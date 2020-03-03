First Look: Yep Uptimizer 3.0 Dropper - Bike Connection Winter 2020

Recently we included Yep in our look at little-known manufacturers making exciting stuff
for their previous dropper posts.
Yep still fit the bill as a little-known. The company is based in the Ticino region of Switzerland and until now have quietly gone about making posts out of their small workshop. They use this small size to their advantage and avidly focus on the details at every chance and to keep a personal relation with each customer.
Uptimizer 3.0 DetailsDiameters:
30.9mm & 31.6mmLengths:
80, 100, 125, 155 & 185mmWeight:
498 to 585g depending on model, 27g for remotePrice:
420 EUR incl. remote & accessoriesAvailability:
From March 15thMore info: Yep Components
They also continue to make exciting stuff. And with their new Uptimizer 3.0 dropper post they not only looked to address many of the issues that have plagued hydraulic posts, but also to introduce some neat little features that allow even the least confident home mechanic to service the post and also personalise the way the post functions.
The Uptimizer 3.0 comes in 30.9 and 31.6 diameter options and has 80, 100, 125, 155 and 185mm drop options with further options to fine tune the drop internally. The post itself is a hydraulic system using an air spring with an external air valve for easy access. Yep have their own remote to mechanically actuate the post and it can be stopped anywhere in its travel. When fully dropped it’s also locked and the bike can be hung from the seat in this position. Yep also have six colours to customize the post and lever.
With there being a constant search for claiming back a millimeter here or there to reduce the overall length of a dropper post, there is also a balance that needs to be struck with maintaining a good overlap between the bushings in the post, especially when travels now push further than they ever have. Yep did hunt for every millimeter possible, but they also drew a line and kept a good distance between the bushings to reduce the potential for play and to bring reliability into the post. In some cases, they actually increased the bushing overlap, keeping the two parts of the post more rigid, allowing less system play and opportunity for ingress of air and debris, and putting less stress on the internal components.
Serviceability is at the heart of the Uptimizer 3.0, with easy access to the post internals for cleaning, re-greasing and bleeding the hydraulic cartridge.
Yep were also conscious to allow the post to be easily serviced. Not in a way that you need two degrees and six pairs of hands, but in a way that any home mechanic could do with minimal tools. Shops should also find it incredibly easy to service the post too.
One of the plagues of a hydraulic dropper post has been the separation of the oil and gas, mostly air, on the inside of the post. If some of the gas gets into the oil then the post can develop unwanted travel and be a pain when you’re out riding. Some posts have measures to address this issue, others have sealed cartridges in them which aren’t user serviceable.
Yep designed their own cartridge that can be serviced at home, with only an Allen key, a syringe and shock pump, in literally minutes - you don’t even need to take the post off the bike as all the access is directly under the saddle. With Yep designing in a more reliable dropper post from the start, the amount of servicing needed should be reduced. But if you do need to bleed the system then it’s a doddle. The post's internal air spring also acts as the pressure on the IFP, so once all the air is out of the post the system isn’t pressurised and there’s no risk of coating everything in the workshop with oil.
The main seal collar on the post is designed to be tightened by hand and gives easy access to the bushings and wiper seals for cleaning and re-greasing. And with the bushing having a split design it’s easy to replace it when it’s worn out without entirely dismantling the post or even taking it off the bike.
With the post off the bike however, it’s easy to get inside the post and get access to the air chamber. The only addition tool it needs are a set of snap ring pliers. With the damper separated from the external post it’s another hand tight fit to separate the two shafts of the damper and get access for a full service.
Yep have a handy step by step tutorial
to show how to bleed the cartridge.
Yep also managed to fit in some features unique to their dropper post to enable adjusting the way the dropper functions. A dropper post is essentially a suspension component and so lots of the features from forks and shocks find their way into the post. The air pressure of the system can be adjusted between 150 and 220psi to increase or decrease the spring rate and so change the return speed of the post.
In addition to that, snap on volume reducing tokens can be added into the air spring to adjust the progressivity of the post. Some users might prefer a more linear feeling to drop the post where as others might prefer a firmer ramp up in force as the post is dropped. The air spring volume of the post is large, given that it uses all the available space between the outer post and internal cartridge. From stock there is one spacer installed and more are included in the box.
There are travel limiting spacers that can be added in to fine tune the post's drop from its stock settings, although these do require a little more disassembly of the post and a pair of shaft clamps. These too come in the box with the post.
With it being such an easy procedure to bleed the system, it’s also just as easy to swap out the stock oil for a lighter or heavier weight to further fine tune the feel of the post on the way up and down. This can also come in handy for users living in the extremes of temperatures where they might need a thinner or thicker oil to keep the post functioning as originally intended. A syringe comes in the box with the fitting to screw into the post, although any current SRAM brake screw in fitting will work. The post is spec'd with 5wt oil but it could be swapped out for 2.5, 7.5 or 10wt oil.
The Uptimizer uses Yep's own Joystick remote, which can be actuated in every and all directions. Casually hooking or flicking the remote with your thumb or index finger is easy and provides you with more options to get the post up or down when desperately needed. The lever can also be used with other mechanically actuated posts on the market and cleverly allows either the head of the gear cable or the end to be used depending on how the post is set up. If the free end is clamped at the lever, the cut end is also neatly stored away behind a screw on cap, ensuring you never stab a frayed piece of cable right in your finger.
When installing the post there is even a tiny grub screw at the base of the post, where the mechanism lies, allowing you to clamp one end of your cable outer while you set about getting the right outer length. No need to fiddle around with installing and removing the inner cable and needing an extra pair of hands.
We'll be looking at getting an Uptimizer 3.0 in for a long-term review so we can test out the reliability and serviceability and also play around with the unique features that let you adjust and personalise the dropper.
Kudos though for putting flats on the wiper collar. It's a small annoyance to grab a strap wrench or softjaws to remove other seatpost collars.
- home mechanics everywhere.
Also I had a joystick style dropper lever on a post a few years ago. Post was trash but the joystick was fantastic. I only stopped using it because it didn't work with the direction that the cable threads in both of my newer seat posts.
I'm currently not directly in the market for a dropper seatpost but if I'm eventually going to get one, I'd definitely rather get one of these I can completely service and tune myself.
