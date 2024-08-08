First Look: Trek Announce New Blaze, Rally and Quantum WaveCel Helmets







Trek Blaze WaveCel Details



• Protection Technology: EPS and WaveCel

• Buckle Type: Fidlock

• Additional Features: Removable ear/jaw guard, BOA Fit System, Sunglasses stowage, magnetic breakaway visor, removable Blendr mount

• Certifications: CPSC / CE

• Sizes: S, M & L

• Claimed weight: 445g (S) / 485g (M) / 530g (L)

• MSRP: $249.99 USD









Trek Rally WaveCel Details



• Protection Technology: EPS and WaveCel

• Buckle Type: Fidlock

• Additional Features: BOA Fit System, Sunglasses stowage, 3-position visor, removable Blendr mount, Goggle strap gripper

• Certifications: CPSC / CE / AS/NZS

• Sizes: S, M, L & XL

• Claimed weight: 360g (S) / 400g (M) / 430g (L) / 435g (XL)

• MSRP: $159.99 USD









Trek Quantum WaveCel Details



• Protection Technology: EPS and WaveCel

• Buckle Type: Fidlock

• Additional Features: 3-position adjustable visor, Sunglasses storage

• Certifications: CPSC / CE

• Sizes: S, M, L & XL

• Claimed weight: 320g (S) / 330g (M) /365g (L) /385g (XL)

• MSRP: $124.99



Trek has renewed its lineup of MTB helmets, launching the Blaze, Rally and Quantum, all featuring their proprietary WaveCel technology. As seen previously in Trek's Bontrager-branded helmets, WaveCel uses a collapsible cellular material that's designed to flex, crumple, and glide during an impact in order to absorb the rotationallinear forces of an impact. The new Trek helmets are using a lighter version of WaveCel where the cells themselves are 10% larger. They claim improved ventilation and weight savings of around 15g per helmet.WaveCel may conjure up images of Koroyd, the green bonded tubes seen in helmets from Endura and Smith (among others). The two impact protection technologies aren't the same, however. While Koroyd is designed to mitigate linear impacts, WaveCel's construction allows it to mitigate both linear and angular impacts. Thus, Koroyd helmets will often be accompanied by a MIPS liner to deal with rotational energy, while the new Trek WaveCel helmets announced today will go without.All three new WaveCel helmets have received a 5 Star safety rating from independent helmet testers, Virginia Tech, though the actual scores themselves are yet to be released. New from Trek is the addition of a helmet with 3/4 coverage; the Blaze WaveCel features removable ear/jaw guards. It weighs a claimed 485g in a size medium, making it one of the lighter 3/4 helmets on the market. All are sold with a crash replacement guarantee, whereby Trek will send you a free replacement if the helmet is involved in a crash within the first year of ownership.We have these helmets on their way for review. For now, here's a brief overview.