First look: The Chickadeehill LFB6 Shock has 2 Positive Air chambers

The new LFB6 shock by German suspension company Chickadeehill.

The chickadee themed shock will definitely be a good conversation-starter.

The idea behind the twin positive air chamber is to create a nearly linear spring curve and offer more mid-stroke support. When you're running a rather low pressure on a regular air fork or shock to get good small bump compliance, you'll usually need a few progression spacers to prevent bottoming out too frequently. Therefore, the fork or shock will become really progressive towards the end of the stroke.

Chickadeehill LFB6 shock

Metric Sizes: 210 mm and 230 mm

Trunnion Sizes: 185mm and 205mm

Climb assist: optional

External adjustments: LSC/HSC & LSR/HSR

Price: 1279 € (including 19% VAT)

More info: https://www.chickadeehill.de/

The first batch of shocks is ready for assembly.

The external adjustment dials look like they can easily be turned while wearing gloves. In the center of the golden main air piston you can see the inner air sleeve. The white plastic sleeve is where the real magic happens: This is the floating piston that separates the two positive air chambers.

A side view of the shock internals.

The LFB6 has a familiar shape and looks different nonetheless. It will be interesting to find out whether we'll see more of these in bike parks this summer.

The team behind Chickadeehill made sure the shock was tested thoroughly.