First Look: 2022 Canyon Lux Trail - Downcountry for the Backcountry

Frame Details

Models

Lux Trail CF 9 Emily Batty Edition

Fork: FOX 34 SC Factory

Shock: FOX Float DPS Factory RMT

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Wheels: DT Swiss XRC1200

Tires: Schwalbe Wicked Will 2.4” SRC / Racing Ralph 2.35” SGRD

Cranks: Shimano XTR 34T

Handlebar: Raceface Next 35 760mm

Stem: RaceFace Ride 35 60mm

Brakes: Shimano XTR 180/160mm

Seatpost Fox Transfer SL Factory

Saddle: Ergon SM10 Pro Carbon

Claimed weight: 10.9 kg / 24 lb



Canyon Lux Trail CF 8

Fork: RockShox SID 35 Select+

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate RMT

Drivetrain: SRAM GX AXS

Wheels: DT Swiss XRC1501

Tires: Maxxis Rekon 2.4” TR EXO / Reckon Race 2.3” TR EXO

Cranks: SRAM GX Carbon 34T

Handlebar: Raceface Ride 35 760mm

Stem: RaceFace Ride 35 60mm

Brakes: SRAM Level TLM 180/160mm

Seatpost Rockshox Reverb AXS

Saddle: Selle Italia SLS

Claimed weight: 11.8 kg / 26 lb



Lux Trail CF 7

Fork: FOX 34 SC Performance Elite

Shock: FOX Float DPS Performance Elite RMT

Drivetrain: Shimano XT

Wheels: DT Swiss XRC1700

Tires: Schwalbe Wicked Will 2.4” SRC / Racing Ralph 2.35” SGRD

Cranks: Shimano XT 34T

Handlebar: Raceface Ride 35 760mm

Stem: RaceFace Ride 35 60mm

Brakes: Shimano XT 180/160mm

Seatpost Fox Transfer SL PFE

Saddle: Selle Italia SLS

Claimed weight: 11.7 kg / 25.8 lb



Lux Trail CF 6

Fork: FOX 34 SC Performance

Shock: FOX Float DPS Performance Elite RMT

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX

Wheels: DT Swiss XRC1900

Tires: Schwalbe Wicked Will 2.4” SRC / Racing Ralph 2.35” SGRD

Cranks: Shimano SLX 34T

Handlebar: Raceface Ride 35 760mm

Stem: RaceFace Ride 35 60mm

Brakes: Shimano SLX 180/160mm

Seatpost Fox Transfer SL PFE

Saddle: Selle Italia SLS

Claimed weight: 12.1 kg / 26.7 lb



Why US & European Bikes Will Be Slightly Different

Initial Impressions

There are four models of the Lux Trail. The CF 6 kicks things off with a solid mix of SLX, DT Swiss and Fox. This model, which retails for $3,999 also benefits from the same frame as the rest of the range and is shod with the same high-end Schwalbe tires as the more expensive models. It looks like great value.Next up is the CF 7. It shares a lot of the same components as the CF 6 but has a slightly higher-end fork and wheels plus Shimano XT throughout. It will sell for $5,299 USD.The CF 8 goes to a mid-high end SRAM / RockShox build and features carbon DT Swiss EX 1501 wheels. The highlight of the build will probably be the recently released SRAM GX AXS drivetrain though. This drivetrain, combined with an AXS Reverb is a surefire way to clear up the cockpit a little. This will retail for $6,299 USD.Then there is the range-topping CF 9, which is pictured. It’s the Emily Batty Edition model and comes with full XTR, Fox Factory suspension, DT Swiss XRC 1200 wheels, and a price tag of $6,999.The Lux Trail shares the same 110mm rear travel as some of the regular Lux range but now pairs it with a 120mm fork. This goes hand in hand with a 67.5° head tube angle, which is 2.5 slacker than the standard Lux, and reaches growing by an average of 20mm per size. These combine to transform the Lux into one of the most traditional XC race bikes into a more on-trend bike that should offer a bit more reassurance to its rider when the trail turns downhill.Most of the other features carry over from the regular Lux including the flex pivot suspension design, room for two water bottles and low profile frame hardware. The increased length of each front triangle means the weight creeps up by about 30 grams per size but at 1,905 grams for a medium, it's still very competitive for bikes in its class.There’s fully internal cabling with rubber grommets and rear tire clearance is around 2.35 to 2.4” depending on the brand and model.The new Lux Trail, as well as being slacker in the head angle, is half a degree steeper in the seat tube angle. This is also combined with a slight increase in stack for most sizes over the standard Lux.There is a small divergence in specification depending on whether you buy from the European and North American arm of Canyon. The bikes sold in North America will have the standard Fox Transfer, which is around 150g heavier, and offer longer 150mm drop options.The bikes sold in Europe will feature the Transfer SL which is lighter and uses a different internal design that is built around a lighter mechanical spring. These bikes will have their drop limited to 100mm.To me, and maybe it’s how I see the downcountry bike, but they’re there to just take the edge of XC bikes and make them easier to live with. A healthy amount of drop is part of that. Maybe some people will like the lighter model. Who am I to say, really? But I like the way the North American branch of Canyon is thinking.The CF 8 has a 125mm Reverb AXS dropper in all markets.There are a couple of things that become apparent when looking at the Lux Trail in the flesh. Firstly, and as mentioned, the new Fox Transfer SL doesn’t offer that much drop and could be the undoing for somebody who does intend to ride it hard without having World Cup XC skills.The front end also suffers from the same fate as many remote lockout bikes and it’s certainly busy. Riding the Lux Trail, its seated position feels rather long and it definitely has a more traditional feel. The added reach, without drastically increasing the seat tube angle, means that while standing up it feels really well proportioned, however, when seated I do feel a little stretched out.There are other details that nod to its XC orientation as well. Not least its flat-mount rear brakes. It could be looked at one of two ways, is this a Lux+? Is it an XC bike wanting to make the jump up to full-blown downcountry nirvana? Or is it a more comfortable, very fast bike that, whilst having its roots in XC, is ever more versatile because of the changes made? I think probably the latter.We've got this bike in for a long term test and will be coming back in due course to see how it stacks up.