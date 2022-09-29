Whyte is launching what they describe as a "gravity race eMTB" and "the ultimate Super E-Enduro race bike". It's called the e-180 Works MX.
It's the first e-bike we've seen available to buy with Bosch's brand-new "race-specific" and snappily-named Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition
Motor. This drive unit offers more punchy assistance (up to 400% of rider input compared to 340% in the regular motor) and a more aggressive overrun (the time the motor keeps spinning after you stop pedalling) to help get up and over obstacles. It weighs 150 g less than the regular motor too.
The all-new bike features 170 mm of rear travel with a 180 mm fork, mullet wheels in all sizes and a huge 750 Wh Bosch battery. "More is more" would be a good summary. The weight is officially described as "TBC".
The aluminium frame boasts a low battery placement for greater agility, plus a battery guide rail, co-developed with Bosch, to make fitting and removing the battery easier. The RockShox suspension is custom tuned in-house.
Whyte offer a four-year frame warranty and a lifetime warranty on bearings.
The e-180 Works MX is the flagship model which will go for £9,799 (international pricing is set locally). The range also includes the e-180 RSX MX (£8,799) and e-180 S MX (£6,799), which lack the race-tuned motor but share the same frame and 750 Wh battery.
All models are available to pre-order now at whytebikes.com
. Whyte expect the RSX model to arrive on the 12th of December; the other two are TBC.
