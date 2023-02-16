First Look: The Vasttech Veli is Even Stranger Than It Seems

You might think the three-spoke monocoque carbon wheels are unusual, but they're even weirder than you think. For starters, the thru-axle isn't your standard 12 mm aluminum bolt; it's an extension of the left-hand swingarm where the carbon fibers flow from the swingarm into the axle in one piece. The axle tapers down from 40 mm diameter where it joins the swingarm. Vastech says it takes an extra minute to remove the wheel but stiffness and unsprung mass are "off the chart".



The ratchet mechanism is custom too. It allows the drive side hub bearing to sit 3.7 mm further outboard, which apparently results in "a marked strength and stiffness gain along with improved bearing life." There's no word on the engagement angle, but the press release says it's designed to allow the cassette to rotate forwards just enough to eliminate pedal kickback with the Vasttech suspension system. It's probably fair to assume there will be a larger engagement angle (slower pickup) than most modern hubs.



While Vasttech tried making wheels with conventional spokes, Southall says, "I could never escape the fact that monocoque wheels offer huge advantages, especially in the realm of lateral stiffness". But it's not just about the wheels in isolation.

