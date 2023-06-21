First Look: Thule’s New Epos Bike Rack

The all-new Epos
rack is available in 2 and 3 bike format, sporting a 160lb weight limit for the 3 bike version and 132lb for the 2 bike.
We’re busy at Eurobike eating wurst
and checking out all the new product releases. On my way, I took a sneaky detour via the Thule factory in Hillerstorp, Sweden, to meet the brains behind the new Epos bike rack and see it in action. If you’re still umming and ahhing about which bike rack to choose this summer, your hesitation may have paid off, as Thule’s new hitch rack - the Epos - has made serious headway in both functionality and design.
Built upon the concept of its predecessor, the Easyfold XT, the Epos utilizes advancements in materials, construction and design to correct some of the previous rack's pain points. It’s available in 2 or 3 bike format and fits all types of frames and geometries, including e-bikes, mountain, road, gravel, and e-bikes, as well as your super slack DH rig.
CONVENIENCE IS KING
Continuing their commitment to making access to the outside easier and safer, the new offering from Thule is designed with flexibility and ease of use at the forefront. It uses individual telescopic bike arms, equipped with pivoting heads and reinforced straps. This allows the arms to be fitted to multiple points, thereby allowing it to hold any type of bike via rear wheel (if you don't want anything touching the frame) or frame (if you have a rack or fenders). The Epos is a high-capacity carrier, carrying bikes with a weight of up to 66lbs each.
It folds flat to allow convenient storage when not in use, as well as trunk access when bikes are loaded. The Thule Epos 2 Bike is priced at $999.95 USD. It's also available in 3 Bike option for $1099.95 USD for when you take that always-third-wheeling friend for a ride.
Thule Epos Bike Rack Details
• Load capacity: 132 lb
• Max bike weight: 66 lb
• Fits all frame designs from 20mm to 90mm diameter
• Fits frame sizes from 16 in to 29"
• Bike spacing: 9.8"
• Fits tire sizes up to 3.2" (up to 5" with accessory strap which is sold separately)
• MSRP: 2 Bike: $999.95 USD / 3 Bike Model $1099.95 USD
• www.thule.com
When no bikes are attached, the telescopic arms stow flat, which makes the trunk accessible even without tilting the bike carrier. The Thule Epos is also fully foldable for easy transportation and storage when not being used. It comes with the option to purchase a folding loading ramp, increasing accessibility for riders of different physical capabilities. The Epos is compatible with a range of accessories, including their Epos-specific Bike Repair Holder (available in Europe), which mounts onto the carrier for ease when pre- or post- ride adjustments are required on the fly.
Thule have resisted the corporate temptation to make peripheral products (like locks) in house, and have again partnered with the experts in the field - this time Abus for an integrated bike lock, much like they did with Hydrapak for their water bladders systems. They have tackled one of the key pain points for bike rack users the world over: they’ve removed the hassle of taking off the front bike to get to the back bike. The Epos is designed for independent removal of whichever bike you need access to, whenever you need to, while still maintaining trunk access. One of the features I particularly love is the newly designed straps (reinforced with steel) which have retainers for stowage while loading and unloading bikes. Adios, fiddling and cursing at straps while trying to hold your ridiculously heavy bike with one arm.
While chatting with the Thule product development team I brought up the unsual 3 bike format, as opposed to 2 or 4. A while ago, the Thule team concluded that trying to fit the mold of a 4 bike rack will always require limiting space, an unfortunate - but inevitable - eventuality due to limitations of rack length. Racks simply cannot be extended indefinitely. Having a hand-in-glove fit, with the pedals positioned “just so” to ensure that bike stacking is awkward but achievable is not a good user experience - and not something Thule were willing to compromise on for the sake of conforming to the more widely accepted 4 bike format.
The Epos can attach to bikes by either rear wheel (left) or frame (right).
The Epos's 2 bike max weight load capacity is only two pounds more than its predecessor - the Easyfold XT - at 132lbs, but Thule have significantly improved the stability, explicitly marketing for heavy and electric bikes.
The Epos rack at Eurobike today.Tech Specs
- High load capacity of 66lbs per bike, enabling transport of all types of bikes, including heavy e-bikes.
- Fits all frame designs from 20mm to 90mm diameter
- Generous bike spacing of 9.8", accomodating longer wheelbases up to 53".
- Fits sizes from 16" to 29" and tire sizes up to 3.2" and up to 5" in with accessory strap (sold separately)AccessoriesThule Epos Light & Plate Kit:
Fully functional and integrated lighting kit for increased visibility in all lighting & weather conditions.Thule High Grade Lock:
For added security and protection against the pervasive threat of bike theft, Thule has collaborated with Abus, the industry leader in lock solutions for bikes.Thule Epos Foldable Loading Ramp
: For easy loading and unloading of heavier bikes.5 Inch Accessory Strap:
If you’re looking to transport your fat bike, you’ll need a 5″ accessory strap.Thule Epos Bike Repair Holder:
available in Europe, facilitates extra space for bike repairs on the go.
34 Comments
rockymounts.com/products/highnoon-fc-2-or-1-25.html
The world over? In what circumstance do you load up two bikes, then decide you only want to take one off? If that is the case, put the one you want to take off on the outside? SMH
Then again, looks like it might be a Raptor, which *is* the new mid sized SUV in California.
Next line: "The Epos's max weight load capacity is only two pounds more than its predecessor - the XT Fold - at 132 pounds".