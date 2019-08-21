First Ride: 2020 Cannondale Habit Neo eMTB

Stopping Power



Something carried over from its bigger brother are the brakes on the Habit Neo. Regardless of spec, you’ll find big rotors on all the bikes. The Habit Neo 4 carries 200mm rotors front a rear from SRAM, and the rest of the range have even bigger discs from Magura, with a 220mm up front and a 203mm at the back.



While moar is betterer, Cannondale didn’t just stop there. They co-developed some new rotors with Magura that feature a steel braking surface mounted to an aluminium floating spider. They upped the number of physical pathways from the steel outer to aluminum inner and so allowed the brakes to cope with a lot more heat build-up than a traditional brake disc. E-bikes do carry more mass, and in certain situations you even find yourself braking uphill, so having added braking power combined with more consistent performance is a nice detail that they’ve brought to the e-bike table.

