First Look: Transition TransAM Steel Hardtail

After a seven year hiatus, Transition has reinstated the TransAM hardtail. Respecting the bike's history, this latest iteration materializes with a chromoly steel frameset, but with a geometry that positions it as a thoroughly modern example of the hardcore hardtail. There are four sizes to choose from (S-XL) and, thanks to the addition of sliding dropouts, the rear-center length can be set anywhere between 425mm and 437mm, equipping the rider with the means to meaningfully alter the bike's balance and character.

TransAM Details

• 29" wheels

• 150mm fork

• 64° head angle, 76.5° seat angle

• 430-510mm reach (S-XL)

• Chainstays adjustable from 425-437mm

• Complete Bike: $2,599 USD (Blue), $2,699 USD (Chrome)

• Frame: $799 (Blue), $899 USD (Chrome)

• transitionbikes.com

Sliding dropouts mean the chainstay length can be adjusted from 425mm through to 437mm

Geometry

The double-butted CrMo frameset is gusseted for reinforcement Short, straight seat tubes for long travel droppers

Clearance for 29" x 2.5" tires Two sets of bosses on the downtube for your preferred accoutrements

Price & Availability

Out of the box, the Transition TransAM rolls up on a 29" wheelset, fronted by a 150mm travel fork. It can work with a 140mm, or even a 160mm fork for those looking more more give, but 150mm is already on the longer end of the spectrum, even for a hardtail of this genre. It props the front end up to give a generously slack head angle of 64°. Considering those numbers, and the riding on display in Transition's launch video, you can start to appreciate what the TransAM is all about.True to the appealing simplicity of a hardtail, Transition is keeping things straightforward with external cable routing. With the exception of the stealth routing provided for a dropper seat post, that is. Easily replaced is the SRAM UDH, home to a 12s mechanical SRAM NX derailleur on the single model launching today. That said, those wanting to keep vulnerable moving parts to a minimum will be delighted to find they can switch to single-speed, using the adjustable sliding dropouts to tension the chain.The TransAM is furnished with ISCG 05 tabs for the mounting of a chain guide and bash guard. It gets two sets of bosses on the downtube, offering up space for a bottle as well as tools.There's nothing completely wild about the geometry of the TransAM, but it sure is on the more aggressive end of the spectrum. Married to the slack head angle is a relatively steep (for a hardtail) seat tube angle of 76.5°, coupled with generous reach figures across the board - 485mm on the large.Though not specifically designed for it, the TransAM can be set up with an MX wheelset simply by switching out the rear wheel. We don't have a complete geometry chart for that configuration, but we can tell you the head and seat tube angles slacken off by 1° with the bottom bracket lowered by 13mm and the reach reduced by around 10mm. As the 29" configuration of the TransAM has a relatively tall BB height of 320mm (unsagged), the geometry of the mullet setup should still be very much workable.Seat tubes are short and dead straight. So, riders of all sizes should be able to benefit from a relatively long travel dropper, a feature that will prove highly beneficial if the bike is to be ridden in line with its intentions. On the one and only build model launching today is the adjustable OneUp offering. So, stock dropper lengths are respectable with the S benefiting from a 150mm, the M a 180mm, and the L & XL a 210mm.Other key frame details:• Maximum rear rotor size of 223mm• 12mm x 148mm spacing• 73mm BSA Threaded BB• 34T maximum chainring sizeThe Transition TransAM is sold with a lifetime warranty. You can pick up the frame alone for $799 USD (Blue) / $899 USD (Chrome), should you wish to create your dream build.Or, you can get it as a complete bike for $2,599 USD (Blue) / $2,699 USD (Chrome). That money fetches you a Marzocchi Z2 fork, a SRAM NX 12 Speed drivetrain, SRAM DB8 brakes, and a OneUp dropper seat post. It rolls on WTB ST i30 rims laced to Novatec hubs, with a Maxxis Assegai / Minion DHRII pairing, both of the EXO+ variety. Making up the cockpit is a 40mm stem and a RaceFace Chester 35 bar, furnished with ODI Elite Flow lock-on grips.