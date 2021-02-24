First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine

The eMTB has come a long way in the last few years. Many of the models we've seen are geared to the bike park or more aggressive trail riding, but Trek's new eCaliber is a bit of a different take than. Aimed more at the distance chasing, marathon cross-country crowd, the E-Caliber aims to give the long-distance 'XC' style rider a little more gas in the tank on those epics.



The E-Caliber looks quite similar to Trek's XC race bike, the Supercaliber, except with a larger downtube where the battery and Fazua Evation drive system lives, but there are a number of other differences between the two.



Trek E-Caliber Details



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Travel: 60mm (r) / 120mm (f)

• Carbon Frame

• 67.5° head angle

• Fazua Evation drive

• 250 Wh battery

• Weight: 34 - 40 pounds

• $6,500-12,500 USD

• trekbikes.com • Wheelsize: 29"• Travel: 60mm (r) / 120mm (f)• Carbon Frame• 67.5° head angle• Fazua Evation drive• 250 Wh battery• Weight: 34 - 40 pounds• $6,500-12,500 USD



