First Look: The New Last Cinto is a German Made, All-Mountain Lightweight

Mar 24, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

Last Cinto
FIRST LOOK
Last Cinto

Last Bikes are a manufacturer based in Dortmund, Germany, and have been in operation since the turn of the millennium. They tend to specialise in the more aggressive trail and enduro bikes. Their range contains the Tarvo, which incidentally is claimed to be the lightest production enduro frame, the Glen and the Coal.

The new bike, the Cinto, is a new all-mountain bike based around a modular platform that is shared with the Tarvo. We're seeing more brands go down this route, which can be a good thing. However, although a rejigged linkage plate can tweak the geometry to bring it in line with the needs of a shorter travel application, it often means there is something of a hangover in terms of weight.
Last Cinto Details

• Wheelsize: 29" or mullet
• Carbon fiber frame
• Travel: 145 (r) / 150mm (f)
• 65° head angle
• Chainstay length: 431, 431, 437, 443mm
• Reach: 442, 464, 495, 528mm
• Made in Germany
• Claimed frame weight: 2.1 kg (4.6 lb)
• Frame only: €3999
last-bikes.com


Last aim to get around this by using what is already an incredibly light platform in the form of the Tarvo and going from there. The frame weight starts at a svelte 2.1 kg (4.6 lb) and full builds can be as light as 11 kg (24.3 lb). You may also see the CNC'd cover that allows for in-frame storage. The storage cover is machined in-house and is size specific to allow for the most efficient use of the surface area.

Last Cinto
This particular build showcases the best Germany has to offer, and it ain't half bad.

Last Cinto
Last Cinto
In-house manufacturing and a modular design allow for endless tweaking. This rocker link is available to allow the use of a mullet setup.

Geometry
The platform delivers 145mm of rear travel via a rocker link and a rear flex-pivot. It has a recommended fork travel of 150mm but the frame can accommodate up to 170mm, although Last suggests that while the bike will take it, 160mm might be more of a suitable limit. It uses a full complement of sealed Enduro Max bearings.

Last Cinto

The Cinto uses size-specific geometry and the chainstays will change depending upon the front triangle to hopefully achieve a bike that gives the best blend of fore and aft balance irrespective of size. It also makes use of a mixed wheeled setup option and can be converted to a mullet platform with the MX rocker link. With a 29inch wheel, it offers clearance for a 2.5" tire.

All sizes are built around a 65° head angle that is complemented by an effective seat tube angle of 77° and upwards, depending on size.

Last Cinto
Last Cinto
A SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger, rattle-free cable routing and removable ISCG tabs should make this popular.

Suspension

The Cinto, from sag, has 29% progression. You can often find with aggressive mid-travel bikes that you can run out of travel because they can be so capable and they enable you to write cheques that your lesser amount of travel isn't so happy about cashing. The Cinto aims to get around this by offering a decent amount of progression towards the end of the stroke. It's this characteristic that also means it should work well with coil shocks, which are inherently more linear, or larger volume air shocks.

When calculating anti-squat, a large variable can be simply where the centre of gravity is. This, of course, will change from size to size and rider to rider. Last, to negate this, change the pivot placement depending on the frame size and combine it with an estimate of where the COG will lie. From there they can tailor the anti-squat value for the frame size. With the blue markings, you can see the frame size with this optimisation compared to the grey line which represents it without. In the lower gears the value is quite high, which means that as you pedal the suspension will be trying to extend. This should ensure both grip and efficiency. Please note that the graph shows the anti-squat throughout the whole range of gears at sag, not one gear through the entire stroke.

For the anti-rise, which is a value that tells us how our mass transfers when we apply the brakes, the Cinto is relatively flat and spends most of its stroke at a value between 80-100%. Under braking, a value closer to 0% will mean that the shock wants to extend, above 100% and it will try and compress as you get on the anchors. At around 100% it will mean that the rider is quite supported by the neutral reaction of the suspension to braking forces, as it neither extends nor compresses as the rider's mass shifts forward.

Last Cinta
Last Cinto
Last Cinto

Last Cinto
Last Cinto
A choice of two stock colours or you can even have your frame custom painted. It's also available in raw carbon.

Options & Availability

The Cinto is available to order now with delivery in August. There will be only 100 frames available to buy per year and pricing, for the frame only, starts at €3999. Build kits are available with your choice of RockShox, Fox, EXT or Intend.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Last Cinto


54 Comments

  • 20 2
 Normally I like to laugh and point fun at carbon frames that require such expensive molds that brands have to re-use them across sizes and models.

This frame started out so light as a big enduro bike that in this shorter travel form its still probably lighter than nearly all its competitors in this travel bracket. Its almost 4 pounds lighter than the Privateer trail bike frame.

I'm really, really impressed (impressed with that price too)
  • 1 0
 Impressive weight, impressive layup too. As I scrolled the story and saw the closeups of the carbon on the finished frame my immediate thought was 'I hope they offer this in raw...', so pleased to see that is an option! Beautiful craftsmanship.
  • 1 0
 yes $6,000.00 CDN for a frame is dirt cheap I will take a dozen
  • 17 1
 If you aint first, yer last.
  • 11 0
 Shake n' bake!
  • 1 0
 ...that just happened!
  • 1 0
 How much you sellin that weed for old man?
  • 15 0
 very confusing, first look: Last Cinto
  • 8 0
 Something a bit Yoda-ry about it.
  • 1 0
 the cranks look very rearward to me as if you could fit an e-motor in the frame
  • 11 1
 I understand the clean look of internal cable routing but as I begin to swap parts from an old frame to a new frame I have to tell you I'm getting sick of having to cut or disconnect the brake line and mess around with re-routing cables through the frame. I guess I'm not the target customer for the "smooth" look. I would rather ride than clean and polish my bike to make it look great. External cable routing does not bother me but maybe if I spent all my time taking pictures of my bike with scenic backgrounds it would be different.
  • 4 0
 17 year bike industry vet here, all I've done is build/service high-performance MTB. The move to internal has been one of the worst, dumbest things so far. Depending on how its routed it takes considerably longer to build the bike, and as you pointed out, makes what should be a 5 minute brake swap into a half hour of swearing. Hell I'll take a pressfit BB if that means I could get external brake routing and a ZS headset that still uses cups that press into the frame. Headset bearings that sit directly on carbon are another big no-no in my book. Its not about 'progress', because that would mean the bikes are easier to work on and hold up better. Its about selling you something 'new' and novel.
  • 2 0
 internal cable routing is for the vain and those who don't work on their own bikes.
  • 6 1
 Really interesting looking bikes, but I haven’t been able to get over my mental hurdle regarding that frame cost
  • 18 1
 Cost as much as most other Carbon Frames from SC/ Yeti...for a made and designed in Germany it really isnt that expensive.

And the cost per unit must be way higher for 100 frames/ year.
  • 17 0
 Well, if you can get 0 bikes from Taiwan at 3000EUR for frame or 1 bike from Germany at 3900UER per frame than it looks like a bargain Wink
  • 5 0
 @NotNamed: no, it's more expensive, as the EUR 4k are without shock, I.e. 4,5k-5k with shock.

Hightower CC incl. shock: EUR 3,3k
Ibis Ripmo incl. shock: EUR 3,5k

Nevertheless: both new Last carbon frames for sure are highest quality, best weight and made in Germany.
  • 3 3
 @NotNamed: I understand why it’s more expensive. The frame, with no shock, will be over $5000 USD including shipping and import duties. A Santa Cruz of Yeti frame with a shock will come out to around $3500. In the grand scheme of things, $1500+ isn’t a ton of money, but it is in the bike world.
  • 22 1
 @onlyDH: In the grand scheme of things, $1500 is a ton of money, but it isn't in the bike world.

There, fixed it for you.
  • 4 0
 Specs, looks and geo are pretty damn good on this bike! Then you see the price tag and goes wow. Then you realize it's frame only....
  • 2 0
 Question to armchair engineers and real bike engineers: does the flex during linkage action affect the LR due to the resistance of the material when flexing ? does it affect both compression and rebound behaviour of the bike ?.
  • 1 0
 Judging from my Last Glen, which this is a carbon copy of (pun intended) it should be a ripper. Got my Glen set up with a 160mm fork and it handeled everything I've thrown at it so far. The progression combined with a progressive spring from MRP makes it feel super playful, would suggest a linear spring for chunkier stuff tho.
  • 2 0
 Frame looks almost like an old 2010 Specialized Stumpjumper without the Horst linkages and the top tube to seat tube brace. Guess it's a pretty nice design that some companies have been copying for quite some time.
  • 1 0
 looks exactly like a pivot switchblade
  • 3 0
 Frame sizes named for suggested rider height. Why did it take so long for someone to think of that?
  • 3 0
 Love the look, love the weight, but what does it help? They don't sell/ship to the USA!!!
  • 1 0
 I've always thought last made very polished frames. If they would just make a longer and slacker bike I'd be riding the tarvo right now.
  • 3 0
 Holy moly that's a beautiful bike.
  • 1 1
 Looks sexy, but there's something about having the bb way behind the down tube/ seat tube junction that just looks kinda strange.
  • 2 0
 Man I wish my dad hit me with this cinto as a kid instead of the other one
  • 1 0
 Love the look, love the weight, but what does it help? They don't sell/ship to the USA. ????
  • 1 0
 Such a clean looking bike! That would be a great quiver killer if its ride holds up to its looks.
  • 1 0
 Beautiful frame and geo seems spot on. Good job! If only I could afford one...
  • 2 0
 heaven forbid the carbon la-up guy gets a hair in that $4800 frame.
  • 2 0
 stunner!
  • 2 1
 Yummy. Toss some axs bits and Fox Factory on that pink bike and go!
  • 3 2
 No. The pale shock and fork are perfect. Sexy
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney correct, you may be.
  • 1 0
 High Roller front, Minion Rear?
  • 1 0
 nice bike im not digging pink colour.
  • 7 0
 I think you're on the wrong website.
  • 1 0
 @Vrooom666 doesn’t like Pinkbike?
  • 1 2
 Is anyone else frustrated by comments being deleted because some PB editor doesn’t agree with your perspective? If I wanted to be filtered I’d be on Twitter.
  • 1 0
 It’s not deleted bruh. You gotta cruz on down to the threshold.
  • 1 0
 A pink bike on Pinkbike!
  • 1 0
 i cant tell if its unique or looks alot like other bikes ive seen.
  • 1 0
 This was the last bike i was expecting to release
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



