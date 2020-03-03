First Look: Yep Uptimizer 3.0 Dropper - Bike Connection Winter 2020





Yep still fit the bill as a little-known. The company is based in the Ticino region of Switzerland and until now have quietly gone about making posts out of their small workshop. They use this small size to their advantage and avidly focus on the details at every chance and to keep a personal relation with each customer.



Diameters: 30.9mm & 31.6mm

Lengths: 80, 100, 125, 155 & 185mm

Weight: 498 to 585g depending on model, 27g for remote

Price: 420 EUR incl. remote & accessories

Availability: From March 15th

More info: Yep Components

Andrea Chisea, the man behind Yep, was on hand to go through all the details that he'd designed into the Uptimizer 3.0.

Serviceability is at the heart of the Uptimizer 3.0, with easy access to the post internals for cleaning, re-greasing and bleeding the hydraulic cartridge.

The hydraulic cartridge can be easily removed from the post. White air volume spacers can be added or removed to adjust the post feel, just like in a fork or shock.

The Joystick remote can easily be actuated in any direction and has a bunch of tiny but well thought out details. Yep offer options to personalise your post with colour anodized parts for the seat post and lever.