First Look: Thok Gram eMTB

Thok e-bikes have launched their first-ever carbon fiber model: the Gram. The name doesn't just refer to the weight (although that is definitely a selling point over their existing alloy models); apparently “Gram stands for that healthy anger that drives you to achieve a result, that pushes you to reach a goal," say Thok, in the language of the Piedmont region of Northern Italy where THOK are based.
It's billed as an e-enduro bike, going alongside Thok's existing aluminum enduro bike, the TK01, and joining the MIG all-mountain bike and MIG-HT hardtail.
Thok Gram Details
• 170mm travel (170 or 180 mm fork)
• 27.5" / 29" mullet wheels
• Shimano EP8 motor w/ 630 Wh battery
• Reach: 443, 455, 475, 495 mm
• Chainstay length: 450 mm
• 64° head angle, 78° seat angle
• Non-headset
cable routing
• Claimed weight: 23.6 kg (52 lb) - 23.3 kg (51.4 lb)
• Price: €7,490 - €9,900 / £6,990 - £8,990 (inc VAT)
• thokbikes.com
It's got 170 mm of rear wheel travel, with either a 170 or 180 mm fork. It rolls on mixed wheels and it uses Shimano's EP8 motor with a 630 Wh battery.
Frame details
Thok's first carbon frame features cable housings embedded in the carbon fiber (tube-in-tube cable routing), with the cables entering from the head tube, not through the headset, proving it can still be done. The suspension pivots are in direct contact with the carbon, without aluminum bushings or sleeves. Thok say this "allows for greater rigidity, solves friction and wear problems, and provides the bike with aesthetic purity." The.630 Wh battery is accessed via a door in the bottom of the downtube, so battery swaps or off-bike charging should be pretty straightforward.
There's a steering limiter which Thok call the "T-stopper" at the front of the head tube which prevents the handlebars from contacting the frame in a crash. Hidden inside is a 1.8" tapered steerer, which are becoming more common on e-bikes. There's also a small fender on the seatstay, room for a water bottle and generous rubber chainstay protection.
Details are lacking on the suspension kinematics, but it uses a Horst-link layout to deliver its 170 mm of rear-wheel travel.
Geometry
With a steep seat tube, slack-ish head angle and 450 mm chainstay, the geometry is very much in line with the latest crop of electric enduro bikes. One detail that stands out is the 361 mm bottom bracket height, which is a little higher than most, but not by much.
Models and specs
There are two models - the Gram and Gram RC. The RC model gets a 180 mm fork instead of 170 mm, and generally a higher-level build.
Thok claim the weight of the Gram is 23.6 kg (52 lb), while the Gram RC model is a touch lighter, at 23.3 kg (51.4 lb). That's for a size medium without pedals. Full specs are below.
Thok Gram - €7,490 / £6,990
Thok Gram RC - €9,990 / £8,990
The Gram and Gram RC are already available on Thok's website in all sizes. For more information check out thokbikes.com
113 Comments
Bike rides well.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHI8fUBsAHE
Still wished Pinkbike avoided these human assist motorcycles!
I've got a healthy anger looking at this monstrosity that's for sure.
I love all the funny jokes about names but, to explain what is inside.
Thok sound like "tòch", in piedmont this word means "piece", why they choose this name? No idea, please ask to Stefano Migliorini and Livio Suppo.
Gram is another word from piedmont, you can translate with "bad" (because i' m bad...)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kbx7m2qVVA0
Really, why do we keep reading about these ... motorcycles? That is what they are, especially at 180mm travel and 55 pounds of weight. We are mountain bikers. We pedal.
People like them ... and so what, go read about them on e-mountanbike (where they actually test the Thok), they have nothing to do with bicycling.
Having said all that it is a great looking thing ...
Cheers