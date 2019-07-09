First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine

by Mike Kazimer  

FIRST RIDE
2020 Specialized Demo 29

WORDS & PHOTOS: Mike Kazimer

Specialized's designers had one goal in mind when they starting working on the next generation of the Demo: create the world's fastest downhill race bike. “More R&D, more engineering, and more research has gone into this bike than any other bike we've ever made,” says Brad Benedict, Specialized's mountain bike product manager.

That's a lofty statement, but four years of athlete input and constant refinement adds up. Aaron Gwin, Troy Brosnan, and Loris Vergier all provided input during their stints on the Specialized DH team, and now feedback is being delivered by Loic Bruni and Finn Iles.
Demo 29 Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear wheel travel: 200
• Aluminum frame
• 62.7° head angle
• 12x148mm rear spacing
• 450mm chainstays
• Sizes: S2, S3, S4
• Price: $5,000 - $6,500 USD. Frame only: $2,500
All of that input has culminated in the bike pictured here, an aluminum, 29”-wheeled machine with 200 millimeters of travel. It still uses a Horst Link suspension design, but significant changes have been made to alter the bike's ride characteristics in order to meet the needs of elite racers.

Specialized Demo Race 29
Specialized Demo Expert 29

The Demo Race 29 is priced at $6,500 USD, and is spec'd with Öhlins' DH38 fork and TTX shock, SRAM X01 DH drivetrain, and Code RSC brakes.

There's also an Expert 29 model for $5,000 that comes with a RockShox BoXXer Select 29 and Super Deluxe coil, along with a SRAM GX DH drivetrain and Code R brakes. The frame only with an Ohlins rear shock is available for $2,500 USD.

Where's the mixed wheel size option? That's a good question, especially since that seems to be the setup Finn and Loic prefer – Loic's piloted his race bike to three World Cup victories so far this year. When the Demo was being developed, the UCI rule that stipulated riders had to be on equal sized wheels was still in place. That's no longer the case, hence all of the experimentation. On the topic of a future mixed-wheel option, Specialized's answer is, “We'll see.”



Specialized's impressive in-house machine shop allows them to quickly create frame parts in order to test ideas out in the real world, like this custom link for Loic Bruni.

Designing the Demo

In order to achieve that goal of creating the fastest bike possible, Specialized's designers worked on improving three main areas: momentum carry, braking, and comfort.

Momentum carry refers to the bike's ability to maintain its speed, even when it's being plowed through rock gardens or braking bumps. Making the switch from 27.5” to 29” wheels was an easy first step, but creating a big-wheeled version of the previous Demo wasn't going to be enough. The Horst Link suspension layout was completely re-designed in order to improve the bike's axle path, ant-squat, and anti-rise numbers - more on that stuff below.

This contraption was used to experiment with different pivot placements without needing to create multiple frames. Photo: Harookz

During testing, layers of carbon were added to the front triangle in order to determine the level of stiffness that felt best.
This pedal has a had a sensor installed on it that can be used to measure the forces that are reaching a rider's feet.

During the development process, Specialized's engineers employed a number of tactics in order to quantify what test riders were feeling out on the trail. Those tactics included the use of pedals with sensors installed in them that measure the forces reaching a rider's feet, and a floating brake apparatus that made it possible to experiment with varying amounts of anti-rise.

The new design is no longer one-sided, and the shock is situated as low in the frame as possible. In addition, the main pivot no longer rotates around the bottom bracket – instead, it's located just in front of the top of the chain ring. It's a layout that's intended to help minimize the amount of side loading on the shock, and the fact that it's now trunnion mounted allows for an increased amount of bushing overlap.


Refining the Demo's suspension kinematics may have been the main goal, but Specialized's designers didn't overlook the important frame features for a DH race bike. The rear brake line is internally routed, but there are also cable guide mounts on the outside of the frame that make it possible to run it externally as well. The Demo uses a 12x148mm rear hub, rather than the 12x157mm that's more commonly found on downhill bikes. That allows for a slightly narrower rear end, and it also means that the rear wheel from a trail bike will work in a pinch. Other features include a threaded bottom bracket, a rubber downtube protector, and the raised chainslap guard that first showed up on the new Stumpjumper.


Axle Path

Previously, the Demo's rear wheel began moving forward relatively quickly after encountering a bump, much to the consternation of a certain Pinkbike commenter. The new suspension configuration addresses this trait, made it possible for Specialized to give the bike a more rearward axle path, although we're talking about a few millimeters here, as opposed to the more dramatic rearward axle paths found on high-pivot bikes. Going that route was considered but then scrapped due to the extra complication and drivetrain drag that it would have incurred.

The rear wheel may only move a few millimeters to the rear before heading forward, but it also doesn't move as far forward as before. That means it won't be as close to the seat (and the rider) when the bike reaches the end of its travel, which is an important consideration on a 29er.



Anti-Squat and Leverage Ratio

In the past, Specialized's trail and DH bikes have had relatively low anti-squat numbers, and leverage ratios that weren't all that progressive. That's all changed with the new Demo. The leverage ratio is much more progressive, the amount of anti-squat has increased by 300%, and the amount of anti-rise increased by 70%.

Let's start with the leverage ratio. If you follow World Cup DH racing at all, there's a good chance you've seen a picture of the custom links that Specialized's racers were using over that last few years. Those links were designed to give the bike more bottom-out resistance than the stock configuration, which was relatively linear. In other words, there wasn't a whole lot of ramp up as the shock reached the end of its stroke. That shouldn't be an issue anymore, thanks to the Demo's 31.4% leverage ratio progression.

According to Specialized, they didn't specifically set out to increase the amount of anti-squat. Instead, it was a beneficial byproduct of changes to the instant center location and axle path. The amount of anti-squat is now over 100% in all gear ratios, which should make the bike less likely to bob up and down when a rider is really mashing on the pedals.

The amount of anti-rise, the bike's resistance to pitching forward during hard braking, now sits at 50%, which should keep the back end a little more planted in steep sections when the brakes are applied.


Geometry

Along with the changes to the suspension, the Demo's geometry has also been tweaked. Any guesses as to what the changes were? That's right, it's longer and slacker... But it's not lower. In fact, the BB was raised slightly to improve pedal clearance – that last thing you want during a race run is to smack a pedal at 40mph and get tossed off the bike.

The reach has increased by 5mm per size, and Specialized has switched over to their S naming scheme. Rather than having a Medium, Long, and X-Long, there are now S2, S3, and S4 size, which have reach numbers of 425, 445, and 465mm respectively. Those numbers are fairly typical, but the one thing that's missing is an option for taller riders. I'd consider a 465mm reach a size large, which means that riders who are over 6' tall or so will likely want something even longer.

The chainstay length has also increased significantly, and it now sits at 450mm vs. the 430mm length of the previous version. The headtube angle is .8-degrees slacker, at 62.7-degrees. There are a number of downhill bikes on the market with multiple axle and shock mount positions, and even the prototypes of the Demo had some adjustment, but there aren't any flip-chips to be seen on the final product, and the geometry is fixed in one position.



Loic Bruni smashing the final turn. Everyone knew Loris s time would be a tough one to beat but at 2.8 seconds up at split one Loic had the answer.
Loic Bruni has already racked up three World Cup wins on the new Demo, quite the debut for a new bike.

First Ride

I'm still in the early stages of getting acquainted with the new Demo, but I was able to get in some lap on the new bike at Dry Hill, located in Port Angeles, Washington. It's a classic Pacific Northwest race venue, one that's hosted countless exciting DH battles over the years. The tracks weren't wildly technical, but there were plenty of good corners and short, steep pitches to start getting a feel for the bike. As an added bonus, the dirt was as good as it gets.

I'd been riding an S3 sized Stumpjumper EVO, so I figured it made sense to start with an S3 Demo. Turns out, that wasn't the size for me. It felt like I was perched on top of the bike, rather than having room to maneuver. Once I looked at a geometry chart I could see exactly why - an S3 Stumpy EVO has a reach of 475mm, while an S3 Demo's reach is 445mm. I switched to the S4, which has a 465mm reach and instantly felt much more at home. It was easier to carry speed, and I didn't have to make as many body position adjustments to find the sweet spot when cornering or dropping into steeper section of trail.

The new Demo has a nicely balanced feel to it in regards to both the overall geometry and the weight of the bike. There's plenty of speed on tap, thanks in part to the 29" wheels, but there's more to it than that. On the more chewed up, rooty sections of trail all I had to do was drop my heels and hang on - the bike would plow right through it all without any hanging up or unwanted harshness from the back end. Cornering stability was excellent as well - the longer chainstays and the low center of gravity make it extremely satisfying to really push hard into a bermed turn.

I'll be spending a bunch more time on the Demo over the coming months in order to really dig into its handling characteristics, and to see how that Ohlins suspension stacks up. My first impressions are that Specialized has created a very worthy successor to the previous Demo, one that should meet the needs of everyone from grassroots racers and park rats all the way up to the top pros. That is, unless you're looking for an extra-large frame size.






71 Comments

  • + 48
 Max 465 reach? Is this a DH bike for ants?
  • - 1
 Wheelbase looks good though, and reach grows when you go downhill so it’s not all bad
  • + 5
 I'm surpised they haven't increased it by at least 25mm, I'm 6'3" and ride the current XL and I feel I'm only just about fitting it really incertain situations, I could easily have 25-30mm more reach.

There is plenty of people out there taller than me too, they will 100% have to look else where.
  • + 5
 This is why I don't ride Specialized bikes anymore. At 6'4", there isn't a bike in their lineup that fits me properly.

At 5'11", the reviewer feels their biggest bike is on the small size for him.
  • + 4
 So the S3 is too S1 ,which dosent sctually exist,but the S4 should be the S3 ,making an S5...or an S1,which neither exist,an obvious need..or you're just S2it outta luck.

"Bro, what size is this,feels a little small?"
"Uh..I...I really have no idea..Super Bruni?"
  • + 0
 @aireeek: compared to his Stumpy EVO which is LOOOONG. 465 for someone 6-ish foot is probably just right. 3 years ago 465 would be an XL.
  • + 2
 Ants could ride Sea Doo's though
  • + 0
 I'm 5'10 and ride an XL frame with 495 reach (enduro bike). I mean, yes I do prefer a stretched out attack position, but it makes consideration of basically any Specialized bike out of consideration...
  • + 1
 @Sprockingcrail: it'd take a team of scientist though
  • + 1
 @bigburd: I'm 6'5" and DH bikes always feel kind of like I'm riding a clown bike and should be jumping it through a flaming hoop. I had big hopes for the switch to 29 wheels but it hasn't done much for room in the cockpit. Meanwhile it's opened up tonnes of options in the enduro offerings. Combined with the burly builds available I only really need a dedicated DH bike for park days, so it's getting very hard to justify owning one that doesn't really fit.
  • + 1
 @kleinblake: how does reach grow when you go downhill? Reach is just a measurement of horizontal distance from vertical intersection of centre top tube and centre of BB those are fixed points on a mountain bike not impacted by suspension movement. Do you mean the rider's body position changes when descending?
  • + 13
 Looks like a Banshee Legend
  • + 8
 Looks like, but isn't quite. I'll take the Banshee.
  • + 1
 Looks like a banshee with sober engineer's.
  • + 8
 No mullet, no care.
  • + 5
 Wow, it took them 30 years to drop the stupid short chainstay hype. Finally some balance right there...
  • + 2
 I'm trying to find that chain stay protector on this demo and the one used on the new Stumpjumper, can find pics of it online and local shops say they can't find it, anyone know where I can purchase one ? I want to adapt it to fit my current demo, thanks.
  • + 2
 Its molded to the frame...not screwed in. Unless you make something custom not sure it will work. This might help you... stfubike.com
  • + 2
 @MikeyMT: it is a bolt on with the stump jumper, you can see some little 3mm bolts on the inside of the chain stay that hold it on, the same as on my current demo, but mine is a flat surface and the one I'm after is raised. Cheers for the link
  • + 1
 That links got me thinking, I recon you could use a fork bumper to do the same thing as thier 7 speed system. Infact I think they are fork bumpers!
  • + 2
 @bigburd: report back if you try it
  • + 5
 Is there going to be a 27.5 option? I hope so. Not everyone is counting seconds when they ride.
  • + 15
 I'm not counting seconds, but I'm sure enjoying every second on my 29er.
  • + 2
 @radrider: same and it seems like if you ever pitch on a 29er you get yelled at for chasing time
  • + 4
 @kieran, no, at the moment there's no 27.5" option with this frame design. But you don't need to watch the clock every time you ride this thing - it'll work just fine as a park bike if that's what you're looking for.
  • + 2
 Yeah since I went 29 I actually feel sorry for anyone I see riding anything smaller
  • + 4
 I'm curious at what head tube angle will bike brands stop at? 64 degrees was 'crazy steep' about 5 years ago. At some point I would imagine you would start having issues with seals and increase lateral stress on the fork to an unsafe amount. Maybe they know the angle (say 60) but they can move it down incrementally year by year to make the buyer feel like they are feeling the latest and greatest. I guess at some point there will be a known optimal HT/BB/CS dimensions for a given suspension design/MTB discipline but until then we can all watch the slow evolution like Charles Darwin.
  • - 14
flag chriskneeland (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 29ers are such an unnecessary compromise. Yeah, the dork brigade loves them and will buy them up like hot cakes, but real mountain bikers want the better wheel size. Looks like I'll still never ride a Specialized. They really killed this bike by not offering it in 27.5.
  • - 2
 @mikekazimer: who the hell wants to ride a 29er in the bike park though. I mean given the choice, 27.5 or 26 is gonna be more playful and arguably more fun
  • + 1
 I don't really have a good feel for the DH market but based on comments here (not that that means a whole lot) it seems like there should be a market for a more flickable fun DH bike. But maybe people are just riding lift assist with their long travel enduro sleds that are more into the playful type of bike.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: but... STRAVAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
  • + 12
 @HVrider, I do - I've spent a bunch of time up at Whistler this year on 29" DH bikes, and I had a great time. The idea that how big or small your wheels are is somehow related to how much fun you can have seems silly to me.
  • + 4
 @mikekazimer: I just dont want a 29er. Tried one and was not a fan.
  • + 1
 @HVrider: I would argue that a 29er with good, modern geo can get close, but ya its just getting close, not the same completely.

If/when I get another DH bike, I'd prefer a 650b since I'm not racing, and they are just a tad more durable and lighter than 29 inch wheels.
  • + 5
 @kieran: I've ridden bikes in every wheel size I didn't like.
  • + 3
 @mikekazimer: As a short person, how much fun I'm having is related to how little tire goes up my butt. No judgement if you feel the opposite.
  • + 2
 More end-stroke progression I understand, but I thought we were moving away from anti-squat due to how it restricts the suspension (hence idler pulleys, high-mount single-pivots, and Canyon’s disengaging rear-hub thingy).
  • + 1
 It's funny that everyone says they want a 27.5 bike for 'the park'... Because it's presumably more 'fun'. But what isn't fun are the millions of braking bumps in a bike park and the 29er will smooth those out more than the smaller wheel. Leaving more energy (mental and physical) to do all those sick jumps bro.
  • + 4
 "Demo uses a 12x148mm rear hub, rather than the 12x157mm that's commonly found on downhill bikes"

WHAT. THE. EFFF.
  • + 1
 It's not really that surprising - the previous Demo used 12 x 135mm spacing.
  • + 2
 You can swap wheels and go for a quick pedal if you steal your trailbike wheel. Doh
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: IFHT has to update their video: choose a hub spacing and be a dick about it.

Now trailbikes use DH spacing (aka superboost), DH bikes use trail spacing (boost), and random bikes use road bike spacing (135?). Makes total sense.

When will the hub spacing madness end?!?!?!?!
  • + 4
 Welp, it doesn't look like a Session, so I'd say Specialized is off to a good start in the Pinkbike comment department!
  • + 2
 Where's the 27.5 rear wheel option? You never go Full 29. We've all been waiting for the Big Hit Mark whatever it is, failed promise!

Also, extra long reach 465.... seems tight!
  • + 1
 @Protour, PBUH, RIP, was right all along!!

I used to be a big advocate for ultra low bbs, but really its the ratio of bb height to total wheelbase thats more important. For all of you that rode the original enduro 29er, you know of what I speak. High BB combined with a short wheelbase is a recipe for distaster. These longer bikes ride just fine with higher bbs.
  • + 4
 That Protour dig may be the single greatest piece of literature ever written.
  • + 5
 Looks like Banshee!
  • + 2
 “That shouldn't be an issue anymore, thanks to the Demo's 31.4% leverage ratio progression.“

Wat. Where’d that number come from?
  • + 1
 Nvm bad math
  • + 1
 I bled the brakes and aired up the tires on my 2004 demo 9 the other day, rode it up and down the sidewalk, it's begging for a trip to the bike park
  • + 3
 b i g h i t t e c h n o l o g y
  • + 3
 Will there be a 29front 27.5 rear ?
  • + 3
 Quite expensive for aluminum
  • + 2
 You guys forgetting something, Dh bikes always has smaller reach measures
  • + 2
 Nevermind
  • + 1
 no option for bigger riders it looks like with a max. reach of 465mm.
  • + 1
 2010 called, it wants its bike back.
  • + 3
 wasn't that the version that used to kill people? @protour
  • + 1
 More pivots = more betterer?
  • + 2
 Looks like the old demo
  • + 2
 It's official now, the asymmetric frame was just an industrial design/marketing gimmick.
  • + 1
 nice kids bikes. Now show as bikes sized for adults.
  • + 2
 Nice write up Mike!
  • + 1
 465 max......? Was this designed in 2013?
  • + 2
 Never chop the mullet!!!
  • + 1
 What a Legendary move from Specialized
  • + 1
 Why not sell the mullet version of the bike!!!!!!? Total BS
  • + 1
 same system as a Canyon Sender but with longer levers for the shock
  • + 1
 Take all my money.
Post a Comment



