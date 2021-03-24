First Look: The New Last Cinto is a German Made, All-Mountain Lightweight

Last Bikes are a manufacturer based in Dortmund, Germany, and have been in operation since the turn of the millennium. They tend to specialise in the more aggressive trail and enduro bikes. Their range contains the Tarvo, which incidentally is claimed to be the lightest production enduro frame, the Glen and the Coal.



The new bike, the Cinto, is a new all-mountain bike based around a modular platform that is shared with the Tarvo. We're seeing more brands go down this route, which can be a good thing. However, although a rejigged linkage plate can tweak the geometry to bring it in line with the needs of a shorter travel application, it often means there is something of a hangover in terms of weight.

Last Cinto Details



• Wheelsize: 29" or mullet

• Carbon fiber frame

• Travel: 145 (r) / 150mm (f)

• 65° head angle

• Chainstay length: 431, 431, 437, 443mm

• Reach: 442, 464, 495, 528mm

• Made in Germany

• Claimed frame weight: 2.1 kg (4.6 lb)

• Frame only: €3999

This particular build showcases the best Germany has to offer, and it ain't half bad.

In-house manufacturing and a modular design allow for endless tweaking. This rocker link is available to allow the use of a mullet setup.

Geometry

A SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger, rattle-free cable routing and removable ISCG tabs should make this popular.

Suspension



The Cinto, from sag, has 29% progression. You can often find with aggressive mid-travel bikes that you can run out of travel because they can be so capable and they enable you to write cheques that your lesser amount of travel isn't so happy about cashing. The Cinto aims to get around this by offering a decent amount of progression towards the end of the stroke. It's this characteristic that also means it should work well with coil shocks, which are inherently more linear, or larger volume air shocks.



When calculating anti-squat, a large variable can be simply where the centre of gravity is. This, of course, will change from size to size and rider to rider. Last, to negate this, change the pivot placement depending on the frame size and combine it with an estimate of where the COG will lie. From there they can tailor the anti-squat value for the frame size. With the blue markings, you can see the frame size with this optimisation compared to the grey line which represents it without. In the lower gears the value is quite high, which means that as you pedal the suspension will be trying to extend. This should ensure both grip and efficiency. Please note that the graph shows the anti-squat throughout the whole range of gears at sag, not one gear through the entire stroke.



For the anti-rise, which is a value that tells us how our mass transfers when we apply the brakes, the Cinto is relatively flat and spends most of its stroke at a value between 80-100%. Under braking, a value closer to 0% will mean that the shock wants to extend, above 100% and it will try and compress as you get on the anchors. At around 100% it will mean that the rider is quite supported by the neutral reaction of the suspension to braking forces, as it neither extends nor compresses as the rider's mass shifts forward.





A choice of two stock colours or you can even have your frame custom painted. It's also available in raw carbon.

Options & Availability

Last aim to get around this by using what is already an incredibly light platform in the form of the Tarvo and going from there. The frame weight starts at a svelte 2.1 kg (4.6 lb) and full builds can be as light as 11 kg (24.3 lb). You may also see the CNC'd cover that allows for in-frame storage. The storage cover is machined in-house and is size specific to allow for the most efficient use of the surface area.The platform delivers 145mm of rear travel via a rocker link and a rear flex-pivot. It has a recommended fork travel of 150mm but the frame can accommodate up to 170mm, although Last suggests that while the bike will take it, 160mm might be more of a suitable limit. It uses a full complement of sealed Enduro Max bearings.The Cinto uses size-specific geometry and the chainstays will change depending upon the front triangle to hopefully achieve a bike that gives the best blend of fore and aft balance irrespective of size. It also makes use of a mixed wheeled setup option and can be converted to a mullet platform with the MX rocker link. With a 29inch wheel, it offers clearance for a 2.5" tire.All sizes are built around a 65° head angle that is complemented by an effective seat tube angle of 77° and upwards, depending on size.The Cinto is available to order now with delivery in August. There will be only 100 frames available to buy per year and pricing, for the frame only, starts at €3999. Build kits are available with your choice of RockShox, Fox, EXT or Intend.