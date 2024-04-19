First Look: Vorsprung's New Tellum Coil Shock

Apr 19, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Vorsprung Suspension has been tuning suspension and manufacturing aftermarket components for existing products for some time now, but as of today they have their first ground-up suspension product: the Tellum Damper. This coil shock is manufactured in their Whistler, BC facility, and is meant to perform at the highest level and cater specifically to a given rider and bike.

In addition to being a custom-tuned damper, there are some unique details that set the Tellum apart from the crowd. The shock isn't for sale quite yet, but preorders will be available on their website very soon.
Vorsprung Tellum Details

• 2-position climb lever
• High-speed compression
• Low-speed compression
• Hydraulic bottom-out
• Low-speed rebound
• Metric sizing, 50-70mm stroke
• Price: $1200 USD, including Sprindex
vorsprungsuspension.com

photo

The Tellum is available in Metric sizing, with stroke lengths from 50 to 70 millimeters. Trunnion mounts are available, and standard eyelet versions feature a spherical bearing mount.

Vorsprung's hydraulic bottom out system is adjustable, and kicks in at the last 15mm of travel. For shock builds with a 2.5mm reduced stroke, you'll see an equal reduction in HBO at the end of the stroke, but otherwise it remains unaffected.

photo
Climb lever and all the adjusters located at the top of the damper.
photo
Bleed port off to the side.

The Tellum will be custom-tuned to your given bike and rider characteristics, with aftermarket adjustments available to fine-tune the experience. One of the more unique features of the Tellum is the ability for people to re-valve the shock without having to even pull it off the bike.

Typically, the re-valving process requires a full rebuild, bleed, and expertise, but Vorsprung has developed a technology that allows for the process to happen on the bike in about 4 minutes. The tech is currently under patent protection, and can't be shared quite yet, but we'll be sure to fill in that curiosity when able.


photo
Prototypes aplenty.
photo
Testing equipment as well.
photo
Some color options in the works.
photo
I'm partial to this one.

Vorsprung will be opening a pre-order for the Tellum in the coming days, so folks who want to get on the new damper will be able to reserve one for delivery this coming summer. The $1200 USD price tag puts it in line with many of the other boutique shocks on the market right now, so consider it another contender on the highest-end of the spectrum.

We'll be getting a Tellum in for long-term review as soon as possible, so stay tuned for those test results.


More photos can be found here, and you can head to Vorsprung's website for additional information.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Shocks Vorsprung Vorsprung Tellum Sea Otter 2024


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
174 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
57056 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
43091 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42251 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
39795 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
35382 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
28493 views
First Ride: Fox's New Transfer Dropper Post - Adjustable Travel, Up to 240mm of Drop
27128 views
Industry Digest: Crowd Funding 36" eBikes, Canfield Bikes' Relocation, Recalls & More
26884 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

102 Comments
  • 285 0
 1200? Ridiculous. I could get a new derailleur cage for that sort of money.
  • 5 1
 lmao!
  • 2 0
 @andrewbmxmtb Kuds sir...well played. lol
  • 1 0
 @bman33: Kuds.
  • 1 0
 Best comment of the year!
  • 52 1
 Marketing team - "OK guys, we need to get this new shock out there, what you guys calling it?"
Exec team - "I don't know, just tellum"
Marketing - "O.... K...."
  • 61 1
 Tellum is Mullet backwards... Party in the front, business in the back.
  • 15 0
 Also, Soulja boy . . .
  • 4 0
 it's definitely Aussie cult comedy the caste "Tellum he's dreaming"

www.youtube.com/watch?v=jL2DH-nKBeA
  • 34 0
 Sprindex coming stock is such a nice touch for a premium product such as this.
  • 23 2
 They're going to sell so many of these things.
  • 12 0
 Would be on par with PUSH selling suspension components I suppose. Started out tuning and modifying suspension components, eventually ended up releasing their own complete products. No question they are great but it is a lot of money for most people.
  • 15 0
 Their Tractive tuning is phenomenal, can’t wait to try a product that’s theirs top to bottom
  • 15 1
 @vinay: I'm going to wager it's better than Push, in every way. Pros vs Push already are cheaper and uses an aftermarket coil. Would want to test one vs my EXT.
  • 8 0
 I have their secus on all my bikes. It’s amazing and they are customer services is amazing. I love Vorsprung
  • 1 0
 Their*
  • 15 3
 After talking with Steve last summer, it sounds like this shock will be high performing and reliable. He had to relocate his whole company to Kamloops from Whistler just to manufacture this shock. Steve sweats the details, so I believe it will be worth the $1,200 for those with the budget for a Canadian made shock.
  • 1 0
 They are in Kamloops? Website still lists Whistler and I had them do a tractive tune in Whistler end of 2023 or early 2024 (can’t remember).
  • 3 0
 Didn’t know about the Kamloops news. Seems like it’ll be a neat little ecosystem there with them and WR1.
  • 14 0
 @Murphius: we will be in Kamloops very soon!
  • 1 0
 @VorsprungSuspension: I hope so! Then you'll be close and I'll definitely get some tuning done.
  • 2 0
 @VorsprungSuspension: will miss you here
  • 3 0
 @Murphius: Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe Vorsprung doesn't do customer tunes anymore. They have a bunch of shops they all license tractive tune from them now. The tuning business in Whistler was sold to S4 when they announced they were making a shock. I remember reading they wanted to avoid a bunch of legal and ethical issues.
I just purchased a super deluxe from S4 and had them tractive tune it. Buying from them was a great experience. Benoit and Myriam made it all a breeze. I think its in good hands.
  • 8 0
 @Vikingdude: you are correct on all counts. We didn’t want to be fixing broken stuff from other companies while simultaneously selling a competing product, as there would be a conflict of interest between our obligations to positively represent other brands that we’re servicing and our interest in selling our own shocks. That wouldn’t work well for the customer, the other brands in question or us.
  • 10 0
 100% guaranteed to make me go no faster than before, and I still won't know if those extra 2 clicks felt better, but damn will it look good.
  • 1 0
 THIS ^ 100% for me too. But oh so pretty!
  • 17 7
 finally a rear shock for rich people!
  • 43 3
 Settle down, it costs as much as an iPhone but isn't made by children in terrible working conditions.
  • 28 0
 @PhillipJ: I hope they come out with a higher end version that's assembled by Canadian children. Their little fingers are so good at assembling dampers!
  • 4 0
 @PhillipJ: this is actually about 600$ less than I paid for my current iPhone. I can see myself buying one of these in the next couple years.
  • 2 0
 Did we forget Push 11.6 exists?
  • 9 0
 Couple of corrections:

1) It's Telum not Tellum

2) It's available in 75mm stroke (250x75 and 225x75 trunnion)
  • 61 0
 You tellum dude.
  • 2 0
 Stroke range says up to 70 mm. Is the info above wrong?
  • 1 0
 @Murphius: Yes, info posted by Dario is wrong.
  • 1 0
 @tacubaya: I’m going to be very happy if you’re correct!
  • 16 0
 @Murphius: he is correct. Telum with one L and will be available up to 75mm.
  • 3 0
 @VorsprungSuspension: Kicks that whole mullet spelled backwards theory all to hell.
  • 19 0
 @Fukit-Just-Hukit: Hel*
  • 2 0
 @Tmackstab: 10/10 hahahah
  • 2 0
 Vorsprung is the best (I'm still crossing my fingers for Boxxer coil smashpot!)
Question: does anyone make increased non-standard stroke. Say your bike is 230x65 and you just want to sneak the rear travel up a little, would anyone make a 230x67 for example?
  • 1 1
 Probably not, since depending on frame, it could lead to serious issues at bottom-out.
  • 1 0
 222x67 imperial shocks exist, but if you don't have a flip chip you probably won't make up the 8mm length deficit with offset bushings.
  • 2 0
 Curious to see, Steve makes amazing stuff...I'm sure he's out it through it's paces for design and trying to forsee issues... Didn't see this coming but nice to see a other top tier shock
  • 2 0
 Had a Sprindex, grey plastic piece wouldn’t
stay tight and the thing rattled like crazy. Good idea but poor execution on the design/materials.
  • 2 0
 Mine is so tight I can barely adjust it. Hopefully they've improved tolerances.
  • 3 0
 @PhillipJ: Same experience here, could barely turn the thing, required both hands and a firm grip.
  • 7 0
 @Maverick18T: Less twist and more stroke. Plus use lube. Wait... wrong forum.
  • 1 0
 @PhillipJ: I found that unweighting the back wheel/suspension (hang saddle from branch, work stand etc) made it easier to turn.
  • 1 0
 are the sprindex coil springs not progressive? why would I want a progressive spring if the shock has HBO or if my bike's suspension is sufficiently progressive? yes, I know i could swap to another spring manufacturer.
  • 3 0
 It's mildly progressive. If you have a very progressive frame you can always just dial the HBO to the minimum.
  • 3 0
 I'm gonna go out on a limb here and guess that Steve @VorsprungSuspension is smart enough to incorporate the slightly progressive spring rate of the Sprindex into his shock design, tunes, and matching to bikes. Perhaps that slightly progressive rate is why he picked Sprindex, and it's a desirable characteristic. Just spitballing here.
  • 2 0
 @TEAM-ROBOT: It also makes it much easier for customers to select a coil without having to buy another one. Being able to fine tune your sag is great and most people can't tell exactly how much sag they want. With sprindex you most likely will be able to get the right spring rate first try.
  • 2 0
 @Ninety89: Another advantage of the Sprindex is that the spring rate tolerance that all shocks have becomes irrelevant due to the adjustability of the rate.

Lets say you purchase a 475 spring from Fox. It could be a 450 or a 500 (5% tolerance), whereas if you purchase a 450-500 sprindex, the rate you want will almost certainly be inside the range even accounting the tolerance of the spring iteself.
  • 2 0
 So basically a TTX2 with the equivalent of the Formula CTS system, aside from the price that pretty cool.
  • 3 0
 @dariodigiulio T-E-L-U-M one L - look at your pics
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/u/dariodigiulio/album/Tellum
  • 3 0
 Telum in Latin means weapon. Cool name.
  • 1 2
 Cool. I'm not seeing any benefit in revalving a shock that's still on a bike though. If it's custom valved it doesn't need it. If it's a different rider it'll need a different spring so it's gotta come off anyway. It's soo easy to work with a shock on the bench and so difficult to work with them on the bike. It's also 2 bolts.
  • 1 0
 3 yrs and $1,450 they'll it included
  • 1 0
 The point is more that it's quick and easy to do, being able to do it while on the bike is irrelevant.
  • 2 0
 Hopefully this means we have another round of Tuesday Tune videos coming our way to explain whats going on.
  • 2 0
 No one knows bike suspension better than Vorsprung. Their tunes and Smashpot have been life changers for me.
  • 1 0
 Ive been waiting for this to be release with the hope to purchased a a 250mm x75mm shock, no!!!
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure it will come in that size, sounds like a mistake.
  • 2 0
 Anyone know which SC model they squeezed that into?
  • 4 0
 Santa Cruz Megatower V2.
  • 1 0
 @woodhams83: Thanking you squire!
  • 1 0
 Those pedals have seen plenty of rocks, as well as a file by the looks of them
  • 1 0
 Pedal siting against the bike rack frame and rubbing makes it look like file marks.
  • 2 0
 Does it come with custom Tellumetry?
  • 1 0
 hard to ...
  • 2 0
 Can't wait to put mine on my Patrol!
  • 1 0
 I think it is spelled Telum, not Tellum….according to the hidden page on Vorsprung website….
  • 1 0
 All the features you could want on a coil shock. Can't wait to try it on my new ebike, great way to macth my smashpot!
  • 2 0
 Dope
  • 1 0
 Tellum is a Reverse mullet hairstyle. Interesting name for a shock?
  • 1 1
 Aka baldness?
  • 1 0
 If it doesn t cost $300 to service like an ext does I am in!
  • 1 0
 Tell um you can get a whole bike for that price.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a twin tube with actual shim stacks rather than poppets
  • 1 0
 so will this reverse mullet shock only work on reverse mullet bikes?
  • 1 0
 Pretty pumped on this!
  • 1 1
 Love the silver
  • 2 2
 Looks like a Push
  • 2 2
 Looks like a push
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.052260
Mobile Version of Website