First Look: Vorsprung's New Telum Coil Shock

Vorsprung Suspension has been tuning suspension and manufacturing aftermarket components for existing products for some time now, but as of today they have their first ground-up suspension product: the Telum Damper. This coil shock is manufactured in their Whistler, BC facility, and is meant to perform at the highest level and cater specifically to a given rider and bike.



In addition to being a custom-tuned damper, there are some unique details that set the Telum apart from the crowd. The shock isn't for sale quite yet, but preorders will be available on their website very soon.



Vorsprung Telum Details



• 2-position climb lever

• High-speed compression

• Low-speed compression

• Hydraulic bottom-out

• Low-speed rebound

• Metric sizing, 50-75mm stroke

• Price: $1200 USD, including Sprindex

• vorsprungsuspension.com

