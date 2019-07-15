Freeride's Alive - Riding the 2020 Yeti SB165

In 2018, Yeti rolled out three new bikes, the SB100, SB130, and SB150, a trio of 29ers that cover the bases from downcountry all the way to enduro. The SB6 was left to hold down the fort as the longest travel 27.5” bike in Yeti's lineup, a position it had maintained for the last four years. That is, until today, when the SB165 steps in to take its place.



As the name implies, the SB165 has 165mm of coil-sprung rear travel, with a 180mm fork up front. Yeti says it's for “hucking, sending, and enduro-ing,” which all seem like fitting uses for a bike with this much travel, and such long and slack geometry numbers.



Yeti SB165 Details



• Wheel size: 27.5"

• Travel: 165mm / 180mm fork

• Carbon frame

• 63.5° head angle

• 433mm chainstays

• Weight: 32 lb (size large)

• Price: $7,699 USD as shown (T2 model)

• Lifetime frame warranty

