Whyte's E-180 Works Offers Bosch's "Race Only" Motor To Anyone

Sep 29, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Whyte is launching what they describe as a "gravity race eMTB" and "the ultimate Super E-Enduro race bike". It's called the e-180 Works MX.

It's the first e-bike we've seen available to buy with Bosch's brand-new "race-specific" and snappily-named Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition Motor. This drive unit offers more punchy assistance (up to 400% of rider input compared to 340% in the regular motor) and a more aggressive overrun (the time the motor keeps spinning after you stop pedalling) to help get up and over obstacles. It weighs 150 g less than the regular motor too.

11.08.22. Whyte Bikes E-180 Rider Sam Shucksmith PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography andylloyder

The all-new bike features 170 mm of rear travel with a 180 mm fork, mullet wheels in all sizes and a huge 750 Wh Bosch battery. "More is more" would be a good summary. The weight is officially described as "TBC".


The aluminium frame boasts a low battery placement for greater agility, plus a battery guide rail, co-developed with Bosch, to make fitting and removing the battery easier. The RockShox suspension is custom tuned in-house.

Photo Christoph Bayer
The Race motor has the same form factor as the regular version.
With the flip chip in the low setting the head angle can be as slack as 62.5 degrees.

Whyte offer a four-year frame warranty and a lifetime warranty on bearings.

The e-180 Works MX is the flagship model which will go for £9,799 (international pricing is set locally). The range also includes the e-180 RSX MX (£8,799) and e-180 S MX (£6,799), which lack the race-tuned motor but share the same frame and 750 Wh battery.

All models are available to pre-order now at whytebikes.com. Whyte expect the RSX model to arrive on the 12th of December; the other two are TBC.


11.08.22. Whyte Bikes E-180 Rider Sam Shucksmith PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography andylloyder


31 Comments

  • 25 1
 So I'll admit that I'm your average ebike hater, but I think we can all agree that this is the ugliest ebike to date. I'm thinking that in about 5 years we'll look back at the ebikes from today and they'll appear absolutely monstrous compared with what's to come. These hulking, pregnant things are such dinosaurs compared to where the technology will go and I want nothing to do with them. I want my bike to look cool (not hard) as well as ride great.
  • 3 0
 They're a Whyte for sore eyes
  • 5 0
 It reminds me of a Beluga whale.
  • 3 1
 How do you feel about the Pole Voima? I feel it’s so ugly I kinda like it. It’s a bike only a mother could love.
  • 1 0
 TBH no Whyte's are good looking. It's that weird bulge in the top tube. would look better if that was straight
  • 2 1
 Whites are generally unattractive
  • 15 0
 400% of rider input and the motor keeps spinning even after you stop pedaling? At what point will they just put a straight throttle on these things?
  • 11 0
 My gen 3 levo is in the shop right now getting a new motor after developing intermittent overrun. It's super dangerous and the fact that they included it as a feature is mindboggling. Damn good way to run off a ledge or something. Also, the instant power is sure to destroy already fragile drivetrains. I like ebikes just fine, but this is not the way IMO.
  • 3 1
 As soon the human race realizes that having computers control our life's is a bad thing, will be a good day !
  • 6 1
 Not sure if this is an unpopular opinion, but I think motors designed to help riders even more defeat the purpose of racing, which is generally a measure of skill and endurance, especially without strict guidelines on motor performance. I know motor power isn't incredibly crucial for enduro, but that aggressive overrun is definitely an advantage that anyone using this motor holds.

Also, what if your e-riding buddies don't want to pay a premium for racing-level motor features? You'll leave them in the dust, and soon enough you won't have e-riding buddies anymore.
  • 2 0
 You can scale that all the way back to “any motors that help the rider” defeat the purpose of racing.
  • 3 0
 Some Dentists will have a very merry Christmas if Whyte can deliver on time
  • 12 0
 They’re dreaming of a Whyte Christmas
  • 1 0
 I´d say half a degree change on head tube should cause some change to seat tube angle as well
  • 1 0
 i think going downhill, you'll quickly outpace the motor's top speed anyway
  • 2 0
 @twonsarelli ...You haven't seen me ride downhill. Thanks for the confidence boost anyway.
  • 2 0
 all I can hear is the baby beluga song when I look at that thing.
  • 2 0
 So "race only" continues to be a totally meaningless phrase, as ever.
  • 1 3
 Sweet. Will be able to power past the analogue riders many more times. I use the term riders loosely as they seem to spend 90% of their "ride" time pushing a bike uphill.
Will escape the stench of poverty and envy much quicker.
  • 1 0
 ultimate Super E-Enduro race bike with ketchup and mayo, hold the acid please.
  • 1 0
 To anyone where Whyte's are sold
  • 1 0
 The Town of FAIRFAX in MARIN COUNTY CALIFORNIA, and 300 feet away from the MTB Hall of FAME.
  • 1 0
 This bike looks absolutely horrendous
  • 1 0
 Weight - TBC = Total Bloody Carload
  • 1 1
 NEWS FLASH ! All whytes are fugly with gash colours. Plus Pole Voima would piss all over this bso.
  • 1 0
 muddy waters just got musty.
  • 3 1
 Motorcycle.
  • 1 0
 Bosch are well known for their Whyte goods. Bye..
  • 1 1
 I’d sooner carry the batteries in a backpack than ride around with a down-tube looking like that. Barf.
Below threshold threads are hidden





