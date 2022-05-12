First Look: The Orbea Urrun is a Long Range Electric Hardtail

May 12, 2022
by Seb Stott  


Urrun means "far" in the Basque language spoken where Orbea are based. Their latest offering is an electric hardtail using the same Ride Synergy (RS) tuned Shimano motor as the sull-suspension Rise, which limits the assistance to get more miles out of the 540 Wh internal battery. Orbea say the battery will last for up to eight hours of riding with as much as 3,500 m of climbing, which is pretty far in anyone's book. If that's not enough, there's a 252Wh range extender battery, which boosts the range by almost 50%.

Pedal-assist hardtails aren't necessarily the most exciting thing for purist mountain bikers, but with a starting price of €3.799 / $4,299 / £3,499, it's probably going to appeal to a lot of people who are getting into the sport.

Orbea Urrun Details
• Hydroformed alloy frame with RS-tune Shimano motor
• 540 Wh battery + 252Wh optional range extender = 792 Wh
• 120 mm fork travel
• 29" wheels
• Claimed weight: 19,6 Kg / 43.2 lb
• 74.6° seat angle, 66° head angle
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: €3.799/$4,299/£3,499 (H30) - €4.799/$5,499/£4,299 (H10)
orbea.com



Motor & Battery

Orbea's proprietary RS-tuned motor weighs the same as this standard Shimano EP8 unit, but because it develops less peak torque (60 Nm rather than 85 Nm), this allows for lighter components to be used, especially in the drivetrain. The claimed weight of the top-spec Urrun 10 in size Medium, with tubes, is 19,6 Kg / 43.2 lb. The optional range extender battery, which costs €499, weighs 1.4 kg and slots onto the water bottle mount.

As always, e-bike range varies a lot depending on assistance mode, riding style, terrain, rider weight and more, so most riders won't be getting close to that claim of 3,500 vertical meters. But Orbea thinks the range with the internal battery should be plenty for most people.

With fast-rolling tires, a regular drivetrain, no motor friction and a relatively manageable weight, there's nothing to stop you from riding it with a flat battery.

As well as being more frugal with electrons and so offering more range, Orbea's other claim behind the RS tuned motor is that it delivers its power in a subtler, more proportionate way than the standard motor, making it feel more like a conventional bike.



Frame Details


The Urrun uses a hydroformed alloy frame with smooth welds, similar to the Rise Hydro. Bottle cage bosses on the seat tube and down tube mean you can carry a water bottle even when using the range extender. The in-tact downtube saves weight but it does mean removing the battery involves first removing the motor and you can only charge the battery in the bike.

A mechanic's worst nightmare?
The cables run through a special spacer under the stem.

One thing which makes Urrun stand out is the cable routing. It runs through a modified spacer just under the stem, through the headset and into the frame, so there are no unsightly cable ports behind the head tube. Unlike similar systems, the cables don't run through the stem itself, so it's easier to swap the stem out, but the cable connecting the motor to the bar-mounted controller runs through the stem and the handlebar too.

Electric hardtails are often used as a tool for commuting and shopping, and the Urrun's rear axle is compatible with accessory mounts for kickstands, trailers and carriers. I can see the Urrun, especially the entry-level model, appealing to people who want one bike for the school run or commute during the week and exploring at the weekend.



Geometry

The Urrun isn't trying to break the mould with its geometry. With a 445 mm chainstay and 66-degree head angle, it should be easy enough to manoeuvre at low speeds. The 74.5-degree seat angle is relatively steep by hardtail standards.


Models and specifications


Urrun H10 - €4.799/$5,499/£4,299

Fork: Fox 34 Float Performance, 120 mm, Grip
Drivetrain: Shimano XT/SLX cassette
Brakes: Magura MT5 E-STOP
Wheels: Race Face AR 30c, 29"
Tires: Maxxis Rekon 2.40” 3CMaxxTerra, Exo+
Seatpost: OC MC20 Dropper, 100mm travel

Urrun H30 - €3.799/$4,299/£3,499

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 120mm
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore M4100, 10-speed
Brakes: Magura MT30
Wheels: Orbea OC1 29c, 29"
Tires: Maxxis Rekon 2.40” 3CMaxxTerra, Exo+
Seatpost: Alloy 31.6x400mm


According to Orbea, the first bikes are arriving with dealers now.



28 Comments

  • 29 1
 "With fast-rolling tires, a regular drivetrain, no motor friction and a relatively manageable weight, there's nothing to stop you from riding it with a flat battery"

Yes there is. Dignity and self-respect.
  • 1 0
 Lol nice one. Also for that money one could buy a sur ron.
  • 27 2
 Urrun means pee in English
  • 16 3
 Another brand doing cables through the headsetr..

*crosses Orbea off list*
  • 6 0
 The headset cable routing plague will get worse before it gets better. Don't lose faith. We can still win this.
  • 2 2
 Got to admit though, that is clean handlebar set up especially for an e-bike. No massive ipad hanging off the bars with a bunch of cable coming out of it.
  • 1 0
 Lots of other brands to choose from,calm down..
  • 7 1
 Hi, yes I'm just trying to get into biking and looking to spend more than $4000. Thanks for pointing this out as most reviews suggest I look at $2-3k bikes as a beginner, but I don't want people to think I'm poor.
  • 6 0
 A 43 lb e-hardtail? for "long distances"? just ride a hardtail. I feel like bike brands are just taking the piss now
  • 5 0
 But you can ride it with the battery drained, you see
  • 1 0
 Agreed. At $4500 you could build a hard tail that weighed dang close to 20lbs.
  • 4 0
 maybe it's just the lighting, but those welds look incredible.
  • 1 0
 woah, was about to comment how those surely aren‘t welds and it sure is a carbon frame…but wow, that is impressive!
  • 2 1
 @lejake: it says hydroformed alloy
  • 1 0
 Aside from the ones on the chainstays
  • 1 1
 ? Orbea are you trying to tap into a market that exists...or create a market...of people who hate pedaling up...and want to be tortured on the way down? Cabellas already has a hardtail E-bike just designed to get hunters deeper into the woods for about $1500 less...
  • 3 1
 Effing cable through the headtube stikes again. It doesn't even look good, actually less clean. If I had a bike shop I would refuse to sell any bike that comes with crap.
  • 1 0
 I really want to like what Orbea is doing but the customer service issues I and my LBS are having with them for problems with my H15 are a dealbreaker. I’ll be looking elsewhere for my next bike.
  • 1 0
 "...but with a starting price of €3.799 / $4,299 / £3,499, it's probably going to appeal to a lot of people who are getting into the sport."

I know y'all are the MTB bourgeois but this is exceptionally out of touch.
  • 3 1
 I don't get the point of this bike ... why in the world would anyone choose this over the rise H ?
  • 2 1
 because it's a hardtail?
  • 1 0
 I think reach numbers have gone way to far, BUT surely
I’m misreading a reach of 405 on a medium?
  • 2 0
 Maybe I'm the only one but I want one.
  • 1 0
 Me too, looks dope
  • 1 0
 When "long range" actually means "as long as there's an electrical outlet at the end of your ride"
  • 2 0
 ALUMINUM NICE !!!!!!
  • 1 0
 First paragraph says “sull suspension” figured I’d let y’all know
  • 1 3
 Excuse me, the range extender increase range be 46.67% when rounded to 2 decimal places. ‘Almost 50%’ is ‘almost false advertising’ :-p





