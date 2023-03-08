First Look: Thok Gram eMTB

Mar 8, 2023
by Seb Stott  


Thok e-bikes have launched their first-ever carbon fiber model: the Gram. The name doesn't just refer to the weight (although that is definitely a selling point over their existing alloy models); apparently “Gram stands for that healthy anger that drives you to achieve a result, that pushes you to reach a goal," say Thok, in the language of the Piedmont region of Northern Italy where THOK are based.

It's billed as an e-enduro bike, going alongside Thok's existing aluminum enduro bike, the TK01, and joining the MIG all-mountain bike and MIG-HT hardtail.
Thok Gram Details

• 170mm travel (170 or 180 mm fork)
• 27.5" / 29" mullet wheels
• Shimano EP8 motor w/ 630 Wh battery
• Reach: 443, 455, 475, 495 mm
• Chainstay length: 450 mm
• 64° head angle, 78° seat angle
Non-headset cable routing
• Claimed weight: 23.6 kg (52 lb) - 23.3 kg (51.4 lb)
• Price: €7,490 - €9,900 / £6,990 - £8,990 (inc VAT)
thokbikes.com

It's got 170 mm of rear wheel travel, with either a 170 or 180 mm fork. It rolls on mixed wheels and it uses Shimano's EP8 motor with a 630 Wh battery.


Frame details

Thok's first carbon frame features cable housings embedded in the carbon fiber (tube-in-tube cable routing), with the cables entering from the head tube, not through the headset, proving it can still be done. The suspension pivots are in direct contact with the carbon, without aluminum bushings or sleeves. Thok say this "allows for greater rigidity, solves friction and wear problems, and provides the bike with aesthetic purity." The.630 Wh battery is accessed via a door in the bottom of the downtube, so battery swaps or off-bike charging should be pretty straightforward.

There's a steering limiter which Thok call the "T-stopper" at the front of the head tube which prevents the handlebars from contacting the frame in a crash. Hidden inside is a 1.8" tapered steerer, which are becoming more common on e-bikes. There's also a small fender on the seatstay, room for a water bottle and generous rubber chainstay protection.

Details are lacking on the suspension kinematics, but it uses a Horst-link layout to deliver its 170 mm of rear-wheel travel.



Geometry

With a steep seat tube, slack-ish head angle and 450 mm chainstay, the geometry is very much in line with the latest crop of electric enduro bikes. One detail that stands out is the 361 mm bottom bracket height, which is a little higher than most, but not by much.



Models and specs

There are two models - the Gram and Gram RC. The RC model gets a 180 mm fork instead of 170 mm, and generally a higher-level build.

Thok claim the weight of the Gram is 23.6 kg (52 lb), while the Gram RC model is a touch lighter, at 23.3 kg (51.4 lb). That's for a size medium without pedals. Full specs are below.

Thok Gram - €7,490 / £6,990
Thok Gram RC - €9,990 / £8,990

The Gram and Gram RC are already available on Thok's website in all sizes. For more information check out thokbikes.com




Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks


Must Read This Week
Review: Prime Thunderflash - A Standout Enduro Bike
62703 views
Video: Richie Rude Marks his Return to DH & 12 Years with Yeti in 'Roots Run Deep'
45215 views
What Type of eMTB Should You Buy in 2023?
41194 views
DVO Previews New Onyx D1 Fork
41179 views
How to Not Feel Stupid Walking Into a Bike Shop
41093 views
Slack Randoms: Homemade Folding Bikes, Wooden Flat Pedals, Wild Swampfest Carnage & More
35721 views
Jared Graves Hit by Car, Shatters Kneecap & Breaks Foot
31773 views
HQ Tour: Brazn Makes Unique High Pivot Bikes in New Zealand
30380 views

113 Comments

  • 117 2
 What the THOK
  • 40 0
 you can follow them on ThickThok atsniGram
  • 2 0
 It does mean something in a dialect from northern Italy, its not translated well.

Bike rides well.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHI8fUBsAHE
  • 15 0
 Put a thok in it
  • 6 0
 You beat me to it. I was going to go with "THOK me look at that headtube".
  • 9 0
 Bust down Thokiana
  • 5 0
 In your best Lil John voice...What, Yea, ThOkay
  • 92 0
 What does Mike Tyson wear on his foot?
  • 3 0
 @HankHank: LOL
  • 7 0
 @HankHank: quote of the day right here.
  • 6 1
 no piggyback rear shock on the base model of this 170mm platform... thok that. I guess the senior citizens riding on gravel paths won't mind.
  • 1 0
 media.giphy.com/media/COYGe9rZvfiaQ/giphy.gif?cid=ecf05e47lpnz212ppygr0r5c07s2ep589xuyjpn6crbpl0pl&rid=giphy.gif&ct=g
  • 1 0
 @HankHank: Jeopardy... is that you ?
  • 2 0
 @HankHank: Thoo's, but not thoks...
  • 1 0
 @HankHank: your arrsh if he was there.
  • 1 0
 Ah, Thock it!
  • 1 0
 @AlligatorRider: actually LOL'd at this
  • 1 3
 @fssphotography: Check a real test at ebike-mtb.com/en/thok-gram-rc-2023-review

Still wished Pinkbike avoided these human assist motorcycles!
  • 1 0
 Mutha Thoker…
  • 2 0
 @dododuzzi: when you're out on the trail, wear a T-shirt that says Fuk emtb. I'mma hit you with a shovel, the same shovel that built the trails you're riding on.
  • 77 5
 If the name Kyle was a bicycle
  • 16 0
 Your only downvote is from Kyle
  • 1 0
 lol amazing Smile
  • 1 2
 @arrowheadrush Kyle bought one for Karen...
  • 39 0
 rock out with your thok out
  • 28 3
 “Gram stands for that healthy anger that drives you to achieve a result, that pushes you to reach a goal"

I've got a healthy anger looking at this monstrosity that's for sure.
  • 3 0
 I assumed it was for the gram of coke they did before designing it...
  • 25 0
 "Non-headset cable routing" Thok knows what people want
  • 19 0
 Headset routing wasn't a common feature when this bike was designed back in 2018.
  • 24 3
 Just when I thok it couldn't get any worse
  • 22 3
 Looks like a trek from wish.com
  • 1 0
 Would that be a 'wreck' or a 'trish'? Or maybe both.
  • 13 0
 WTF is up with the head tube? The side-view photos look like the fork is at a different (steeper) angle than the head tube.
  • 1 0
 I notice that on quite a few frames lately
  • 1 1
 The head tube has a bulge at the base making it look like it has a different angle than the fork.
  • 8 0
 Hallo guys... I' from Turin, near Alba, near... Thok.
I love all the funny jokes about names but, to explain what is inside.

Thok sound like "tòch", in piedmont this word means "piece", why they choose this name? No idea, please ask to Stefano Migliorini and Livio Suppo.

Gram is another word from piedmont, you can translate with "bad" (because i' m bad...)
  • 12 1
 Just here for the comments..
  • 7 0
 Thok go fast. Thok happy.
  • 1 0
 You have a "Thok Gram" at the door.
  • 12 6
 "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should"
  • 9 3
 Half-shell and ski gogs remain the nerdiest thing...
  • 6 0
 Buzz, your girlfriend...woof!
  • 2 0
 Well, the linguistics guys (and many others) have weighed in on the the meaning of Thok, but I'm inclined to believe the whole brand name was based off the noise their bike makes when it's "hucked to flat"....but I guess we may never know if Levy and co don't include it in one of their test sessions.....
  • 5 0
 Now that's a lot of Grams
  • 5 4
 Meanwhile at THOK headquarters. 'what can we do to make our bike stand out?. I've got it, let's try to incorporate a bunch of triangles gusset looking things on every corner of the front triangle in the design?. THOK Ya!, everyone shouts.' Anyways, what THOK-KIN monstrosity this thing is.
  • 4 3
 If Jeff Steber from Intense had a stroke and the next day designed an ebike. He ask's marketing to put it on tik tok but they heard change the name to Thok..... Sorry, super bored... I only jumped on here to see if my Yeti has sold yet.
  • 4 2
 low quality frame construction for the sake of "aesthetic purity" yet forgoing headset routed cables, is a five tiered ultra-meta ebike joke.
  • 1 0
 It's interesting that this carbon fiber ebike only weighs about 3 pounds less than my beefy 2018 Specialized Kenevo aluminum ebike. It actually looks similar to the old Kenevo, with a few extra triangles thrown in!
  • 3 0
 I can't unsee the angled line of the headtube and the angle of the fork looking completely different.
  • 4 1
 paging @bicyclepubes, that thing needs a #tinyf*ckinframebag
  • 3 1
 wait - THREE #tinyf*ckinframebags!!!
  • 3 0
 “Aesthetic purity” indeed!!
  • 3 2
 I just don’t think top tube shock mounting for e-bikes look aesthetically pleasing. It’s like the frame is tea bagging the ground.
  • 3 2
 And they got a guy in open face and goggles for the photo. This is so 2018, have their motors been back ordered for that long?
  • 2 0
 I do like that they went with an appropriate stack height on the XL without crazy long reach.
  • 3 0
 It's bad bike o'clock. It's Thok thirty.
  • 2 0
 WOT!!!!! no E-bike hate????!!!!!!!! I guess when a bike looks that bad ,everybody hates it .
  • 2 0
 I only just learned there's a Fox 38 Rhythm. Apparently the 38 wasn't heavy enough.
  • 1 0
 What is going on with ebike styling? They started of ugly. Then we saw massive improvements now they are starting to get ugly again.
  • 2 0
 With a name like Thok, you’re ready to rock
  • 3 1
 Definitely not one from the Gram!
  • 1 0
 Who would have Thok it?! Counting Grams aint easy to do when they gone and Electrified you
  • 2 0
 If Rammstein was a bike company…..
  • 1 0
 Its new bike without headset routed cables, that's a step in the right direction
  • 1 0
 I thok that was the sound made when you bottom out the suspension and smack the chainring on the rocks.
  • 2 0
 This one never should have made it off the drawing paper.
  • 2 0
 Isn't that the name of one of those little cavemen from the Far Side?
  • 1 0
 That skimpy inline shock looks out of place in a 50lb ebike. And that head tube, oh gawwwd
  • 1 0
 Never thought I would say this but this headtube is worse than a Headset Cable Routing.
  • 2 0
 That sound when you case a jump on your motor *THOK*
  • 2 0
 Open face helmet with ski goggles is still a thing I see...
  • 1 0
 Thought it was for GROM's. Pass, those little b-holes are slow - give em an e-boike
  • 2 0
 that HEADTUBE IS DISGUSTING Dead Horse
  • 1 0
 Needs more unnecessary triangles. I mean if you’re gonna commit just commit.
  • 1 0
 Glamorous colors and features, just that it belongs at Walmart for $199.95, not here..
  • 3 1
 Bwahahahaha
  • 4 2
 ell nahhhhhhh brahhhh
  • 2 0
 i take it that you don't like the "orizzontal top tube length, Guvna?"
  • 1 0
 Thok it, dream it, do it.
  • 1 0
 Sounds like a Far Side caveman name. “Hey, look what Thok ride!”
  • 4 3
 Lol another ebike no one will buy
  • 1 0
 24hr ride. Thok around the clock.
  • 3 1
 Truly the SUV of bikes
  • 1 0
 How the Thok does he manage to ride blindfolded like that
  • 1 0
 Gonna have to pass on this one.
  • 2 1
 Who. Is. Buying. This. Stuff.........
  • 1 0
 That Thok doesn't thik much.
  • 1 0
 Is this bike seriously named after Instagram?
  • 1 0
 I guess the design brief was: "let's get away from the session"
  • 1 0
 Be Gone, Thok!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kbx7m2qVVA0
  • 1 0
 Seriously though. This thing looks like what you'd get if you ordered an E-Bike from wish.com.
  • 1 0
 What have we come to when "non-headset cable routing" is a selling point?
  • 2 2
 These bike company names though........
  • 4 4
 I'm sorry, but no one is going to buy that bike. Well, maybe 3 people.
  • 2 5
 this isn't even a mountain bike company. it's a motorcycle company that couldn't afford to make motorcycles. so they settled for ebikes with ducati logos. check their site if you dont believe me. it's silly.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a HAMMER.
  • 1 0
 Thock off
  • 1 0
 Che schifo.
  • 1 0
 Sì, nauseante!
  • 5 7
 Don't even know what I'm looking at anymore..nuts it's definitely not a mountain bike..
  • 2 2
 ...Looks Like a KTM
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041805
Mobile Version of Website