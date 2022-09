The Race motor has the same form factor as the regular version. With the flip chip in the low setting the head angle can be as slack as 62.5 degrees.

Whyte is launching what they describe as a "gravity race eMTB" and "the ultimate Super E-Enduro race bike". It's called the e-180 Works MX.It's the first e-bike we've seen available to buy with Bosch's brand-new "race-specific" and snappily-namedMotor. This drive unit offers more punchy assistance (up to 400% of rider input compared to 340% in the regular motor) and a more aggressive overrun (the time the motor keeps spinning after you stop pedalling) to help get up and over obstacles. It weighs 150 g less than the regular motor too.The all-new bike features 170 mm of rear travel with a 180 mm fork, mullet wheels in all sizes and a huge 750 Wh Bosch battery. "More is more" would be a good summary. The weight is officially described as "TBC".The aluminium frame boasts a low battery placement for greater agility, plus a battery guide rail, co-developed with Bosch, to make fitting and removing the battery easier. The RockShox suspension is custom tuned in-house.Whyte offer a four-year frame warranty and a lifetime warranty on bearings.The e-180 Works MX is the flagship model which will go for £9,799 (international pricing is set locally). The range also includes the e-180 RSX MX (£8,799) and e-180 S MX (£6,799), which lack the race-tuned motor but share the same frame and 750 Wh battery.All models are available to pre-order now at whytebikes.com . Whyte expect the RSX model to arrive on the 12th of December; the other two are TBC.