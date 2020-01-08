First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup

Press Release:
YT have unveiled much of their 2020 line up. For this year, bikes get new colorways and spec updates. Each bike category is available in Titan Silver, Ghostship Green, Dune Grey, Twotone Blue, and Black Magic, depending on spec. All-mountain and enduro bikes now all have 12-speed Shimano or SRAM drivetrains.
Jeffsy
The Jeffsy, YT's all-mountain bike, features a carbon frame and a variety of builds. Frame sizes range from S to XXL. Build updates for 2020 include SRAM Eagle drivetrains and Maxxis tires.
Capra
The Capra, YT's enduro bike, is available in both 27.5" and 29" wheels and comes with 170mm or 180mm of travel. It is available in the Pro Race, Pro, and Comp models for 2020 and an aluminum base model. Build updates for 2020 include SRAM Eagle drivetrains on all models and, depending on build, RockShox or Fox front and rear suspension.
Tues
YT's DH bike, the Tues has its 10th birthday in 2020. It is available with 27.5" wheels in a Pro (carbon). Comp (aluminum), and Base (aluminum) model in sizes S to XXL. The Tues is also available with 29" wheels in a high-end Pro Race (carbon) and Pro (carbon) build in sizes Regular, Long, and Extra Long.
Dirt Love
The Dirt Love is YT's dirt jump bike and the longest standing member of the YT line. The bike is available in regular and long sizes.
Decoy
YT released its first eMTB, the Decoy, in 2019. The enduro based eMTB features a 27.5"/29" wheel combination and is available in sizes S to XXL. The Pro Race features a full-carbon frame and the Comp utilizes a carbon front triangle paired with an aluminum rear end. For 2020, the Decoy is spec'd with a 12-speed Shimano drivetrain.
While this update seems to cover a lot of the line, we suspect there may be more models and updates from YT for 2020 yet to come.
More specs and info available at yt-industries.com
Haha!! Like Oddysey on BMX bikes back in the day......
Every company can make decent stuff, some do it a lot more frequently than others.
I also use their cranks, tires and chain guides and haven’t had any issues with anything.
BB would not last more than a month even in the summer.
drive side crank arm loose on the spindle so would always wobble
hubs had probably the worst sealing i have ever seen, they managed to seize solid while sitting in a warm dry bedroom.
chain guide had to held together with a cable tie because the little alloy clasp fell off (to this day i have not seen one in use with the clasp still there).
free hub bodies have a 100% failure rate amongst my riding buddies.
ebike crank arm bent following an 18" drop.
im sure more will come to me but thats it for now.
Here is the 2003 PB interview with DW I haven't read it (again ) yet so forgive me if I buggered anything up.
www.pinkbike.com/news/article1573.html
Even at shimano’s best possible employee pricing - under shop cost, lots of drivetrain components are available at a very similar price online to what I’d pay. The haberdashery is the European non enforced shimano pricing which drowns the aftermarket in that plentiful amount of parts, which makes the price look much lower to the end user than it supposedly should be.
Ultegra 11-28 cassettes were so dirt cheap online at one point everyone was buying them just for the “70% off” to the extent that I found 3 on bikes at a race - two on 10 speed bikes and one on a 9 speed bike. And none of them could figure out why their bike didn’t shift correctly. Two claimed their LBS looked over the bike or installed it. Fun times
Now I'm not saying you can't get it cheaper somewhere but the cheapest are the German retailers and they seem to have been legally bound from selling to usa.
Won't even sell me brake pads.
The first "real bike" type of customers that YT seem to attract will google them see that the RRP's on the parts are high and assume they are to quality parts. see it all the time people are programmed to think expensive means quality.
CRC were the biggest culprit, they are over buying components at manufacturer rates due to the fact that they produce vitus bikes then selling the excess on immediately when i believe the understanding is they are not supposed to sell off current generation OEM parts only previous generations.
Yes it's an odd comparison but I find myself drawn to the Bronson more, especially since I can get it from an LBS and the support that comes with it, not to mention a demo.
I guess my point is that YT needs to show more value and I don't personally believe "ooooh it's carbon" is a great argument anymore. There's maybe 2lbs difference.
I have the R build and it's a touch heavy. Most of the extra weight being in the ridiculously crappy NX drivetrain. It functions okay enough but the cassette weighs as much as a Volkswagen. That being said, I'm having more fun on it than I was having on the Hightower. It's a blast to ride!
Once I swap the drivetrain for something lighter (already have eeWings that I bought a year ago) I know I'll love it more.
The funny thing is, when riding the HT with all the super expensive fancy bits I couldn't avoid thinking to myself, "Is this thing really worth $10,500 retail?" With the Bronson I'm always thinking, "Man this is a steal at $3,500!" I blame PB for making me believe that I would only be able to have fun on a >$7500 bike LOL.
i will be laughing if they do limited al comp
FYI: 29ers with 140+ travel, stays shorter than 440 and seat angles slacker than 76 you can’t have a straight tube drawn from BB because fricking rear wheel will hit the fricking seat tube. Bejeazes... het a bloody Geometron with stays measured in feet and leave bikes for 90% of population alone...
A f*cking society of people who praise fest series, stylish slopestyle riders, but all they talk about is f*cking seat angle for climbing. During Field test I didn’t see a single bloody video of someone riding a gnarly trail, rather one rock feature and tons of berms Sam Pilgrim rode on a bloody DJ. The only bloody tester that looked fast was bloody filmer Jason Lucas. Mike Levy who used to tatto himself and send sletchy ass drops wants a bike to shred chicken lines because according to him it is cool to go around stuff. Then he cannot do 2 effing laps on a pumptrack.
I am suddenly having a weird feeling I am on bloody Bike Radar from 2008 or a quasi roadie German magazine filled with commercial of fugly helmets and announcements of lame ass Flat Bar Gravel Marathons ending at Rive Del Garda.
The only thing that bothers me, if you are so into climbing efficiency, ehy don’t you just buy yourself a bloody E-bike. Pinkbike got old... time to start doing triathlons gentlemen. You say you focus on downs and having fun, yet you want to pump out PRs on fireroads. Time to buy yourselves arm warmers. If you git them under all the bloody armor the father figures here tell us to wear, because their reasoning is better than trying to be cool. And they still eat shit flying off stupid jumps.
Have yourself a merry gravel and shred your chicken lines with pride. Keep demanding bikes that are stable and predictabe because that is the essence of mountain biking. Steep climbs done when sitting on your asses spinning shortest cranks you can find to not hit rocks because pedal timing skill is too much to ask. That’s why we put knee guards on. Make sure the chin piece in your helmet sits well!
I have a Capra XXL 27 and I find the STA actually pretty steep.
Even at this XXL frame size, the bike feels kinda compact for me.because a steeper STA means less ETT.
Funny thing is that every fella who got a ride with my bike said the same. The XXL feels smaller than expected.
I'm 193 btw.
mine lasted 1200 km, , other than having to swap the upper because of the play they had.
as for the wheels, rode them a month and sold them, they flexed like crazy and was always rubbing the tire on the frame, a proper wheel with 32 spokes(dt ex511 with hope pro 4) resolved the issue, no more rubbing for me
I'd say Tektro Orion 4P M745 are the real sleepers here. Got a set and I am absolutely blown away.
Better than Shimano M520 except for lever shape (personal pref) for less money ($75 vs $99)
Quadiems are really nice too, but at that price point i'd pick something else (and much prefer lever shape of Tektro Orions compared to Quadiems)
PS: Do not confuse TRP Slate with Quadiem- TRP Slate G-Spec kinda suck, underpowered and lever shape is too blocky. Tektro Orions are (surprisingly) much better.
I also use the e13 11 speed cassette and have had great luck with it paired with XT shifter and derailleur. I almost used the XT cassette but weight and that 37-46 jump was a deal breaker...
£1999 is an awesome price for this sort if bike.
I demo'd the Capra last year and thought it was an amazing bike. The thing is a weapon.
This bike will deal with pretty much everything the average rider can throw it down. And if you do become a Hero Of The Gnar and the forks aren't cutting it any more... upgrade. The frame makes it worth it.
YT seem to be getting a lot of flack here. But given the number of comments elsewhere bemoaning that the industry (manufacturers and media) is pushing high-end prices and trying to convince us all that we *NEED* £7000+ bikes... can we at least try to appreciate that YT have just dropped a Capra (which has won numerous bike of the year awards, especially the 29) for [just]under £2000.
Not to mention that you can get some seriously good spec if you're fortunate enough to be able to drop a bit more cash on it.
@milanulrich: US prices are always listed without VAT, because every state and sometimes even local municipalities can set their own. Some don't even have VAT at all.
I don't have major complaints about the bike so far. YT is annoying to deal with regarding issues with components. For example my Fox Transfer dropper doesn't go up after it sits in a lowered position for a bit, I have to hold the lever, put weight on it to free it up, and then it will finally come up. YT doesn't care, they just told me to contact Fox. Fox says I need to send it in. It's been defective since day 1 so it would be nice if YT or Fox would do a trade or something so I won't be without the bike for a couple of weeks. Oh well, not a huge issue in the scheme of things.
The rear E*Thirteen tire (claimed to be tubeless ready) would never stop leaking out the sidewalls no matter what I tried. I contacted E*Thirteen and they sent me a new tire with no questions asked and it showed up in like 2 days. I have previously dealt with them to get a new/smaller chainring and removal/installation tool and they are just perfect. I haven't had any problems with cassette, wheels, drivetrain at all and E*Thirteen has treated me very well multiple times so I would not hesitate to buy their stuff.
Same looking bikes for years now! Other brands bring new frames and new suspension layout. YT brings nothing like this. it´s a shame.
A new frame every year?
The current Jeffsy was introduced 2019 and the Capra and Tues 2018.
Every common brand has a three or even four year model cycle.
Overpriced?
Its the best bang for the buck ebike!
That said, I wouldn't be surprised if they come out with a DC or XC or Gravel bike soon........muaaaaahahahaha
You are aware of the fact, that you need a separate mould for each size, are you?
Adding to this you can't just produce a decent amount of frames with just one mould.
So you need to have multiple moulds for multiple frame sizes.
Making new moulds every year, just because someone online thinks, they need a different geometry is just... (fill in whatever attribute you might think is adequate) ... and very expensive.
It to short for 29ers! Wtf YT!
Also, my question stands...what's with the STA from 2015? lol
Basically i'm happy with both.
Geometry: Average
Value/Parts: Average
Customer Service: Terrible
Unique/Wow Factor: Basically none
I have to admit, YT is not what they used to be. It's interesting seeing them up-spec their bikes, but also raise prices. Granted, nobody wanted the e13 garbage, but sram nx with fox suspension? What the hell where they thinking? Just make a sram build and a shimano/fox build.
Budget bikes perplex me because they seem like great value until you ride them. I had a Canyon last year, and for every perk, there was a more obvious downside. Creaking, flexy frame, bad pedaling platform. People shit on higher tier bikes but you get what you pay for.
Never had a Canyon but my Capra and TUES have been pretty much bombproof. All my friends ride SC, Yeti, Norcos, Transitions, etc., and all are solid bikes but they all have annoying quirks and/or part spec failures.
2021: All the Italian Cypresses in Tarzana kick the shit out of the weaker Woodland Hills versions. Facts.
