First Look: The Rotwild R.EXC is a Race-Focused High-Pivot eMTB

Regarding the so-called Anti-Rise, which refers to the suppression of rear wheel extension during rear wheel braking only, we were able to reduce the value to 58% Anti-Rise in the SAG. The Anti-Rise remains at relatively constant low values throughout the entire travel: 49% Anti-Rise when fully extended, up to 65% Anti-Rise when fully compressed. High Anti-Rise values of over 80% lead to the dreaded brake jack, which has largely been constructively eliminated in the R.EXC.