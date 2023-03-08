First Look: Thok Gram eMTB



Thok e-bikes have launched their first-ever carbon fiber model: the Gram. The name doesn't just refer to the weight (although that is definitely a selling point over their existing alloy models); apparently “Gram stands for that healthy anger that drives you to achieve a result, that pushes you to reach a goal," say Thok, in the language of the Piedmont region of Northern Italy where THOK are based.



It's billed as an e-enduro bike, going alongside Thok's existing aluminum enduro bike, the TK01, and joining the MIG all-mountain bike and MIG-HT hardtail.



Thok Gram Details



• 170mm travel (170 or 180 mm fork)

• 27.5" / 29" mullet wheels

• Shimano EP8 motor w/ 630 Wh battery

• Reach: 443, 455, 475, 495 mm

• Chainstay length: 450 mm

• 64° head angle, 78° seat angle

• Non-headset cable routing

• Claimed weight: 23.6 kg (52 lb) - 23.3 kg (51.4 lb)

• Price: €7,490 - €9,900 / £6,990 - £8,990 (inc VAT)

• thokbikes.com

