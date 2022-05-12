First Look: The Orbea Urrun is a Long Range Electric Hardtail

Orbea's proprietary RS-tuned motor weighs the same as this standard Shimano EP8 unit, but because it develops less peak torque (60 Nm rather than 85 Nm), this allows for lighter components to be used, especially in the drivetrain. The claimed weight of the top-spec Urrun 10 in size Medium, with tubes, is 19,6 Kg / 43.2 lb. The optional range extender battery, which costs €499, weighs 1.4 kg and slots onto the water bottle mount.



As always, e-bike range varies a lot depending on assistance mode, riding style, terrain, rider weight and more, so most riders won't be getting close to that claim of 3,500 vertical meters. But Orbea thinks the range with the internal battery should be plenty for most people.

