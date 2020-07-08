First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning

Jul 8, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Evil Wreckoning

Evil's longest travel 29er has received even more travel for 2021, along with new geometry numbers and 12x157 rear axle spacing. That's pretty much the whole scoop in one sentence, but there's obviously more to it than that.

The original Wreckoning had 161mm of travel, and the latest edition gets an additional 5 millimeters of squish for a total of 166mm. The bike's designed to be used with a 160 or 170mm fork, although team rider Bubba Warren already demonstrated that it's possible to run a dual crown fork on it at Crankworx Rotorua earlier this year.

There are two colors available, black and Coral Reefer, which, it turns out, is very hard to match on a computer screen. It's sort of a flourescent salmon pink / orange color, with a hue that varies depending on the light.
Evil Wreckoning Details

• Wheelsize: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 166mm (r) / 160 or 170mm fork
• 64.8 or 64.2-degree head angle (170mm fork)
• 430 or 432mm chainstays
• 12 x 157mm SuperBoost spacing
• Colors: Coral Reefer, black
Weight as shown: 32.1 lb / 14.6 kg
• Price: $5,799 -$8,099 USD
• Frame and shock: $3,299 USD
evil-bikes.com


Complete bikes begin at $5,799 and go up to $8,099 USD, with five different build kit options, along with the ability to select either an air or a coil shock, including a Push Elevensix. The frame only with a RockShox Super Deluxe coil shock is priced at $3,299 USD.

Evil Wreckoning

Frame Details

The clever little features found on Wreckoning LB like the built-in sag-o-meter and the integrated chainguide didn't go anywhere, and there's still plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle. A metric, trunnion shock is now used, and the bike is coil- or air-spring compatible. The DELTA link suspension layout (a link-driven single pivot design) remains, but the leverage curve has been altered slightly to match the additional travel.

Like the recently released Following, the Wreckoning now uses Super Boost, 12x157mm rear axle spacing, along with a wider main pivot and larger hardware in order to increase the overall frame stiffness.

Other details include a 30.9mm diameter seatpost, internal cable routing with guide tubes to elimate rattling, and a threaded bottom bracket shell.

Evil Wreckoning
The Wreckoning now has 12x157mm Super Boost spacing.
Evil Wreckoning
Evil's 'sound mounds' help minimize chain slap noise.


Evil Wreckoning


Geometry

The new Wreckoning is longer and slacker than the previous version, although Evil didn't go quite as far as some may have expected. Remember, this is the same company that has a gravel bike with a 66.6-degree head angle...

With a 170mm fork the Wreckoning's head angle sits at either 64.8-degrees in the Low setting, or 64.2-degrees in the X-Low setting. Switching from one geometry position to another isn't hard, but it is a little time consuming, since it involves removing a total of 10 bolts to make the swap.

The reach has grown on all sizes, and a size large now has a reach of 482mm, up from 452mm on the previous version. There's a steeper seat tube angle to accompany that longer front center; Evil says it's 76.5 or 76-degrees depending on the geometry setting. I'll dig into this topic a little more in the ride impresisons, but keep in mind that the actual seat tube angle is around 68-degrees – that means taller riders may find themselves sitting more towards the back of the bike than they'd expected based on the numbers on paper.

The Wreckoning's chainstays measure a short 430 or 432mm for all sizes.

Evil Wreckoning
Dave's Extra Legitimate Travel Apparatus delivers 166mm of rear travel.

Evil Wreckoning
Graham Agassiz throwing up a smoke screen. Photo: Mason Mashon

Ride Impressions

I was able to sneak in two decent rides aboard the Wreckoning in order to get an initial feel for what version 3.0 of this big-wheeled brawler is all about.

I clocked 7,000 vertical feet of climbing between the two rides, which gave me plenty of time to ponder its geometry and pedaling performance. The 32-pound weight is reasonable for this category, especially considering that's with a coil shock and a Zeb – gram conscious riders could easily knock off a pound of weight with a different suspension set up. That coil shock does start cycling into its travel when you stand up and really put the power down, but it remained reasonably calm during seated pedaling efforts. I did make use of that climb switch, though, especially on long logging road grinds, partially to keep the bike sitting higher in its travel, which helped a little with the seat angle.

Yes, it's time to talk about that seat tube angle. To put it bluntly, I don't think the Wreckoning's seat tube angle is steep enough, at least with a 170mm fork. With the dropper post fully extended I felt more stretched out, with my weight further over the back of the bike than I would have preferred. The last few bikes that I've tested – the new Transition Sentinel, Guerilla Gravity Gnarvana, and Commencal Meta TR, all put me in a more comfortable, upright riding position due to their steeper actual seat tube angles.

The Wreckoning's stiffness was noticeable, especially with the Zeb up front. It has a very solid feel, and the short back end makes it easy to snap through tight turns and pop off of jumps. That coil shock and 170mm fork are conducive to plowing straight through obstacles, but I'd hesitate to call this purely a 'plow bike' – there are longer and slacker options out there that fit better into that category. Instead, the Wreckoning feels like it has plenty of travel to get you out of trouble when things get extra-rough, without being a one-trick-pony that only works on the steepest, gnarliest tracks.

The travel is very well managed - it's there when you need it, but there's also enough support to keep it engaging on smoother, flowier sections of trail. That adds an unexpected level of versatility to the Wreckoning, making it suitable for much more than just shuttle and lift-served adventures.




Reviews and Tech First Looks First Rides Enduro Bikes Evil Bikes Evil Wreckoning


124 Comments

  • 110 24
 Superboost is the dumbest fucking trend. Change my mind.
  • 25 33
flag bman33 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Why are you so irritated by it? It's just 157mm (150mm with end caps like 142m was to 135mm). Any modern 157 DH will work, boost or not
  • 29 19
 @bman33: End caps don't give additional stiffness. Your second point is wrong, the chainline will be affected.
  • 7 0
 I've got a 2016 hardtail with superboost, way ahead of its time I wish they would just decide on a standard though cause its bloody stupid having all the different ones that do the same thing
  • 17 4
 @deonvg: wrong. It will not affect chainline. Only the disc side flange gets moved out. forums.mtbr.com/attachments/wheels-tires/1072662d1464362014-here-we-go-new-hub-standard-has-arrived-next-166-width-p5pb13538807.jpg
  • 14 1
 deonvg is not complaining about the move from 150 to 157. he is complaining about the move from 148 to 157.
  • 16 9
 @cascadiac: Thanks. Superboost is still an unneeded standard for trail bikes.
  • 6 1
 I keep my hubs and wheelsets longer than frames. Probably won't be switching to 157 spacing anytime soon. Bummer would of thrown a leg over this one. Loved my version 1.0, but the lack of water bottle option took its toll. The DELTA is such a good suspension platform though. Torn.
  • 4 7
 Double down, Superboost and still running Single Pivot suspension....
  • 8 2
 @deonvg: Actually the chain line is exactly the same. See for yourself on the link below: I have built up several bikes as such. Great to have choice. Pinkbike commentators just love to whine and bitch I suppose.

enduro-mtb.com/en/super-boost-plus-standard
  • 17 5
 Boost is the stupid standard. Superboost makes way more sense. Too bad most of the industry just went with the flow.
  • 7 4
 @deonvg: Then don't buy a trail bike with it. Same thing was said when Shimano went 7 speed to 8-speed when they debuted XTR, I hear endless folks say 100mm travel should be ONLY DH bikes back in the day, disc brakes are too complicated, 1x is a fad, etc. etc.
  • 9 4
 @deonvg: Not as dumb as the trend of indignantly whining about bikes you don't like instead of just riding something else. It's a superior design to 148. Get used to it.
  • 8 0
 @deonvg: I have no problem with Superboost from an engineering standpoint (probably makes sense), I just have a garage full of Boost wheels. I'd amend your claim to "only one standard is needed for trail bikes, and Boost has won that battle."
  • 4 7
 @thegoodflow: What could be more pinkbike than bitching about bitching? Your comment history is pretty miserable. Hope you get better bud.
  • 5 3
 Depends on the bike. It likely allows Evil to produce the combination of longer travel, shorter chainstay, and seatube angle that would not be possible with a 148 hub. Other bike designs have different constraints and parameters and don't need it, for example Gnarvana goes for longer chainstays to get around these geometry issues instead.
  • 2 1
 @deonvg: I appreciate your concern for my well being. Likewise, I hope you don't lose too much sleep over the bike industry shoving another standard down your throat.
  • 15 0
 Lol, what is going here. For all the people who apparently think this is a new standard: s14761.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Superboost-Plus-Standard-Enduro-006-1950x2048.jpg

Frankly Superboost seems inferior to 157 DH due to unequal spoke tension, but regardless the fact that you can run any 157 hub from 10 years ago or brand spankin' new Superboost hub in the same dropouts make a frame more versatile than Boost. 12x148 is the real bastard child, things should have been left at 135/142 and 150/157 spacing, full stop.
  • 5 0
 @HaggeredShins: Thank you for the logic sir. Big Grin
  • 1 1
 @Drew-O: Sure
  • 3 0
 @HaggeredShins: Superboost is just a marketing term. It's a 157 hub, and hub manufacturers can and will continue to build their 157 hubs with whatever flange spacing they choose. The new trend is wider nds flange spacing, and they're calling it superboost. For what it's worth, I also prefer the dishless spacing of the old 157 hubs, but I think you can build a good wheel with either approach.
  • 2 2
 @cascadiac: not exactly, the BB is aligned to a different centre, chainline affected. This is why Shimano and others have boost cranksets.
  • 1 1
 completely agree, this will 100% hurt sales
  • 4 1
 @JDFF: did they stop the links from snapping and frames from breaking yet? Gabe fox used to just send me bags of linkages lol had him on speed dial
  • 4 1
 @HaggeredShins: Agreed. The original boost was a far dumber trend. Should have just gone straight to 157 and saved boatloads of waste.
  • 5 1
 It blows my mind people are mad at 157. When it was always there. 148 was the new dumb wheel standard we should have skipped..
  • 3 1
 @deonvg: Boost 148 is more of a trend than 157mm. Boost came after 157 and is already on the way out. Change my mind.
  • 2 2
 @skinnie-master: Why do you think Boost 148 is on the way out?
  • 3 1
 Boost was. Should have gone from 142 to 157 and skipped the BS inbetween.
  • 2 2
 @toad321: they can't get our money of they don't keep changing the "standards".... Which is silly since its not a standard if it's constantly changing...
  • 2 0
 @bikegreece: This is mostly false--for the vast majority of crank manufacturers chainline is altered by chainring (this is true for practically all DM cranks). Shimano affected chainline of past cranksets with a spider in that interface itself, hence boost variants.

The primary difference you're alluding to is that most DH bikes that utilize 157 hubs also run 83mm BB spacing while SB continues to use the 68/73mm standard. The only measure that impacts chainline from this end of the equation is chainring position, which quite frankly, is quite easy to compensate. The chainline of the hub does not differ.
  • 4 0
 Stupid name aside it's just 157x12, it's been around for a decade now, it's easy to get parts for and it's fine. The industry at large would have done a lot better to not invent 148x12 and go with 157x12 in the first place.
  • 63 2
 An Evil review on Pinkbike?! Can 2020 get any more crazy...
  • 18 0
 pretty generous calling that a review!
  • 14 0
 @rookie100: calling... Haha get it... Ok I'll show myself out
  • 5 0
 If they review the new canfield balance, that would be the end of the world
  • 3 0
 @rookie100: I wreckon you’re right.
  • 1 0
 @Lagr1980: the people that know, don't need a review to tell them that balance will be sick
  • 1 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: seems pretty grim...... That donut
  • 21 2
 Evil? Never heard of it. They must be new
  • 16 3
 Why do we still use 30.9 or even 31.6 mm seattube diameters? Droppers are now exceeding 200 mm, it’s about time the industry migrates to 34.9 mm to allow for beefier internals, in particular on bikes with such a slack actual seattube angle.
  • 3 0
 “They” will read this. New standard soon....
  • 4 0
 I don't know if it's part of the reason, but that's 2mm less you'll have on either side of the seattube to fit the whole kinematic, and space in that area is really precious depending on your kinematic.
  • 11 2
 Its WAY past time to get a better seat tube geometry measurement. Companies with giant kinks in the seat tube are gaming the system by using the effective STA to cover up flawed design. Especially when the bike is still long, they aren't running out of reach.

Question: Can you just slide the seat forward to account for the slack STA and get more upright? Or does that create a new issue with the bike?
  • 10 0
 Yes, I slid the seat all the way forward on the rails, which definitely helps, but I would have still liked it to be even steeper.
  • 2 1
 @mikekazimer: Would you consider going down a size to decrease the reach to remedy that?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: did you ever have the fork at 160mm? Would be interesting to see people’s feedback regarding pedaling with the shorter fork travel. I sold my wreckoning for this reason, because it was a pain to pedal at both 160 and 170 with the seat all the forward.

Descending was amazing tho. Still tempted to demo this new wreckoning, which could lead to me buying one
  • 4 2
 @j-p-i: To me the climbing position is a minor problem for slack seattubes. The major problem is unweighting the front wheel and having a hard time keeping the front end down on technical climbs.
  • 3 0
 @onlyDH, no, I only had a chance to ride it with a 170 fork. I do think the 160 fork could help - the Zeb is pretty tall, so going to a 160 Lyrik could help steepen that seat angle without sacrificing too much.

And @j-p-i, I wouldn't want to downsize - the 480mm reach works really well for me on the descents.
  • 1 0
 The seat has to be offset a ton in order to deal with its long travel and short chainstays. Of course, a steeper STA would have the same effect...
  • 4 0
 @Svinyard

Dam right. I have long legs for my height.
My evil following had to go after a handful of rides because I was so far over the back wheel it started damaging my knees.

I tried an offering - it was better, but still not a good enough pedal position for me. Until Evil start steepening that ACTUAL seat angle, its a pass from me.
  • 2 0
 @j-p-i: That might create the opposite effect. Since the "effective seat tube angle" is based on an assumed average seat post extension beyond the frame, and since the "actual seat tube angle" is slacker than that, then the longer you extend the post beyond the frame, the slacker the effective seat tube angle will feel. So if you size down and extend your seat post to compensate, then you're going to find your centre of gravity moving back with the longer seat post.

I'd say that, if you're on the divide between sizes for this bike go with the larger one for sure if you do a lot of climbing.
  • 1 0
 @CaMKii: Ahh okay, got ya.

@mikekazimer: Makes sense, cheers.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: Dumb question, but why couldn't they just steepen the upper half of the seat tube on this bike? I don't see how it would impact linkage or do anything besides decrease ETT (so they could stretch out the top tube a few mm to compensate). I just don't understand why they would leave it as is since it has been a criticism of these bikes for a while. This looks like a new mold so it can't be that?
  • 1 0
 @Richt2000: True. I'm 6-4. The following I rode was a joke going up hill. auto-wheelie and uncomfortable in XL
  • 2 2
 The worst thing about overly slack STA is that it throws a higher percentage of your weight on the rear wheel and causes your $8K superbike to wallow in climbs. This is further exacerbated by long travel, since wallowing at 50% drops you down even more in back and raises you up even more in front.

- 160mm travel bikes need 78 degree STA
- 130mm bikes need 77 degree STA
- 100mm bikes need 76 degree STA
- Hard tails are fine with 74 degree STA
  • 1 0
 I just drew this out on solidworks. For my height at 5'-11"and my seatpost extension, and with a 15mm fore, 15mm aft ability to adjust your saddle, that yields a +/- 1.5 degree effective seat angle range. Some saddles have even more fore/aft adjustment.
  • 2 0
 @onlyDH: I sold my Wreck and regret it. It did suck to climb between the slack seat angle and supple suspension, but damn was it good on the downhills. I wish I would have kept it and turned it into a dedicated park bike. They are the perfect park bike, durable, agile and lively enough to not feel like a slow pig on flatter blues and blacks, yet still burly enough to tackle everything. That's how I'd market it if I was Evil.
  • 1 0
 @gramboh: Yes, thats very possible. I have three theories as to why they didn't:

1. Evil bikes have always been very good looking bikes. Its something they pride themselves. on. This color might be polarizing, but the silhouette of these wreckonings is so hot. Maybe on the computer a steeper STA ruins that. Some bikes like the privateer and grim doughnut look silly with super steep seat tubes.
2. Like you said, to compensate for a more upright seat tube you'd have to increase the reach, and therefore the wheelbase. They probably didn't want to do that since its already pretty long and slack.
3. Their sponsored riders aren't exactly XC guys. A steeper STA typically requires a longer dropper post to get the seat out of your way when riding Rampage or who knows what on the North Shore. Sitting down on a steep STA bike when the saddle is lowered all the way isn't as comfortable either. Thats why dh bikes and that failed Specialized dropper post all have angled back saddles. These things matter to professional freeriders, and they probably had a lot of input on these new bikes.
  • 1 0
 @CaMKii: very true.
  • 1 0
 @Marcencinitas: True, my custom hard tail has a 76 STA and its probably too steep
  • 1 0
 How the heck does the seat tube angle get steeper in the x-low position "76.8" than in low "76.5"
And I can tell you right now it ain't even close to 76° at a normal seat height. Looks a lot like my 74° Hightower as far as I can tell from these photos.
  • 5 0
 Its amazing how small changes in the effective STA, can make a bike go from:

"I'm hanging too far off the back of the bike" like this bike.

to

"I've got too much weight on my hands on anything other than a steep climb" like the Privateer 161.

I get that the actual STA is a problem (my Kona Process 153 has an actual STA of 67 degrees as well), but just pointing out that just looking at the spec sheet can be pretty misleading. So even bikes with similar STA's can be wildly different (especially if you have long legs).

Also, at this point what are people thinking is the goldilocks number? 78 degrees?
  • 6 0
 True, although there's a fairly significant difference between the actual seat angles of those two bikes - the Evil is around 68-degrees, and the 161 is over 75-degrees. The offset of the seat tube to the bottom bracket plays a factor too. Looking at the effective top tube length can help provide an idea of how a bike can feel, since the seat tube angles and how they're measured can be so different.
  • 2 0
 Deleted
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer:

Fair point.

Maybe its better to compare the Raaw Madonna V2, and the Privateer 161. They are much closer in effective, and actual STA if I remember right.

The Raaw gets pretty good reviews on its seat angle, but the Privateer has people worried its "maybe a bit too steep".

But is that "pressure on the hands" feeling because people are sizing based on reach, and not on ETT?

I'm in a weird spot where I want a Privateer 161, but if I size based on reach of my current bike, I get a P3 (490mm reach, 603mm ETT), but if I sized based on the ETT I'd end up on a P4 (515mm reach, 630mm ett).

I imagine if I went with the P3, it would put a lot of weight on my hands, as I'd be hunched over (short ETT, and lower stack). But it seems that the P4 would feel pretty normal, even with the steep STA, as my ETT would be about where I am now.

Thoughts?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Exactly, its nice that most people seemingly are starting to understand the concept. Maybe PB could develop a solution and start measuring by it in their reviews?
  • 1 0
 @ocnlogan: move the seat back. The sta just has to be within a range that allows for proper fore-aft adjustment. Most of the time you have to move the seat forward because it's too slack for steep climbs. My husband rides a titan, had a 150, and borrowed a 161 for a few minutes. Each of those can be put in just about the exact same spot by moving the seat. The wreckoning has no chance on a larger size to make that true as the actual angle affects higher seats as you know.
  • 6 1
 Wonder how climbing with this seat tube angle compares to the 2020 specialized enduro, which has also been said to not have a steep enough seat tube angle? Either way this bike looks sick!
  • 5 1
 Banshee is the only company I've seen that provides effective STA at multiple saddle heights. Sadly, I think most give us the number at the height of the effective TT line. The Enduro's actual STA isn't nearly as slack so the effective STA doesn't change so much as a function of saddle height.

I like slack effective STAs because the saddle is really out of your way when it's dropped but it makes fit/sizing a PITA.
  • 5 0
 @asf:

www.transitionbikes.com/SBG_EffectiveSeattube.cfm
  • 2 0
 @Sam-B: Thanks! Nice to see them being so clear about it.
  • 6 0
 can someone please tell me what I need to complain about for this bike (even though I have no intention of ever buying it)
  • 5 0
 Without riding it, I like the geo (aside from STA). The wheelbase isn't crazy long. Looks like a long travel fun-machine rather than a plow tractor.
  • 8 2
 Wondering what would come first… An evil review or the grim donut video
  • 4 0
 Any of them will be acompanied by an apocalypse so does it really matter?
  • 7 0
 Pooperboost
  • 8 2
 430mm chainstays on XL long travel bike?
  • 10 4
 Just buy a different bike? Some of us don't mind short chainstays.

Cool username btw
  • 3 1
 Ridiculous. Proportionally sized CSs please.
  • 1 1
 @fartymarty: Short CSs are great wheelbase control.

Just lean forward 5mm when you go around a turn.
  • 2 0
 @CobyCobie: Yea but it can be a bit frustrating for us XL riders who do like the longer stays. Very few companies make anything with stays longer than 440. :/
  • 2 0
 @CobyCobie: On bikes with 480 or less reach its not too bad, but man once you get past 500 reach it feels like you have to constantly lean forward to keep the front weighted, and its a lot more lean than just 5 mm.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, it really doesn't makes sense on a 160mm+ bike. I'm 6'5" and I have bikes ranging from 419mm chainstays to 445mm. If I need a 170mm bike, there's no downside to a longer chainstay. If you think we'll a shorter chainstay keeps the bike more playful and nimble then the terrain you're on isn't fast enough or rough enough for a 170mm bike.
  • 1 0
 @Wormfarmer:

Maybe flip chips are the way to go.
But off the top of my head:

Pole, Santa Cruz, Norco, Privateer, Banshee, Nukeproof
  • 1 0
 @jeremy3220: 445mm isn't too long.

I am making no claims as to what length is faster. All I am saying is that plenty of tall people don't mind short CS, and it certainly does make the bike more versatile.
  • 1 0
 for what it is worth, i rode a gen 1 insurgent for 3 years and only when i over-forked with a 170 and switched to the x-low setting did the seat tube angle start to feel too slack. my yeti says about 73.5 and with the saddle pushed forward it crushes climbs. i just rode the new enduro for 2 days and it also crushed the climbs, even without the saddle pushed forward.

obviously there is a ton of variability in rider size and saddle position but is anyone really having problems with the seat tube angle on their bikes currently? if we didn't know the #s, how frequently would be actually feel the difference on the trail?
  • 3 1
 I see this company trying to get out of a hole I hope things go good for them, so many great manufacturers are out with newer geometry and great riding. I would hate to see a company turn out like niner.
  • 1 0
 Its a good fun bike, not a race bike (as people are missing the point of) however, I think even Evil has missed the mark on this; making a fun bike, with more flickable intentions, have a 445mm reach on the small, I get that they say its a race bike, but historically, Evils linkage isn't fast, but its bloody fun, so make it smaller, slacker, then change the advertising and your on to a winner!
  • 5 1
 Generally like it, but the slack SA means it's not an option.
  • 2 0
 Starts literally $2000 higher with GX than bikes that are really well reviewed and specced with the fantastic SLX. (Nukeproof and Commencal etc.).
  • 2 0
 Totally. And add the crappy seat tube angle and it's a miss or me for sure. Was hoping it would be better...Checked out the specs too and they only come with 2.3 EXO tires in the rear as well. Huge fail...
  • 2 0
 Nothing screams louder for an Enduro bike than the color florescent salmon! Perfect for my Chartreuse riding kit. Or will it clash i just don't know!
  • 4 1
 Incremental update is incremental.
  • 3 0
 Huk to flat or its an 8 grand snapper....
  • 3 1
 Initial color name: Coral
"Should we change it?"
"...Be a lot cooler if you did."
  • 4 1
 Now that weed is legal in most places these sort of joke names fall a bit flat. Like the Kona stinky or coiler of old...
  • 8 0
 @usedbikestuff: It's a gateway to harder naming. The next crop of bike names will be cocaine puns.
  • 1 0
 @usedbikestuff: did pooping used to be illegal?
  • 1 0
 They've already recycled the Black Out Drunk color name.
  • 1 0
 @LCW1: Now that alcohol is legal in most places these sort of joke names fall a bit flat.
  • 2 0
 Who was the idiot that spec'd exo front and rear on this bike? Should be fired.
  • 1 0
 Evil bikes are amazing to look at! Not an easy task to refresh older models! Still, seattube angle and long top tube won’t work for me.
  • 1 0
 Seems like Evil has a trend of lying about their seat angles: www.pinkbike.com/news/first-look-2020-evil-following.html#cid2530535
  • 2 0
 Nothing too extreme from a geo pov; but, I really like the color!
  • 2 0
 Holy upsweep on those handlebars batman.
  • 3 1
 Going to be a failure due to its lack of 420, 666, 69 in the Geo chart.
  • 1 0
 With 166 of rear travel I think we can give it a pass
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: How would you compare this bike with the Banshee Titan?
  • 5 0
 There's a good chance that one of them will break, and one of them probably won't?
  • 2 0
 @jaame: Since my 6.5 year old Banshee Prime is still running strong (with the original bearings)...I know what you are saying.
  • 4 2
 Big bikes with short chainstay are a fail to me
  • 1 1
 How long til someone complains about the name. Current trend in society today. Always liked the design. Would love to long some mileage on one.
  • 2 0
 Let me check. Nope, I'm not a dentist.
  • 3 2
 Surely Wreck my bank account...
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer What is the rear tire clearance?
  • 1 0
 Basically the same as the old one with a -1.5 angleset.
  • 1 0
 Upsizing on the old one and a -1.5 angleset
  • 1 0
 That's an impressive weight for a bike in this travel range with a coil.
  • 1 0
 Oh my tup This looks amazing!!!!
  • 1 0
 Evil to make a wreckoning... on our wallets...
  • 1 1
 Add to cart
  • 1 1
 looking good
  • 2 4
 So you're saying the new bike is a total wreck?

Post a Comment



