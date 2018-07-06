First Ride: 2019 GT Force & Sensor

and descending, something that couldn't be said for many of the other options that were popular at the time. Now, nearly 25 years later, a modern version of that suspension layout is being used for the new Force and Sensor. It's a return to the basics for GT, who for years worked to invent a better mousetrap with their i-Drive and then AOS suspension designs, with varying degrees of success.



Remember the GT LTS ? That was the bike that truly put GT's full-suspension mountain bikes on the map back in the mid-'90s, thanks largely to the fact that its Horst Link suspension design worked while climbing and descending, something that couldn't be said for many of the other options that were popular at the time. Now, nearly 25 years later, a modern version of that suspension layout is being used for the new Force and Sensor. It's a return to the basics for GT, who for years worked to invent a better mousetrap with their i-Drive and then AOS suspension designs, with varying degrees of success.

If you've been following the Enduro World Series this year the look of the Force shouldn't come as too much of a surprise – Martin Maes was first spotted on it back in March , and since then he's piloted it to multiple podium appearances. 

GT Force Carbon Pro Details

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Travel: 150mm rear, 160mm fork
• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm
• 65° or 65.5° head angle
• 435mm chainstays
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Sizes: XS - XL
• Price: $5,000 USD
• www.gtbicycles.com



• www.gtbicycles.com • Intended use: all-mountain / enduro• Wheel size: 27.5"• Travel: 150mm rear, 160mm fork• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm• 65° or 65.5° head angle• 435mm chainstays• 12 x 148mm rear spacing• Sizes: XS - XL• Price: $5,000 USD

Rather than going with internal routing, GT formed a channel into the top of the downtube for the derailleur, brake, and dropper housing.

There's a threaded bottom bracket, along with removable ISCG 05 tabs.

The flip chip allows for the head angle to be altered by .5-degrees, and the bottom bracket to be changed by 6mm.

Geometry

Force Carbon Pro: $5,000 USD.

Force Carbon Expert: $4,000 USD.

Force Aluminum Elite: $3,000 USD.

Force Aluminum Comp: $2,500 USD.

Ride Impressions

Tyler McCaul getting sendy on the Force.

The new Sensor shares many of the design features found on the Force, including the Groove Tube cable routing, two position flip chip, and carbon front triangle / alloy swingarm or full aluminum frame options, but it rolls on 29” wheels and has 130mm of travel front and rear.



We're starting to see more and more shorter travel bikes receive geometry numbers once reserved for longer travel machines, and the Sensor is no exception. In the low setting the head angle sits at 65.5-degrees – for reference, that's the same head angle as what's found on the new Commencal Meta 29, a 160mm beast of a bike.

The Sensor uses a trunnion mounted 185 x 50mm shock.

Like the Force, there's a two position flip chip to change the geometry.

Downtube protection to keep the carbon frame safe.

There's plenty of clearance for up to a 2.6" tire.

Geometry

Sensor Carbon Pro: $5,000 USD.

Sensor Carbon Expert: $4,000 USD.

Sensor Carbon Elite: $3,000 USD

Sensor Alloy Comp: $2,500 USD.

Sensor Ride Impressions

Joey Foresta lays down a smokescreen on the Sensor.

The 27.5”-wheeled bike has 150mm of rear travel paired with a 160mm fork, and is available with either a carbon front triangle and an aluminum swingarm, or with a full aluminum frame. You won't find any $10,000 price tags here - GT's goal was to create a line of bikes that were on the more affordable side of the spectrum, while also delivering a fun, predictable ride.When viewed from the side, the Force looks like it has internal cable routing, but that's not actually the case. GT created a channel on top of the downtube where the dropper, derailleur, and brake housing sit, keeping them outside the frame for easy access. It's called the 'Groove Tube', and it's a feature that's only available on the carbon models – it would have been too costly to apply the same design to an aluminum frame.A flip chip at the lower shock mount allows the head angle to be adjusted by .5-degrees, and bottom bracket height to be altered by 6mm, a change that leaves the leverage ratio and spring rate unaffected. Other highlights include a threaded bottom bracket, a removable ISCG guide, and plenty of room for a water bottle.As is the case with nearly every new bike these days, the Force underwent the longer, lower, and slacker treatment, emerging with a 65-degree head angle, a 465mm reach for a size large, and a 75.5-degree seat angle (in the low setting). The one number that looks slightly out of place is the seat tube length – it's a little tall, considering that the advent of longer travel dropper has made short seat tubes increasingly common. Otherwise, the numbers are modern but not extreme, and they aren't far off from the geometry figures of the new Santa Cruz Bronson or the Specialized Stumpjumper 27.5.Trysil, Norway, was where GT chose to launch the Force and Sensor, a small ski town located two hours outside of Oslo. Efforts are underway to expand the area's mountain bike offerings, which currently include an ultra-smooth lift served flow trail, a compact network of beginner and intermediate trails located at the base of the ski area, and a smattering of natural tracks scattered throughout the valley. Growing the mountain biking scene here is a relatively new endeavor, and the trails that currently exist are more mild than wild, but it'll be interesting to see how things progress over course of the next few years.The ride I took the Force on covered a mix of terrain, everything from a loose, dusty fire road climb to a primitive singletrack descent that seemed as if was used more often by moose than mountain bikers, with enough hidden rocks and roots to keep things interesting.Luis Arriaz, who worked on the kinematics of the Force and the Sensor, says that both bikes work best with a little less sag than most riders are used to – 22% rather than the typical 30%. That lower sag number helped give the Force an efficient feel when climbing, and the suspension never felt like it was diving too deep into its travel. The shock remains active enough to provide traction on more technical climbs, but without feeling like you're losing precious energy due to excess movement.On the descents, the Force felt best once it was up to speed, but even then it still felt like it would rather plow through everything instead of popping up and over obstacles. The geometry felt familiar, and the bike as a whole had a solid, sturdy feel, but there wasn't that zippiness that some bikes in this category possess. Of course, one ride on moderate terrain isn't enough to really suss out the nuances of a bike - I'd need some more time to experiment with suspension setup to see if I could get it to feel a little more alive at slower speeds. Even though I wasn't able to get out on anything super-steep, I do have a feeling that the Guide R brakes could be a little undergunned for riders who are really getting after it – it would have been nice to see a set of Code brakes spec'd, especially given the bike's intended use.There are three carbon-framed options in the lineup and two full aluminum versions, along with a frame only option. The Sensor Carbon Pro I rode retails for $5,000 USD, equipped with a RockShox Pike RCT2 fork, SRAM X01 drivetrain, SRAM Level TL brakes, and Schwalbe's new Nobby Nic tires front and rear.The Sensor has a snappier feel than the Force, and I was impressed with its climbing abilities, even with the flip chip in the low setting. 65.5-degrees is a slack head angle for a 130mm bike, but I didn't have any trouble managing the front end at slower speeds. As reach numbers have grown longer, bars wider, and stems shorter, the idea that a bike needs a steep head angle to be a capable climber is becoming a thing of the past. Yes, a steep head angle can make a bike feel quicker (or twitchier) while climbing, but that doesn't necessarily make it any easier to get up tricky bits of trail. The ride I went on aboard the Force had a sustained section of technical climbing that featured a series of rooty and rocky puzzles that required looking ahead and maintaining a steady cadence to clean, and the Sensor made it through without any trouble.The Sensor feels more like a shorter travel all-mountain bike than anything else, which makes sense given its geometry numbers. It remained composed on rockier, rougher sections of trail, although you'll feel it if you pick the wrong line - there's only so much that 130mm of travel can do. If this were my personal bike I'd install a different air spring right off the bat in order to bring the fork travel to 140mm and add a little extra cushioning from those bigger hits. That change would also add a little height to the front end, something I found myself wishing for during my test ride. The other change I'd make would be to swap out the Level brakes – once again, those are a little underpowered for the way that this bike wants to be ridden.Overall, the Force and the Sensor may not be radical departures from the norm, but the return to a more conventional design and a focus on the middle- to entry-level pricepoints may help GT attract a wider range of customers, everyone from beginners to riders who are harboring dreams of enduro glory.