First Look: The 2024 Fox 32 Step-Cast Fork Has a Reverse Arch

The Fox 32 Step-Cast caters specifically towards the sharpest end of the cross-country and marathon worlds, where grams are god and tires with knobs are more of a vague concept than a preference. Though it might be niche, Fox's littlest mountain bike fork got a bold new redesign this year, meant to improve handling and bump absorption while also cutting a significant amount of weight.
Running alongside that chassis update is the all new GripSL damper, which aims to be the quickest and most responsive in the lineup, in addition to the obvious weight savings.
32 Step-Cast Details
• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 100mm
• 44mm rake
• Float EVol air spring
• 1.5" tapered steerer
• Weight: 1287g
• Price: $969 - $1049 USD
• ridefox.com
The 32SC is only offered in a 100mm travel variant, which allowed the team to optimize every part of the chassis to remove weight. Those weight savings come in obvious and more subtle forms, highlighted in full below.
GripSL Damper (vs Fit4)
Kabolt SL axle
Double butted upper tube
Ultralight steerer tube
Stiffness optimized crown
Ultralight cable guide
-65g
-12g
-9g
-11g
-9g
-1g
That "stiffness optimized crown" is an interesting detail. The engineering team behind the project decided to eschew the typical methods of achieving fork offset, instead angling the stanchions within the crown to gain the same rake figure. That means the 7000-series aluminum crown has 0mm offset, but the fork still hits the desired 44mm offset number.
The damper cuts weight, but is also meant to provide serious performance gains on the descents as well. The GripSL was built to provide more damping than the prior generations, similar to the more gravity-oriented GripX and X2 models. The interface is very simple, with a 3-position lever to quickly switch between open and closed in a 140° turn. Of course, the fork is remote lockout compatible, but you're not forced into either orientation - a fork can be run either way with minimal effort. In the firm mode, the damper has a smooth blow-off, meaning the initial nose of support will give way into more supple travel if a large enough force is encountered.
One element of the new 32 is going to turn the most heads, and it's probably not the damper or the weight savings. The generatively-designed rear arch was implemented to increase torsional stiffness by 40% over the prior version, while still keeping weight at a minimum. Though this isn't the first time we've seen generative modeling
in bicycle component design, it seems like a unique and worthwhile implementation of the technology.
As it stands, this is now the lightest cross-country fork on the market. An impressive feat unto itself, but improving the damper and increasing chassis stiffness while hitting that sub-1300g weight goal takes things a step further (The RockShox SID SL Ultimate weighs 1,326 g). Though we haven't had the opportunity to spend time on one of these quite yet, I'm sure we'll see spec start to trickle in as more lightweight short travel bikes hit the market in the coming year.Pricing
is in line with the outgoing model, with a Grip SL-equipped 32SC Factory Series clocking in at $969-$1049 USD. Canadian pricing ranges from $1299-$1399 CAD. The higher of the two prices includes a remote lockout, the lower simply featuring the crown-mounted lockout.
For folks who simply want to upgrade their existing 32 or 34 with the new SL damper, pricing falls between $280 and $295 USD.
With all new XC bikes getting 120mm minimum, and gravel "only" getting 40mm right now, the sad and perfectly capable 100mm Fox 32 has probably got its best days behind it. Still, kudos to Fox for doing something interesting with the crown design and spending the time and money on updating the damper.