First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup

Press Release:

Jeffsy

Jeffsy Pro Race 29, Black Magic. 5,299 EUR / $5,299 USD Jeffsy Pro Race 29, Titan Silver

Jeffsy Pro 29, Ghostship Green. 3,899 EUR / $3,899 USD Jeffsy Comp 29, Dune Grey. 2,999 EUR / $2,999 USD

The Jeffsy, YT's all-mountain bike, features a carbon frame and a variety of builds. Frame sizes range from S to XXL. Build updates for 2020 include SRAM Eagle drivetrains and Maxxis tires.



Capra

Capra Pro Race 29, Titan Silver

Capra Pro Race 29, Black Magic. 5,499 EUR / $5,499 USD Capra Pro 29, Ghostship Green. 3,999 EUR / $3,999 USD

Capra Comp 29, Dune Grey. 3,199 EUR / $3,199 USD Capra Base 29, Twotone Blue. 2,299 / $2,299 USD

The Capra, YT's enduro bike, is available in both 27.5" and 29" wheels and comes with 170mm or 180mm of travel. It is available in the Pro Race, Pro, and Comp models for 2020 and an aluminum base model. Build updates for 2020 include SRAM Eagle drivetrains on all models and, depending on build, RockShox or Fox front and rear suspension.



Tues

Tues Pro Race 29, Titan Silver. 5,499 EUR / $5,499 USD Tues Pro 29, Titan Silver. 4,499 EUR / $4,499 USD

Tues Pro, Black Magic. 4,499 EUR / $4,499 USD Tues Pro, Ghostship Green

Tues Comp, Dune Grey. 3,499 EUR / $3,499 USD Tues Base, Twotone Blue. 2,799 EUR / $2,799 USD

YT's DH bike, the Tues has its 10th birthday in 2020. It is available with 27.5" wheels in a Pro (carbon). Comp (aluminum), and Base (aluminum) model in sizes S to XXL. The Tues is also available with 29" wheels in a high-end Pro Race (carbon) and Pro (carbon) build in sizes Regular, Long, and Extra Long.



Dirt Love

Dirt Love, Black Magic. 1,399 EUR / $1,399 USD

The Dirt Love is YT's dirt jump bike and the longest standing member of the YT line. The bike is available in regular and long sizes.

Decoy

Decoy Pro Race, Black Magic. 6,599 EUR / $6,599 USD

Decoy Pro Race, Titan Silver Decoy Comp, Dune Grey. 4,999 EUR / $4,999 USD

YT released its first eMTB, the Decoy, in 2019. The enduro based eMTB features a 27.5"/29" wheel combination and is available in sizes S to XXL. The Pro Race features a full-carbon frame and the Comp utilizes a carbon front triangle paired with an aluminum rear end. For 2020, the Decoy is spec'd with a 12-speed Shimano drivetrain.

