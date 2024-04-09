First Look: The 2024 Fox 32 Step-Cast Fork Has a Reverse Arch

Apr 9, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

The Fox 32 Step-Cast caters specifically towards the sharpest end of the cross-country and marathon worlds, where grams are god and tires with knobs are more of a vague concept than a preference. Though it might be niche, Fox's littlest mountain bike fork got a bold new redesign this year, meant to improve handling and bump absorption while also cutting a significant amount of weight.

Running alongside that chassis update is the all new GripSL damper, which aims to be the quickest and most responsive in the lineup, in addition to the obvious weight savings.
32 Step-Cast Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 100mm
• 44mm rake
• Float EVol air spring
• 1.5" tapered steerer
• Weight: 1287g
• Price: $969 - $1049 USD
ridefox.com

photo

The 32SC is only offered in a 100mm travel variant, which allowed the team to optimize every part of the chassis to remove weight. Those weight savings come in obvious and more subtle forms, highlighted in full below.

GripSL Damper (vs Fit4)
Kabolt SL axle
Double butted upper tube
Ultralight steerer tube
Stiffness optimized crown
Ultralight cable guide
-65g
-12g
-9g
-11g
-9g
-1g

That "stiffness optimized crown" is an interesting detail. The engineering team behind the project decided to eschew the typical methods of achieving fork offset, instead angling the stanchions within the crown to gain the same rake figure. That means the 7000-series aluminum crown has 0mm offset, but the fork still hits the desired 44mm offset number.

photo
GripSL

The damper cuts weight, but is also meant to provide serious performance gains on the descents as well. The GripSL was built to provide more damping than the prior generations, similar to the more gravity-oriented GripX and X2 models. The interface is very simple, with a 3-position lever to quickly switch between open and closed in a 140° turn. Of course, the fork is remote lockout compatible, but you're not forced into either orientation - a fork can be run either way with minimal effort. In the firm mode, the damper has a smooth blow-off, meaning the initial nose of support will give way into more supple travel if a large enough force is encountered.

photo
A little 32 undergoing some torsional torture testing at the Fox test lab.
photo

One element of the new 32 is going to turn the most heads, and it's probably not the damper or the weight savings. The generatively-designed rear arch was implemented to increase torsional stiffness by 40% over the prior version, while still keeping weight at a minimum. Though this isn't the first time we've seen generative modeling in bicycle component design, it seems like a unique and worthwhile implementation of the technology.

photo
Comes in orange.
photo
Comes in gold.

As it stands, this is now the lightest cross-country fork on the market. An impressive feat unto itself, but improving the damper and increasing chassis stiffness while hitting that sub-1300g weight goal takes things a step further (The RockShox SID SL Ultimate weighs 1,326 g). Though we haven't had the opportunity to spend time on one of these quite yet, I'm sure we'll see spec start to trickle in as more lightweight short travel bikes hit the market in the coming year.

Pricing is in line with the outgoing model, with a Grip SL-equipped 32SC Factory Series clocking in at $969-$1049 USD. Canadian pricing ranges from $1299-$1399 CAD. The higher of the two prices includes a remote lockout, the lower simply featuring the crown-mounted lockout.

For folks who simply want to upgrade their existing 32 or 34 with the new SL damper, pricing falls between $280 and $295 USD.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Forks Fox Factory Fox 32


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
166 articles
Report
32 Comments
  • 33 1
 I know we’re into hating on things here but that arch is really cool.
  • 13 0
 Between the damper and the lowers, this thing couldn’t get much more Manitou.
  • 9 0
 Lol, manitou was on to something with the reverse arch and the rest of the industry scoffed. Now fox is trying to get the munyuns from this "revolutionary new design." Or whatever they said about it.
  • 1 0
 @ShredDoggg: Pace, later DT Swiss had it too. This one is nice as they managed to create some height (in radial direction) for bending stiffness as well as some depth (in circumferential direction) for torsional stiffness. Considering how the made it slimmer in the middle, presumably to create some room for the downtube as the fork compresses, I wonder what happens when the fork compresses when the wheel isn't pointed straight ahead. Either way, this is some impressive piece of casting (if it doesn't fail, that is).
  • 1 0
 @ShredDoggg: Pace would like a word.
  • 13 1
 @Manitou: Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery
  • 2 6
flag BermSkid72 FL (42 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Manitou let the patent expire. Fox purchased it.
  • 12 0
 @BermSkid72: Manitou didn't let the patent expire. The patent expired because it's 20 years term has lapsed. Similar to how many frame manufacturers started using horst link after Specialized's FSR patent expired.
  • 5 0
 @BermSkid72: "Once a patent expires, the protection ends, and an invention enters the public domain; that is, anyone can commercially exploit the invention without infringing the patent."

Patent owners can sell to others, rights to use their patent designs. Thus, Others may do so only with the authorization of the patent holder
  • 1 0
 What kind of deal was it with Pace and DT Swiss then?
  • 1 0
 All this shows is that is was the best design and now its freely available then it will become widely used
  • 1 0
 @vinay: I'd have to assume no DT or Pace were officially sold in the US?
  • 3 0
 Eventually, most gravel bikes will be equipped with this fork.

With all new XC bikes getting 120mm minimum, and gravel "only" getting 40mm right now, the sad and perfectly capable 100mm Fox 32 has probably got its best days behind it. Still, kudos to Fox for doing something interesting with the crown design and spending the time and money on updating the damper.
  • 11 0
 We used to call those bikes hardtails.
  • 2 0
 Fork inflation has been crazy weren't we using Lyriks on 180mm bikes, now a 32 isn't percieved to be enough for XC.
  • 8 2
 I'll stick with the tried and true: Manitou
  • 6 0
 This thing is lighter than most steel rigid forks!
  • 3 0
 Looks like a Manitou fork had a baby with a lacrosse stick! I wonder how much more we will be seeing this kind of organic, optimized arch shaping we will see in the future
  • 2 0
 Party in reverse, business in the front
  • 2 0
 FINAL evolution of forks will be inverted
  • 1 0
 Is it compared to the Sid with 35 mm stanchions?
  • 1 0
 The Topography feature on solid works is sweet!
  • 1 2
 Immitating Manitou on the outside and the Specialized World Cup on the inside with the "nose of the travel" in the lockout being a smooth breakaway.
  • 1 0
 Manitou patent must have run out.
  • 1 0
 Dirt Clod Extrusion Device
  • 1 0
 But the arch in the other article isn't reversed...
  • 1 0
 Or is it the 43 xoF?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a noisses
  • 1 0
 It looks like a manitou
  • 1 2
 It will not age well. perfectly kooky, will go well with lycra, shaved legs, neon glasses & bib diaper pads.
  • 1 0
 Count those grams yo







