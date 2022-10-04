First Look: WTB's HTZ E-Bike Wheels Are Designed For Toughness, Not Lightness

Oct 4, 2022
by Seb Stott  

While weight is a major selling point for e-bikes, people who ride them regularly are often more concerned about longevity. Components designed for regular bikes generally have a much shorter lifespan on an eMTB.

Enter WTB's first e-bike specific wheelset. A 29" wheelset weighs around 2,691 g, according to WTB, which is at least half a kilo heavier than a typical alloy DH wheelset. The payoff, WTB say, is toughness and longevity to cope with many seasons of the most demanding e-bike action, plus heat sink hubs to improve braking on long descents.


The i30's cross-section is on the right, next to a WTB KOM rim. Photo credit: Mountain Bike Connection Summer - Rupert Fowler.

Starting with the i30 rim, which has existed before as a rim-only but not as a wheelset. It has up to 20% thicker walls than WTB's enduro-duty KOM Tough rims. It also has a highly asymmetric design, allowing the same length of spoke to be used on both sides of the wheel for easier replacement, with similar spoke tensions too for a stronger and stiffer wheel. The rims are claimed to weigh 718 g in 29" and 678 g in 27.5". They come set up with tubeless tape, plus a solid rim strip to stop spokes poking through the tape if the wheel does (somehow) get bent out of shape.

The Pillar spokes are 13-gauge single-butted, going from a chunky 2.3 mm diameter at the hub to 2 mm at the DT Swiss nipple. There are 32 spokes per wheel.

The freehub contains six sets of pawls which all engage simultaneously to minimise the stress on each one to better cope with the mighty torque modern e-bikes can produce. The tradeoff is a slower engagement; the freehub has a middle-of-the-road 42 points of contact for an 8.5° engagement angle.

The hub axle sleeves are 17 mm in diameter (not 15mm), which increases the stiffness of the hub and so reduces stress on the bearings. The freehub spins on three bearings for XD and HG varieties, while the Microspline ones house four bearings (as many as will fit) in order to reduce play and wear while spinning under the tension from the chain. All driver bodies are steel, not alloy.

Photo credit: Mountain Bike Connection Summer - Rupert Fowler.

Finally, the hubs have extra material around the 6-bolt rotor mount. WTB claim these heat sinks improve heat dissipation by up to 10%, helping to reduce peak brake temperatures and brake fade.


Pricing:

Front wheel: $329.95 / €299.95
Rear wheel: $439.95 / €399.95
Wheelset: $769.90 / €699.90

For more, visit www.wtb.com



20 Comments

  • 17 0
 as in any comment section on pinkbike on a wheel related article, htz gonna hate.
  • 4 0
 1 cnyn thnk f sm bk cmpnys ths wd wrk 4.
  • 7 1
 Freeride-north shore-era middle aged rider, mechanic and occasional wheel builder. I'm 250lbs and have had zero problems with any of the wheels I've run on any of the bikes I've demoed or owned. I've smashed them and hucked them down and off stuff just like the old days, even a few urban hucks to flat on here and there in town, and I've been smashing the factory wheels on my latest Range VLT down the rocks all season.

This whole "ebike" specific "durability over lighter weight" concept doesn't make sense to me at all. Wheels today are just so well built and the bits are strong enough that what bike you're on doesn't matter. Special wheels for an extra 10-20lbs is a marketing gimmick, as are the silly heat sink fins? I'm not saying wheels are indestructible at all, but not more or less on a different bikes.

The only components I see wearing faster and more consistently are cassette and chains. That's been the normal buy it when you see it parts for the people I ride with.
  • 2 0
 It's great that you haven't had any issues but the majority of hard riders I know, including myself, do not get a full season from any rim. Carbon, alloy, Nobl38, DT EX511 or 560.

The fact you have "never" had an issue may suggest your riding style is either not as aggressive, or you have a great amount of finesse. I charge hard with not much care for smashing over rock gardens.

Before the "ride smoother" comments come, F&^% that, I don't wanna. I'm happy repalcing a rear rim every season but may take a stouter one if I can.
  • 1 0
 @maestroman21: Don't even have to "never", I have not had a full rim failure in years, and I'm not a medium person and I have my monster truck days as well. Maybe I'm just lucky? I ride with a group of about 20 guys on ebikes now of almost every brand, we figured about 30,000km a season between us all, and in 3 years I've replaced and rebuilt rims for 2 other people and those were earned to be sure. (one was also a hospital trip).

Anecdotal I know, but it's what I have. Maybe we're just lucky? Or my hardtail days and trials made me "smoother"? Wink
  • 5 0
 Bring back the SunRingle Doubletrack!

* I know this shows my age and not everyone is aware of these 26'' 900G anchors we once rode with..
  • 3 0
 YES!!! In 24" because it was "better" with 3" Gazzolodi tires! My Banshee Scream weighed 62lbs, Monster T, probably 12lbs of wheels and tires. What a beast in Whistler! People think bikes are heavy now they have no idea! haha
  • 5 2
 I guess having 20lbs more bike coming down than other riders create a need for 600g more wheel.
Oh Ebikers….. you can save that 600g with a little more riding at least. ‍♂️
  • 1 0
 Theheat sink is great, I go through disc side bearings way to quickly. These examples of ebikes pushing certain limits for the non ebike world are forcing me see the benefit of the segment I have not given any real consideration. (better rear shocks and reliable brakes next please)
  • 1 0
 Maybe it's just because I've never been on (aka, afforded) an high end light bike, but I'm getting confused by all the "eMTB" specific stuff. Like adding 15 lbs or whatever to my bike on a whole system of bike/rider that already weighs like 230-240 lbs? That's like 6-7% extra weight going form a 34 lb bike to a 45-50 lb bike? I'm above average in the height/weight department, but am by no means the biggest rider out there by any stretch. And I've never had a problem with the basic entry level premium trail/enduro type products I use. Just seems weird to add so much to a wheel when the extra system weight of an e-bike isn't too much more than a typical rider/bike. Is it the torque from the motor? But that shouldn't matter when descending, nor matter when casing a jump into a rock any more than gaining 15lbs of weight around the belly. Maybe I'm wrong, I don't know.
  • 3 0
 But ebikes don't go any faster on the downhills, or so everyone keeps saying.
  • 3 0
 I'm built this way too!! I don't go on ebikes though.
  • 1 0
 I'm all for tough wheels, but for the weight of these, why wouldn't you just go with something like an ex511 or even fr560, and run a cushcore?
  • 1 0
 Save machining costs by describing anything overbuilt/undermachined with excess metal volume as a "heat sink"
  • 2 0
 Should be called tacotime. WTB rims are as soft as tortillas
  • 4 0
 Waiting To Break
  • 1 0
 EX471 on 350's or Pro4's are cheaper, lighter and more durable (given WTB's history in soft rims)
  • 1 0
 So they went the hope route, those wheels would be solid for a looong time
  • 1 0
 This will reduce your range too.
  • 3 3
 It appears old farts on ebikes can shred too.





