First Look: Tsuga Gear's Pisgah Pad - Pond Beaver 2021

The Pisgah Pad is a really interesting and functional take on a shuttle pad. While a lot of riders will prefer the simplicity of a pad they can just leave on their trucks, this could be a valuable solution for those who are traveling and renting a truck at their riding destination or for those using their trucks for more than just driving to the trailhead on a Saturday morning.



The pads are well-made, easy to use, and plenty compact to toss in a bike bag or even a backpack if the need to carry the pad down a shuttle run ever exists. — Daniel Sapp