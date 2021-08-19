First Look: 2022 Canyon Lux Trail - Downcountry for the Backcountry

Canyon has launched a downcountry version of its Lux cross country race bike
called the Lux Trail.
The Lux has been a formidable force on the race track under riders such as Pauline Ferrand Prevot
, Mathieu Van Der Poel
and Emily Batty
, but this new version takes its intentions away from the track and into the territory of long, backcountry epics. To make that a reality, Canyon has developed a new front triangle for this bike that allows for longer travel and adjusted geometry to realign the Lux Trail for its new purpose.
Canyon Lux Trail DetailsFrame material:
CarbonIntentions:
DowncountryTravel:
110mm (120mm fork)Wheelsize:
29" front and rearHead Tube Angle:
67.5°Frame Weight:
1,905 grams (medium)Price:
$3,999 - $6,999More info: canyon.com
There are four models of the Lux Trail. The CF 6 kicks things off with a solid mix of SLX, DT Swiss and Fox. This model, which retails for $3,999 also benefits from the same frame as the rest of the range and is shod with the same high-end Schwalbe tires as the more expensive models. It looks like great value.
Next up is the CF 7. It shares a lot of the same components as the CF 6 but has a slightly higher-end fork and wheels plus Shimano XT throughout. It will sell for $5,299 USD.
The CF 8 goes to a mid-high end SRAM / RockShox build and features carbon DT Swiss EX 1501 wheels. The highlight of the build will probably be the recently released SRAM GX AXS drivetrain though. This drivetrain, combined with an AXS Reverb is a surefire way to clear up the cockpit a little. This will retail for $6,299 USD.
Then there is the range-topping CF 9, which is pictured. It’s the Emily Batty Edition model and comes with full XTR, Fox Factory suspension, DT Swiss XRC 1200 wheels, and a price tag of $6,999. Frame Details
The Lux Trail shares the same 110mm rear travel as some of the regular Lux range but now pairs it with a 120mm fork. This goes hand in hand with a 67.5° head tube angle, which is 2.5 slacker than the standard Lux, and reaches growing by an average of 20mm per size. These combine to transform the Lux into one of the most traditional XC race bikes into a more on-trend bike that should offer a bit more reassurance to its rider when the trail turns downhill.
Most of the other features carry over from the regular Lux including the flex pivot suspension design, room for two water bottles and low profile frame hardware. The increased length of each front triangle means the weight creeps up by about 30 grams per size but at 1,905 grams for a medium, it's still very competitive for bikes in its class.
There’s fully internal cabling with rubber grommets and rear tire clearance is around 2.35 to 2.4” depending on the brand and model.
The new Lux Trail, as well as being slacker in the head angle, is half a degree steeper in the seat tube angle. This is also combined with a slight increase in stack for most sizes over the standard Lux.ModelsLux Trail CF 9 Emily Batty EditionCanyon Lux Trail CF 8Lux Trail CF 7Lux Trail CF 6
Why US & European Bikes Will Be Slightly Different
There is a small divergence in specification depending on whether you buy from the European and North American arm of Canyon. The bikes sold in North America will have the standard Fox Transfer, which is around 150g heavier, and offer longer 150mm drop options.
The bikes sold in Europe will feature the Transfer SL which is lighter and uses a different internal design that is built around a lighter mechanical spring. These bikes will have their drop limited to 100mm.
To me, and maybe it’s how I see the downcountry bike, but they’re there to just take the edge of XC bikes and make them easier to live with. A healthy amount of drop is part of that. Maybe some people will like the lighter model. Who am I to say, really? But I like the way the North American branch of Canyon is thinking.
The CF 8 has a 125mm Reverb AXS dropper in all markets.
Initial Impressions
There are a couple of things that become apparent when looking at the Lux Trail in the flesh. Firstly, and as mentioned, the new Fox Transfer SL doesn’t offer that much drop and could be the undoing for somebody who does intend to ride it hard without having World Cup XC skills.
The front end also suffers from the same fate as many remote lockout bikes and it’s certainly busy. Riding the Lux Trail, its seated position feels rather long and it definitely has a more traditional feel. The added reach, without drastically increasing the seat tube angle, means that while standing up it feels really well proportioned, however, when seated I do feel a little stretched out.
There are other details that nod to its XC orientation as well. Not least its flat-mount rear brakes. It could be looked at one of two ways, is this a Lux+? Is it an XC bike wanting to make the jump up to full-blown downcountry nirvana? Or is it a more comfortable, very fast bike that, whilst having its roots in XC, is ever more versatile because of the changes made? I think probably the latter.
We've got this bike in for a long term test and will be coming back in due course to see how it stacks up.
