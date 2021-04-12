First Look: Tsuga Gear's Pisgah Pad - Pond Beaver 2021

Tsuga Gear have debuted a different take on the shuttle pad. Instead of attaching to and covering the entirety of a truck's tailgate, the handmade Pisgah Pad attaches to the bike, protecting it and the truck. Tsuga views it as a good solution for those who frequently have to take their truck pads off and on, dislike many of the bulkier systems currently on the market, or don't want to cover up backup cameras.
The team at Tsuga claim that the static contact point of the pad being fixed to the bike helps minimize wear that often occurs from traditional tailgate pad designs on bikes. It also protects vehicles by not being affixed to them, except when a bike is in the bed of the truck.
The pad is constructed from burly materials and features a soft 60A rubber to keep the pad from compressing and a GripTech material on the outside to provide a grippy and durable surface. There are hooks to attach the pad to the frame and fork, and then a strap to loop up and hold the handlebars at a 90-degree angle. There's a strong magnet to help keep the pad compact and folded when not in use.
The Pisgah Pad can be used by itself or with Tsuga's entire system which features straps to help securely tie down bikes and keep them from colliding with one another in the bed of the truck. Pisgah Pads start at $125 for the pad and feature a variety of options for purchase. There are three different color options.
Additionally, Tsuga makes The Pisgah Mini - a smaller single-loop downtube protector for riders looking to beef up their current pad situation and better protect their bikes. The mini sells for $40.
|The Pisgah Pad is a really interesting and functional take on a shuttle pad. While a lot of riders will prefer the simplicity of a pad they can just leave on their trucks, this could be a valuable solution for those who are traveling and renting a truck at their riding destination or for those using their trucks for more than just driving to the trailhead on a Saturday morning.
The pads are well-made, easy to use, and plenty compact to toss in a bike bag or even a backpack if the need to carry the pad down a shuttle run ever exists.—Daniel Sapp
Pads are available for pre-order now and more details can be found at tsugagear.us
39 Comments
5-6 bikes with these = ~$625
I'll stick with my 1up...
I can use it to cover up my bike and gear if it's locked in my truck to avoid unwanted attention.
I've also used it as a changing blanket, beach blanket, added insulation under my mattress when sleeping in my truck and a way to keep muddy kids and dogs off the seats.
The downside is that I don't get to immediately identify as a "shuttle bro" at the trailhead/ overpriced coffee shop.
Also, my Dakine pad was $100 and it's going on 5 years of heavy use with zero fail.
