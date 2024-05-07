First Look: The Rotwild R.EXC is a Race-Focused High-Pivot eMTB

Rotwild went for the ground-up approach for their new long travel eMTB, utilizing a suspension design unlike anything else in their lineup. With a mid-high pivot, elevated stays, and aggressive geometry throughout, the R.EXC is clearly intended to handle serious terrain and high speeds. With a very large capacity battery and Shimano's newest motor system at play, it should have plenty of juice for the way back up the hill as well. There are two models to choose from, and some unique frame features worth highlighting, so dig in.
R.EXC Details

• Carbon frame
• 29"/27.5" mixed wheel
• 145/150/160mm travel, 170mm fork
• 63.3° head angle
• 78° seat angle
• Battery: 820Wh
• Shimano EP801 motor, 85 Nm torque
• Price: €9,990 - €11,990
rotwild.com

photo
Side access.
photo
Mid-high.

photo

Geometry

Rotwild designed the R.EXC to be competitive in the E-Enduro World Cup, with heavy input from Claudio Caluori to hone the details. The geometry is certainly geared towards steep and challenging terrain, with a 63.3° head angle and 78° seat angle making for a very modern combo. The reach numbers fit into standard sizing, with 430, 455, 480, and 505mm increments rounding out the range. Stack heights don't grow very much per size, so taller riders might need to compensate via a higher rise bar to get fit dialed.

The chainstay length is the same across sizes, but is adjustable by 5mm via a flip chip. The geo chart quotes the rear center length as 436mm, but it's unclear whether that's in the short or long position. 21mm of bottom bracket drop and a mixed wheel layout should keep the cornering behavior lively for a full-power eMTB.

photo
photo
Chainstay adjustment.


Frame Features

The R.EXC is built on the Shimano EP801 motor standard, with Rotwild's own take on the battery mount and access. The 820Wh battery is accessed via the side of the bike, and features a quick release mechanism for fast swaps.

One distinct feature of the frame is the inclusion of an Eightpins dropper post, which is integrated directly into the frame. The NGS2.0 has up to 225mm of travel, and has independently adjustable stroke and ride height to suit the individual rider. You can learn more about these unique posts in Richard Cunningham's review.

Other frame details include the use of a universal derailleur hanger, along with adjustable chainstay length via a flip chip. That chip allows for 5mm of fore-aft adjustment to suit your preference. There's room for a full-size water bottle, plenty of room to access the shock to make adjustments, and the cables are routed through the frame.

photo
photo
Travel adjustment.

photo

Suspension Design

In lieu of charts and graphs, Rotwild provided some explanations of their approach to the kinematics of the R.EXC. As mentioned above, the bike's travel can be changed via the upper shock mount, allowing you to swap between 145, 150, and 160mm of rear wheel travel.

On the suspension layout:
bigquotesCompared to previous ROTWILD models, the main pivot of the swingarm on the R.EXC sits higher and further forward. This showcases the outstanding riding characteristics of a "Mid-High Pivot Design" without having to accept the significant drawbacks of a High Pivot Bike (such as highly varying chain stay length, very high Anti-Rise). In the main range of active travel between 20% and 75% travel, the chain stay length only changes by an extremely small 1.5 mm on the R.EXC.

On anti-rise:
bigquotesRegarding the so-called Anti-Rise, which refers to the suppression of rear wheel extension during rear wheel braking only, we were able to reduce the value to 58% Anti-Rise in the SAG. The Anti-Rise remains at relatively constant low values throughout the entire travel: 49% Anti-Rise when fully extended, up to 65% Anti-Rise when fully compressed. High Anti-Rise values of over 80% lead to the dreaded brake jack, which has largely been constructively eliminated in the R.EXC.

On anti-squat:
bigquotesThe R.EXC boasts an incredibly consistent anti-squat of 106-108% across the entire range of suspension travel. This means that the chain tension stabilizes the suspension without introducing any disturbances.

Build Kits

There are two build kits available for the R.EXC, differing primarily in suspension, wheels, and cockpit items. Both builds use Shimano XT brakes and drivetrain, the same motor and battery, and the same Eightpins dropper. The Ultra model gets Fox Factory suspension, while the Pro uses Performance and Performance Elite. The Ultra has carbon wheels and cockpit, while the Pro spec is all aluminum. There isn't a weight quoted for the Pro build yet, but that's likely to be the most tangible difference between the two in the long run.

photo


photo


