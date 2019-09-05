First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike

Sep 5, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Daniel Sapp at Dupont State Park
FIRST RIDE
2020 TREK SUPERCALIBER
WORDS: Daniel Sapp
PHOTOS: Derek DiLuzio


It hasn't exactly been a secret that Trek were working on a new XC race bike - a covered-up version of the bike was raced earlier this season, and that wrap was removed for World Champs in Mont-Sainte-Anne. The veil of secrecy has now been completely removed, revealing the new Supercaliber.

The bike replaces Trek's Top Fuel as the brand's World Cup XC full suspension race bike, wiith 60mm of rear travel delivered by their unique ISO Strut suspension system. The team at Trek claim that many cross-country riders are looking for a bike that rides like both a hardtail and a full-suspension bike all in one. There have been some attempts at this style of the bike in the past, most notably the STP from Trek nearly 20 years ago, but there were always some compromises with the performance.

Trek Supercaliber Details

• Intended use: XC Race
• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 60mm (rear) / 100mm fork
• Boost 12x148mm spacing
• Carbon frame
• Sizes S, M, ML, L, XL, XXL
• ISO-Strut suspension
• Weight: 21 lbs
• Price as shown: $9,500 USD
• Frame only: $3,700 USD
• Available in November 2019
www.trekbikes.com
One of the biggest issues was that even with the shock firmed up or locked out a full-suspension bike inevitably still has flex in the rear end from all of the pivots. The Supercaliber is designed in a way to eliminate a lot of those problems and provide suspension with a pivot and the structural ISO Strut. The frame, including the shock and hardware tips the scale at 1900 grams.

The Supercaliber will be available only in carbon and in four different models, the 9.7, 9.8, 9.9, and a 9.9 AXS. Sizes S-XXL are available. The rear ends of the bikes are made and tuned according to the size of the frame, so Trek ended up producing four different rear ends for the bike.

In order to find out more, I headed to Waterloo, Wisconsin, to talk to the engineering team about how this bike came to be. Let's break things down and look at a couple different areas individually, starting with the ISO Strut.

Daniel Sapp at Dupont State Park


IsoStrut

Trek's IsoStrut serves multiple purposes - it contains an air spring and a damper, and also serves as a structural component of the frame. When photos of the Supercaliber first surfaced there was speculation that it worked as a pull shock, but the cutaway view reveals that that's not the case.The team at Trek spent the last four years prototyping and testing different designs before they settled on this final iteration. Key to the bike is Trek's collaboration with Fox. It was impossible to develop the frame without the strut, or the strut without the frame, so engineers had to work closely to figure things out.

The IsoStrut's air spring can be tuned and dialed in exactly how a rider desires, and it can be fully locked out. With the IsoStrut integrated into the bike as a structural component that carries top tube loads, it allows the Supercaliber to achieve stiffness numbers that are a lot higher than a typical full suspension bike. The shock has a 32.5mm stroke, which gives the bike a low 1.5-1 leverage rate. The shock and IsoStrut can be serviced with standard Fox parts.


The fact that there's no link to drive the IsoStrut shock is what sets it apart from a typical rear suspension design. Everything is built into a carbon fiber carriage which moves on 36mm bushings, and the shock is connected via hardware that runs through the center of that carriage, along with slide bushings that also prevent any rotation.



Pivotless Seatstays

Seatstays on the bike are pivotless and flex to work with the suspension through a virtual pivot in the seatstay. There is 55mm of damped travel through the shock, and then there is an additional 5mm of travel from the seatstay bowing which also provides progression for the suspension.

Other Frame Features

The Supercaliber can handle up to a 120mm fork and has clearance for up to 2.2" tires. The bike fits two full-size water bottles, as any proper XC race bike should. There's internal cable routing throughout and the bike also has a 31.6 seat tube so riders have the option of standard dropper posts.

Trek's polarizing "Knock Block" that stops the handlebar controls from contacting the top tube is also present on the Supercaliber. It does serve a purpose - without it, the brake and shift levers would indeed contact the top tube if turned past 90-degrees.

Daniel Sapp at Dupont State Park

A Long Process

The Supercaliber took over three years to go from inception to the finished product; engineers went back and forth on countless ideas and trial runs before settling on the final bike. That extended R&D period meant that more than a few frames designs never made it past the prototype stage - here are a few from along the way.







Geometry

The Supercaliber has appropriate angles for an aggressive World Cup level XC race bike. The head tube sits at 69-degrees, the seat tube is 74-degrees, and the chain stays are 430mm.




Daniel Sapp at Dupont State Park
Riding the Supercaliber

I'm one of a very few outside of Trek's engineering and race team that has had the chance to ride the new Supercaliber. I rode the bike briefly at Trek's Waterloo, Wisconsin, headquarters and then have a few rides on it at home in North Carolina.

In the coming months, I'll do a full review once I've had a chance to get some additional miles in on the bike and fully assess its capabilities.


Daniel Sapp at Dupont State Park

Climbing

The Supercaliber is said to climb like a hardtail when it's locked out, with a flex-free rear end and a no movement from the shock. Does it deliver? Yes. Hit the lockout lever and the front and back end of the bike both lock out simultaneously, shifting the full-suspension rig into a fully rigid and very efficient mode. The bike climbs as well as you would expect a fully rigid bike to be. If this were my bike I'd be tempted to disconnect the front lockout in order to have a little more comfort when the shock was in full rigid mode, but I understand the dual lockout setup - in an XC race any excess motion is energy that could be used to stay ahead of the pack.

With the shock and fork open, the bike has gobs of traction heading uphill and minimal pedal feedback in the suspension. The climbing position is comfortable, and I couldn't ask much more out of a XC race bike.

Daniel Sapp at Dupont State Park

Descending

Descending, the Supercaliber is an impressive bike, and it's much more sure-footed technical terrain than a hardtail. The 60mm of travel out back feels closer to that of the Top Fuel, not nearly half of it. A lot of that can be attributed to the flex-stays. One thing that was stressed to me is how important the bike is to really take time on the set up since there is so little suspension out back compared to most full-suspension bikes we're riding these days.

Setting up the rear shock differently can greatly change the ride feel, so much so that Trek include three different volume spacers with the bike so riders can fine tune the shock feel themselves right out of the box. It's a simple procedure - you simply unbolt the two front bolts on the IsoStrut and then open up the shock using an open faced BB tool. Add, remove, or swap a spacer, tighten back the can, air back up, and you're good to go. I've spent a bit of time moving spacers around and I can't stress enough how much a difference they make in tuning the way the Supercaliber rides.

Daniel Sapp at Dupont State Park



65 Comments

  • 63 3
 But can we fit a coil on it?
  • 6 0
 #parklife
  • 3 0
 With enough duck tape you can fit anything you want.
  • 1 0
 @bigtim: ^^ This guy makes things happen. Big Grin
  • 21 1
 Genuine innovation right there. Looks slick as hell
  • 4 5
 Looks like a mecha slug has attached itself to the underside.
  • 4 1
 @oscartheballer: Looks like the bike has a built in fleshlight.
  • 2 2
 You can tell from the prototypes that a "slick" look with a hidden shock that invokes a hardtail was a priority.Taking this approach is a fail in my opinion but I guess I'm not the target demographic because I like suspension. Would you rather have a bike that looks light or is light?
  • 1 0
 @lelandjt: aesthetics were definitely a factor but if the goal was a hardtaily *feel*, the strut + the one piece rear triangle are probably going to get you a much stiffer rear than you'll get with a pivots and links.
  • 12 0
 It's a dropper post...in the frame?

Seriously though, the product development stuff is pretty cool. PB should do a whole feature on that alone...from initial concept and drawings, through the design phase, even deciding on colors, to final production. That would be a great article.
  • 14 0
 Shakeweight
  • 15 3
 Does not look like a session!
  • 1 1
 Looks like an old Yeti...
  • 11 0
 Solid effort for innovation. Looks legit too.
  • 9 0
 How can they treat those prototype frames so poorly by throwing them in a box like that? Prototype frames have feelings too.
  • 1 1
 #prototypelivesmatter?
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of the alien movie, where she finds the failed attemps to make her.
  • 5 0
 Absolutely love it, something really original... and SEXY. At the first reveal I was really curious as to how the shock internals were set up and how service would work, props to Trek for sharing the exploded/section views. Cool that it's a relatively standard service procedure as well.

And now I look forward to a fruitless discussion about the "outdated" seat angle and reach Razz
  • 6 0
 Pretty rad that it is serviceable in-shop
  • 6 0
 This really seems more like something Cannondale would make.
  • 5 0
 It seems like there's a missing paragraph. Climbing-->Descending--> Conclusion?
  • 1 0
 I thought the same thing!
  • 5 0
 Trek: Let’s make the shock a structural part of the bike!

Fox: Easy! Chop up s 36 and stuff a shock down the shaft!
  • 5 2
 Looks like Nissy Giove's 1993 Yeti ARC ASLT

Here: www.bikeradar.com/features/throwback-thursday-missy-gioves-1993-yeti-arc-aslt
  • 2 0
 I'm not much of an XC race guy. That said, this bike looks really cool. I'm sure it's a rocket compared to my 5"bike trail bike
  • 3 1
 It's weird how Scott just dominates the other companies in travel/weight. My Spark RC has almost double the travel at 120g less weight. Try again Trek.
  • 2 0
 Cool to see the engineering work done here. I like the rear wheel load vs displacement measurement rig they got there.
  • 1 0
 There were no wasted words in that article,-the guy writes like an xc machine. Lately the articles on this site have been a lot better than I can recall them being.
  • 2 0
 Bike looks great but 2.3 tire clearance would be alot more useful than 2.2, letting you run 2.25 aspens or 2.3 icons.
  • 2 0
 Where are all the haters now? Looks awesome and sounds like it sure is. Good job on innovation Trek.
  • 1 1
 I'm just glad they aren't complaining how this cx bike doesn't have enough travel or a sushi enough head tube angle like most of the time
  • 1 0
 wait, so it's 60mm of travel and you still have to flick the lockout when climbing?
  • 7 0
 Yes, efficiency is everything on sprints/attacks. If you're already including a shock, adding a remote lockout adds virtually no weight and any elite XC racer will 100% use it.
  • 2 7
flag mi-bike (20 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @bkm303: no shit Sherlock
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: well endurbro up there seemed to not understand why you'd want a lockout on a 60mm bike...
  • 2 0
 I give you plus points for the great NC riding scenery pics alone.
  • 2 0
 AD4M: 'But can we fit a coil on it?"

PUSH: "Hold my beer!"
  • 1 0
 NEEDS MOAR PLUSH
  • 1 0
 Presumably you have to remove the entire rear triangle in order to replace dust wipers and seals?
  • 1 0
 Dupont seems like a great test area for that whip. I'd like to take it for a spin!
  • 1 0
 Curious to see if they will try to make a slopestyle bike with this platform
  • 1 1
 Simple question. Has this bike led to better results for any of the current racers?
  • 7 0
 Well, Jolanda is currently leading the overall with it.
  • 1 0
 Needs a dropper post. Trek may finally get some of my money.
  • 1 0
 Missy... not Nissy ( I wish I could edit on PB)
  • 1 0
 love the little stone stopping it rolling away!
  • 1 0
 They nailed the head angle
  • 1 0
 Do I have to send the whole bike to Fox for shock maitenence?
  • 1 1
 Is this a gravel bike? Or can it be used as one?
  • 2 0
 Nope
  • 4 0
 Unfortunately no. To enable the flex stays, they had to make a compromise on the density of the bushing material bond. Works great on trails, rocks, and the road but the harmonic oscillation encountered on a gravel surface causes the frame to explode. Weird, because pretty much any other bike in the world works on gravel to some extent.
  • 1 0
 You can put drop bars on anything....
  • 1 0
 Pass.
  • 1 0
 Return of the soft tail?
  • 9 12
 Trek Supercaliber? No its the Trek Fleshlight*.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



