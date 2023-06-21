First Look: Thule’s New Epos Bike Rack



Continuing their commitment to making access to the outside easier and safer, the new offering from Thule is designed with flexibility and ease of use at the forefront. It uses individual telescopic bike arms, equipped with pivoting heads and reinforced straps. This allows the arms to be fitted to multiple points, thereby allowing it to hold any type of bike via rear wheel (if you don't want anything touching the frame) or frame (if you have a rack or fenders). The Epos is a high-capacity carrier, carrying bikes with a weight of up to 66lbs each.



It folds flat to allow convenient storage when not in use, as well as trunk access when bikes are loaded. The Thule Epos 2 Bike is priced at $999.95 USD. It's also available in 3 Bike option for $1099.95 USD for when you take that always-third-wheeling friend for a ride.







Thule Epos Bike Rack Details

• Load capacity: 132 lb

• Max bike weight: 66 lb

• Fits all frame designs from 20mm to 90mm diameter

• Fits frame sizes from 16 in to 29"

• Bike spacing: 9.8"

• Fits tire sizes up to 3.2" (up to 5" with accessory strap which is sold separately)

• MSRP: 2 Bike: $999.95 USD / 3 Bike Model $1099.95 USD

• www.thule.com

