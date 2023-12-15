First Look: The Unno Ikki is a Stealth Electric Enduro Bike

Dec 15, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo

Unno has revealed its first "SL" eMTB. It's called the Ikki, named after Miellekki Montes, a mountain system on Venus, apparently. It uses TQ's HPR50 motor system, which is claimed to be the lightest and quietest on the market. It's also super compact, allowing Unno to deliver an e-bike that looks almost identical to a regular MTB. The TQ motor is so quiet that it should sound like a mountain bike too. As for the weight, Unno claims 18.5 kg / 40.8 lb for the lightest model in size 2 of 3. That's pretty respectable for a long-travel eMTB, even considering the modest 360 Wh battery.

Aside from the motor, it has a very similar design to the Unno Burn enduro bike and Mith full-power e-MTB, with 160 mm at the rear, a 170 mm fork and mixed wheels.
Unno Ikki Details

• 160 mm travel rear, 170 mm front
• Mullet wheels
• TQ HPR50 motor (50 Nm & 300 W)
• 360 Wh battery (1,830g), 160 Wh range extender sold separately
• Dual crown compatible
• Sizes: S1-3 / 435, 470, 510 mm reach
• Claimed weight: 18.5 kg / 40.8 lb (Factory, Size S2)
• Price: $9,795–$12,295 EX VAT
unno.com


photo
Unno's in-house designed motor protector
photo
A pair of short links provide very progressive suspension.

Frame Details

A full-carbon frame conceals the internal battery inside a svelt downtube, barely wider than its analog sibling, the Burn. There's an integrated display on the top tube while the charging port is tucked neatly near the base of the downtube. The range extender hangs down below the top tube or a bottle can be mounted above the downtube - not both simultaneously. You can fit a dual-crown fork up front and a 2.6" tire in the rear.

Just like the Burn, the suspension is very progressive, with the leverage ratio between the rear wheel and the shock starting at 3.5:1 and finishing at 2:1. That makes it one of the most progressive bikes out there. But most of this change happens before sag; by 35% travel (the recommended sag percentage), the ratio has dropped to 2.6. The change in leverage from sag to 100% travel determines how much bottom-out resistance the frame provides, but even in this travel range, the ratio drops by 23% which is decidedly on the progressive side. Unno say the sag should be set to 35% (+/-5%) at the shock, which corresponds to more than 35% of the rear wheel travel.

photo

photo

Geometry

The geometry is identical to the Mith and very similar to the Burn. All three sizes get 450 mm chainstays, 64-degree head tube, 77-degree seat tube and 15 mm BB drop measured from the 27.5" back wheel. That suggests a BB height of around 336 mm, which is pretty low especially if you factor in 35% sag. Like the Burn, seat tubes are long, measuring 440, 460 or 490 mm by frame size.

Maximum seatpost insertion measures 230, 245 & 275 mm, respectively. By my calculations, that means that a 180 mm travel OneUp V2 seatpost (one of the shortest-stack seatposts) would just fit in the S3 down to the collar, while a 150 mm would fit in the S2 and almost fit in the S1. Of course, you could run longer droppers if you don't need to have your seatpost slammed to the collar; if you were to fit a 210 mm OneUp dropper in an S2 frame, you'd need at least 52 mm of seatpost shaft showing above the seat clamp.


photo
photo


photo
Unno Ikki Race
photo

Specs & price

Two builds are being offered: Race and Factory. Confusingly, both use Fox Factory suspension (Float X2 shock & 38 fork), but the Race makes do with GX AXS Transmission and DT Swiss HX1700 wheelset. Note: the claimed weight of the Race build has been updated to 18.9 kg (41.7 lb).

The Factory build specs XX AXS transmission, DT Swiss 1501 carbon wheels and SRAM Reverb AXS dropper post.

In both cases, dropper posts remain short on travel, ranging from 120 mm to 180 mm. Either way, you get a Deux one-piece carbon cockpit with headset cable routing.

photo
Unno Ikki Factory (range extender sold separately)
photo



Ikki Race:
USA: $9,795 – VAT Excluded
- UK: £10,195 – VAT Included
- EURO: €10,295 – VAT included
Ikki Factory:
- USA: $12,295 – VAT Excluded
- UK: £12,795 – VAT Included
- EURO: €13,095 - VAT included



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Unno Unno Ikki


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
274 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: Your Next Bike Will Be Steeper
52160 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?
47918 views
Trailforks 2023 Development Updates
31682 views
Review: Cane Creek Electric Wings Titanium Cranks
30521 views
Opinion: Do We Need Size-Specific Chainstays?
29875 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Mike Kazimer
28944 views
"Sad it Had to Come to an End" - Greg Minnaar Features on Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' Podcast
28034 views
Slack Randoms: Ways to Improve Enduro Racing, Radek in a KTM Ad, Crushing Propane Cylinders & More
26649 views

5 Comments
  • 2 0
 My god i would buy this in an instant if I was a dentist , really really good looking
  • 3 1
 Ikki by name, icky by nature. Really can't get on board with that seat tube.
  • 1 0
 Wow, in the UK this thing costs literally double what I paid for a Ducati Scrambler.
  • 1 0
 Wow, e-bikes are really starting to look like normal bikes! However that seat tube mast and cable routing are hideous.
  • 1 0
 Shame, Unno's used to be the epitome of sexy but that mast has really changed it for the worse.







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039082
Mobile Version of Website