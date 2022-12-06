First Look: Vitus' All-New 2023 Mythique Trail Bike

Dec 6, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Vitus Mythique
The range-topping Mythique 29 AMP gets a Pike Select RC fork, an XT/SLX drivetrain, and a $2,599 USD price tag.


With all-around intentions and an easy-to-live-with personality, Vitus' Mythique impressed all of us at our Value Bike Field Test back in 2020 enough that we ended up calling it our favorite budget-minded bike of the year. It worked well and it did it for a damn good price, and now Vitus is making some big changes to the aluminum Mythique platform that they're saying will make it more capable.

The all-new Mythique frame is built with nicer aluminum tubing, updated geometry, revised suspension kinematics, a universal derailleur hanger, and a trunnion-mount shock that delivers either 130mm or 140mm of travel depending on the model. This is the production version of the prototype that we spotted at Sea Otter earlier in the year.
Mythique details
• Intended use: Trail riding
• Travel: 130mm (VR), 140mm (VRS, VRX, AMP)
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• All-new frame
• Updated geometry
• Universal derailleur hanger
• Weight: TBA
• MSRP: $1,699 - $2,599 USD
• More info: www.vitusbikes.com

Vitus Mythique


Frame Details

While I was a fan of how well the previous Mthyique rode, the snooty side of me also thought it looked very much like the budget brawler that it was. Nothing wrong with that and performance should outweigh appearance, shouldn't it? But it certainly doesn't hurt that the latest version sports simpler and cleaner lines thanks to a different tube set, shapely rocker link, better pivot hardware and, thank the gods above, no odd hump in the top tube anymore.


Vitus Mythique
The Mythique 29 VR has 130mm on both ends via X-Fusion suspension and retails for $1,699 USD.

The 27 and 29 VRX differ in wheel size but both cost $2,299 USD.
$1,999 USD will get you the VRS with either size of wheels.


The straight toptube provides a bunch more standover clearance for when things go wrong, and it also means that the massive seat tube gusset on the old bike is replaced with a smaller one. The seat tube is shorter, as you'd expect, but Vitus has also moved the main rocker link pivot out from the middle of the tube to just in front of it on a hydroformed extension. That's a notable update as you can now completely lower your dropper post, whereas the pivot was in the way on the old bike. The shock is now a metric trunnion mount, and the rear-end is held together with the same hardware as used on the pricier Escarpe and Sommet models.

Cables are routed externally, aside from where the dropper post line disappears into the bottom of the seat tube, and two ISCG tabs are used around the threaded bottom bracket. At the back of the bike, you'll find Boost 148mm spacing and a universal derailleur hanger.


Vitus Mythique
The same frame delivers either 130mm or 140mm of travel depending on the model and shock spec.

Suspension Design

The Mythique's Horst Link layout has evolved a bit from the design we liked so much back in 2020, with Vitus saying they've added 5-percent anti-squat that, "prevents the bike from pitching under hard braking, remaining balanced and resisting excessive deviations from the true geometry, all the while enabling the suspension to remain active and responsive." There's close to 100-percent anti-squat in the lowest gear, but that's said to drop off to 80-percent as you shift down the cog to improve traction, and there's a similar 22-percent progression across the travel.

Vitus uses the same frame across the Mythique range, regardless of if it has 130mm or 140mm of travel, by speccing a 185mm x 50mm stroke trunion shock on the shorter travel bike (VR) and a 55mm stroke shock on the 140mm (VRS, VRX, AMP) versions. You'll find X-Fusion suspension on the lower-priced bikes, while RockShox and Marzocchi are used on the more expensive bikes.


This geo chart shows the geometry with 27.5" wheels.

Geometry

A new frame means new geometry, but there won't be any surprises here. Vitus took a bit off the front of the bike to have it sit at 65.5-degrees versus the previous bike's 66-degree head angle, while the seat tube gets much steeper to sit at an effective 77.5-degrees. Reach has grown, of course, with a large now being 487mm compared to 462mm for the bike we rode back in 2020. All the sizes have the same 435mm chainstays, and seat tubes are now shorter across the board; 410mm for a medium and 440mm for a large, with unobstructed insertion depth to boot.

Aside from reviewing the previous Mythique a couple of years ago and the Sentier hardtail, Kazimer also spent time on the 140mm Escarpe while Seb Stott rode the 170mm-travel Sommet. The general takeaway from all of those tests is that Vitus offers some pretty good performance for the money, so it'll be interesting to see how the new Mythique compares to other modern trail bikes when we review it in the new future. But not tomorrow, I swear.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Vitus Vitus Mythique


26 Comments

  • 41 1
 A new bike with no headset routing!
  • 17 0
 And a threaded bottom bracket - how on earth are bike shops going to survive if people can work on their own stuff again?
  • 10 2
 @noapathy: I literally can't be seen riding this. People will think I'm poor and that is the ultimate shame.
  • 8 0
 @fiekaodclked: Get yourself some Yeti and Fox stickers. No one will know the difference.
  • 3 0
 and it's affordable...
  • 1 2
 @noapathy: I say keep the threads out of the frame as much as possible. The BB's should all be like the Wheels Manufacturing threadless press fit - the BB threads together to press fit the bearings - never a creak.
  • 3 0
 @noapathy: 'MY OTHER BIKE IS A YETI'
  • 18 0
 Whenever i see the name of this bike, the Mythique, i think it sounds like the bike should have a name like Mystique, but the name changed so it’s Mike Tyson friendly for pronouncing it.
  • 21 1
 Its been a while since I last saw a new bike under 10000$ at pinkbike.
  • 5 0
 like yesterday with Norco
  • 10 1
 I don't understand these long reach numbers on trail bikes. It seems like modern bikes have deleted large altogether and now if you're between 5'9" and 6'0" your options are "standard medium" or "super-enduro-mega-large". At 5'11, the sweet spot for me is 470-475mm. Now everyone wants to follow the trend of larges with 490-500mm reach and they leave a massive gap between medium and large. I think this kind of sizing leaves a huge gap for a very large demographic or riders.
  • 8 0
 Now that is a bike for the people. It's the kind of thing that a kid can save up for with a summer of busting their ass, or that an adult can buy with a tax return and not feel like they've mortgaged their future. It's simple and good, and eminently upgradeable. The only thing I'd do (to the $2600 model) is spend the $45 on a new air spring for the fork to bump the travel up to 150mm which would slacken the head angle about a half degree. After a season I'd probably get a new wheelset, nothing crazy, but DT ratchet body hubs and alloy rims.
  • 5 1
 First the Norco Fluid, then the Commencal Tempo and now this new Vitus... I see a lot of cool options for capable and affordable aluminum trail bikes lately. The geo chart of the Vitus looks pretty bang on to my eyes, looks like a well balanced package.
  • 3 0
 Add the 2023 Marin Rift Zone to that list.
  • 5 0
 Been watching for this since they teased the prototype at Sea Otter! I honestly can’t imagine a better bike for a new rider, or honestly anyone on a budget haha!
  • 7 0
 Setting a standard for entry level bikes.
  • 1 0
 My wife has an entry level Mythique, it's a fantastic bike, just a bit heavy.
  • 2 0
 The Mythic is such a good bike for the money. My boy rides one. It's one of those bike that if all my custom built bikes where stolen I would buy a Mythic asap to get riding quickly again.
  • 2 0
 Seems like great value for money, which is nice in this day and age.
Have to laugh at "Weight: TBA" though - what this actually means is "We'll never tell because it's a right pig".
  • 3 0
 External routing! Awesome
  • 1 0
 "thank the gods above, no odd hump in the top tube anymore" the Ibis ripmo AF is crying now in the back corner, thanks
  • 1 0
 The rider of this bike will be having much more fun than 4 of the 5 sprinter van darlings from yesterday
  • 1 0
 I ll buy that , change the bars, rear coil shock and i ll probably keep it for 5 years of great adventures.
  • 2 0
 SLOPEDURO incoming!
  • 1 1
 Lovely bikes....i've just built a Vitus Escarpe up. Really impressed with the tubing etc. Sorry to be selling it...
  • 1 0
 Man I could see myself buying one of these.





