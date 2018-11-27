First Ride: 2019 Canyon Neuron

The new Neuron strikes me as a very capable all-around trail bike bike, one that's well suited for riders looking for a little more travel than a full-on XC race bike, but isn't overly long or slack.



If you want to use a German auto analogy, I'd liken it to the BMW X5 of mountain bikes. For someone that wants to get out and just go mountain biking, whatever that may be to them, and is most concerned with just getting in a good ride and having a good time. Whether it's shredding singletrack, pedaling fire roads, or even doing an overnighter laden with gear, the Neuron may just fit the bill.

— Daniel Sapp