First Look: YT Jeffsy Primus Is For Riders From 135-165cm (4’5”–5’5”)

Apr 27, 2023
by Seb Stott  
Skills not included.

YT have a new bike out for youths or shorter riders. The Jeffsy Primus 27 joins the Primus 24 and Primus 26, and as the name suggests, it uses larger (27.5") wheels for slightly taller riders. The Primus range is based on the Jeffsy trail bike and shares many of the same features and suspension layout. The three models together are designed to suit riders from 135-165cm (4’5”–5’5”), so it's more than just a kid's bike - the Primus 27 could suit shorter adults.


There Primus range is divided up by wheel size (24", 26" and 27.5"), and there is only one frame size and spec option for each wheel size. The componentry, suspension travel and geometry are specific to the wheel size and the height/weight of the intended rider. The Primus 24 has 130 mm suspension travel, the 26 has 140 mm and the new Primus 27 has 150 mm at each end. YT suggest they're designed with a gravity bias.

Here's how YT describe the differences:


JEFFSY PRIMUS 24 (For riders 135cm to 150cm tall)

"The smallest ride in the PRIMUS lineup still packs a punch with 130mm of travel all round. Suspension duties are performed by the Manitou Machete Junit fork and McLeod rear shock – both with custom light weight tunes as well as compression & rebound adjustment. Catering for smaller contact points, the junior specific SDG Slater bars, grips and SDG Fly seat provide improved ergonomics. As well as 155mm Sram X1 cranks, the drivetrain features SRAM NX 11 speed shifting and G2 R brakes with 160mm rotors. Sunringle Duroc 30 wheels keep things rolling with the cult classic Maxxis DHF & DHR II tire combo for increased confidence on the descents."


JEFFSY PRIMUS 26 (145-160cm)

"The PRIMUS 26 comes in 140mm travel, this time with the Rockshox Reba fork and Deluxe Select rear shock (yep you guessed it- both have custom lightweight tunes). Steering this sender is an E13 base cockpit with ODI grips, and an SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle rounding up the contact points. The PRIMUS 26 also gets a YT Postman 100mm dropper for little legs too. Drivetrain steps up to SRAM SX 12 speed derailleur with a 11-50T cassette and 165mm cranks, whilst wheels and tires are the slightly bigger version of it’s 24 stablemate."


JEFFSY PRIMUS 27 (154-165cm)

"New to the PRIMUS platform, the PRIMUS 27 comes in hot with 150mm travel, capable of everything from all-mountain adventures to park bike sessions. Suspension is handled by the MY23 Rockshox Lyrik Base fork with Debonair+ air spring and Rush RC damper, and Deluxe Select rear shock with custom tune. Following on from the Primus 26” the E13 cockpit with ODI grips features here too, along with SRAM’s SX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain and 165mm cranks. Chosen for slightly longer legs, the 125mm YT Postman dropper and SDG Bel Air 3.0 provides seating duties, whilst the 27.5” Sunringle Duroc 35 wheels are wrapped in Maxxis DHF & DHR II tires for go-to grip in all conditions."


Geometry

Primus 27


Pricing


The Jeffsy Primus 27 is in stock right now on YT's website.



34 Comments

  • 26 9
 They should have called it the Jeffsy Epstein for the kide ! nice trails on his island &free candy
  • 13 1
 @RedBurn ....LOL!!! lol and as a reminder...Epstein didn't kill himself Attention
  • 1 0
 Marc, is that you?
  • 3 0
 Jeffsy Saville for the English cohort
  • 2 0
 @tomo12377: I was vaguely aware of Saville until last summer when I watched the Netflix docmentary on him. Wow!
  • 7 0
 They should have used nx 11spd on all their models instead of just using it on the 24” model. I’d rather have nx 11spd than sx 12spd any day.
  • 13 0
 They should have used microshift 10 speed instead. lighter, cheaper, more reliable
  • 2 0
 @rbarbier12: My daughter's Prevelo Zulu 24" just arrived with MicroShift AdventX 10 - 48, I'm eyeing up taking it off and putting it on my bike, it's pretty nice Wink
  • 3 1
 @rbarbier12: deore 11/12 speed is the better choice for both IMO.
  • 3 1
 @rbarbier12: Or Shimano Deore 11 speed (now CUES) 51T so massive range and, oh yeah, more reliable.
  • 5 0
 Its a true shame we didnt get a video of Seb trying to ride this bike
  • 4 0
 My first enduro bike (Lapierre Spicy 2011) had the same reach as this (literally) and smaller wheels. I crashed a lot but I could technically ride it.
  • 1 0
 @seb-stott: wild how much bikes have grown in the past decade. I often wonder how us tall folks ever managed
  • 2 0
 @seb-stott: pics or didn't happen
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: www.rootsandrain.com/photos/419753?y=369
  • 1 0
 Why not Ben?
  • 1 0
 @seb-stott: why are you sending me pics of BMX racing I thought you said it was an enduro bike
  • 3 0
 These are great bikes for smaller women looking for a bike with good standover. My 5 ft tall wife rides a 26 inch Jeffsy.
  • 1 0
 So there are no small men? I think I've seen a few.
  • 1 0
 What's the standover height on that?
  • 3 0
 AYO DASH W***IS YOUR EEWINGS ARE AT THE SHOP DUDE
  • 2 1
 I'm not bying 3 expensive bikes for my kid in 3 years, they should've made asjustable geo so that bike could grow with the kid
  • 1 0
 Start a bike company and make that perfect bike. "One size fits all" has always been the best approach right?
  • 1 0
 A 432mm chainstay is not for shorter riders. My Ibis Mojo 4 has a 425mm chainstay. Also, it needs an uninterrupted seat tube so it can take longer dropper posts.
  • 2 0
 Shake Hands with Beef...wait no, Bike
  • 2 1
 With how much the industry wants to kill the 275 and smaller, i'm surprised it's not 29 both wheels.
  • 1 0
 The author didn’t like my Jeffsey game. Frown
  • 1 0
 Those cranks lengths are a big fail.
  • 1 0
 Probably not on stock .
  • 1 0
 The 26" is already sold out.
  • 1 0
 26 ain't dead!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Yeti
  • 1 1
 Good luck finding replacement wheels for that thing lol





