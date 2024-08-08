Powered by Outside

First Look: Trek Announce New Blaze, Rally and Quantum WaveCel Helmets

Aug 8, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

Trek has renewed its lineup of MTB helmets, launching the Blaze, Rally and Quantum, all featuring their proprietary WaveCel technology. As seen previously in Trek's Bontrager-branded helmets, WaveCel uses a collapsible cellular material that's designed to flex, crumple, and glide during an impact in order to absorb the rotational and linear forces of an impact. The new Trek helmets are using a lighter version of WaveCel where the cells themselves are 10% larger. They claim improved ventilation and weight savings of around 15g per helmet.

WaveCel may conjure up images of Koroyd, the green bonded tubes seen in helmets from Endura and Smith (among others). The two impact protection technologies aren't the same, however. While Koroyd is designed to mitigate linear impacts, WaveCel's construction allows it to mitigate both linear and angular impacts. Thus, Koroyd helmets will often be accompanied by a MIPS liner to deal with rotational energy, while the new Trek WaveCel helmets announced today will go without.

WaveCel

by mikekazimer
Views: 14,730    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


All three new WaveCel helmets have received a 5 Star safety rating from independent helmet testers, Virginia Tech, though the actual scores themselves are yet to be released. New from Trek is the addition of a helmet with 3/4 coverage; the Blaze WaveCel features removable ear/jaw guards. It weighs a claimed 485g in a size medium, making it one of the lighter 3/4 helmets on the market. All are sold with a crash replacement guarantee, whereby Trek will send you a free replacement if the helmet is involved in a crash within the first year of ownership.

We have these helmets on their way for review. For now, here's a brief overview.


photo


Trek Blaze WaveCel Details

• Protection Technology: EPS and WaveCel
• Buckle Type: Fidlock
• Additional Features: Removable ear/jaw guard, BOA Fit System, Sunglasses stowage, magnetic breakaway visor, removable Blendr mount
• Certifications: CPSC / CE
• Sizes: S, M & L
• Claimed weight: 445g (S) / 485g (M) / 530g (L)
• MSRP: $249.99 USD

photo
photo



photo


Trek Rally WaveCel Details

• Protection Technology: EPS and WaveCel
• Buckle Type: Fidlock
• Additional Features: BOA Fit System, Sunglasses stowage, 3-position visor, removable Blendr mount, Goggle strap gripper
• Certifications: CPSC / CE / AS/NZS
• Sizes: S, M, L & XL
• Claimed weight: 360g (S) / 400g (M) / 430g (L) / 435g (XL)
• MSRP: $159.99 USD

photo
photo



photo


Trek Quantum WaveCel Details

• Protection Technology: EPS and WaveCel
• Buckle Type: Fidlock
• Additional Features: 3-position adjustable visor, Sunglasses storage
• Certifications: CPSC / CE
• Sizes: S, M, L & XL
• Claimed weight: 320g (S) / 330g (M) /365g (L) /385g (XL)
• MSRP: $124.99

photo
photo



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Helmets Trek Blaze Quantum Rally


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
99 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Expert Rider Passes Away After Crash at 2024 USA Cycling National Downhill Championships in North Carolina
73488 views
Pinkbike Poll: Should Downhill Bikes Have More Than 200 Millimeters of Travel?
43198 views
First Ride: Marin Quake - The Purple Park Machine
42866 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Grips Pinkbike Editors Actually Use
40506 views
Check Out: the Lightest Bashguard, Smallest Pump, Tiniest Tire Plug, & More
33602 views
Tech Randoms From Ard Rock 2024
33185 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 - Hard to Ignore
31501 views
Video: How To Stop Casing Jumps - How NOT to Bike with Ben Cathro
31499 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

6 Comments
  • 2 0
 Are the Trek accessories purely for add on sales when someone is buying a Trek bike at a Trek store. I can't imagine anyone buying any of them after market. The shoes are uncomfortable, the helmets are heavy and sweaty and the clothes are massively overpriced.
  • 5 0
 3/4 helmets, for people who think they have sexy ears, but ugly teeth.
  • 3 0
 finally! a helmet with enough ear clearance for full size headphones!
  • 1 0
 Yes, the original Fox dropframe is back!
  • 1 0
 They have a princess Leia helmet will there be a wookie version next?
  • 1 0
 first ever helmet for use with ear defenders ......







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.068473
Mobile Version of Website