First Look: Whyte Bikes E-Lyte with Bosch SX Motor

Only a few years ago, if there wasn’t an eMTB in a brand’s lineup, they seemed left behind. That trend has shifted to lightweight E-bikes and Whyte Bikes is the latest to jump on board with their E-Lyte series.



The E-Lyte models are built as all-arounders to tackle any type of terrain with contemporary geometry and dual 29” wheels. All of the models use a full carbon frame and at the top of the spec list, the E-Lyte 140 Works model weighs just 16.4kg (36.1 lb).



At first glance from the drive side, the Bosch SX motor is barely noticeable, as is the adjacent 400 Wh battery which is built into the slim downtube.





E-Lyte 140 and 150 Details



• Frame material: Carbon• Wheel size: 29 front & rear• E-Lyte travel: 135mm rear/140 front (142/150 - E-Lyte 150)• Head tube angle: 65-65.6° (64-64.6° - E-Lyte 150)• Reach: 435, 460, 485, 510mm• Chainstay: 450mm• Weight: 16.4kg / 36.4lb (140 Works, size MD)• Pricing: £7,999 - 10,999 GBR