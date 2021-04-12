First Look: Tsuga Gear's Pisgah Pad - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 12, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Tsuga Gear have debuted a different take on the shuttle pad. Instead of attaching to and covering the entirety of a truck's tailgate, the handmade Pisgah Pad attaches to the bike, protecting it and the truck. Tsuga views it as a good solution for those who frequently have to take their truck pads off and on, dislike many of the bulkier systems currently on the market, or don't want to cover up backup cameras.

The team at Tsuga claim that the static contact point of the pad being fixed to the bike helps minimize wear that often occurs from traditional tailgate pad designs on bikes. It also protects vehicles by not being affixed to them, except when a bike is in the bed of the truck.

The pad is constructed from burly materials and features a soft 60A rubber to keep the pad from compressing and a GripTech material on the outside to provide a grippy and durable surface. There are hooks to attach the pad to the frame and fork, and then a strap to loop up and hold the handlebars at a 90-degree angle. There's a strong magnet to help keep the pad compact and folded when not in use.

The Pisgah Pad can be used by itself or with Tsuga's entire system which features straps to help securely tie down bikes and keep them from colliding with one another in the bed of the truck. Pisgah Pads start at $125 for the pad and feature a variety of options for purchase. There are three different color options.

Additionally, Tsuga makes The Pisgah Mini - a smaller single-loop downtube protector for riders looking to beef up their current pad situation and better protect their bikes. The mini sells for $40.



bigquotesThe Pisgah Pad is a really interesting and functional take on a shuttle pad. While a lot of riders will prefer the simplicity of a pad they can just leave on their trucks, this could be a valuable solution for those who are traveling and renting a truck at their riding destination or for those using their trucks for more than just driving to the trailhead on a Saturday morning.

The pads are well-made, easy to use, and plenty compact to toss in a bike bag or even a backpack if the need to carry the pad down a shuttle run ever exists.Daniel Sapp

Pads are available for pre-order now and more details can be found at tsugagear.us.


The Pisgah Pad by Tsuga

by TsugaGear
39 Comments

  • 32 1
 Or you can just put a folded moving blanket on the tailgate...
  • 13 0
 Psh, only the Pendleton blankets are allow to touch my car and bike.
  • 2 0
 Padded moving blanket and a ratchet strap costs less then $25 and you can use it to help a buddy move when you're not headed to the trails.
  • 2 0
 I have a $10 yoga mat from Sierra. I can go through 12 of those before I have spent the amount of the cheapest tailgate pad out there. Also, I don't like the idea of advertising that I have a garage of bikes with a traditional tailgate pad.
  • 2 0
 I DID THAT!!! and on the way down the highway the blanket flapped and flapped and flapped and some dust got in there and rubbed and rubbed and rubbed and NOW I have this cool pattern on my tailgate! it's like a really cool swirly dull spot. Kinda neat. and fucking annoying, and expensive, and embarrassing, but most of all pretty stupid!
  • 1 0
 Which ends up being a big muddy soggy mess in the PNW.
  • 23 4
 5-6 bikes with a regular tailgate pad = ~$150
5-6 bikes with these = ~$625

I'll stick with my 1up...
  • 22 1
 1up 1 bike = ~$395??
  • 31 3
 @TooManyBikess: Don't try using logic with the 1up fanbois
  • 2 0
 @TooManyBikess: 1up are the best rack out there but nowhere cheap that's for sure.
  • 3 0
 @ybsurf: agree. I want one but my kuat works just fine. No disrespect to 1up.
  • 14 0
 $125 each? Yeah, no.
  • 11 0
 The dentist pads
  • 7 0
 Yeah, just let me strap up all of these to each bike every time we go up for shuttle laps.........just give me a minute here..............just onto the second one now......................almost there..................................anybody got any water?.......................Just about done.........................guys, these are way superior to a tailgate pad, what are you talking about?.............................last ooooooonnnnnnnnnnnneeeeeeeeeeeGOT IT. Ok, lets go guys. Guys? *everyone died of heatstroke/boredom*
  • 9 2
 Props to those guys for shooting for a different approach to this idea. Many don't realize how bad tailgate pads are for the paint on their trucks.
  • 5 0
 My tailgate pad has saved my truck from piles of rockchips. When you use your truck for actual work and towing, paint is the least of your concern.
  • 2 0
 Pff paintwork, leaving it outside in a hailstorm did for the paintwork on mine... and the windscreen... and a wing mirror.
  • 8 0
 LETS GOOOOO
  • 3 0
 This is great! I love the ease of a tailgate pad but I have a shell on my truck (always have always will) and the tailgate pads make it so the window doesn't close. This is an easy way to transport bikes while keeping both truck and bike safe. They are a bit pricey but I still preordered.
  • 2 0
 While I love my shuttle pad, I have always thought of it as just an over-engineered blanket. Good job with the design, it looks well thought out, I just don't know if it is needed.. Especially not at the price of a new 5 bike shuttle pad.
  • 1 0
 Black furniture pad FTW. Cheap and multifunctional.
I can use it to cover up my bike and gear if it's locked in my truck to avoid unwanted attention.
I've also used it as a changing blanket, beach blanket, added insulation under my mattress when sleeping in my truck and a way to keep muddy kids and dogs off the seats.

The downside is that I don't get to immediately identify as a "shuttle bro" at the trailhead/ overpriced coffee shop.
  • 6 1
 BAHAHAAHAHAAHAHAHA!
  • 4 0
 ENDURO SHUTTLE FRAME FANNY!
  • 3 0
 The ultimate excuse to get out of driving your friends to the trails. "Sorry dude, only got one pad"
  • 5 0
 better hope it's not a heavy flow day
  • 4 0
 LATCH IT RACK......look it up
  • 1 0
 Wait a second - - never heard of that Latch It but it looks kind of awesome. You use one?
  • 1 0
 @AckshunW: One of my riding buddies has one for his Ranger. He stopped using it though as you have to put the tailgate down so you loose the back up camera and you can not really store stuff in the bed without another storage solution. We were kinda used to just tossing all the post ride pads and helmets in a tub or loose in the back and you can't with it installed. If it works for you though, it was a good product.
  • 1 0
 Their website is so hard to see what it does. Lots of super dark images that don't convey what it is. Thank god for that video! Had no idea.
  • 2 0
 looking forward for the merino wool sweaters for the main frame and scarfs for the head tubes.
  • 4 0
 You taking the pis gah?
  • 1 0
 One more thing to store between use? Hard no.
Also, my Dakine pad was $100 and it's going on 5 years of heavy use with zero fail.
  • 3 0
 $125!
  • 2 0
 A banana hammock for a bike
  • 2 0
 I’ll stick with my tailgate pad. Faster and easier
  • 1 0
 You'll need more padding than that. Those square tailgate edges on carbon frames and stanchions = no bueno
  • 2 0
 Uhhhh... nope.
  • 1 0
 2 weeks late on this one guys
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



