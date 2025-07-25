First Look: The Monoral RS - A 3D-Printed Aluminum VPP Enduro Bike

The promise of rapid prototyping that initially got people excited about 3D printing seems to be hitting its stride, with more and more small manufacturers turning to the technology to render ideas in real life. In this case, the experimenter is Monoral Bikes, a Japanese manufacturer typically specializing in titanium frames.



The bike here is a one-off rideable concept, with long-term plans to offer something similar for sale as the technology scales.



Monoral RS Details

• 7N01 aluminum alloy construction

• 150mm rear travel, 170mm fork

• 63.5° head angle

• 440mm reach, 640mm stack

• 447mm rear center

• 29x2.6" tire clearance

• Weight: 15.2 kg (33.5 lb) complete, 3900g frame

• monoralbikes.com

