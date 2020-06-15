First Ride: 2021 Commencal Meta TR - Is Mini-Enduro a Thing?

Jun 15, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Commencal's Meta TR left us impressed with its trail-smashing capabilities when we reviewed it in Sedona, Arizona, a few months ago. Even with only 130mm of rear travel, that version fell into the burlier side of the trail bike category. Now, Commencal has pushed the 29” Meta TR even further into the gravity oriented realm, giving it 140mm of rear travel and longer and slacker geometry.

There are four complete bikes in the lineup, with prices ranging from $2,199 USD up to $4,799 for the Signature model that's shown here. Highlights of the Signature build kit include a 160mm Fox 36 fork, Float X2 shock, Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain, and DT Swiss wheels.

Commencal Meta TR Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 140mm (r) / 160mm or 150mm fork
• 64.5-degree head angle
• 435mm chainstays
• Weight: 33.9 lb / 15.4 kg (size L)
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: $2,199 - $4,799 USD
commencal.com

There's also a frame only option, which is priced at either $1,399 or $1,499 depending on the color.


What's New?

It's the Meta TR's geometry that's undergone the most significant revision. The head angle now sits at 64.5-degrees with a 160mm fork, and the effective seat tube angle measures 78.6-degrees, two degrees steeper than before. The reach has grown significantly as well – a size large now measures 490mm, a 15 millimeter increase over the prior version. Even the size small has a reach of 440mm, a number that used to be found on size large bikes not that long ago.

The overall look of the Meta TR's beefy aluminum frame has been altered slightly – the top tube no longer curves upwards to meet the seat tube, and the length of that 34.9mm diameter seat tube has been reduced to allow for the use of longer travel dropper posts.

Commencal say that the rear triangle is now more compact to keep it out of the way of feet and calves, although that difference seems fairly slight to me – it's still on the wider side of the spectrum.




Build Kit

The Signature version of the Meta TR is well spec'd for the price, with Fox's top-tier 36 fork and Float X2 shock, and Shimano's proven XT 12-speed drivetrain. Commencal's distaste for anything carbon is well known, so it's not surprising to see that all of the parts are aluminum.

I was a little surprised to see that Shimano's 2-piston XT brakes were spec'd rather than the 4-piston version, especially considering the fact that the smallest rear rotor size the frame can accept is 200mm. It's not as if weight was that much of a concern – as it is, the bike's pushing 34 pounds; I don't think a few more grams would be a deal breaker.

Maxxis' 2.4” Dissector tires are in place on both wheels; I'd imagine riders in wet climates may want something a little meatier up front (my hand is raised), but as a rear tire the Dissector is a great all-rounder.


The Meta TR Race comes with a RockShox Super Deluxe coil shock, Lyrik Ultimate fork, SRAM G2 brakes, and a GX 12-speed drivetrain for $3,999 USD.


Ride Impressions

Commencal bill the Meta TR as a 'mini-enduro' bike, and after a couple of rides on it I'd say that designation fits, although I'd probably take out the 'mini' part – there's no reason you couldn't roll up to a race with this bike and do just fine.

Some of those geometry numbers may seem intimidating on paper, but so far I'm really getting along with the bike's handling. It feels big but not too big – I can take it on slightly mellower local trails without feeling like it's overkill, and it can still hold its own on properly steep and rowdy trails as well. The new Fox Float X2 and 36 suspension combo has been impressive; I'm still dialing in my ideal settings, but so far things are off to a very, very good start.

I'll be putting the miles in on the new Meta TR over the next few months – stay tuned for a longer term review later this year.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Enduro Bikes Trail Bikes Commencal Commencal Meta Tr


85 Comments

  • 42 0
 All mountain, trail, enduro, call it whatever you want. It looks like a fun mountain bike to me.
  • 10 0
 Show up to an autocross in a truck or minivan and no ones going to look at you sideways for running it. I've always found it odd how in the bike world, everything has to be part of this meaningless taxonomy for some reason (industry *cough, cough*)
  • 1 0
 Respect for the pricepoint, geo, and better rear end clearance. Frame weight?

I'd like to attend a demo day to see how it compares to my ripmoAF.
  • 22 0
 Isn’t mini Enduro just going for a bike ride
  • 2 0
 underrated comment
  • 1 0
 Not when it weight 34lbs. That full dh bike territory
  • 7 0
 Wow, gorgeous bike. I really wonder about sizing. Without demoing, I would have no idea whether I should go with the small or the medium. Normally I ride mediums, but that's one long medium sized bike.
  • 2 0
 If you do a lot of seated pedaling, probably the medium. With that step of a seat angle you need more reach to get the desired seat to bar distance without a ridiculous stem length.
  • 1 0
 Stick with medium otherwise you gonna feel too cramped when seated
  • 5 0
 Regarding the 2 pot brakes maybe they built up the media bikes differently? On their website, it looks like they come with 4 pot XT's

www.commencalusa.com/meta-tr-29-signature-c2x30728117
  • 4 0
 Hmm, that's interesting. As far as I know they come with two piston brakes - other spec sheets I saw had that listed, but I'll follow up and see what they'll actually be shipping with.
  • 1 0
 That link shows 2 piston XTs, maybe a typo on the site and since fixed? Weird decision to go 203mm rotors and 2-pot brakes, but maybe cost or simply preference driven? Not sure it's a real issue in the grand scheme of things, still a crazy good deal on the bike, even if you had to sell the stock brakes and get something better.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer please check the head angle / fork travel lengths you give in the article.
In usual Commencal fashion, the 64,5° HA shown on the geo chart is for a shorter fork than the one in the tested build (561mm, 150mm travel). The tested unit with a 160mm fork should be closer to a 64° HA
  • 9 0
 I did a quick check the other day with my digital angle finder and it was right at 64.5° as shown.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: I heart this response. Of course you check the HA with your angle finder.

What bikes have you found that the HA didn't match the specs? I've heard that tolerances in that area can vary.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: thanks for the feedback.
That just adds up to the fact that Commencal geo charts tend to be messed up.
It's not that 0,5° matters tho
  • 10 6
 I agree, nothing mini about this. Seems massive, long, slack and heavy. Oh it has 140mm...I guess the question would be; Why?
  • 3 2
 Agreed. Why would. You want a mid travel bike with long and slack Geo. I wonder if someone will go past the 80 degree STA on their 2021 models lol.
  • 2 1
 @friendlyfoe: I think the Simpsons already did it...
  • 2 0
 Because contrary to popular belief, longer/slacker bikes are just better. More stable on descents, less likely to go OTB, significantly better on climbs due to more evenly distributed CG. The downside is that you need more practice around tight hairpins, but once we moved past 1200mm wheelbases 2 years ago, this was already something one had to get used to.

Even Jordi from Fox in one of the Dialed videos said that the longer front end with a steeper seat tube is the way to go. (Video Title "This bike dimension can completely change how you ride" if you want to go look it up). The PB reviews of Pole bikes like the Evolink 140 also highlighted the same effect for climbing.
  • 2 0
 @Dropthedebt: Excellent post! The Simpsons have done everything already, lol
  • 4 2
 I'm just wondering, my YT Capra from 2016 with just a carbon front triangle with 180mm 36 Fork, 170mm Float X2 shock and decent spec but nothing crazy, in size large was 14.5 kg . What happened on the way, bikes got heavier, and travel wise they just got shorter..
  • 1 0
 I was waiting for this comment. Seems really odd that this bike is over 33lbs. You could get a full enduro sled for that....
  • 2 0
 Even current aluminium Banshee weight is similar to most carbon bikes like Santa Cruz.
  • 2 0
 @pistol2ne: Well, it's Commencal. That's not their deal. Plus there's so much welding on that frame, might be a different story in carbon.
  • 1 0
 commencal has never really cared about weight, there is an article on Vital from a couple years back where Alex Commencal mentioned that weight is not their priority thats why they dont work with carbon frames.
  • 7 5
 Looks cool but I seriously think Commencal is making a mistake if they don’t address a more short-mid travel market. All their bikes are pretty burly/big travel especially after this revision to the TR. some variety would be good
  • 2 0
 yes, and short travel bikes that actually are light & efficient and not burly enduro bikes with less travel are pretty scarce, especially affordable completes.
  • 2 0
 It seems to me like 200mm rotors and 2-piston brakes would be more powerful than 160/180mm rotors on 4-pistons from a pure torque perspective. And with Shimano being known for a strong early bite point, this setup could make for a smoother transition when you want to ease onto the levers. I know 4-pistons are all the rage and that I would certainly spec them on a bike like this, but I'd be very curious to compare the setups I mentioned.

As a side note: I love the new Shimano 4-pistons. I had problems with my old M8000s, but I "upgraded" to the no-name Shimano 4-pistons (because who actually wants that free stroke adjustment?) and they have been extremely consistent and reliable.
  • 2 0
 Glad Commencal are offering a proper XL size finally. I’d be interested to know how the bearings compare to my old Meta. The bearings on that were huge compared to most bikes and lasted easily 4x as long as my Nukeproof.
  • 1 0
 Privateer is rumored to announce a 141mm travel (or thereabouts) trail bike this summer.

This Commencal looks like some serious competition For it already, both from a geo perspective, but also value. I just wish the Commencal had longer chainstays in the larger sizes.
  • 3 0
 looks like a true mtn platform, dont want any less travel but dont really need more. all day enduro instead of mini dh?
  • 1 0
 The meta am 29 (the enduro one) comes this monday 22... but I thinks this one is perfect

BTW, the specs shown 55mm shock stroke, but in the "a la carte" section, they show 50mm stroke ???
  • 1 1
 On their website for the top tier build it does list shimano 4 piston brakes but even on Commencal website the pic of that bike having only the 2 piston shimano's. Hope they can clear that up! Bike looks pretty sick tho
  • 1 0
 Also, the coil model(the next one down in price point) has 4 Piston brakes.
  • 4 4
 Should have called it, "Realistically all you need". You don't need a a 160-170mm travel bike for everyday riding, if you think you do, you're nuts and only buying into the hype.
  • 3 0
 But, like, what's the difference? If a 160mm travel bike is the same weight or heavier than a 140mm option, what am i gaining by choosing the shorter travel option? Because I'm losing at least some versatility.
  • 2 0
 Not everyone rides the same trails or has the same riding style you have no idea what people do or don't need.
  • 1 0
 @steddy: You might be gaining different suspension kinematics. My current bike is 20mm less travel than the previous from the same brake (Fuel EX Vs Slash) but the suspension could not feel more different under pedalling. Fuel EX - rocket ship, Slash boggy monster truck.

Less difference (but still some) when descending though, and that means that on mellower pedal trails the fuel is tonnes more fun to ride.
  • 3 0
 looks great Smile
  • 2 0
 Mini-enduro? You're just trying to make us mad now
  • 1 0
 Minuro! sounds like manure, and rightfully so!
  • 2 0
 With a seat tube angle that steep the reach should feel just right.
  • 1 0
 Ohh that looked like Chuckanut . Love that spot. New Meta just got added to my list.
  • 1 0
 It obviously doesn't....but it looks as if the rear shock will smash in to the top tube with each compression.
  • 1 2
 Eghh commencal dropping the ball in my book. Prices go up specs go down and this geo is ridicilous IMO. They don't have a trail bike anymore just 2 enduro slammers with 10/20 mm difference
  • 5 4
 Is downcountry dead already?
  • 5 1
 when does mini enduro become down country?
  • 5 0
 was it ever really alive?
  • 2 1
 It's a downtrail bike ????
  • 2 1
 Ordering mine this Thursday, super stoked!
  • 2 3
 I feel like the Transition Sentinel already made this... a little late to the game. But maybe a head to head with the v1 Sentinel is in place!
  • 1 0
 Another swing and a miss by the writers at PB
  • 1 0
 Anyone know if they're redesigning the Meta AM for 2021, as well?
  • 1 0
 Looks so good. We need longer seatposts for sure though!!!
  • 1 0
 I'll wait for the EBike version
  • 1 0
 So this looks like a more affordable last-gen Transition Sentinel.
  • 1 0
 Looks like the Commencal Boyz, have been secretly test riding Pole
  • 1 0
 Fresh as f*ck Wink
  • 1 0
 #PepsiGlass !
  • 1 0
 Stoked on that STA.
  • 1 1
 No sick rap track in the video = not interested.
  • 1 0
 Lovely looking bike
  • 6 7
 Only two years after the Stumpjumper Evo. Revolutionary.
  • 7 0
 What would be revolutionary is if the EVO came in adult sizes.
  • 3 1
 ...and the Sentinel, with very similar numbers.
  • 1 2
 great prices for a Pandemic with no carbon.
  • 1 2
 Answer too Ripmo AF?
  • 2 0
 Better than the noodly feeling AF.
  • 1 0
 @Ajorda: my AF arrives tomorrow and i had never heard a review that said it was flexy. I checked the commencal site and a build with a fox 36 and SLX group set looks like its $3300, pretty good deal.
  • 4 7
 There are lighter dh-rigs...
  • 7 2
 But who gives a shit? Weight only matters on paper so big brands can sell you s-works or cc versions of their frames cause they’re soo much better... pedal your damn bike dude
  • 3 6
 @philmtb99: I do. On a CC-Version ;-)
  • 1 2
 @xmicherx: wow! Your do you get a lot of girls with that? I’m sure your best pickup line is :“ hey do you want to feel how light my frame is?“
  • 1 2
 And?
  • 1 0
 @philmtb99: why so offensive? I am in my 40ies, fat and ugly. so a bike won't do the job. its my car thats getting me the girls
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



