First Look: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - When XC Gets Aggro

Sep 28, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

Rocky Mountain has today launched a new, far more aggressive version of its Element range. The Element, known for being a cross-country race bike, now has descending credentials that, on paper at least, could defy the XC tag.

This bike is a ground up redesign and features radically more aggressive geometry. In fact, not only does it see the reach increase by between 30 and 40mm depending on size, but it also reduces the head angle by around four degrees in its neutral mode.
Rocky Mountain Element

Frame material: Carbon or Alloy
Intentions: Trail/Downcountry?
Travel: 120mm (130mm fork)
Wheelsize: XS 27.5” - S / M / L / XL 29"
Head Tube Angle: 65.0 - 65.8°
Reach: 480 (large)
Price: $2,559 - $9,589 USD
More info: bikes.com

Speaking to some of the staff at Rocky, they make it clear that while this bike is aiming to be very adept at climbing and comfortable enough to ride all day, it is something of a departure from the idea of an all-out XC race rig. The way they put it is that it's tailor-made for stage races such as the BC Bike Race. In events like that, there is a huge amount of vertical elevation to conquer but people don't traditionally tackle it on all-out 100mm cross-country hardtails that prioritise weight over everything else. Instead, people ride it on bikes that can do everything the race bike can do, but also a whole lot more.

Realistically it's this style of XC bike, your downcountry build, that is probably best suited to your average Joe, myself included. Personally, I would have little interest in having an XC race-rig in my garage. A bike like the Element, however, is a different proposition entirely. I could enjoy riding it as my daily and, if I were to get dropped on the climbs on a group ride, I can assure you it wouldn't be the bike's fault.

Frame Details

The new Element features a whole host of frame features. Some you may well expect, such as Rocky’s loyalty to multiple position geometry chips, even if that has now been cut down to the mere four positions as opposed to the previous 9. The Ride-4 adjustment uses a single allen key to give four different ride positions that will affect the head and effective seat tube angle by nearly a degree.

The Element uses a svelt-looking four-bar system to deliver 120mm of rear wheel travel that's paired to a 130mm fork at the front.

Mounting options galore and slender tubes.

There is also smart sizing in terms of wheel size. Instead of trying to butcher a 29” wheel into all sizes, or even running a mixed wheeled setup, Rocky have decided to offer the extra-small in 27.5”. A consequence of the smaller wheels, as well as the increase in travel and more aggressive geometry for the Element, means that the Thunderbolt is being removed from Rocky’s range entirely. The new extra-small element features significantly more (33mm) standover clearance than Thunderbolt in the same size.

All 29” frames can be equipped with two water bottles. The extra small has to make do with one, but this is rectified somewhat by comfortably accepting a 750ml bottle.

The elegant tubing continues to the rear end of the bike to feature a rear axle sheltered within the contours of the carbon.

Both the carbon and alloy models feature more frame protection, a chain guide, internal moto-compatible gear and brake routing, a SRAM universal hanger as well as shielded bearings. The main pivot nut on all bikes is interchangeable with the one on the Instincts and Altitudes to accept Rocky’s Canadarm chain guide.

The bikes will happily accept anything from a 30 - 36t chainring and have clearance for a 2.6” tire. They also feature size-specific shock tunes.

The bike features the brand's four-position flip chip.

Geometry

The Element, straight from the off is drastically more progressive than its predecessor. Not only does it become around 4 degrees slacker in the head angle but the reach also grows by a substantial amount. In fact, the larger the size the more it grows and the extra-large, comparing both the new and outgoing bike in their neutral settings, increases its reach by 38mm. This is a huge change.

Unsurprisingly, the seat tube angle has also been steepened to keep tabs on the front end while climbing. The seat tube angle is now around 76.5 degrees, depending on size and chip position. The seat tube itself is short enough to put many a modern enduro bike to shame and will enable long-drop seatposts as standard. The large we were sent features a very healthy 175mm of drop.

In descending order: top tube, head tube angle, head tube length, seat tube angle, seat tube length, rear centre, bottom bracket drop, reach, stack, standover height and wheelbase.


Suspension

Rocky revised the kinematics of the new Element to increase anti-squat, which is at around 103% at sag. The increased anti-squat should ensure a good platform when the rider accelerates.


Rocky feels that riders will now not only be able to benefit from using a lower spring rate with less damping, and reap the grip benefits associated with that, but also access the entire range of the travel when needed because there is less progression in the end part of the shock's stroke.

Rocky certainly aren't short of local talent to test the bike.

Models

The bike is available in both alloy and carbon, with the higher end builds predictably coming on the non-metallic bikes. The Alloy 10, the base model, comes with a Deore level spec and that improves through the Alloy 30 to eventually reach a solid SLX and Fox Performance build kit on the Alloy 50 which sells for $4,049 USD.

The carbon models start with the $4,259 Carbon 30 which also features an SLX build, but differentiates from the Alloy 50 with a Marzocchi Z2 fork and some lower spec componentry including Shimano non-series brakes. They then progress through the 50 and 70 to the range-topping XTR laden Carbon 90 which retails for $9,589 USD.




Initial Impressions

The Rocky is an interesting bike to ride. I've been lucky enough to be riding it in Squamish, just up the road from Rocky Mountain's Vancouver offices and in a town the aforementioned BC Bike Race rolls through. If this bike is going to shine anywhere, this is the place.

Coming from a few months of riding longer travel bikes, namely those featured on our field test, the Element feels like a lot of the things I've become accustomed to but in a far lighter and livelier package, and it delivers on its promise to be XC for BC in droves. In the few days I've had it it's shown that it's fun, it's lively and it's actually a very comfortable bike to ride. Sometimes when the geometry of a bike outperforms the travel on offer it means that your body ends up paying the price, but that's not the case with the Element. It's not only a fun bike to ride, but it's a fun bike to ride all day.

One thing that does quickly become apparent is that the stack height is rather low, around 30mm less than something like the Transition Spur or Specialized Epic Evo. It's not the end of the world, and it's probably a good way to offer the Element to a greater variety of riders, but it did have me wondering if I were to own the bike whether I'd get used to it or be reaching for a higher rise bar. Probably a combination of both. After all, this bike is meant to be fast on XC trails and not smashed down steep terrain where an enduro brute would be a better choice.

My initial impressions have been generally very positive and hopefully we'll be able to feature this bike in our upcoming field test.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Downcountry Bikes Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Element


73 Comments

  • 33 3
 would love to see weights. I understand these bikes are more capable and need to handle bigger wheels and longer top tubes than 15 years ago, but we have 15 years of technology but it's funny that bikes are still getting heavier.
  • 25 0
 Yeah I shit myself when a buddy told me about his 2022 pivot firebird. Carbon everything.. 36lbs
  • 11 3
 Bikes are bigger and stronger now. They're gonna be heavier. Only so much they can do to shave weight without compromising structural integrity.
  • 25 0
 The medium Element frame weighs 2300g/5.07 lbs including the rear shock, seat collar, axle and frame protection. The complete bike I rode weighed 27.9 lbs with carbon cranks, carbon handlebars, alloy wheels, and no super expensive gram-shaving components.

- bikerumor
  • 5 0
 Longer reaches and slacked out head tubes are putting a lot more stress on the frames. So they have to add more material to keep them from breaking.
  • 2 0
 @stumphumper92: hard to say. My Enduro is pretty light and takes a beating. Trying to shop for a new bike but all the new ones weigh more for doing the same job.
  • 4 0
 People want stiffer frames, more gears, bigger brakes, thicker tires, tire inserts, and bigger shocks. Bikes are getting lighter just not aggressive down country bikes.
  • 1 0
 My Top Fuel Evo, with full coil front and rear but 115mm/130mm travel, weighs just under 30 lbs. Carbon frame, cranks, bars, rims, AXS shifting and dropper, all parts chosen for durability over weight.
  • 1 1
 Weight is an important factor to consider when buying/building a bike towards your ideal performance but can I just pinch in here and say that lighter isn't always better. The overall weight of your bike will have an impact on how it feels on the trail, and sometimes weight shaving measures in areas for areas of riding uphill can impact your descents.

I once built an Alloy DH bike that was 35lbs and after a couple of rides I changed out some components to make it heavier as it was just too twitchy. Weight is Stability when descending, and I think instead of companies and riders focusing on getting the lightest gear possible they should consider the weight "sweet spot" - a theory of finding the balance between weight and compromise that I would like to just throw out there
  • 2 0
 Just going from a 26” wheel to 29” adds more than a pound for the same width rim and tire. Add in the longer travel suspension (15 years ago XC was an 80 mm hardtail, a big trail bike 120-125mm) and you are another 1-2 pounds. Don’t forget the extra 3/4 pound a dropper adds. Now add in larger rotors and the fact that rims and tires are wider and you are looking at 4+ pounds more off the bat.

If you look at the really lightweight cross country bikes, they are just as light as 15 years ago, but still more capable. The top of the line Ibis Exie is 22.5 pounds with a dropper. You are going to pay a lot for it, but is as light as any FS bike from 15 years ago, but far more capable.
  • 1 0
 @seraph: my XL 2021 Stumpy Expert is around the same weight, but no carbon parts aside from the frame
  • 1 0
 They're building heavier - justification for higher price since it require more materials to beef up their warranty handouts. I'm sure everyone wants to do the Red Bull stuff and jump off cliffs or huck to flat with the lightest bikes possible. Include the SRAM builds with their biggest dishes, wheels and tires all boosted up to 29" (or more) with wider rubbers - yeah you might as well go back to good old days when aluminum framed full suspension bikes weighed in around 21-24lbs with standard 26" wheels and tires that weighed half as much as current rubbers and without any carbon! There's a lot of those bikes still running on trails and without warranties!
  • 19 1
 I wonder how well it will stack up to the Transition Spur.
  • 8 1
 My first thought after looking at the geometry is that it's a close copy. Not a bad thing, the Spur is amazing.
  • 1 0
 @davec113: I enjoy my Spur but it has a few things I'd definitely change including:

The Spur needs more AS (only around 92%) as it bobs excessively.
Two bottles inside would be really nice but not a big deal.
The new Element fixes both of these issues.

The Chainstays are too short on the Spur on a 480 Reach and as a result the front end wanders a lot on technical climbs. Unfortunately the new Element did not correct this through chain stay length but likely offset this by having a very low stack height, which comes with it's own issues.

The suspension on the Spur just doesn't keep up with the rest of the bike. The shock performs poorly and the fork is unreliable. Manitou front & rear fixes this nicely.

The frame weights are nearly identical which is impressive given that the Element doesn't use Flexstays. Rocky Mountain has always built light frames though.
  • 16 3
 $11,550 CAD for house-brand stem, house brand front hub, 350 rear hub and 26mm house brand rims (albeit carbon). For $11,550, there should not be a single "house brand" component on a bike. This build makes a $14,000 Yeti look like a better value.

I have been a long-time RMB fan...on my 3rd one in 10 years. But there's no chance I will be going back to RMB for my next bike with their current pricing/value proposition.
  • 3 1
 I get your point, but I don’t think „house brand“ necessarily needs to be something bad. I haven’t heard many Specialized owners complain about their roval wheels ‍♂️
  • 1 0
 Exactly this. I looked at their spec on the $6800 USD carbon model and not a chance. Performance level Fox fork and shock? Not even a carbon bar? For $400 more one can get a Pivot Trail 429 with full factory Fox, DT Swiss 1700 wheels, a better group set, and even a carbon bar. Come on Rocky!
  • 4 0
 @extratalldirtrider: I never thought Pivot and budget would be in the same sentence. Kudos to RMB.
  • 1 0
 @lejake: The Roval wheels suck. The only good thing about them is the hubs are no longer proprietary trash like they were in the circa 2013 era, because they decided to be smart and use DT Swiss stuff. The rims themselves leave so much to be desired.
  • 1 0
 I think the issue of house brand parts is more around resale of said parts if you remove them, and the fact that you're essentially paying aftermarket prices (higher) for stuff you could go buy individually off the shelf.

Another issue with house brand parts is that of identifying specs. We don't know the weight, material, source of a lot of these house brand components. Sometimes these house brands parts are debranded Syntace which makes some really high end, German-engineered parts, other times they are just debranded Uno parts which are churned out of a Chinese factory. The Syntance is a gram counting $80 stem, the Uno is still a good stem, but can be found for $10. When you add up that selection set across an entire bike build, the difference can be hundreds of dollars. I've always felt like hubs in particular were worth being name brand because sourcing bearings, drivers, pawls etc for unbranded hubs can be a real PITA.

I think many brands have been hearing complaints about parts shortages and availability, and they are merely up-charging for the ease of selection the consumer now has. You might be able to build an Element for $2000 less than what Rocky is charging, but it would require using a few different sources for parts, where as Rocky is selling it complete.

Some brands still offer that great value of buying complete, but I'm not sure its as consistent across the industry as what it once was.
  • 15 3
 It's funny how even though they painted parts of the frame to match the forks, it still clashes horribly with the base color.
  • 3 0
 What?? The head tube matches pretty well then transitions to a darker shade. I think it's sexy AF!
  • 8 1
 the longer Fox keeps these orange lowers the more displeasing it becomes to me. I've never liked the color orange but these forks only prove how the color almost never flows with any other color..besides Halloween colors
  • 1 0
 @GlassGuy: Yup. My bike is pink. There's zero way I'm putting the orange lowers on my bike. It would be downright silly looking.
  • 1 0
 @nickfranko: Pink, orange, and blue is very miami vice for what it's worth. It can certainly work.
  • 6 0
 I want to see a comparison test between the $2500 model and the $9500 model
  • 7 0
 Long live small tubes!
  • 5 0
 with many bikes pushing ebike-esque downtube diameters, the lithe silhouette is refreshing. i like it!
  • 5 0
 Gorgeous. Altitude for the burly days and this for the rest!
  • 3 0
 I don’t get why the stack measurement is as listed. HT lengths are ballpark, as is BB drop and A-C. Where is that 30mm coming from? Someone must have a number wrong.
  • 1 0
 Stack should be 645 on an XL with 540/44 fork dimensions.
  • 4 0
 Knocked it outta the park. Might be my next bike. Love seeing alloy options.
  • 1 0
 Kinda ruined it's xc racing pedigree with the geometry....why does everyone seem to need long slack bikes. I bet this sucks as a pure xc racer which is what the point if this bike gas always been. If you want something more suited to rougher trails just get the instinct.
  • 1 0
 Cool to see an XS offered with 27.5" wheels. What are they doing for forks, though? Are all builds using 29er forks, or are they doing something different for the builds that are supposed to come with Fox forks?
  • 1 0
 Based on the geo charts, it looks like they're assuming a 27.5" fork for the XS. It would be cool if Fox would start producing the 34 in a 27.5" version again. If not, maybe the XS will only be offered in the cheaper builds (without a Fox fork)?
  • 1 0
 Holy shit the XS comes with a 150mm fork!!!
  • 5 4
 Disappointed with the updates, some of us still want a race bike that can do it all rather than a trail bike that can race. Looks like I'll be holding onto my '17 Element for a few more years...
  • 2 0
 I'm riding a '16 bike and just bought a used '17 of the same bike since I prefer the "outdated" geo to the updated version of the bike. I may not be the hippest guy with the race crowd but I like my bike!
  • 2 0
 I've taken my '18 element to a downhill park and raced a shit ton of xc on it. I don't really think more travel was the way to go for the new one, it's probably too much for racing in my opinion.
  • 1 0
 I have the first 29er Element, year 2012, sized up (17" instead frame of recommended 15"), with 2° angleset headset and 120mm forks. Does blue trails and rides xc very well, and its geometry is not much far from modern xc bikes.
  • 1 0
 I’m keeping my 2021 Element as my race bike, with super light 25mm rim wheels, low profile tires, light Divine sl dropper with only 8cm drop, and SID ultimate fork that’s super at speed but not very plush at slow speeds. But when I’m not racing but still want to climb easy, I could use a light fun trail bike with a little more travel, slacker hta, wider rims, slightly more tread, and more seat post drop. This new element looks like it could be perfect for that. But I agree it’d be nice if Rocky Mountain would also make a new pure XC race bike. But actually if you put the flip chip on this new frame in steep and use a light 120mm fork, the bb would still not be too low, and you’d have geometry pretty close to other brand’s latest xc race bikes, so might work well.
  • 3 0
 RM drops agggro FS with deor for less than a 3k, while GG drops 3,5k HT NX ?
  • 3 0
 28lbs is way too heavy for xc racing, not enough travel to cash the check for the geometry
  • 1 0
 I have to say, it does look beaUtiful! Henry, where did you get your vocabulary? I had to watch it twice to catch all the metaphors and similes. And yes, it was worth it. "hells teeth"? haha. what?
  • 2 0
 XT mech and SLX shifter on the Alloy 50... That should be the other way around! I wouldn't mind a Deore mech paired with an XT shifter.
  • 1 1
 Looking at the top model spec, I’d say RM needs to think more about degrees of engagement of rear hub - there’s just no place for DT Swiss hub design anymore when Hydra is so much better for no downside. If I pay over $9k for a bike, it’d better have I9 Hydra hubs at least. How is DT Swiss even still in business with so much slower engagement?
  • 1 0
 I'd argue the other way around. The pedal kickback on anything over 50 POE is brutal, why would you ever want more...
  • 1 0
 Cuz I9 are loud and draggy. I don't understand why anyone picks those. DTs are quieter, reliable, and have noticeably less drag.
  • 1 0
 What? You do realize that DT hubs are one of the most proven hub designs in history and with the 50-tooth ratchet sounds like a bee with instant engagement.
  • 2 0
 That's a great looking bike, which is suddenly very high on my shortlist for next purchase.
  • 2 0
 Its literally a 2018 Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt …. Just with 120mm in the back
  • 1 0
 Ooooh yes, thanks for the new term bike manufacturers. DOWNCOUNTRY. If it looks like a trailbike and rides like a trailbike.....
  • 3 0
 Epic Evo >
  • 2 0
 Wonder how the stiffness is affected by those tiny tubes.
  • 1 0
 "cross-trail-o". Winner winner chicken dinner! Let's face it, the more categories we have, the better.
  • 2 1
 Very similar to my two year old V4 ripley…..
  • 2 0
 Aggrocountry
  • 1 0
 47mm bottom bracket drop in slack mode, will need to run 130mm cranks
  • 1 0
 Love everything about this bike.-
  • 1 0
 Looks like RM is trying to out-Spur the Spur.
  • 1 0
 BCBR inspired bike for sure.
  • 1 0
 Very cool! Now, let me hear about the other rocky mountain!
  • 1 0
 so thin
  • 1 0
 looks like a slayer
  • 1 0
 This bike really rocks.
  • 1 0
 dammmnn
  • 2 3
 I’m a big fan of RM bikes but this bike to me isn’t a looker.
Post a Comment

Post a Comment



