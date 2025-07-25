First Look: The Monoral RS - A 3D-Printed Aluminum VPP Enduro Bike

The promise of rapid prototyping that initially got people excited about 3D printing seems to be hitting its stride, with more and more small manufacturers turning to the technology to render ideas in real life. In this case, the experimenter is Monoral Bikes, a Japanese manufacturer typically specializing in titanium frames.
The bike here is a one-off rideable concept, with long-term plans to offer something similar for sale as the technology scales.
Monoral RS Details
• 7N01 aluminum alloy construction
• 150mm rear travel, 170mm fork
• 63.5° head angle
• 440mm reach, 640mm stack
• 447mm rear center
• 29x2.6" tire clearance
• Weight: 15.2 kg (33.5 lb) complete, 3900g frame
The designer behind the bike, Takeo Sunami, has been exploring the concept as a way to make complicated assemblies easier and more consistent. He's also exploring a bonded construction method, using the same 3D-printed lugs. Based on some initial tests, Takeo feels that the bonding method will ultimately prove to be the better strategy.
By implementing the Virtual Pivot Point concept and integrating the bottom bracket into the lower link, Takeo hopes to achieve a unique ride quality, by minimizing relative position changes between the BB and rear axle.
Another goal of the design was to condense the moving parts into as small a package as possible, to allow for smaller-size frames with suitable geometry. Takeo mentioned that he's struggled to find enduro bikes that suit smaller riders, and wanted to optimize a design for that audience first and foremost.
Currently, the concept is limited by the cost of the printing process itself, but as that technology scales and becomes more accessible, the frames could become far more cost effective. Takeo will be ride testing the bike you see here, and hopefully can grow the project to encompass more sizes in time.
