First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel





The geometry and suspension design of the alloy bikes match the carbon versions, and the frames share a lot of the same details including threaded bottom brackets, Enduro Max Bearings, room for a water bottle on the downtube and bosses for a tool holder under the top tube, plus SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger. The Sentinel is available in five sizes from Small to XXL, while the Scout is aimed at shorter riders, running from XS to Large.



Transition revamped the 29"-wheeled Sentinel and 27.5" Scout last year. In both cases they bumped up the travel and bumped up the entry price, as the bikes were available in carbon only. Plenty of commenters bemoaned the lack of an alloy version, which is exactly what Transition is launching today. The alloy Scout and Sentinel are available in two build options, NX and GX, plus a frame-only option. The NX build costs $3,899 USD, the GX goes for $4,999 USD, and the frame-only is $2,099.The geometry and suspension design of the alloy bikes match the carbon versions, and the frames share a lot of the same details including threaded bottom brackets, Enduro Max Bearings, room for a water bottle on the downtube and bosses for a tool holder under the top tube, plus SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger. The Sentinel is available in five sizes from Small to XXL, while the Scout is aimed at shorter riders, running from XS to Large. Alloy Sentinel and Scout frame Details

• Sentinel - 150mm/160mm, 29" wheels

• Scout - 140mm/150mm, 27.5" wheels

• Lifetime warranty

• SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger

• Enduro Max sealed bearings with bearing shields on main pivot

• Threaded BB

• Molded Rubber frame protection

• External rear brake hose routing

• Water bottle and tool caddy bosses

• NX: $3,899 USD, GX: $4,999 USD, Frame only: $2,099

• www.transitionbikes.com • Sentinel - 150mm/160mm, 29" wheels• Scout - 140mm/150mm, 27.5" wheels• Lifetime warranty• SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger• Enduro Max sealed bearings with bearing shields on main pivot• Threaded BB• Molded Rubber frame protection• External rear brake hose routing• Water bottle and tool caddy bosses• NX: $3,899 USD, GX: $4,999 USD, Frame only: $2,099

Transition Scout NX Transition Sentinel NX

Weight

Build kits

According to Transition, the alloy frame is about 2 lbs (0.9 kg) heavier than the carbon version. Transition didn't have any full-production, painted alloy frames available to physically weigh when I asked about frame weights, but they calculated/estimated the frame weights as well as providing measured complete bike weights.MD Scout alloy frameset - 8.95lb / 4.06kg (calculated)MD Sentinel alloy frameset - 8.97lb / 4.07kg (calculated)MD Scout NX complete - 34.81lb / 15.79kg (actual weight)MD Sentinel NX complete - 35.78lb / 16.23kg (actual weight)All bikes use Fox suspension, with Performance Elite level dampers on GX builds (basically top-end suspension minus the Kashima coat) and Performance level on the NX build (which does without high-speed compression or high-speed rebound adjustment on the fork and without compression adjustment on the shock). The drivetrains are as the names suggest (with no hidden downgrades) and the GX builds use SRAM's Code RSC brakes while NX bikes get the Code R. One detail to note is the 29" Sentinel has larger rotors than the 27.5" Scout, offsetting the extra leverage of the bigger wheel. Perhaps some riders would prefer even bigger rotors, but Transition deserves credit for choosing the Code over the G2 brakes which are often spec'd at this travel range.Both models of both bikes come with Maxxis Assegai 3C EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHRII 3C EXO+ tires, and a OneUP dropper post with up to 210mm of travel on size large and up.The Sentinel and Scout alloy are in stock and some will be with dealers by the time you read this.