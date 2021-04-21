First Look: Thomson's 'Hooch' Titanium Hardtail - Pond Beaver 2021

Thomson have launched a Titanium MTB hardtail named the 'Hooch', after the namesake of the Chattahoochee National Forest in North Georgia, home to a ton of incredible mountain biking trails.
The limited-edition Ti frame is equipped with a Thomson Dropper post in the riders' choice of travel along with their choice of other parts from the entire collection of Thomson components with prices starting at $3,295 USD for the base model with Thomson's elite series stem, a black covert dropper post, seat clamp, and alloy bar. Parts can also be selected from Thomson's Elite or Masterpiece series in titanium or carbon fiber for riders to fine-tune their ultimate build.
A size medium frame sports a 423mm reach with a 66.5-degree head tube angle, 73.5-degree seat tube angle, and 430mm chainstays. Stack is 626mm and the wheelbase is 1149mm.
The Hooch is made to be what Thomson call a "backwoods hardtail hucker". The bike is hand-crafted from 3al 2.5v aircraft-grade titanium with custom formed stays, internal routing, and clearance for 27.5" x 2.4" tires. Spacing is boost and the seat tube is a 30.9. The Hooch is handmade in Taiwan by the same titanium specialists who produce Thomson's Ti posts and handlebars.
The bike is available directly through Thomson or through dealers in the USA.
More information can be found at www.bikethomson.com
Fun fact:
Does Chattahoochee sound familiar? Well, that's likely because you've heard the hit song by country music singer Alan Jackson by that name. The headwaters of the Chattahoochee river start in North Georgia and flow down through the state, offering up plenty of recreation opportunities and places to cool off when it's hotter than the Georgia asphalt outside. The music video is below and while I'm not going to call it a 'must watch', I'd recommend giving it a go if you're looking for some good entertainment.
