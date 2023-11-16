First Look: Whyte Bikes E-Lyte with Bosch SX Motor

Only a few years ago, if there wasn’t an eMTB in a brand’s lineup, they seemed left behind. That trend has shifted to lightweight E-bikes and Whyte Bikes is the latest to jump on board with their E-Lyte series.
The E-Lyte models are built as all-arounders to tackle any type of terrain with contemporary geometry and dual 29” wheels. All of the models use a full carbon frame and at the top of the spec list, the E-Lyte 140 Works model weighs just 16.4kg (36.1 lb).
At first glance from the drive side, the Bosch SX motor is barely noticeable, as is the adjacent 400 Wh battery which is built into the slim downtube.
E-Lyte 140 and 150 Details
• Frame material: Carbon
• Wheel size: 29 front & rear
• E-Lyte travel: 135mm rear/140 front (142/150 - E-Lyte 150)
• Head tube angle: 65-65.6° (64-64.6° - E-Lyte 150)
• Reach: 435, 460, 485, 510mm
• Chainstay: 450mm
• Weight: 16.4kg / 36.4lb (140 Works, size MD)
• Pricing: £7,999 - 10,999 GBR
• whytebikes.com
Frame and Motor Details
Their trim weight doesn’t confine them to riding with like-minded bikes though. The Bosch SX
mid-torque motor puts out 55Nm and can be tuned to pump out 600W of peak power, meaning the E-Lyte can keep up with full-powered E-bikes too, according to Whyte.
While that may be true for a shorter period of time, you’ll want additional juice to ride with friends on bigger E-bikes. Thankfully, the Bosch PowerMore 250Wh range extender can be carried in the bottle cage and plugged in for a total of 650Wh.
The plug for that extra battery and charging port is located inside the front triangle at the base of the downtube, placed out of spray from the front tire - that’s just one aspect that Whyte built into the E-Lyte to survive savagely wet conditions.
In fact, there’s a whole host of additional features to keep the weather at bay. Throughout the frame, you’ll notice a seat clamp and chainstay yoke gaiter, sealed internal cable guides, as well as a downtube protector.
Furthermore, the frame is backed by a four-year warranty and the bearings are covered by a lifetime guarantee.
Suspension Design
It’s hard to knock the Horst-Link and the lines that the clevis-mount shock produces. One benefit of the work around the seat tube, as opposed to a rocker link that pivots on the seat tube, can be for optimal pivot placement without compromising the seat tube angle or post-insertion depth.
On the flip side, that linkage design can add stress and limit shock choices, such as coil-sprung dampers, but the E-Lyte is equipped with air shocks across the range.
To add more numbers to all the stats of the E-Lyte are the travel figures, which are not typically reflected by other brands. The digits in the model name refer to the front suspension travel, not the rear. The E-Lyte 140 has 135mm of rear wheel travel, while the 150 gets 142mm.
Geometry
Spec and Pricing
As per usual, less weight equates to higher price points and that’s true for the E-Lyte. Three models round out the lineup which start at £7,999 GBR with the E-Lyte 150 RSX. Each one of those is equipped with SRAM Transmission shifting of various levels.
The longer travel E-Lyte 150 RSX is bolted up with a RockShox Lyrik fork and SuperDeluxe rear shock, Whyte branded carbon rims, Maxxis EXO+ DHF/Dissector tires, and Code Stealth Bronze brakes.
On the 150 Works model, you’ll find a Fox 36 Factory fork and Float X shock, the same wheels and tires as the RSX, but the brakes and drivetrain jump up a spec level. Then, there’s the Hope cranks and brakes that will no doubt grab the attention.
For the £10,999 140 Works short-travel model, the Fox fork is slimmed down to the 34 model, the carbon rims come from DT Swiss, and the drivetrain is top of the ladder with the XX Transmission model.
Lastly, the range extender is included in the cost for each of the Works models.
Whyte do not currently have distribution in the US. However, they do have distribution in NZ/AUS, Chile, Czech Republic and Slovak Republic, Denmark and Sweden, Finland and Estonia, Israel, Italy, Norway and Poland. International pricing is not yet available.