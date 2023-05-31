First Look: Bluegrass' New Vanguard Lightweight Full Face Helmet



Bluegrass has a solid reputation when it comes to making robust and reliable full-face helmets, but their lineup has historically had a gap when it comes to lighter-weight enduro offerings. That changes with the introduction of the Vanguard, a DH-certified lid that won't weigh you down over a long day.



With a two model lineup, you can choose between the Vanguard Core, which features Mips rotational protection as well as a nicer trim package, or the Vanguard, which is lighter and less expensive.



Bluegrass Vanguard Details

• Intended use: enduro, e-bike, downhill

• Sizes: S (52-56cm), M (56-58cm), L (58-61cm)

• 5-star Virginia Tech rating

• Mips protection (Core model)

• ASTM F1952 & NTA 8776 Certified

• Weight: 725g Core, 690g Standard

• Price: $350 Core, $289 Standard

