
  • 71
 Fugly with a hilariously awful seat tube angle. Might work for a donwhill bike, but nobody is going to be pedaling that thing up any sort of hill with the front wheel on the ground. The shock vulnerability is the least of my issues with this thing. That's an easy fix with a sheet of plastic and some zip ties. They were too concerned with whether they could to stop and think whether or not they should.
  • 24
 Wrong . Draw an imaginary line from the centre of BB straight up. If that line is close to the nose of the saddle then the seat angle is in the ballpark. Use this trick for every modern bike. This bike looks perfect even though the saddle is set for a short asian dude. SA on this bike is 77 effective Im guessing.
  • 50
 @flattire: only in the current seat position.

A rider with long legs would put the seat way back.

Ride quality is dependent on if you are an exact fit.
  • 20
 @flattire: every bike with slack angles will help to increase dropper wearing to the max. Also, long legs will nullify your SA totally.
  • 60
 Keeps the crank to rear axle relationship more consistent, but not the seat to crank relationship. Sounds good if you never sit down?
  • 32
 But the suspension only works if you are sitting down.
  • 21
 @Tambo: The rear wheel travel is 150mm, but the "travel" at the BB mustn't be more than about 10mm, so thats still 140mm of working travel. Seems ok to me. Its the same as the old GT I-Drive bikes and they certainly worked. Also, the success of O-Chain and similar devices today shows that limiting the chain's effect on suspension peformance is worth something, maybe more than 10mm of travel?
  • 30
 @jacks0n0: I was thinking it was bit like GT I-drive. That was a bit before my time, but as others have said what is the point of suspension if you’re adding most of your weight to the unsprung mass?
  • 10
 @JazyFyzle: Athertons were winning on them around 10 years ago
  • 20
 @JazyFyzle: it's not unsprung. The back end of the swing arm is unsprung. The pivot point, of virtual point is 100% "sprung". Points in between are sprung to varying degrees depending on how far they are from the pivot point. The bb linkage is attached close to the pivot point so it is mostly sprung. Like maybe the same as a 135 or 140mm travel bike rather than the full 150 you would get at the pivot point
  • 20
 @alexhyland: And people drove without seatbelts a few years back too, doesn't mean it was a good idea Wink
  • 11
 @SonofBovril: just pointing out it's not the same as a URT. Nobody won anything on a URT, the suspension platform can't have been _that_ bad if it was winning WC DHs against other designs, right?
  • 60
 Cool concept, needs refinement. BB should not pivot. Rear shock placement makes it viable only for perfect climates.
  • 52
 His rised seat at the bar level, looking at the bike, my lowered seat at the bar level and i have long dropper.

Bike for tiny folks who hate rear shocks?
  • 50
 When you want the URT look without the "performance"
  • 20
 “Takeo hopes to achieve a unique ride quality, by minimizing relative position changes between the BB and rear axle.”

Less chain growth and maybe more efficient but not helping absorb hits.
  • 20
 it will be unique i guess
  • 30
 getting dirt on the rear shock is w/e, but the rocks hitting the damper tube is what would worry me
  • 10
 Reminds me of the 1st 3D printed titanium mtb done few years ago : technologically great but the design choice is just awkward. Fail, fail again, fail better, but don't stop trying!
  • 10
 Reminds me of my old Maverick ML7.5.

Still one of my favourite all time bikes - the suspension was/is sublime.

This post has reminded me to remove it from storage - never sold the bike for good reason.
  • 30
 Looks cool. Giving me GT i-Drive vibes.
  • 20
 Didn’t Haro also have something similar, along with Maverick and Klein? 2005-2010 vibes.
  • 11
 @DoubleCrownAddict: mongoose
  • 10
 @DoubleCrownAddict:
Haro Sonix! Was gifted a new one and re-gifted to my ex wife’s now ex husband.
  • 20
 @NWintheUSA: that sounds complicated...
  • 30
 Needs a handful of fenders in the rear.
  • 30
 looks like an (old) Propain
  • 10
 Someone never rode a Unified Rear Triangle design... The weight of the rider pushing down on the BB will resist the movement of the pivot moving upwards during compression.
  • 20
 The seat tube angle seems a bit extreme...
  • 10
 You'll need a muck sock for the shock for sure ... I ran Moose racing covers on my quad Smile
  • 10
 TBH I dig it but as a taller rider that ASTA is going to be a problem though for most it probably wouldn't be an issue.
  • 20
 “Mono” means “one and “rail” means “rail”
  • 20
 Won't someone think of the children?!
  • 10
 On average -100% antisquat. On the other hand the pedal kickback is also negative so... Big Grin
  • 10
 Propain made an i-Drive bike. If GT was still breathing it might be pissed!
  • 20
 If my name was Takeo Sunami I would introduce myself as T.Sunami.
  • 10
 I immediately remembered my Klein Palomino with the Maverick SC32 upside-down fork.
  • 20
 he's kindofa weird looking little fella...
  • 10
 What if a klein, a Zumbi and a propain had an interesting night all together
  • 10
 Neat! But she ain't winning no beauty contest!
  • 10
 but why does it look like it does?
  • 21
 Its like hot chick with downs syndrome that goes to your church and is always staring at you and smiling.
  • 10
 History once again escapes us.
  • 10
 I printed a bike, but the cardstock didn't hold up well in the wet.
  • 10
 Looks like a XXXXS size bike
  • 10
 Beautiful!...

(Please read in a Russian accent, thank you!)
  • 10
 Knolly is going to want to look at that seat tube junction Intense-ly.
  • 10
 Well too short like old dh rigs stumpy steep
  • 10
 This thing looks like free GROK designed it.
  • 10
 Almost URT
  • 10
 Reminds me of a Zumbi
  • 24
 if its a Ebike or its made in a car park frame. the editors on this site GO ALL JIZZY FOR IT. yawwwwwnnnnnnn







