First Look: Transition TransAM Steel Hardtail

Nov 2, 2023
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

After a seven year hiatus, Transition has reinstated the TransAM hardtail. Respecting the bike's history, this latest iteration materializes with a chromoly steel frameset, but with a geometry that positions it as a thoroughly modern example of the hardcore hardtail. There are four sizes to choose from (S-XL) and, thanks to the addition of sliding dropouts, the rear-center length can be set anywhere between 425mm and 437mm, equipping the rider with the means to meaningfully alter the bike's balance and character.
TransAM Details
• 29" wheels
• 150mm fork
• 64° head angle, 76.5° seat angle
• 430-510mm reach (S-XL)
• Chainstays adjustable from 425-437mm
• Complete Bike: $2,599 USD (Blue), $2,699 USD (Chrome)
• Frame: $799 (Blue), $899 USD (Chrome)
transitionbikes.com

Out of the box, the Transition TransAM rolls up on a 29" wheelset, fronted by a 150mm travel fork. It can work with a 140mm, or even a 160mm fork for those looking more more give, but 150mm is already on the longer end of the spectrum, even for a hardtail of this genre. It props the front end up to give a generously slack head angle of 64°. Considering those numbers, and the riding on display in Transition's launch video, you can start to appreciate what the TransAM is all about.

True to the appealing simplicity of a hardtail, Transition is keeping things straightforward with external cable routing. With the exception of the stealth routing provided for a dropper seat post, that is. Easily replaced is the SRAM UDH, home to a 12s mechanical SRAM NX derailleur on the single model launching today. That said, those wanting to keep vulnerable moving parts to a minimum will be delighted to find they can switch to single-speed, using the adjustable sliding dropouts to tension the chain.

The TransAM is furnished with ISCG 05 tabs for the mounting of a chain guide and bash guard. It gets two sets of bosses on the downtube, offering up space for a bottle as well as tools.

photo
Sliding dropouts mean the chainstay length can be adjusted from 425mm through to 437mm
photo


photo

Geometry

There's nothing completely wild about the geometry of the TransAM, but it sure is on the more aggressive end of the spectrum. Married to the slack head angle is a relatively steep (for a hardtail) seat tube angle of 76.5°, coupled with generous reach figures across the board - 485mm on the large.

Though not specifically designed for it, the TransAM can be set up with an MX wheelset simply by switching out the rear wheel. We don't have a complete geometry chart for that configuration, but we can tell you the head and seat tube angles slacken off by 1° with the bottom bracket lowered by 13mm and the reach reduced by around 10mm. As the 29" configuration of the TransAM has a relatively tall BB height of 320mm (unsagged), the geometry of the mullet setup should still be very much workable.

Seat tubes are short and dead straight. So, riders of all sizes should be able to benefit from a relatively long travel dropper, a feature that will prove highly beneficial if the bike is to be ridden in line with its intentions. On the one and only build model launching today is the adjustable OneUp offering. So, stock dropper lengths are respectable with the S benefiting from a 150mm, the M a 180mm, and the L & XL a 210mm.

photo
The double-butted CrMo frameset is gusseted for reinforcement
photo
Short, straight seat tubes for long travel droppers
photo
Clearance for 29" x 2.5" tires
photo
Two sets of bosses on the downtube for your preferred accoutrements

Other key frame details:
• Maximum rear rotor size of 223mm
• 12mm x 148mm spacing
• 73mm BSA Threaded BB
• 34T maximum chainring size

photo

Price & Availability

The Transition TransAM is sold with a lifetime warranty. You can pick up the frame alone for $799 USD (Blue) / $899 USD (Chrome), should you wish to create your dream build.

Or, you can get it as a complete bike for $2,599 USD (Blue) / $2,699 USD (Chrome). That money fetches you a Marzocchi Z2 fork, a SRAM NX 12 Speed drivetrain, SRAM DB8 brakes, and a OneUp dropper seat post. It rolls on WTB ST i30 rims laced to Novatec hubs, with a Maxxis Assegai / Minion DHRII pairing, both of the EXO+ variety. Making up the cockpit is a 40mm stem and a RaceFace Chester 35 bar, furnished with ODI Elite Flow lock-on grips.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Hardtails Transition Transition Trans Am


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
1 articles
Report
70 Comments
  • 25 4
 It's like my steel hardtail but shiny! I like it! It's probably a little too much travel though. I feel like 130/140 is the sweet spot for a hard tail. Leave those big bike forks to the full squish guys.
  • 5 0
 This frame geo actually feels like it may work better at 140 - the BB drop +5mm to a more reasonable 55mm (I'd prefer over 60), head angle is still around 64.5 unsagged, SA bumps up to 77. Combined with the reasonably long chainstays (I'd prefer longer) and I think it'll ride great on a shorter fork.
  • 2 0
 It works with 140.
  • 3 0
 Agreed, never really understood big forks on a hardtail…your knees are gunna explode before needing all of that travel
  • 3 1
 @squiffybiker: It really depends on the terrain you ride and overall design/geo of the bike, I have a bike with similar geometry and the 150 balances it out really well. It's clearly not a XC bike, but you have to remember that hardtails pivot and rotate differently than a FS bike does, they function completely differently, and your weight sits differently on the bike as well.

Too many riders emphasize suspension travel alone when it needs to be taken into consideration with the rest of the bikes geometry and design.
  • 2 0
 Eh, I have a 150mm Lyrik on my Norco Torrent. Feels great. With such a slack static HTA, I never felt like the front end got too steep even in heavy compressions.
  • 3 0
 My last couple Aggressive Hardtails had 150-170mm forks on them and 2.5-2.6" tires. You'd be surprised how much you can ride and how fast and steep with an aggressive HT and a big fork. I got some PRs and tight downhills and no pedal bob on the way up. So fun, I kinda want to build another one!
  • 1 0
 @squiffybiker: Not really, you effectively "ride the fork" when on a ht. Up to 150mm it makes sense, and it'd better be a good fork too.
  • 1 0
 @rideorange525: Agreed. I have PR'd several spots on a Honzo ESD single speed..
  • 2 0
 Nah 160/170 hts are the truth
  • 1 0
 if i lived somewhere where i thought i needed 150mm of travel i would be riding a full sus bike.
  • 17 4
 that build spec is absolute trash. I get it, they are trying to keep it under $3000, which isn't easy these days, but f*ck.....NX and the worst wheels money can buy????

just get the frame, spend $2000 on bits sourced from discounters and PB buy/sell and have a monumentally better bike, without all the trash you can't even sell on PB. lmao
  • 1 0
 Totally agree. This is very much a frame build up bike in my opinion. $3K in this bike market for a hardtail with NX/WTB/Z2? No thank you.
  • 2 0
 What's wrong with the wheels? I've been riding these for 2+ years on my hardtail and they've been absolutely fine and are still true.
  • 1 0
 Aye, also curious with the wheels. I get they're not top end, but have ran a few sets now on hardtails and abused the life outta them. No bother at all.
  • 7 0
 The chrome is gorgeoous. I used to have a Trans Am frame way back and really liked it. Still have my TR11 and have owned 6-7 Transtions over the years. That said, $2600-$2700 for a steal Taiwan hardtail with Sram NX garbage and department store-level brakes?? Really Transition? What happened to you?
  • 8 1
 Conflicted. Love it. Need a replacement for my Sherpa. Sort of wish it was a touch shorter and steeper. I know, I’m a Luddite heretic. Flame on.
  • 2 0
 Size down and run a 140 fork to add a bit of reach - should work well given the higher static bb height. A medium would have static 465 reach and 64.5 HTA, and will get ~15mm longer and a degree or two steeper at sag.
  • 2 0
 My Transition Scout has a 64-deg. HA and it’s honestly fantastic. Granted I avoid tech climbing, but I think it’s very much in line with what this bike is intended to do (i.e., it has a 150mm fork, not 120mm).
  • 1 0
 Pipedream sirius? Similar pedal giddyup as sherpa, definitely a bit more plow capable even with 120mm
  • 6 0
 As a Transition fanboy, this hits the spot!
  • 3 0
 Looks well sorted! Love the sliding dropouts, simple cable routing, clean look. 10/10 hardtail right there. I'm sure it rides a treat as well!
  • 3 0
 The chrome looks sick! However, is it just me, but full suspension bikes seem to have better value over hardtails when it comes to bang for the buck…?
  • 1 0
 As a former owner of a Hardtail who recently passed to the Dark Side, I totally agree.
It is called "Big Balls Tax".
  • 2 0
 @TransitionBikeCompany what steel is used? Or is it strictly bygone days of wooing with comparisons of butting, tempering, Reynolds v True Temper, etc? That said, the chrome may be woo enough for this old schooler. Want.
  • 1 0
 The website says it's 4130, but likely from their Asian supplier as opposed to a well known brand.
  • 1 0
 Thank you Transition! So much yes. The shiny looks the nuts and ticks all the boxes for a steel HT. Big TR fan and the wife wants a new HT. Been looking at Stanton but they don't do the Switch9er for 5'5" person. This is perfect!
  • 1 0
 Great looking frame, love the sliding dropouts and the geo. Nice work Transition. Depends where you live, but longer suspension, lengthens the wheelbase which can be awesome here for stability on the really tough riding on the coast.
  • 4 0
 That chrome version is soooooo nice.
  • 1 1
 Nothing stopping you from running a 16" wheel in the front. Just depends on how much you want to change the geo of the bike. Swapping to a 27.5 in the front with no other changes would steepen the head tube and seat tube by about 1 degree. If you go 27.5 front and rear, then the geo stays the same, but your bottom bracket would be about 20mm lower.
  • 3 0
 When I see a hardtail without bottle cage mounts on the seat-tube , it makes me sad.
  • 1 0
 more room for dropper posts
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I get that as well. Transition probably didn't want to have any interference with dropper post insertion.
  • 3 0
 Hardtails are like a night out involving Redbull and Vodka. Fun in the moment but I really regret it the next day.
  • 1 0
 Best analogy ever.
  • 3 0
 In the words of Mugatu: Dear God. It's beautiful!
  • 2 0
 @jessiemaymorgan may I ask what mount is holding that Can of drink? I really need something similar Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Looks like the Wolf Tooth B-Rad strap. They have a few sizes that accept up to wine bottles.
  • 2 0
 Not the one in the image but I have this: jankcomponents.com/products/jank-beer-cage-beer-can-holder-for-bikes
  • 2 1
 seat tube angle is way too steep for a hardtail. With sag only in the front, that thing is going to be uncomfortable unless you're on a steep climb.
  • 2 0
 That VW was put to the test! Very nice.
  • 3 0
 Nice 1st article Jessie!
  • 1 0
 Jessie-May I mean
  • 2 0
 Looks great.
  • 1 0
 I dont want it, I NEED it, for the sole reason of being cool.
  • 1 0
 Finally! Who thinks you could run a 27.5 wheel up front?
  • 1 0
 This is what I'm thinking. I have a spare red+chrome 160 27.5 lyrik that would looks tits on that frame
  • 1 0
 Seriously Digging this bike! Looks so nice!
  • 1 1
 Sliding dropouts and steel! This thing is making me think about frame swapping my nimble 9...
  • 2 0
 Make me want bike
  • 1 0
 Frame only you say?

GIMME.
  • 1 0
 If this was available in XXL, it would be my next bike. C'mon Transition.
  • 1 0
 Yay Hardtail future wahoooo
  • 1 0
 Such a great machine... I love the VW T3
  • 1 1
 priced at $1700 would kill it...as it stands good luck with that mockup and component list...
  • 1 0
 Disappointed its not a bottlerocket
  • 1 0
 Trans and hard: im excited!
  • 1 0
 Very nice, but it's no Cotic!
  • 1 0
 That’s what it’s all about. Nice one, Logan!
  • 1 0
 I want it.
  • 1 0
 dude!!!!
  • 1 1
 The only miss here (the ONLY miss) is that it's a 29er.
  • 1 0
 Chromag. That is all.
  • 2 4
 If you go for the blue one in sted on the ABSOLUTELY gorgeous raw titanium one you're a loon Wink
  • 2 3
 Looks like a session
  • 4 0
 It is in fact a Session (IPA)
Below threshold threads are hidden







