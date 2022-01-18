close
First look: The Chickadeehill LFB6 Shock has 2 Positive Air chambers

Jan 18, 2022
by TEBP  
Chickadeehill LFB6 shock Copyright by Kevin Sames mr.kvnsms
The new LFB6 shock by German suspension company Chickadeehill.

Chickadeehill is a small suspension company based in Aachen, Germany. They've gained quite a bit of fame in the mountain bike world for making AWK tuning kits for suspension forks. Their tuning kits and their first shock, the LFB6, share the same unique feature - they have a dual positive air chamber with a floating piston.

According to Chickadeehill, the dual positive air chamber with floating piston closes the gap between mid stroke support and plushness. The spring characteristics can be tuned very precisely and can be adjusted "to work with any leverage ratio, frame geometry and rider preference". Developing the LFB6 took them three years and the team at Chickadeehill says that their new shock is mainly aimed at gravity riders.

The shock has a twin tube hydraulic damping system and offers a wide range of adjustments. Low and high speed compression as well as low and high speed rebound can be adjusted externally and without tools. Riders won't be able to add volume spacers, but Chickadeehill can add them at the factory should the bike or rider need them.

Chickadeehill LFB6 shock Copyright by Kevin Sames mr.kvnsms
The chickadee themed shock will definitely be a good conversation-starter.

The idea behind the twin positive air chamber is to create a nearly linear spring curve and offer more mid-stroke support. When you're running a rather low pressure on a regular air fork or shock to get good small bump compliance, you'll usually need a few progression spacers to prevent bottoming out too frequently. Therefore, the fork or shock will become really progressive towards the end of the stroke.
Chickadeehill LFB6 shock
Metric Sizes: 210 mm and 230 mm
Trunnion Sizes: 185mm and 205mm
Climb assist: optional
External adjustments: LSC/HSC & LSR/HSR
Price: 1279 € (including 19% VAT)
More info: https://www.chickadeehill.de/

Using two air chambers means that you can create a rather linear spring curve. The second positive air chamber replaces progression spacers and starts to work when you're using roughly 50% of travel.

In other words, the idea is to create a coil-like feel, but without the coil weight. It will be interesting to see how well this technology works in the real world but unfortunately there is no review dropping tomorrow.

Chickadeehill LFB6 shock Copyright by Kevin Sames mr.kvnsms
The first batch of shocks is ready for assembly.

Chickadeehill LFB6 shock Copyright by Kevin Sames mr.kvnsms
Chickadeehill LFB6 shock Copyright by Kevin Sames mr.kvnsms
The external adjustment dials look like they can easily be turned while wearing gloves. In the center of the golden main air piston you can see the inner air sleeve. The white plastic sleeve is where the real magic happens: This is the floating piston that separates the two positive air chambers.

While the major parts of the shock are sourced in Europe, smaller parts such as seals are bought in from German dealers, but according to the manufacturer it is difficult to track the origin of these smaller parts.

This completely new shock is an interesting addition to the current offerings by other brands. The dual positive air chamber can mean that setup might take a little bit longer, but for every rider who likes to tinker with their suspension, it might be worth it.

Chickadeehill LFB6 shock Copyright by Chickadeehill
A side view of the shock internals.

Chickadeehill LFB6 shock Copyright by Kevin Sames mr.kvnsms
Chickadeehill LFB6 shock Copyright by Kevin Sames mr.kvnsms
The LFB6 has a familiar shape and looks different nonetheless. It will be interesting to find out whether we'll see more of these in bike parks this summer.

Chickadeehill LFB6 shock Copyright by Kevin Sames mr.kvnsms
Chickadeehill LFB6 shock Copyright by Kevin Sames mr.kvnsms
The team behind Chickadeehill made sure the shock was tested thoroughly.

Chickadeehill LFB6 shock Copyright by Kevin Sames mr.kvnsms
Philipp Heise putting the LFB6 through its paces.

After reading this article, you might wonder what Chickadeehill means? It's a play on words that involves the name of the founder of the company.

All photos by Kevin Sames


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Shocks Chickadeehill Chickadeehill Lbf6


45 Comments

  • 18 4
 Not even read it. Its different so I dont like it. But also Fox and RS should totally do this.
  • 1 0
 red nob or blue nob ..... red pill , blue pill hmmmmm
  • 9 0
 I'm going to hold out till there is three positive air chambers and at least two negative air chambers, that way I won't have to rely on the hi/low comp/rebound adjustments to guaranteed that I'll never be able to get it set up correctly!
  • 6 0
 Finally time to get rid of those dumb volume spacers. Sure, they work for something, but high performance they are not. This is the real deal. Like Manitou IRT, this system offers near complete control over the positive spring. Volume spacers were a half ass solution to a poor air spring design. They were a “band aid” solution. This is the proper way to achieve a true high performance air spring with full tuning capabilities. From experience my Dorado with IRT is miles better than the stock air spring or IVA.
  • 10 1
 Shocking. That doubles the positive news
  • 5 0
 I guess this is comparable to what Trek did with it's DRCV dampers some years ago: enlarging the positive air chamber beyond a certain point in it's travel, thereby decreasing the natural progessive nature of an air spring.

Trek did it with a valve between the main and secondary chamber that was fysically pushed open by the main piston , by the way.
  • 1 0
 I thought this exactly when I read about "creating a more linear curve"... I have a DRCV shock on my old Rumblefish and it needed a lot of volume spacers to avoid bottoming out all the time.
  • 1 0
 Immediately thought of the DRCV as well. As if the bad shock feeling wasn’t enough, I never ran through as many shocks as with that one. At some point had to replace it with a standards shock, which was a blessing for the bike.
Now, almost 10 years later, I hop Chickadeehill won’t reproduce the same mistakes. Sure they are aware of such misproductions.
  • 2 0
 @sack-zement: not sure what the trek system exactly was, but the shock reminds me more of the manitou irt or the chickadeehill fork thingy. it works great on manitou forks, i wonder why they did not use it on their shocks and went with the mara system.
  • 4 3
 How many riders actually spin 4 knobs to get dialed in or do you eventually get to a 'good enough' mentality and put the stopwatch away and just have fun riding?

-a guy with a hardtail with a fork with LSR and LSC who couldn't tell you his current setup.
  • 6 0
 Some do, some dont. For me, dialing it in is part of the fun. Most riders shouldnt have 4 way adjustment though, since they dont take the time to learn about suspension and end up with a worse setup.
  • 1 0
 I did spend a few hours dialing in the settings on a cane creek double barrel air. It did make a difference, but minimally so. I don't have a problem with the super deluxe r on my current bike. In my mind, its a 'nice to have but not essential' situation. Like flip chips, pad contact adjustment, return speed on a dropper etc.
  • 2 0
 It's a full suspension thing. You wouldn't understand.
  • 1 0
 The differences are minimal, it's the sort of thing only bike reviewers ever seem to actually care about. This is clearly intended for people who are going to maximise those differences.
  • 7 7
 The dumbest thing about these super expensive "boutique" (whatever the f*ck that means) shocks is that the type of people who buy them wouldn't be able to tell the difference between this and a £300 shock...

For when you're off to ride the trail centre and your Fox Factory suspension just isn't expensive enough!
  • 11 0
 i feel like thats an observation on the customer base, not the product?
  • 4 0
 This ^^^^
  • 7 0
 @GumptionZA: Yeah a bit like the Impreza, completely ruined by the type people who drive them.
  • 6 1
 A budget watch is OK to know what time it is. Some people prefer a Rolex, can afford it and enjoy bying the top of the top just "because". Why not?... even if it's kind of ridiculous and pointless for us.
My "budget" gear: Suntour Triair + Marzocchi Z2 prefectly do the job and l love it Smile
  • 5 2
 I can totally tell you what's the difference between a 300$ shock and this one. Let me just show you my powerpoint presentation with some charts from my 2000$ suspension data acquisition device... ;0)
  • 2 0
 @danstonQ: Nobody said they couldn't. The point is that most people who buy a Rolex are buying it because it's expensive, not because they know why it's any better than a cheap watch or could tell the difference.
  • 1 2
 Who are "the type of people who buy them"?
  • 2 0
 @n734535: Obviously the type of people who earn lots of money and buy the expensive stuff but couldn't tell the difference between it and the cheaper stuff. The typical "all the gear, no idea" type. I know plenty of people just like that.
  • 2 0
 @n734535: When I went to Nepal there was someone who worked in marketing in London who had never done any mountaineering before, but went to the Arcteryx store, bought everything, and expected that they could simply buy their way up the mountain. That didn't work out for them. They also spent a lot of time complaining that they "only" had £500K to spend on a house. So probably those types of people.
  • 1 0
 @n734535: the type of people with a bicycle id guess
  • 1 0
 @redrook: the struggle is real
  • 1 0
 @Compositepro: Lol
  • 4 0
 Chickadeehill ? Now that's a name for a suspension company.
  • 1 0
 'Lady of the hill' ?
  • 4 1
 At least they came up with a good name for it
  • 2 1
 Hehe- not.....
  • 10 8
 Roughly $2,500cad for a shock. The greed continues.
  • 5 3
 I've got a pretty good idea on how much stuff like this costs to make in europe this pricing is very reasonable.
  • 3 6
 @GumptionZA: Nope.
  • 5 0
 @GumptionZA: Yeah nah. It only costs that much to make if you're working with very small quantities. It's simple economy of scale. It doesn't actually cost much more to make this in Europe than in the USA/Canada - yes, obviously costs more than things made in the far east.
  • 2 0
 @rbeach: Yup, just look at Chromag. Prices comparable to low-quantity companies in the UK. Their manufacturing process is more expensive because it's small.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Float X2, on a Session.
  • 4 3
 The dentist air shock is born for your dentist bike.
  • 3 1
 New shock From Alcampo?
  • 1 0
 Most underrated comment
  • 1 0
 If they are wise, they won't bother with trunnion.
  • 1 0
 How long will it last?
  • 1 1
 can we all just agree right now that the company name is stupid? k thanks
  • 1 1
 better stay with coil
  • 1 1
 Coil is still the best.

Post a Comment



