First Look: The Orbea Urrun is a Long Range Electric Hardtail

Urrun means "far" in the Basque language spoken where Orbea are based. Their latest offering is an electric hardtail using the same Ride Synergy (RS) tuned Shimano motor as the sull-suspension Rise,
which limits the assistance to get more miles out of the 540 Wh internal battery. Orbea say the battery will last for up to eight hours of riding with as much as 3,500 m of climbing, which is pretty far in anyone's book. If that's not enough, there's a 252Wh range extender battery, which boosts the range by almost 50%.
Pedal-assist hardtails aren't necessarily the most exciting thing for purist mountain bikers, but with a starting price of €3.799 / $4,299 / £3,499, it's probably going to appeal to a lot of people who are getting into the sport.
Orbea Urrun Details
• Hydroformed alloy frame with RS-tune Shimano motor
• 540 Wh battery + 252Wh optional range extender = 792 Wh
• 120 mm fork travel
• 29" wheels
• Claimed weight: 19,6 Kg / 43.2 lb
• 74.6° seat angle, 66° head angle
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: €3.799/$4,299/£3,499 (H30) - €4.799/$5,499/£4,299 (H10)
• orbea.com
Orbea's proprietary RS-tuned motor weighs the same as this standard Shimano EP8 unit, but because it develops less peak torque (60 Nm rather than 85 Nm), this allows for lighter components to be used, especially in the drivetrain. The claimed weight of the top-spec Urrun 10 in size Medium, with tubes, is 19,6 Kg / 43.2 lb. The optional range extender battery, which costs €499, weighs 1.4 kg and slots onto the water bottle mount.
As always, e-bike range varies a lot depending on assistance mode, riding style, terrain, rider weight and more, so most riders won't be getting close to that claim of 3,500 vertical meters. But Orbea thinks the range with the internal battery should be plenty for most people.
With fast-rolling tires, a regular drivetrain, no motor friction and a relatively manageable weight, there's nothing to stop you from riding it with a flat battery.
As well as being more frugal with electrons and so offering more range, Orbea's other claim behind the RS tuned motor is that it delivers its power in a subtler, more proportionate way than the standard motor, making it feel more like a conventional bike.
Frame Details
The Urrun uses a hydroformed alloy frame with smooth welds, similar to the Rise
Hydro. Bottle cage bosses on the seat tube and down tube mean you can carry a water bottle even when using the range extender. The in-tact downtube saves weight but it does mean removing the battery involves first removing the motor and you can only charge the battery in the bike.
One thing which makes Urrun stand out is the cable routing. It runs through a modified spacer just under the stem, through the headset and into the frame, so there are no unsightly cable ports behind the head tube. Unlike similar systems, the cables don't run through the stem itself, so it's easier to swap the stem out, but the cable connecting the motor to the bar-mounted controller runs through the stem and the handlebar too.
Electric hardtails are often used as a tool for commuting and shopping, and the Urrun's rear axle is compatible with accessory mounts for kickstands, trailers and carriers. I can see the Urrun, especially the entry-level model, appealing to people who want one bike for the school run or commute during the week and exploring at the weekend.
Geometry
The Urrun isn't trying to break the mould with its geometry. With a 445 mm chainstay and 66-degree head angle, it should be easy enough to manoeuvre at low speeds. The 74.5-degree seat angle is relatively steep by hardtail standards.
Models and specifications
Fork: Fox 34 Float Performance, 120 mm, Grip
Drivetrain: Shimano XT/SLX cassette
Brakes: Magura MT5 E-STOP
Wheels: Race Face AR 30c, 29"
Tires: Maxxis Rekon 2.40” 3CMaxxTerra, Exo+
Seatpost: OC MC20 Dropper, 100mm travel
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 120mm
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore M4100, 10-speed
Brakes: Magura MT30
Wheels: Orbea OC1 29c, 29"
Tires: Maxxis Rekon 2.40” 3CMaxxTerra, Exo+
Seatpost: Alloy 31.6x400mm
According to Orbea, the first bikes are arriving with dealers now.
