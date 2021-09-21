First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel

Sep 21, 2021
by Seb Stott  


Transition revamped the 29"-wheeled Sentinel and 27.5" Scout last year. In both cases they bumped up the travel and bumped up the entry price, as the bikes were available in carbon only. Plenty of commenters bemoaned the lack of an alloy version, which is exactly what Transition is launching today. The alloy Scout and Sentinel are available in two build options, NX and GX, plus a frame-only option. The NX build costs $3,899 USD, the GX goes for $4,999 USD, and the frame-only is $2,099.

The geometry and suspension design of the alloy bikes match the carbon versions, and the frames share a lot of the same details including threaded bottom brackets, Enduro Max Bearings, room for a water bottle on the downtube and bosses for a tool holder under the top tube, plus SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger. The Sentinel is available in five sizes from Small to XXL, while the Scout is aimed at shorter riders, running from XS to Large.

Alloy Sentinel and Scout frame Details
• Sentinel - 150mm/160mm, 29" wheels
• Scout - 140mm/150mm, 27.5" wheels
• Lifetime warranty
• SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger
• Enduro Max sealed bearings with bearing shields on main pivot
• Threaded BB
• Molded Rubber frame protection
• External rear brake hose routing
• Water bottle and tool caddy bosses
• NX: $3,899 USD, GX: $4,999 USD, Frame only: $2,099
www.transitionbikes.com

Transition Scout NX
Transition Sentinel NX

Weight


According to Transition, the alloy frame is about 2 lbs (0.9 kg) heavier than the carbon version. Transition didn't have any full-production, painted alloy frames available to physically weigh when I asked about frame weights, but they calculated/estimated the frame weights as well as providing measured complete bike weights.

MD Scout alloy frameset - 8.95lb / 4.06kg (calculated)
MD Sentinel alloy frameset - 8.97lb / 4.07kg (calculated)
MD Scout NX complete - 34.81lb / 15.79kg (actual weight)
MD Sentinel NX complete - 35.78lb / 16.23kg (actual weight)


Build kits


All bikes use Fox suspension, with Performance Elite level dampers on GX builds (basically top-end suspension minus the Kashima coat) and Performance level on the NX build (which does without high-speed compression or high-speed rebound adjustment on the fork and without compression adjustment on the shock). The drivetrains are as the names suggest (with no hidden downgrades) and the GX builds use SRAM's Code RSC brakes while NX bikes get the Code R. One detail to note is the 29" Sentinel has larger rotors than the 27.5" Scout, offsetting the extra leverage of the bigger wheel. Perhaps some riders would prefer even bigger rotors, but Transition deserves credit for choosing the Code over the G2 brakes which are often spec'd at this travel range.

Both models of both bikes come with Maxxis Assegai 3C EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHRII 3C EXO+ tires, and a OneUP dropper post with up to 210mm of travel on size large and up.



The Sentinel and Scout alloy are in stock and some will be with dealers by the time you read this.




92 Comments

  • 52 6
 Transition is killing it on the price point and spec. for these aluminum bikes.
  • 28 20
 aluminum GX bikes were like $3,800 ish before covid.
  • 14 9
 @jwdenver: And now they're not... your point?
  • 4 1
 @jwdenver: my 2019 Alu Sentinel was 4500€
  • 13 2
 @jwdenver:

Yet, here we are, after Covid.
  • 11 3
 @jwdenver: yep, and now sea freight costs 10x what it did pre-covid. Things cost more now.
  • 4 1
 @jwdenver: I was thinking the same thing.. my 2020 aluminum GX build was $3600
  • 2 2
 @jwdenver: transitions?
  • 14 0
 @jwdenver: and used Toyota Tacomas are selling for more than they were new.
  • 1 0
 @Trogdor636:

Onelessbrobrahtaco
  • 2 0
 @jwdenver: That's why I would like to see a SLX build. It should help keep the price lower without any drawbacks
  • 1 0
 @AlexBroach:

Did it come with PE level squish and Code RSCs? Also was that sale or msrp?
  • 1 0
 @jwdenver: yeah, that was almost 2 years ago, what your point?
  • 2 0
 @hllclmbr: Umm, def not "after" Covid, yet.
  • 2 3
 @AlexBroach: I dunno how someone can justify a $5k, 36 pound alu Sentinel when you can go on the GG site and build out a 33 pound carbon Smash with GX drivetrain and Code R brakes. To each his own, but other brands get hit for pricing and Transition is not immune.
  • 2 0
 @justinfoil: as an RN, I can't agree more with this comment!
  • 37 0
 "In stock" the new "slack"
  • 25 0
 You guys forgot the link to the launch video. Or did you?
youtu.be/3jgNwyN8yxc
  • 9 0
 The powers that be don’t want the people knowing the truth
  • 9 0
 Higher the pivot the higher the profits might hit a bit close.
  • 4 0
 "Pinking and shrinking", genius
  • 2 0
 Too good
  • 1 0
 @Mugen: That's a real concept that's been around for a while, and is still done, though much less often than maybe a decade ago. It's funny because it's real, not because they're comedy geniuses, though the whole thing is pretty damn good.

"Is 220 big enough?"
"Depends if you're running 17 PSI or not."

That's genius, haha.
  • 16 0
 Is there any word on a new Smuggler release?
  • 7 0
 UP VOTE UP VOTE...Bring back the SMUGGLER... It's the best bike they ever made!!!
  • 3 0
 I waited and waited and ended up buying a V2 Sentinel.
  • 2 0
 No idea why they ditched the aluminum smuggler.
  • 3 0
 Because you can run Sentinel with smaller shock with 140mm travel
  • 3 1
 On the one hand, I love my ‘19 Smuggler. On the other hand, it’s so close in weight to the Sentinel, it’s hard to think of why you’d want to give up 30mm of travel.

Also, now that the Spur exists, it’s hard to imagine where the Smuggler’s niche would be.

I’m open to being happily surprised though.
  • 2 0
 @atourgates: I think the Smuggler's niche would be just a pure trail bike that can take the abuse. Like a burlier Tallboy. But I think it's going to be hard to justify squeezing in between the Spur and the Sentinel. The gen 2 Smuggler might just be the perfect trail bike so you should be set for a while (I dearly miss my gen 1 Smuggler).
  • 2 0
 @atourgates: I'd rather see the Sentinel ditched now that there's also the Spire. My ideal quiver would be made of a 140mm trail bike for hometrails and long days pedalling and a big enduro rig with 170-180mm for the gnarly stuff, shuttle runs and bikepark. But I guess I'll have to look somewhere else for it.
  • 17 2
 At least Transition are one of the only cool brands without an e-bike yet?! Probably not for long, but still...
  • 2 4
 lol brands aren't cool if they sell ebikes? I'm sure they have one in the works now. Embrace it bc ebikes aren't going anywhere. I mean we just got an announcement on electric suspension...
  • 1 0
 @stumphumper92: I think he just means transitions are cool, and they don't have e bikes.
  • 10 0
 Waiting for the alu Spur.
  • 2 2
 I said this on their Instagram post yesterday and got so much hate because making it heavier would ruin the bike and make it "dull" lol
  • 1 0
 Probably won't be long. I have a feeling this move is more due to sourcing availability than demand.
  • 2 0
 I dont think there will be any. One thing is flex stay and other is i have some info there shouldnt be.
  • 4 0
 I heard the flex stay would be the main problem as would love one myself. Someone on PB previously recommended the Banshee Phantom as an alternative. Tempting.
  • 2 0
 @tremeer023: Phantom- or Ripley AF. I agree for the design and intended purpose of the bike (light, with flex-stay) I doubt we'll see the Spur in Alloy.

Kudos to transition for making great alloy frame options of their burlier bikes though. (and selling them as 'frame only' in addition to full build kits... AND offering really good build kits with Performance Elite suspension on their alloy models)
  • 9 0
 Transition for life, I'm never going back.
  • 3 0
 Same. It would be hard for me to not buy one of their bikes. I have a PBJ and a Spur.
  • 4 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity I am coming off a V3 Bronson. I purchased the Scout this year and the bike is amazing. It is playful and fast and the 64 degree headtube angle with the short offset is perfect. I am a huge fan.
  • 1 0
 Do you like the suspension feel better than VPP?
  • 1 0
 I would certainly love to give one a try. Can't ride a geo-chart ofcourse, but just looking at the numbers you're approaching enduro category for a bike that's supposed to be nimble and poppy. It doesn't add up for me, but I'm glad you're enjoying it! That's what it's all about.
  • 1 0
 @Jvhowube: I came from a V1 Bronson to a V1 Sentinel and felt that the Bronson was more supple whereas the Sentinel plows through stuff and has much better support
  • 1 0
 @Jvhowube: I had three Santa Cruz before buying a Scout..immediately sold the VPP bikes. No matter what I did to those bikes I couldn't get a lively feel...sat on the Scout and my life changed! That was the first gen Scout..I bought the "updated" geo of the SBG in '18....sold it. I now have a second '17 model coming to me I bought from here. I've cracked the frames a lot, so I'm going to start collecting them since I love the feel of them so much
  • 1 0
 @GlassGuy: Interesting. Cool - I'm moving from away from SC for the first time in 8 years and excited to try some different platforms. I'm going Rocky for now, but have always been interested in Transition.
  • 3 0
 why no love for Shimano ? I would rather see Deore rather then NX, Ibis and few other brands managed to put insanely good package with alu + Shimano for around 3k

other then that it is nice looking bikes, and it is good to see alu back again do not any reason to build carbon bikes (just cause how they fragile)
  • 5 0
 What's this,a bike for peasANTS?
  • 1 0
 Perfect! I was wondering if they'd return to offering AL models of the Sentinel and Scout, after the Patrol and Spire were released in both materials. Before that and they'd phased out all of the AL, I was wondering if they were going the way of Yeti/etc.

This was literally what was keeping me from being able to even consider a Transition bike before.
  • 1 0
 These alloy bikes are indestructible, but heavy. My friend's 2019 alloy Patrol GX in size large was 35lbs without pedals, while my XL Carbon X01 version was 32lbs without pedals. He added DH casing tires and 220mm rotors and now its over 37lbs. 2lbs heavier than carbon for these frames is significant!
  • 1 0
 "Indestructible"? I guess depends who's on them. I cracked my Scout so many times I started having a buddy weld the cracks! I do love the bikes(I ride the pre-SBG), so I'm going to start buying them up as I can. I will add my Scout is sub 30lbs., and that's after the Race Face Next cranks shattered and I put on SLX...and I have a Marz Z1, which isn't the lightest
  • 1 0
 Heavy, but not unusually so.

My Kona Process 153 AL 29'er in size Large was 36.4lbs before pedals, with EXO tires, and NX 11 speed. My bike is also over 37lbs with WTB tires. And while its heavy... its my only bike. I ride it everywhere, and just get used to it I guess. Doesn't really bother me enough to try to somehow drop 7lbs of weight.

Same story for most other AL frames these days. Even a more boutique frame like a Banshee Titan is going to be ~33-35lbs how most people build them up.
  • 1 0
 @GlassGuy: the pre sbg bikes were known to crack, I haven't heard anything about the post 2019 bikes. (fat guy on a 19 patrol)
  • 3 0
 Bummer Scout not offered in XL/XXL. Happy to see alloy offerings though!!
  • 1 0
 If I didn't just buy my new Patrol, I would be on the waiting list for a alloy Sentinel for sure. I do like the Mullet life though.....
  • 3 1
 With full review to come tomorrow
  • 23 0
 Same as before, only the bike and your wallet are slightly heavier.
  • 1 0
 Cool. Can’t wait.
  • 2 0
 nm, they're the ratchet hubs. Game on!
  • 2 0
 An alloy to rule all. Thanks Transition
  • 3 0
 Annnnnnd its sold out
  • 1 1
 havent read the article, just came to say im glad its the same clean look as the carbon. i never liked the curves on transitions a few years ago
  • 1 0
 Just built a steel full suspension frame that is the same weight. Guess I can chill about that then.
  • 3 1
 In contrast to Transition you probably didn't use the cheapest non-butted tubing available for your frame and didn't compromise your design trying to mimic the look of a carbon frame.
  • 2 0
 @Ttimer: shots fired lol
  • 2 0
 Lifetime warranty on Aluminum just like the carbon versions?
  • 1 0
 pretty shitty shock considering the frame is 2.1k - I'll not be replacing my patrol with that.
  • 2 4
 Theses are priced too high. You can get carbon equivalent Specialized or Giant for similar price points and specs. I believe the Orbea Occam LT is better value than these. Not hating on aluminum... hell for that price if I were to go aluminum I would go with American made Foes for the same price point if not better. I think Transition should revaluate their pricing. The only reason these will sell off the shelves is due the hype and marketing.
  • 1 0
 why re-evaluate ur pricing, if ur bikes sell off the shelves?
  • 1 0
 Can you? Because the Stumpjumper and Stumpy Evo are both closer to $6k and are essentially the same builds as the Transition $6k builds. I mean, you could buy a Giant, but these bikes are way more progressive. The Orbea is a cool bike, but it is specced with a 34 float performance. Which is fine, but I think most people interested in a Transition will want a 36, 38, Lyrik, or Zeb on a 140-160mm bike. FWIW, my wife has an Occam and it was a great value.

The other benefit of Transition is that you are supporting actual riders and people supporting the PNW MTB community. Giant is a mega corp.
  • 1 0
 @savagelake: great point. They don't have to now. But eventually I believe people will catch on, I don't think the hype will last long. The question is what does Transition offering differ from other aluminum bikes out there? Ibis has fantastic pricing and value on their aluminum offerings, and so do other bike makers. IMO I believe Transition is not offering a whole lot of value.
  • 1 0
 Almost 16 kilos for a 27.5" trail bike is offensively heavy, do they build these out of lead?
  • 2 1
 And about a carbon Patrol, any news?
  • 2 0
 Patrol only comes in Aluminum
  • 1 0
 @onespeedbrian: when was launched, Sentinel was also carbon only...that's why i am wandering if Transition will produce a carbon frame for Patrol.
  • 1 0
 A new 27.5 frame only option, excellent work!
  • 1 0
 Love my Scout but HELLA pedal strikes
  • 1 0
 What a time to be alive. $4000 for an alloy NX equipped bike.
  • 2 1
 So metal
  • 1 0
 What about the Spur?
  • 1 0
 A 28 pound alloy Spur would have my attention!
  • 1 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: I think it would be heavier than that. I also don't know if the flex pivot works with alloy.
  • 1 0
 MOAR METAL!!!!!
  • 2 4
 Kudos for spec and price. But over 4 kg frame, presumably w/o shock is too much
  • 1 0
 Weight is with shock
  • 1 3
 wait no shimano spec? nevermind.
Below threshold threads are hidden

