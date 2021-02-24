First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine

Feb 25, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

FIRST LOOK
Trek ECaliber

The eMTB has come a long way in the last few years. Many of the models we've seen are geared to the bike park or more aggressive trail riding, but Trek's new eCaliber is a bit of a different take than. Aimed more at the distance chasing, marathon cross-country crowd, the E-Caliber aims to give the long-distance 'XC' style rider a little more gas in the tank on those epics.

The E-Caliber looks quite similar to Trek's XC race bike, the Supercaliber, except with a larger downtube where the battery and Fazua Evation drive system lives, but there are a number of other differences between the two.
Trek E-Caliber Details

• Wheelsize: 29"
• Travel: 60mm (r) / 120mm (f)
• Carbon Frame
• 67.5° head angle
• Fazua Evation drive
• 250 Wh battery
• Weight: 34 - 40 pounds
• $6,500-12,500 USD
trekbikes.com


While the E-Caliber uses the same IsoStrut suspension system and 60mm of travel that the Supercaliber does, it has a 120mm fork, and a slacker 67.5-degree headtube angle. The reach is also between 10-15mm longer depending on the frame size for increased stability at speed.

The E-Caliber is designed to fit somewhere in the middle of the gap from standard non-pedal assist bike to eMTB. It's not a full throttle with minimal effort style of ride, and riders will still need to have some fitness. Trek calls it more of an equalizer for riders who may want a little extra assist, for instance, you trying to keep up with your World Cup level friend on their recovery day without it feeling like a World Cup race to you.


Frame and Drive System Details

The E-Caliber uses Fazua's Evation drive system to deliver 55Nm of torque. This is powered by a 250 watt-hour battery giving the bike a range that Trek's team claims to be in the 30-80km range - a huge variance, but it depends on terrain and rider weight and riding style. The bike can be ridden without the electric assist and the battery can be removed and replaced with an included cover. This drops about 6lbs or 2.7kg off the total bike weight, giving riders the option of riding it as an XC bike without the heft of the complete eMTB system, with a huge portal for storing food and snacks. Complete bikes weigh between 34-40 lbs, depending on build.

The Fazua system is tuned specifically for mountain biking. Their new "Black Pepper" tune is said to give better assistance at higher cadences along with more differentiation between the three assist modes, a more responsive start, and the ability for riders to customize the support modes.

There are three separate modes on the remote. The remote is smaller and more ergonomic than Fazua's previous model and the system can be turned on from the remote. There's an LED battery indicator along with a 'rain mode' which can disable the touch interface making the mechanical button the sole control.

The modes are Breeze- a gentle constant 100 watts, compared to a strong tailwind, River- a more progressive and sporty mode for extra strength and support which tops out at 210 watts, and Rocket- an aggressive power for going up steeper sections of trail with moderate driver power, which tops out at 250 watts. The maximum power is 450 watts. Additionally, there is Bluetooth LE connectivity for connecting to phones or a bike computer. All of the modes are completely tunable through Fazua's app and there are sub 'eco' modes to each of the mode settings which can help even more fine-tune range and power.

Tire clearance on the E-Caliber is a generous 2.4", up from the claimed and more conservative 2.2" on the Supercaliber. In our experience, Trek is historically cautious with this number so riders can likely run an even larger width tire than advertised, they'll just have to check fitment. Brake rotor size also gets a bump up from the Supercaliber with a 180mm direct post mount being standard with bikes having the clearance to run a 203mm rotor. All frames are compatible with dropper posts - the small has 205mm of insertion and the M-XL clearing 270mm posts.

All of this is built into the unique chassis Trek developed for their Supercaliber race bike a couple of years back. For more information on how the IsoStrut system on that bike operates, check out the article and video from the XC Field Test.

The Fazua drive system integrates cleanly and the battery is removable to shed weight and make an extra-large snack compartment.

Geometry


Build Options

The E-Caliber is available in a number of different builds depending on the market. Not all builds are available in all countries, but there are plenty of options to choose from. Starting with the base model E-Caliber, there's a full carbon frame, Shimano 12-speed drivetrain, RockShox 35 Gold 120mm fork, Kovee wheels, dropper post, and 4-piston brakes fir $6,500 USD.

There are several models moving on up with both SRAM and Shimano build options. The top of the line E-Caliber 9.9 XX1 AXS has a SRAM XX1 AXS drivetrain, RockShox SID Uptimate 120mm fork, Kovee XXX carbon wheels, an XXX seatpost, and SRAM G2 Ultimate 4-piston brakes. It sells for a wallet burning $12,500 USD.

The E-Caliber 9.9 XX1 AXS
The E-Caliber 9.9 XTR


For more information, visit trekbikes.com



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Trek Trek E Caliber


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
63790 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
60557 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
54150 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
52535 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
49573 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
48227 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
47284 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 - DH Bike Week
39973 views

76 Comments

  • 87 2
 lol
  • 1 7
flag racecase (5 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Totally, I hate new thing. I can't stand companies that try different things.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Just because you can , doesn't mean you should!!!!
  • 38 0
 this seems a little dumb, maybe that’s just me
  • 15 0
 no. it is dumb.
  • 1 0
 So now we’re supposed to create a new category of racing, e-bike and now e-xc?
  • 1 0
 There are two of us, it seems dumb to me too.
  • 1 0
 @Hayden2248MTB: Because the UCI banned XTC
  • 35 3
 why
  • 5 0
 Dafuq
  • 8 9
 Don't knock it, till you rock it.
  • 7 0
 Unfortunately, I know why.....mass-market weekend cruiser that looks the part.
  • 1 0
 beat me to it...
  • 1 0
 @whiteboarder: ~50% of ebikers I see are riding 140-170mm Trek or Specialized ebikes on paved and flat dirt fire roads or XC trails.
  • 26 1
 Doesn't this defeat the entire purpose of XC i.e. endurance, fitness, etc?

"Think how much further you could go on a XC motorcycle and you dont even have to move your legs!"
  • 8 1
 Riding this bike is similar to driving a Prius when they first came out. .They need a fart redirector so you can smell your own smug ass as you ride.
  • 1 0
 Entirely, and if this catches on there will likely be a separate e-xc (e-mtb) race league of its own.
  • 24 0
 Dude check out my new 40 lb XC machine!
  • 1 0
 Lmfao
  • 1 0
 Put a 38 or a Zebulon on it and go füll e-enduro
  • 13 0
 Yes - I really want the benefits of an E-bike but I must be as uncomfortable as possible and have 3/10 fun going down while looking like a world cup XC racer.
  • 13 0
 When a cow decides to try ballet.
  • 10 0
 Also that 60mm of travel is going to get eaten up REAL quick on any downhills with a bike that weighs 40lbs...
  • 1 0
 Flex seat stay goes snap!
  • 7 0
 Nino would still kick my ass
  • 7 1
 I dont know which is worse Trek's XC ebike or Pivots Gravel E-Bike.
  • 2 0
 That's a toss up for sure!
  • 3 0
 I honestly see the use for a gravel e-bike for than this thing.
  • 4 0
 We know who to blame for the incoming locusts and plagues. Maybe frogs too, I can't remember how that goes.
  • 10 5
 Has anyone told them that motorbikes already exist, and are much cheaper?
  • 3 0
 They look more comfortable too. Who needs to be aero and ergonomically efficient when a motor is doing the work?
  • 4 3
 Carbon frame, carbon wheels, lithium battery.... queue obligatory...."what about the children, ocean and whales" comment.

Kidding aside, I really do care about the environment, but seeing someone other than myself get super fired up is a guilty pleasure of mine.
  • 8 5
 This is sick. So many folks my parents age want an ebike but dont want a Fking kenevo with a dual crown. Would be great for bikepacking as my parents get older.
  • 2 1
 Not too many dual crown E on offer really.
  • 2 0
 @jrocksdh: brilliant thanks mate.
  • 3 0
 Man, I love Trek as a company but they are just way off the mark these days... This was a lame CC bike without the batter, just even lamer WITH the battery...
  • 5 0
 I want one of these just to mess with all the xc sweats in my area
  • 4 0
 if you're going to get an E-Bike, go with more suspension and comfort since it's doing all the work for you anyway
  • 3 1
 Really digging these new light emtb but this isn't light enough not to displace the specialized levo or the orbea rise.

also... $6500 to $12500 and it's the same frame? how much is axs nowadays?
  • 2 0
 Wtf... next is E-hardtails....never seen a supercaliber in the wild so no reason to expect to see the E version... yikes they can't get enough bike to the shops and they waste oxygen on this..
  • 1 0
 Don’t give them ideas, noooooooooo!
  • 1 0
 know who's gonna buy this? The dad who want to take his kids "mountain biking", for older people who see the bigger tires and think it's a comfortable bike where they can ride to and from the paved bike trails.

The local paved bike trails, once ruled by roadies are now clogged by ebikes. I see it all the time, older people buy big enduro emtb bikes to ride on paved/gravel roads. This trek bike is catering to them. And that's fine, it's nice to see people who otherwise wouldn't be riding, on an ebike enjoying the outdoors.
  • 4 0
 TBH the most impressive thing about this build is the lack of the dropper post on an e-bike lmao
  • 1 0
 this is so stupid who is going to pay for an xc ebike. it defeats the whole puropse of xc riding, who is going to pay $6,500 for 60mm of travel when they could pay the same price and get a heckler or levo that have 150mm. what were trek thinking
  • 2 0
 Literally almost the same weight as a lot of the trail EMTB's with 40mm more travel. SMH
  • 3 0
 World is officially coming to an end.
  • 1 0
 E bikes are sick. I'll ride this just to piss off the haters and watch them try to continue to talk trash once i get off the bike...
  • 1 0
 This would be perfect for my 77 year old father. Would let him cruise bike paths and gravel in comfort and would be light enough for him to lift to put on racks.
  • 1 0
 I bet this would sell well if marketed as a flat bar, full-suspension, gravel e-bike. That crowd seems to have money, and middle aged bellies to go with this rig.
  • 2 0
 $1000 /lb more between entry and high end. crazy
  • 2 0
 with that swollen belly, i feel bad for those poor seat stays
  • 6 0
 those swollen bellies of the middle aged men in lycra buying this crap will be a bigger problem
  • 1 0
 Yes, flex, flex, flex, snap, ow, what the, crash, wait, no, my twenty thousand dollar bike!
  • 2 0
 Instead of 2JZ every car, just electrify every bike.
  • 2 1
 Have we seen many bike park E bikes? Husq has a triple crown but haven't seen many others with rear of 180+(dh)
  • 3 0
 Specialized Kenevo?
  • 2 0
 Couldn't we of just called it the ExCalibur. Missed a trick there
  • 1 0
 I see what you did there
  • 2 0
 it's like they are just taking a piss at this stage lol
  • 1 0
 anybody rode the non-motorized version of this and the LiteSpeed Unicoi - comparison??
  • 1 0
 Tempted just for the food storage. Is there a cheaper version available without the battery?
  • 2 0
 sed
  • 2 0
 Must they?
  • 7 10
 Glad to see more light Emtbs come out. Will get a lot of people into the sport or keep them in it longer as they get injuries or older. And that means more trail use and more club memberships. And maybe someone to haul tools into trails!

I think there will be two streams of emtb emerge. Light ones that ride like regular bikes as this Trek is, and big ones that are 55+ lbs that have 180mm of travel or more and start to take over lots of the former dirtbike areas as the internal combustion engines get pushed out because of noise and that most horrible of all the elements, carbon.
  • 6 1
 I can’t tell if you are joking.
  • 2 0
 I don't get it.
  • 4 4
 We know, we know, it definitely does not look like a Session. ...but it goes just as fast
  • 1 0
 At twice the price!
  • 2 0
 Dumb bike is dumb.
  • 1 0
 Some niches are untouched for a reason.
  • 1 0
 Does it come with push assist too? For getting up big hills?
  • 3 3
 Moar lightweight, well integrated ebikes, the better.
  • 1 1
 I don't get it. Why would I want this over a Levo SL??
  • 1 0
 Why
  • 1 1
 LOL E13 CRANKS
  • 1 0
 For nearly twenty thousand dollars I’d expect Shimano XRT Pro Gen 2084 cranks!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012298
Mobile Version of Website