First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild

Jun 8, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Unno aren't afraid to stand out from the crowd. In fact, that's something they pride themselves in.

The all-new Burn is their latest creation. And while the original Unno Burn has been around for a long time, the new version has been in development for four years and is a very different beast.

"I wanted this long travel machine to have a hard-hitting attitude," says Cesar Rojo, Unno's founder and engineer, "able to shred some local trails and to always ask myself "Where is my full face helmet?"."



The Details

The Burn rolls on mullet wheels only. As an enduro bike, it sports 160 mm at the rear with a 170 mm fork. The suspension design uses a pair of short links which rotate in the same direction as the suspension cycles, just like Unno's other bikes. In this case, the lower link is mounted concentric to the bottom bracket. Details are scant on the suspension kinematics, but the recommended sag is 35%, suggesting a progressive design.


At the rear of the upper rocker link is an asymmetric bolt washer which looked to me like a flip chip. I asked Cesar about this and it turns out I was wrong. "Actually, is not a flipchip but to avoid axles getting loose", he tells me. "No need to put second bolts, or lots of Loctite. Actually, on the test bikes we just put grease in the threads and bolts do not get loose."

The Burn joins a growing list of bikes with a storage compartment hidden in the downtube for snacks or spares.
Another modern trend: the cable routing runs through the headset.

The eagle-eyed amon you may have also spotted the seat mast, which appears to have been taken from a 17th-century sailing ship. About this, Cesar commented: "So yep, it also features some "why-the-hell-this-seat-tube" aesthetics."



The Geometry

There are three sizes offered, designed to fit everyone from 160 cm to 200 cm (5′ 3″ to 6′ 7″). The chainstay length is long-ish at 445 mm and the head angle sits at a moderate 64-degrees across the board. One number which does stand out to me is the head tube length (145 mm) and stack height (670 mm) in the S3 size. That's taller than most Xl or XXL frames, which should provide rangy riders with a comfortable position without a high-rise bar or a tower of spacers, and in turn, will make the reach feel a little longer than the 510 mm number would suggest.



The Specs

Fox Factory suspension and Crank Brothers wheels are to be expected on an Unno. Unno's own Deux one-piece carbon cockpit saves a few grams and looks trick. It's 800 mm wide with the equivalent of a 40 mm stem. SRAM GX AXS gearing may not be the fanciest but it does the job well. Cesar couldn't tell me the weight of the frame right now, but he says the weight of the complete bike is about 14.7 Kg (32.4 lb).

Maybe my perception of bike prices has been warped, but if I were to guess the price of this boutique machine I would have said a little more than €7,995. You can pay more than that for something a lot less head-turning.

For more information check out unno.com.



29 Comments

  • 25 3
 Another useless bike with headset cable routing. I don’t care how good a bike is, headset cable routing is a 100% deal killer for me on any bike. Maybe others have, but I’ve never thought about external cable routing a single time while riding.
  • 5 0
 Show off your cables! RAAW pride!
  • 4 0
 100% agree. |The eat tube is ugly, but it still works. Deliberately sabotaging the headset can f*ck of though
  • 7 0
 Can't help it, but the rear end looks very flexy. But besides that, this is a bikeporn. Truly an art.
  • 7 0
 Mama mia that is beautiful. Definitely doesn't look like a session
  • 6 0
 Might look good from afar, but that plastic cable port thingy is hideous!
  • 5 0
 Guess I have to wait 3-5 years for all this headset cable routing to come and go…hopefully
  • 5 0
 Mr goldboner I was expecting you
  • 2 0
 Sizing seems a bit off... S1: 435mm reach with 435mm seatpost length? That's a small reach for someone like me at 5'7". S2 reach is a better, but that 460mm seatpost length is way too long for me.
  • 4 0
 It identifies as a Trek Session.
  • 3 0
 Holy seatpost tower Batman!
  • 4 1
 Looks like my wife's city bike
  • 2 1
 The price is somehow reasonable...I mean in comparison with other bikes and brands. But to me this bike just looks wrong. From every angle.
  • 1 0
 It's one of the ugliest bikes I have ever seen. The internal headset cable routing is just a pain in the ass for anyone that needs to work on that bike.
  • 2 0
 Dare i say, by Unno standards that price ain't bad.
  • 4 0
 An 8000 euro bike with GX Eagle and headset routing? No thanks.
  • 1 0
 @MrMentallo: at least its AXS?
  • 1 0
 How could a bike this cool be called the Burn?
  • 1 0
 Burn is what you feel when the seat tube snaps
  • 2 0
 No rear mudguard tho?
  • 1 0
 those rim decals trigger me hard
  • 1 0
 Mast seems an appropriate term for the seat tube.
  • 1 0
 I think I cracked that seat tube junction just by looking at it too hard.
  • 1 0
 It's definitely cool.
  • 1 0
 no room for a bottle?
  • 15 0
 Unno bikes come with a butler that runs behind you to give you Evian water and caviar.
  • 6 0
 There's plenty of room on the seat mast.
  • 1 1
 You will BURN after a couple miles climbing with no water bottle.
  • 1 0
 Can I pay with JobRad?





