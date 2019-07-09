First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine

Specialized's designers had one goal in mind when they starting working on the next generation of the Demo: create the world's fastest downhill race bike. “More R&D, more engineering, and more research has gone into this bike than any other bike we've ever made,” says Brad Benedict, Specialized's mountain bike product manager.



That's a lofty statement, but four years of athlete input and constant refinement adds up. Aaron Gwin, Troy Brosnan, and Loris Vergier all provided input during their stints on the Specialized DH team, and now feedback is being delivered by Loic Bruni and Finn Iles.



Demo 29 Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Rear wheel travel: 200

• Aluminum frame

• 62.7° head angle

• 12x148mm rear spacing

• 450mm chainstays

• Sizes: S2, S3, S4

• Price: $5,000 - $6,500 USD. Frame only: $2,500

• www.specialized.com • Wheel size: 29"• Rear wheel travel: 200• Aluminum frame• 62.7° head angle• 12x148mm rear spacing• 450mm chainstays• Sizes: S2, S3, S4• Price: $5,000 - $6,500 USD. Frame only: $2,500