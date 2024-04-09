First Look: The 2024 Fox 32 Step-Cast Fork Has a Reverse Arch

The Fox 32 Step-Cast caters specifically towards the sharpest end of the cross-country and marathon worlds, where grams are god and tires with knobs are more of a vague concept than a preference. Though it might be niche, Fox's littlest mountain bike fork got a bold new redesign this year, meant to improve handling and bump absorption while also cutting a significant amount of weight.



Running alongside that chassis update is the all new GripSL damper, which aims to be the quickest and most responsive in the lineup, in addition to the obvious weight savings.

32 Step-Cast Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Travel: 100mm

• 44mm rake

• Float EVol air spring

• 1.5" tapered steerer

• Weight: 1287g

• Price: $969 - $1049 USD

• ridefox.com

• Wheel size: 29"• Travel: 100mm• 44mm rake• Float EVol air spring• 1.5" tapered steerer• Weight: 1287g• Price: $969 - $1049 USD