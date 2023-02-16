First Look: The Vasttech Veli is Even Stranger Than It Seems

Feb 16, 2023
by Seb Stott  


These days bikes are starting to look increasingly similar. Full suspension cross-country bikes in particular have mostly converged on a similar design, with a single pivot just above the BB, a flexible seat stay pivot, and usually a shock nestled under the top tube driven by a short rocker link. Australia-based Tim Southall, director of Vasttech designs, decided to do things a bit differently.

The Veli full-suspension bike uses his Vasttech suspension system, which is a bit of an outlier. With the main pivot far behind the BB, it retains the basic double-diamond structure of a hardtail, with a short suspension link connecting this to the rear axle, developing 112 mm of travel.
Vasttech Veli Details

• 112 mm travel (120 mm fork), mixed wheels
• Reach: 445 mm (one size)
• Chainstay length: 414 mm
• 68° head angle
• Claimed frame weight: 1800g with shock, axle & hardware
• Claimed bike weight: 9.59kg (excl. pedals and saddle)
• Price: $13,700 AUD (complete bike with XTR)
vasttech.design or veli.bike
According to Tim, this allows for a lighter frame (just 1800g with shock, axle & hardware) and some interesting suspension characteristics too.


Vasttech suspension system

As a quick refresher, the reason modern bikes don't bob and "squat" into their travel too much when you pedal is that they have something called anti-squat. When you pedal, the bike accelerates a tiny bit, and this acceleration puts more load on the rear wheel which acts to compress the suspension. This happens with every downward pedal stroke, which can cause "pedal-bob" as the suspension oscillates up and down, wasting energy. Anti-squat works because as the suspension compresses the cassette moves away from the chainring so the chain tension is acting to pull the swingarm back down and extend the suspension. Usually, suspension designers try to make this anti-squat force cancel out the squat force caused by acceleration, so in theory, the suspension stays level in its travel, with no bob, no matter how hard you pedal.


The Vasttech suspension system has a pivot that's high above the axle at the start of the travel. This means the axle starts moving rapidly away from the chainring, creating a strong anti-squat force. So much so, that according to Vasttech's website, their suspension "extends from the 25% recommended sag on flat ground, to approximately 10% when climbing with power". The idea is to raise the BB and steepen the geometry when sprinting or climbing while having more relaxed geometry when coasting or descending. But according to conventional suspension theory, this may cause the suspension to oscillate up and down as the suspension extends with each power stroke, so wasting energy.

At the same time, the short link and high pivot location mean the brake torque acts to compress the suspension when the brake is applied (this is known as anti-rise or brake squat) far more than a conventional single pivot. This lowers the bottom bracket and slackens the head angle when braking on a descent. According to Vasttech, "It's an automatic geometry adjustment system that requires no electronic sensors, buttons, levers or chips." But again, there's a reason not everyone is doing this. High levels of anti-rise are associated with suspension packing down and becoming harsh during heavy braking, which is why many manufacturers use Horst-link or Split-Pivot designs that reduce the anti-rise compared to a conventional single pivot. That's not to say Vasttech's is a bad idea, but it will be interesting to see how the suspension tracks the ground while braking.


The short suspension link means the axle path arcs quickly from very rearward at the start of the travel to forwards by the end. This should help it absorb square-edge bumps in the first part of the travel, but without the chain growth (that's the increase in the distance between the axle and swingarm) getting too extreme. According to Vasttech, the total chain growth (and associated pedal kickback) is less than a comparable conventional design with its main pivot 66mm above the bottom bracket.


What about those wheels?

You might think the three-spoke monocoque carbon wheels are unusual, but they're even weirder than you think. For starters, the thru-axle isn't your standard 12 mm aluminum bolt; it's an extension of the left-hand swingarm where the carbon fibers flow from the swingarm into the axle in one piece. The axle tapers down from 40 mm diameter where it joins the swingarm. Vastech says it takes an extra minute to remove the wheel but stiffness and unsprung mass are "off the chart".

The ratchet mechanism is custom too. It allows the drive side hub bearing to sit 3.7 mm further outboard, which apparently results in "a marked strength and stiffness gain along with improved bearing life." There's no word on the engagement angle, but the press release says it's designed to allow the cassette to rotate forwards just enough to eliminate pedal kickback with the Vasttech suspension system. It's probably fair to assume there will be a larger engagement angle (slower pickup) than most modern hubs.

While Vasttech tried making wheels with conventional spokes, Southall says, "I could never escape the fact that monocoque wheels offer huge advantages, especially in the realm of lateral stiffness". But it's not just about the wheels in isolation.

Tim says the monocoque wheel offers superior stiffness without the need for wide hub spacing, so it uses a 49 mm chain line like a non-Boost hub. This means the drivetrain is brought inboard, reducing weight and flex in the frame, narrowing the Q-factor, and reducing the chances of damaging the derailleur.

Tim claims the three-spoke design allows the wheels to transfer forces evenly throughout the wheel. As an analogy, he points to a three-legged stool that always rests evenly on all three legs, whereas a stool with four or more legs may have one or more legs off the ground if the surface is uneven.

The patent-pending rim design is thickest at the points of most stress - at the intersection of the rim and spoke and at the mid-point between the spokes - just like a beam bridge. The carbon fibers run continuously from the rim to spoke to the hub shell and back again. There's no word yet on how much they weigh or cost - they're only available as part of the bike for now.



45 Comments

  • 70 0
 Man they really went out of their way to not make a Session
  • 21 0
 Levy will like this, needs a Trust fork.
  • 8 0
 needs a lefty because it almost could've been mono swingarm rear
  • 12 0
 Going with mechanical shifting on the spaceship was a nice touch...
  • 9 0
 external dropper too, haven't seen that for like 7 years lol
  • 1 0
 @asdfg3: From their website: "Veli bikes feature internal routing for the dropper post only. All other cables are routed externally."
  • 7 0
 I'm glad to see some Australians vying for dominance in the competition for weirdest, least viable bike. Traditionally the Germans really had that category locked up. Hopefully some other countries will up their game too.
  • 10 1
 short travel, linkage shock... mullet??? who is this for?
  • 1 0
 You forgot the 445mm reach as the only size. Smile
  • 6 0
 God bless the weirdos that come up with stuff like this. Outside the box thinking is what drives improvement.

That said, this bike is obviously whack (for me). But I applaud the effort!
  • 13 5
 What the hell is a kilogram?
  • 19 2
 it's what the rest of the world uses...
  • 5 1
 @ad15: world? Like outside of the USA? I thought it was a giant wall of ice, baguettes, and rice surrounding God's country? Mind blowing stuff.
  • 2 0
 A very large pile of cocaine?
  • 1 1
 All around the world today, the kilo is a measure, a kilo is one thousand grams—it's easy to remember
  • 1 0
 @Eatsdirt: That's Columbia.
  • 1 0
 @ad15: Rest of the world? But I thought America WAS the world?
  • 5 2
 Anyone left wondering if maybe they're on to something with a novel suspension design that completely inverts conventional wisdom should remember how unequivocally stupid monocoque wheels are and factor that into their assessment of the engineering vs. marketing balance at play here.
  • 3 0
 it's an xc bike, ain't anyone gonna trash it around that bad.
  • 4 0
 I came here just for the comments.
  • 1 1
 So the driveside "chainstay" is completely free floating? It looks like it's only connected via the single pivot, and then a clamp at the axle. I wonder if they have issues with the axle twisting in the clamp. For all the talk of stiffness with the axle and the wheel, that doesn't seem like it'd be very stiff.
  • 1 0
 Not hating on it until i ride it. But my armchair engineering degree has doubts. Because i'm so advanced i can test products and diagnose issues via a pinkbike press release alone.
  • 3 2
 OMG - can you imagine: "I damaged my rear wheel - where can I get a spare?" Or even better "I cracked the rear axle - where can I get a spare?"
  • 7 0
 Then you just get a new bike off the team car, are you poor or something?
  • 3 0
 What's the crankset on the bike?
  • 2 0
 Ok, I get skipping the pedals, but why would a full bike weight not include a saddle?
  • 3 0
 Kudos to anyone able to lock the rear shock.
  • 3 0
 Bike is bike.
  • 2 0
 could probably fit 7 or 8 water bottles in that front triangle
  • 1 0
 Elevated stays, weird swingarm layout and shock mounted in the rear triangle like an old Spesh Epic. I want it.
  • 2 0
 No cables through the headset? Hard pass for me.
  • 1 0
 It's not for me, mainly because I don't think I'm smart enough to work on it, but I'm glad it exists.
  • 1 0
 This is so incredibly cool, but so incredibly not the bike for me. Well done though, it looks great!
  • 1 0
 seems like the geometry didn't keep up with materials on this one...geometry looks 2005, materials 2050. And price 2075.
  • 1 0
 What’s wrong with a vertical axle path?! Rearward isn’t the be all end all
  • 2 0
 brake jack city.
  • 1 0
 it's going to eat shock eyelets alive
  • 1 0
 Not to mention brake mounts, apparently.
  • 1 0
 @ripcraft: That'll be for pivoting the caliper out of the way by only slackening the bolts to get the wheel off!
  • 1 0
 @jemima: Ah gotcha, that makes sense. Not something i'd want to deal with though.
  • 2 0
 Inchworm.
  • 1 0
 Id break that thing one time out
  • 1 0
 Not a problematic spot for a shock I’m sure
  • 1 0
 The future is here!
  • 1 0
 I'd hit that





