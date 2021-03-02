Alchemy's New Arktos Combines 3 Travel Configurations & 2 Wheel Sizes in One Frame

Mar 2, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
The Arktos 150F/135R has a Fox 36 Factory Kashima 150mm Boost fork with a Grip 2 damper and a Fox DPX2 Factory Kashima EVOL rear shock.

Alchemy Bikes's new carbon Arktos is designed to allow for three travel configurations and two wheel sizes (29” and mixed-wheel 29”/27.5” compatibility) all with one frame. That means you can purchase the Arktos with a 120mm, a 135mm or a 150mm rear end paired with a 130mm, a 150mm or a 170mm fork. The shortest travel version only comes in a 29er option, but you can get a mullet version of the longer travel 135mm or the 150mm bike.

There are five wheel and travel configurations in total and Alchemy Bikes founder, Ryan Cannizzaro said that this bike, which has been in development for over 2 years, "Is truly one of the most versatile mountain bikes ever produced.”
Alchemy Arktos Details

• Wheel size: 29 and mixed-wheel 29/27.5 compatibility
• Travel: 120/130, 135/150, 150/170
• Sine Full-Suspension System
• Carbon frame
• Dual water bottle mount
• 63.5 to 66-degree head tube angle
• 75.5 to 78-degree seat tube angle
• 437mm chainstays
• MSRP: $5,499 - $6,899 USD
alchemybicycles.com

To achieve the different travels using the same frame, Alchemy switches the shock and uses a shock extender. The 120mm travel Arktos uses a 210x50 shock with long extender, the 135mm travel Arktos uses a 210x55 shock with long extender, and the 150mm travel uses a 230x60 shock with a short extender. The mixed wheel bikes can only be used in the 135 and 150 rear travel specs with a specific main link.

Each configuration comes in three colour options and three spec choices, with GX Eagle 12 Speed, XT 12 Speed, or X01 Eagle 12 Speed build kits. The Arktos 29 130F/120R comes with a Fox 34 29 Factory Kashima fork and a Fox DPX2 Factory Kashima rear shock, the Arktos 29 170F/150R, comes with a Fox 38 Factory Kashima fork and Fox X2 Factory Kashima rear shock, and the Arktos 29/27.5 150F/135R comes with a Fox 36 29 Factory Kashima fork and a Fox DPX2 Factory Kashima rear shock.

Prices range from $5,499 USD to $6,899 USD. Whether you've got the short travel 29er version with a 66-degree head tube angle and a 78-degree seat tube angle, or the longer travel version with a mullet configuration, 63.5 degree head tube angle and a 75.75 seat tube angle, you'll have ample hydration with dual water-bottle mounts. The frame includes a lifetime warranty.

Alchemy Bikes is taking pre-orders for the Arktos now, with bikes available in May.


The new Arktos uses Alchemy Bikes' Sine Full-Suspension System.


Alchemy’s Sine Full-Suspension System

The new Arktos features David Earle’s patented dual-linkage suspension platform called “Sine”. The name comes from the shock rate, which resembles a sine wave when graphed. Alchemy says that the design creates suspension that is regressive through the first part of the travel to absorb small bumps and provide climbing traction. It is progressive in the middle to avoid wallowing on big hits or in hard, fast corners, and is regressive again in the last 15 percent of the stroke so the bike can use all of its rear-wheel travel.

bigquotesWe have made big improvements to the new Arktos, culminating in what we feel is one of the best riding mountain bikes to date. We are now on our third refinement of our patented Sine Suspension system and the ride-quality for both climbing and descending continues to improve. Alchemy racers Evan Geankoplis and Todd Renwick will be competing on the Arktos in 2021. From professional racers to enthusiasts, we think you’re going to love this ride.Alchemy Engineer Matt Maczuzak


The Arktos 29 130F/120R comes with a Fox 34 fork and Fox DPX2 Factory Kashima EVOL rear shock.
The Arktos 170F/150R has a Fox 38 Factory Kashima 170mm Boost fork with a Grip 2 damper and a Fox X2 Factory Kashima EVOL rear shock.


Geometry

With three different travel options and two different wheel configurations, the Arktos can be everything from a short-travel 29er to an enduro race bike. The short travel 29er version comes with a 66-degree head tube angle and a 78mm seat tube angle, while the longer travel version with a mullet configuration will have a significantly more aggressive 63.5-degree head tube angle and a 75.75 seat tube angle.

Sitting pretty in the middle, I've got the Goldilocks version of the Arktos 150F/135R in a 29er wheel configuration with XT 12 Speed in for testing. It has a 65-degree head tube angle, a 76 degree seat tube angle and a 1216mm wheelbase.





Ride Impressions


Between a period of cold weather in Squamish that covered the trails in snow and ice and a trip to the Sunshine Coast to test value bikes, I've only had a couple of rides on the Alchemy Arktos 150F/135R but initial impressions are positive in that the Arktos 150F/135R strikes that middle ground of being an efficient climber while still being fun (and not the scary-fun kind of fun) on the descents. It's not an XC bike and it's not an enduro sled, meaning it should suit a wide range of riders off of the race course.

Climbing, there's little to complain about. The bike holds its line well through rough sections, and while it might not feel like a speedy XC race rocket ship, it's light and efficient enough that I'd feel comfortable taking on all-day missions. On the descents, the bike feels like it has some of the traits of the longer-travel enduro sled and carries speed well, while still being maneuverable and being easy to pop into the air.

I'm looking forward to dialling in the Arktos 150F/135R and spending more time with it in the coming months.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Trail Bikes Alchemy Bikes Alchemy Arktos


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
112900 views
First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine
65715 views
Interview: Rachel Atherton on Her Pregnancy & Plans for the Future
62825 views
Bike Check: The BREWser, a 184mm Travel, Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike
55645 views
Throwback Thursday: 10 of Sam Hill's Most Iconic Bikes as Chosen by His Mechanic
51094 views
Round Up: Custom Setup Tricks from World Cup & EWS Races
49558 views
Slack Randoms: Another Cyclist Falls Through the Ice, A New Suspension Stem & More
43207 views
First Look: Saracen Goes Direct & Launches 5 Brand New Bikes
40891 views

33 Comments

  • 54 6
 When Yeti lets you copy homework but tells you to change it a bit so the teacher won't notice.
  • 2 2
 For real
  • 7 1
 I mean, isn't the only thing somewhat Yeti-esque the fixed rear triangle? And even then idk if that's a unique Yeti design, albeit more popularized on their frames.
  • 8 0
 Well David Earle did help design the original yeti switch suspension
  • 2 0
 @misterha: just as owen p designed the norco hsp bikes before forbidden
  • 4 0
 SB tree fiddy
  • 3 0
 @ou812ic: Big Grin Perfect. Alchemy really missed the mark by not naming it 'Tree Fiddy'
  • 7 1
 I feel like this is the direction more bikes and components need to take: put a premium on versatility and adjustability. The higher quality suspension pieces always have seemingly infinite adjustment amounts, so it makes sense to have adjustable geometry, wheel size versatility, and user friendly components.

Also Alchemy makes sick rides so always stoked to see their new rides.
  • 9 1
 Looks like an s.......b150
  • 1 0
 facts
  • 7 0
 Let me guess... There are no compromises, right?
  • 4 2
 Sine wave suspension is complete garbage. having ridden the previous arktos 29 extensively, I can attest to it being one of the wonkiest feeling suspensions I have ever ridden. I hate the SB130/150 feel, and I would chose the Yeti ever day over the Alchemy. It just feels....unsettled. No one ever asked for a regressive sus curve at the end of the stroke. no one. FFS.
  • 2 1
 honestly if you hated the SB130 and SB150 I feel like there is some user error there......I get maybe not liking one over the other but between those two bikes you can have a pretty wide range of riding style and capability. IMO the SB130 was a solid enduro bike, most people that have 150-160 mm travel bikes would be way better off just learning how to dial their suspension in to their liking on a smaller travel bike. I agree regressive dampening at the end of the suspension isn't ideal, but it still seems like something you can mitigate with some tuning and trial and error.
  • 2 0
 Just out of curiosity... I feel like Alchemy doesn't have a bad or good rep? I feel like i don't hear many people say a lot positive things about them, but not necessarily bad; just the feeling people don't really care or support this brand. Is there a reason?
  • 4 0
 There's a typo, it says "66-degree head tube angle and a 78mm seat tube angle"
  • 3 0
 Fixed, thank you!
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: Now it says: "75.5 to 68-degree seat tube angle" should say 78 degree... haha
  • 2 0
 @bonkmasterflex: All the numbers! Edited. Thanks!
  • 3 0
 "Alchemy's New Arktos Combines 3 Travel Configurations & 2 Wheel Sizes in One Frame"....Yep, recipe for success at Guerrilla Gravity for a while now.
  • 1 0
 Do we really expect every bike manufacturer to make frames that are all a completely different silhouette to one another. It's different in suspension design, kinematics, geometry, quite possibly carbon lay up among numerous other things. A dirt bike looks like a dirt bike too. More completely different tho they couldn't be.
  • 3 0
 A comparison of this vs the Yeti SB150 should be done. It would really show how well the switch infinity really helps.
  • 1 1
 This is the main problem I have with carbon construction. I do not deny carbons performance- when done correctly it can have the best ride quality with the highest strength to weight ratio of any material with near infinite fatigue life. But we aren't roadies or XC racers. Weight isn't the end all be all.

the problem I have is that current construction techniques lock brands into rigid product cycles since the fixed costs are so high for molds. Alchemy and GG are trying to get around this with the above mentioned techniques (GG is doing it better I think with their oversized head tube inserts), but its still a bucket of comprimises. To build a frame that can accept a 170mm 29er fork requires lots of reinforcement and extra material, something not needed on a 120mm trail bike with a steeper HTA, less rowdy intentions, and the much shorter axle to crown lengths. So your short travel bike now is way overbuilt, heavier, and more importantly stiffer than optimal.

Designs are also less responsive to geometry trends. How many longer travel bikes were locked into 67 degree HTAs for years because the brands had to get their moneys worth of expensive molds?

I think I bought my last carbon frame for these reasons.
  • 2 0
 Are they making these in the USA?
  • 2 0
 Looks like the previous generation Santa Cruz. Looks nice.
  • 2 0
 Finally they realized that top tube should be longer then seat tube
  • 1 0
 Looks like it's got room for a motor inside the front triangle.
  • 2 1
 I love specialized bikes only
  • 1 0
 Holds two water bottles, out of stock within minutes.
  • 1 1
 Pretty smart
  • 2 3
 Sick SB-66, bro.
  • 2 0
 I wish I could get it in the same colors as my SB66(bright turq on yellow) Alchemy's colors are a bit drab, but looks like a great bike. It's on my spreadsheet, but price is a bit up there.
  • 1 0
 @joshroppo: I do admit, the SB-66 was a bike I lusted after back then.
  • 2 4
 Rebranded Yeti without the blue

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009659
Mobile Version of Website