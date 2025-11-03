First Look: Zoceli Rutina - A 115mm Steel XC Bike With Progressive Geometry

Martin Saida is a busy man. The sole operator behind Zoceli Handmade Bikes, Martin has been pushing out new models at an impressive rate, while also keeping up with the production of the rest of his catalog. The newest offering is the Rutina, a somewhat traditional cross country frame with geometry a little outside the norm.
Frame Details Rutina Details
• 105-115mm frame travel, 120mm fork
• 29" wheels
• Steel frame
• 65° head angle
• 78° seat angle
• 430-510mm reach, 621mm stack
• 440mm chainstays
• Price: 2500 EUR
• Weight: 2950g (frame w/o shock)
• zoceli.cz
Martin initially described the Rutina as "an ordinary bike. Nothing special. The only thing special is the paint, it's handpainted by my wife Klara." Certainly a modest take, but the Rutina does feature some nice details throughout.
The machined link that drives the suspension features the same clean hardware as the Narum
I reviewed last year, as does the lower chainstay pivot. Another shared feature is the internally-guided cable routing, an impressive detail that helps keep the XC bike sleek. The flex-stay design makes the most of the steel frame, and unique flared headtube continues the signature Zoceli look.
That lower machined part may look like a second link, but in fact it's just a means of connecting the chainstay to the front triangle, while housing the bearings in an alloy part. Martin found that it allowed for a stiffer connection, and assured easier maintenance and parts tolerance down the line. Geometry
The Rutina may follow the XC trend when it comes to the suspension layout, but the geometry is well outside the fold. One notable figure is the 78° seat angle, which remains significantly steeper than most of the race bikes we tend to see. Even Salsa's Spearfish
, which featured one of the steeper XC seat angles I've ridden to date, lands shy of the Rutina at 77.3°.
The head angle is similarly out there, with A 65° figure only matched by a few models, such as the Arc8 Evolve FS
. To match that longer front center, the Rutina gets a decently long chainstay, hitting 440mm across all sizes.
There are five sizes to speak of, with reaches ranging from 430-510mm, in 20mm increments. One geometry element that doesn't scale is the stack height, which sits at a static 621mm across the board. Suspension Design
The single pivot flex stay with an upper link driving the shock has become the layout de rigueur in the cross-country world, utilized by companies small and large alike. It's simple, effective when done right, and shaves down on the frame weight incurred by extra pivots, hardware, and complication. The Rutina holds true, with the slight caveat of using that machined member at the main pivot that I mentioned earlier.
In its stock setup, the Rutina drives a 190x45mm shock to deliver 115mm of rear-wheel travel, but there is the option to short-stroke it to 190x40mm and yield 105mm of travel.
High anti-squat values throughout should yield an efficient and firm feel, with enough progression to avoid any harsh bottom-outs mid race.
The Rutina frame is available at Zoceli's website
, with pricing currently set at 2500 Euro. For more high-res pictures of the bike, head to the album
.