First Look: YT Jeffsy Primus Is For Riders From 135-165cm (4’5”–5’5”)

JEFFSY PRIMUS 24 (For riders 135cm to 150cm tall)

JEFFSY PRIMUS 26 (145-160cm)

JEFFSY PRIMUS 27 (154-165cm)

YT have a new bike out for youths or shorter riders. The Jeffsy Primus 27 joins the Primus 24 and Primus 26, and as the name suggests, it uses larger (27.5") wheels for slightly taller riders. The Primus range is based on the Jeffsy trail bike and shares many of the same features and suspension layout. The three models together are designed to suit riders from 135-165cm (4’5”–5’5”), so it's more than just a kid's bike - the Primus 27 could suit shorter adults.There Primus range is divided up by wheel size (24", 26" and 27.5"), and there is only one frame size and spec option for each wheel size. The componentry, suspension travel and geometry are specific to the wheel size and the height/weight of the intended rider. The Primus 24 has 130 mm suspension travel, the 26 has 140 mm and the new Primus 27 has 150 mm at each end. YT suggest they're designed with a gravity bias.Here's how YT describe the differences:"The smallest ride in the PRIMUS lineup still packs a punch with 130mm of travel all round. Suspension duties are performed by the Manitou Machete Junit fork and McLeod rear shock – both with custom light weight tunes as well as compression & rebound adjustment. Catering for smaller contact points, the junior specific SDG Slater bars, grips and SDG Fly seat provide improved ergonomics. As well as 155mm Sram X1 cranks, the drivetrain features SRAM NX 11 speed shifting and G2 R brakes with 160mm rotors. Sunringle Duroc 30 wheels keep things rolling with the cult classic Maxxis DHF & DHR II tire combo for increased confidence on the descents.""The PRIMUS 26 comes in 140mm travel, this time with the Rockshox Reba fork and Deluxe Select rear shock (yep you guessed it- both have custom lightweight tunes). Steering this sender is an E13 base cockpit with ODI grips, and an SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle rounding up the contact points. The PRIMUS 26 also gets a YT Postman 100mm dropper for little legs too. Drivetrain steps up to SRAM SX 12 speed derailleur with a 11-50T cassette and 165mm cranks, whilst wheels and tires are the slightly bigger version of it’s 24 stablemate.""New to the PRIMUS platform, the PRIMUS 27 comes in hot with 150mm travel, capable of everything from all-mountain adventures to park bike sessions. Suspension is handled by the MY23 Rockshox Lyrik Base fork with Debonair+ air spring and Rush RC damper, and Deluxe Select rear shock with custom tune. Following on from the Primus 26” the E13 cockpit with ODI grips features here too, along with SRAM’s SX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain and 165mm cranks. Chosen for slightly longer legs, the 125mm YT Postman dropper and SDG Bel Air 3.0 provides seating duties, whilst the 27.5” Sunringle Duroc 35 wheels are wrapped in Maxxis DHF & DHR II tires for go-to grip in all conditions."The Jeffsy Primus 27 is in stock right now on YT's website.