Trek Releases Fuel EXe Alloy

One of the most impressive bikes to come through our doors at Pinkbike last year was Trek’s lightweight eMTB, the 140mm travel Fuel EXe
. Trek is offering that same platform with the stealthy TQ HPR50 motor now packaged in an aluminum frame.
As expected, the substitution in frame materials drops the entry price, which starts at $5,499 USD. There are three models in the line up, including the high-end model spec'd with SRAM's latest Transmission drivetrain.
Another bonus of the alloy frame is that it is compatible with the angle-adjusting headset found in the non-motorized Fuel EX. That could drop the head angle below 64 degrees in the slackest approved configuration.
Fuel EXe Alloy Details
• Wheel size: 29" or mixed
• Aluminum frame
• ABP suspension
• TQ HPR50 motor - 50Nm torque, 360Wh battery
• 140 mm rear travel, 150mm fork
• 64.7° head angle (low)
• 440 chainstay length
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• MSRP: $5,499 - $7,399 USD
• trekbikes.com
Besides the construction material and the possibility of going slacker with the alloy models, all other systems remain unchanged. The TQ HPR50 puts out 50Nm of torque and the battery stores 360Wh of juice - even the display is smoothly integrated into the top tube.
The Mino Link gives a high and low mode for full 29er mode, or you can place it in the high setting and bolt on a 27.5” rear wheel. There’s also the option to bump the fork up to 160mm of travel. GeometrySpecs and Pricing
Kicking off the new model line is the Fuel EXe Alloy 5 at $5,499 USD. This includes a RockShox Recon Silver fork and X-Fusion Pro 2 shock - both with lockouts, Tektro brakes, Shiamno Deore gearing, and a TranzX dropper post.
The naming behind the Fuel EXe Alloy 8 XT isn't clean cut as the name suggests. There's a mix of Shimano Deore brakes, an XT derailleur, shifter, and SLX chain. At $6,599 USD, this model receives the same suspension, wheels, and Bontrager components as the most expensive model.
Piggybacking on the debut of SRAM’s more affordable T-type drivetrain, the top-end Fuel EXe Alloy 8 GX AXS is spec’d with, not surprisingly, a GX AXS shifting kit and costs $7,399 USD. To keep that price $1000 below the least expensive carbon model, the rest of the components are finished off with a Fox Rythym 36 fork, Float X Performance shock, SRAM DB8 brakes, and Bontrager Line wheels, tires, and cockpit.
For international pricing and availability, head over to trekbikes.com
. You can also check out their extensive FAQ section on the Fuel EXe platform here
.
Nevertheless, I agree that these $5K and up, 20-21kg ebikes with less than 400kW are not so appealing. They are priced as the most premium product, despite being the most compromised type of bike/ebike.
No more wet noodle forks, on an eeb it's now the electric eel.