First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer

The original Slayer debuted back in 2001, the follow-up act to the Pipeline, one of the first freeride bikes ever to hit the market. It's had a few different looks over the years, but for 2020 the Slayer gets back to its freeride roots with more travel and longer, slacker geometry numbers.



Previously only available with 27.5” wheels, there's now a 170mm 29” wheeled version in the mix to accompany the 180mm 27.5” version. The first models available will have carbon front triangles and aluminum swingarms, with full aluminum frames set to arrive in November.





Rocky Mountain Slayer Details



• Wheel size: 29" or 27.5"

• Travel: 170mm (29") / 180mm (27.5")

• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm or full alloy

• 63.8° - 64.8° head angle

• Chainstay length: 442mm (29") / 430mm (27.5")

• Carbon 90 price: $7,999 USD

