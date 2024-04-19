First Look: Vorsprung's New Telum Coil Shock

Vorsprung Suspension has been tuning suspension and manufacturing aftermarket components for existing products for some time now, but as of today they have their first ground-up suspension product: the Telum Damper. This coil shock is manufactured in their Whistler, BC facility, and is meant to perform at the highest level and cater specifically to a given rider and bike.
In addition to being a custom-tuned damper, there are some unique details that set the Telum apart from the crowd. The shock isn't for sale quite yet, but preorders will be available on their website very soon.
Vorsprung Telum Details
• 2-position climb lever
• High-speed compression
• Low-speed compression
• Hydraulic bottom-out
• Low-speed rebound
• Metric sizing, 50-75mm stroke
• Price: $1200 USD, including Sprindex
• vorsprungsuspension.com
The Telum is available in Metric sizing, with stroke lengths from 50 to 75 millimeters. Trunnion mounts are available, and standard eyelet versions feature a spherical bearing mount.
Vorsprung's hydraulic bottom out system is adjustable, and kicks in at the last 15mm of travel. For shock builds with a 2.5mm reduced stroke, you'll see an equal reduction in HBO at the end of the stroke, but otherwise it remains unaffected.
The Telum will be custom-tuned to your given bike and rider characteristics, with aftermarket adjustments available to fine-tune the experience. One of the more unique features of the Telum is the ability for people to re-valve the shock without having to even pull it off the bike.
Typically, the re-valving process requires a full rebuild, bleed, and expertise, but Vorsprung has developed a technology that allows for the process to happen on the bike in about 4 minutes. The tech is currently under patent protection, and can't be shared quite yet, but we'll be sure to fill in that curiosity when able.
Vorsprung will be opening a pre-order for the Telum in the coming days, so folks who want to get on the new damper will be able to reserve one for delivery this coming summer. The $1200 USD price tag puts it in line with many of the other boutique shocks on the market right now, so consider it another contender on the highest-end of the spectrum.
We'll be getting a Telum in for long-term review as soon as possible, so stay tuned for those test results.
I just purchased a super deluxe from S4 and had them tractive tune it. Buying from them was a great experience. Benoit and Myriam made it all a breeze. I think its in good hands.
1) It's Telum not Tellum
2) It's available in 75mm stroke (250x75 and 225x75 trunnion)
Question: does anyone make increased non-standard stroke. Say your bike is 230x65 and you just want to sneak the rear travel up a little, would anyone make a 230x67 for example?
I guess the chance that the customer would mess something up horribly is why nobody wants to officially touch this concept.
Lets say you purchase a 475 spring from Fox. It could be a 450 or a 500 (5% tolerance), whereas if you purchase a 450-500 sprindex, the rate you want will almost certainly be inside the range even accounting the tolerance of the spring iteself.
Will the climb switch be as firm as the DVO Jade X, meaning less/no sag, or "just" a very firm platform damping around sag level? Thank you!
If it is the first, pre order is almost done
If Im going to buy a high end shock, I want it to have also high speed rebound dial.
I dont want to tune shimz. Or send it to someone who do it.