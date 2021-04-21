First Look: Thomson's 'Hooch' Titanium Hardtail - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 21, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Thomson have launched a Titanium MTB hardtail named the 'Hooch', after the namesake of the Chattahoochee National Forest in North Georgia, home to a ton of incredible mountain biking trails.

The limited-edition Ti frame is equipped with a Thomson Dropper post in the riders' choice of travel along with their choice of other parts from the entire collection of Thomson components with prices starting at $3,295 USD for the base model with Thomson's elite series stem, a black covert dropper post, seat clamp, and alloy bar. Parts can also be selected from Thomson's Elite or Masterpiece series in titanium or carbon fiber for riders to fine-tune their ultimate build.

A size medium frame sports a 423mm reach with a 66.5-degree head tube angle, 73.5-degree seat tube angle, and 430mm chainstays. Stack is 626mm and the wheelbase is 1149mm.


The Hooch is made to be what Thomson call a "backwoods hardtail hucker". The bike is hand-crafted from 3al 2.5v aircraft-grade titanium with custom formed stays, internal routing, and clearance for 27.5" x 2.4" tires. Spacing is boost and the seat tube is a 30.9. The Hooch is handmade in Taiwan by the same titanium specialists who produce Thomson's Ti posts and handlebars.

The bike is available directly through Thomson or through dealers in the USA.




More information can be found at www.bikethomson.com


Fun fact: Does Chattahoochee sound familiar? Well, that's likely because you've heard the hit song by country music singer Alan Jackson by that name. The headwaters of the Chattahoochee river start in North Georgia and flow down through the state, offering up plenty of recreation opportunities and places to cool off when it's hotter than the Georgia asphalt outside. The music video is below and while I'm not going to call it a 'must watch', I'd recommend giving it a go if you're looking for some good entertainment.




Pond Beaver 2021


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2021 Press Releases Hardtails Thomson Thomson Hooch


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
72838 views
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
55179 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
48060 views
Video: Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Headfirst Off a Cliff
46494 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
45750 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
44900 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
43892 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X & DHX Shocks - Pond Beaver 2021
43457 views

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Raw titanium hardtails are sexy
  • 4 0
 Your mum's sexy
  • 1 0
 That head tube badge is fantastic! Honestly, a proper 3D head tube badge cannot be understated. No stickers or painted items please!
  • 1 0
 Those geometry numbers are based on what travel fork?
  • 1 0
 sexy

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007700
Mobile Version of Website