First Look: The Shout - Trust Performance's New Long Travel Linkage Fork

Trust Performance's 'Message' linkage fork made waves when it debuted last year thanks to its unique look, sky-high price, and long list of claimed performance benefits. The fact that Trust was founded by industry veterans Dave Weagle, Jason Schiers, and Hap Selig didn't hurt things either. Now, that fork is being joined by a new longer travel sibling, the Shout.



The Shout has 178mm of travel, but because its axle path isn't entirely linear (Trust call it 'contour travel') it should be able to replace 29" forks with between 160-180mm of travel, or between 160-170mm of travel on a 27.5” wheeled bike.



It's constructed with a single piece carbon chassis and steerer tube, and uses a twin-tube, thru-shaft damper that's housed in the right leg, along with two air springs, one in the lower portion of each leg. How much does it cost? The Shout will leave your wallet $1,975 USD lighter.







Shout Fork Details

• 178mm contour travel

• Air sprung

• Carbon chassis, aluminum pivots

• Externally adjustable rebound, low-speed compression

• Axle-to-crown: 580mm

• 250-hour service interval

• 15 x 110mm Boost spacing

• Lifetime bearing warranty

• Weight: 2170 grams (claimed)

• MSRP: $1975 USD

• www.trustperformance.com

