First Look: The Unno Ikki is a Stealth Electric Enduro Bike

Unno has revealed its first "SL" eMTB. It's called the Ikki, named after Miellekki Montes, a mountain system on Venus, apparently. It uses TQ's HPR50 motor system, which is claimed to be the lightest and quietest on the market. It's also super compact, allowing Unno to deliver an e-bike that looks almost identical to a regular MTB. The TQ motor is so quiet that it should sound like a mountain bike too. As for the weight, Unno claims 18.5 kg / 40.8 lb for the lightest model in size 2 of 3. That's pretty respectable for a long-travel eMTB, even considering the modest 360 Wh battery.
Aside from the motor, it has a very similar design to the Unno Burn
enduro bike and Mith full-power e-MTB, with 160 mm at the rear, a 170 mm fork and mixed wheels.
Unno Ikki Details
• 160 mm travel rear, 170 mm front
• Mullet wheels
• TQ HPR50 motor (50 Nm & 300 W)
• 360 Wh battery (1,830g), 160 Wh range extender sold separately
• Dual crown compatible
• Sizes: S1-3 / 435, 470, 510 mm reach
• Claimed weight: 18.5 kg / 40.8 lb (Factory, Size S2)
• Price: $9,795–$12,295 EX VAT
• unno.com
Frame Details
A full-carbon frame conceals the internal battery inside a svelt downtube, barely wider than its analog sibling, the Burn. There's an integrated display on the top tube while the charging port is tucked neatly near the base of the downtube. The range extender hangs down below the top tube or
a bottle can be mounted above the downtube - not both simultaneously. You can fit a dual-crown fork up front and a 2.6" tire in the rear.
Just like the Burn, the suspension is very progressive, with the leverage ratio between the rear wheel and the shock starting at 3.5:1 and finishing at 2:1. That makes it one of the most progressive bikes out there. But most of this change happens before sag; by 35% travel (the recommended sag percentage), the ratio has dropped to 2.6. The change in leverage from sag to 100% travel determines how much bottom-out resistance the frame provides, but even in this travel range, the ratio drops by 23% which is decidedly on the progressive side. Unno say the sag should be set to 35% (+/-5%) at the shock
, which corresponds to more than 35% of the rear wheel travel. Geometry
The geometry is identical to the Mith and very similar to the Burn. All three sizes get 450 mm chainstays, 64-degree head tube, 77-degree seat tube and 15 mm BB drop measured from the 27.5" back wheel. That suggests a BB height of around 336 mm, which is pretty low especially if you factor in 35% sag. Like the Burn, seat tubes are long, measuring 440, 460 or 490 mm by frame size.
Maximum seatpost insertion measures 230, 245 & 275 mm, respectively. By my calculations, that means that a 180 mm travel OneUp V2 seatpost
(one of the shortest-stack seatposts) would just fit in the S3 down to the collar, while a 150 mm would fit in the S2 and almost fit in the S1. Of course, you could run longer droppers if you don't need to have your seatpost slammed to the collar; if you were to fit a 210 mm OneUp dropper in an S2 frame, you'd need at least 52 mm of seatpost shaft showing above the seat clamp.
Specs & price
Two builds are being offered: Race and Factory. Confusingly, both use Fox Factory suspension (Float X2 shock & 38 fork), but the Race makes do with GX AXS Transmission and DT Swiss HX1700 wheelset. Note: the claimed weight of the Race build has been updated to 18.9 kg (41.7 lb).
The Factory build specs XX AXS transmission, DT Swiss 1501 carbon wheels and SRAM Reverb AXS dropper post.
In both cases, dropper posts remain short on travel, ranging from 120 mm to 180 mm. Either way, you get a Deux one-piece carbon cockpit with headset cable routing.
Ikki Race:
USA: $9,795 – VAT Excluded
- UK: £10,195 – VAT Included
- EURO: €10,295 – VAT included
Ikki Factory:
- USA: $12,295 – VAT Excluded
- UK: £12,795 – VAT Included
- EURO: €13,095 - VAT included