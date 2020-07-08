First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning

Evil's longest travel 29er has received even more travel for 2021, along with new geometry numbers and 12x157 rear axle spacing. That's pretty much the whole scoop in one sentence, but there's obviously more to it than that.
The original Wreckoning had 161mm of travel, and the latest edition gets an additional 5 millimeters of squish for a total of 166mm. The bike's designed to be used with a 160 or 170mm fork, although team rider Bubba Warren already demonstrated that it's possible to run a dual crown fork on it at Crankworx Rotorua earlier this year
.
There are two colors available, black and Coral Reefer, which, it turns out, is very hard to match on a computer screen. It's sort of a flourescent salmon pink / orange color, with a hue that varies depending on the light.
Evil Wreckoning Details
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 166mm (r) / 160 or 170mm fork
• 64.8 or 64.2-degree head angle (170mm fork)
• 430 or 432mm chainstays
• 12 x 157mm SuperBoost spacing
• Colors: Coral Reefer, black
Weight as shown: 32.1 lb / 14.6 kg
• Price: $5,799 -$8,099 USD
• Frame and shock: $3,299 USD
Complete bikes begin at $5,799 and go up to $8,099 USD, with five different build kit options, along with the ability to select either an air or a coil shock, including a Push Elevensix. The frame only with a RockShox Super Deluxe coil shock is priced at $3,299 USD.Frame Details
The clever little features found on Wreckoning LB like the built-in sag-o-meter and the integrated chainguide didn't go anywhere, and there's still plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle. A metric, trunnion shock is now used, and the bike is coil- or air-spring compatible. The DELTA link suspension layout (a link-driven single pivot design) remains, but the leverage curve has been altered slightly to match the additional travel.
Like the recently released Following, the Wreckoning now uses Super Boost, 12x157mm rear axle spacing, along with a wider main pivot and larger hardware in order to increase the overall frame stiffness.
Other details include a 30.9mm diameter seatpost, internal cable routing with guide tubes to elimate rattling, and a threaded bottom bracket shell.Geometry
The new Wreckoning is longer and slacker than the previous version, although Evil didn't go quite as far as some may have expected. Remember, this is the same company that has a gravel bike with a 66.6-degree head angle...
With a 170mm fork the Wreckoning's head angle sits at either 64.8-degrees in the Low setting, or 64.2-degrees in the X-Low setting. Switching from one geometry position to another isn't hard, but it is a little time consuming, since it involves removing a total of 10 bolts to make the swap.
The reach has grown on all sizes, and a size large now has a reach of 482mm, up from 452mm on the previous version. There's a steeper seat tube angle to accompany that longer front center; Evil says it's 76.5 or 76-degrees depending on the geometry setting. I'll dig into this topic a little more in the ride impresisons, but keep in mind that the actual seat tube angle is around 68-degrees – that means taller riders may find themselves sitting more towards the back of the bike than they'd expected based on the numbers on paper.
The Wreckoning's chainstays measure a short 430 or 432mm for all sizes.Ride Impressions
I was able to sneak in two decent rides aboard the Wreckoning in order to get an initial feel for what version 3.0 of this big-wheeled brawler is all about.
I clocked 7,000 vertical feet of climbing between the two rides, which gave me plenty of time to ponder its geometry and pedaling performance. The 32-pound weight is reasonable for this category, especially considering that's with a coil shock and a Zeb – gram conscious riders could easily knock off a pound of weight with a different suspension set up. That coil shock does start cycling into its travel when you stand up and really put the power down, but it remained reasonably calm during seated pedaling efforts. I did make use of that climb switch, though, especially on long logging road grinds, partially to keep the bike sitting higher in its travel, which helped a little with the seat angle.
Yes, it's time to talk about that seat tube angle. To put it bluntly, I don't think the Wreckoning's seat tube angle is steep enough, at least with a 170mm fork. With the dropper post fully extended I felt more stretched out, with my weight further over the back of the bike than I would have preferred. The last few bikes that I've tested – the new Transition Sentinel, Guerilla Gravity Gnarvana, and Commencal Meta TR, all put me in a more comfortable, upright riding position due to their steeper actual seat tube angles.
The Wreckoning's stiffness was noticeable, especially with the Zeb up front. It has a very solid feel, and the short back end makes it easy to snap through tight turns and pop off of jumps. That coil shock and 170mm fork are conducive to plowing straight through obstacles, but I'd hesitate to call this purely a 'plow bike' – there are longer and slacker options out there that fit better into that category. Instead, the Wreckoning feels like it has plenty of travel to get you out of trouble when things get extra-rough, without being a one-trick-pony that only works on the steepest, gnarliest tracks.
The travel is very well managed - it's there when you need it, but there's also enough support to keep it engaging on smoother, flowier sections of trail. That adds an unexpected level of versatility to the Wreckoning, making it suitable for much more than just shuttle and lift-served adventures.
124 Comments
Frankly Superboost seems inferior to 157 DH due to unequal spoke tension, but regardless the fact that you can run any 157 hub from 10 years ago or brand spankin' new Superboost hub in the same dropouts make a frame more versatile than Boost. 12x148 is the real bastard child, things should have been left at 135/142 and 150/157 spacing, full stop.
The primary difference you're alluding to is that most DH bikes that utilize 157 hubs also run 83mm BB spacing while SB continues to use the 68/73mm standard. The only measure that impacts chainline from this end of the equation is chainring position, which quite frankly, is quite easy to compensate. The chainline of the hub does not differ.
Question: Can you just slide the seat forward to account for the slack STA and get more upright? Or does that create a new issue with the bike?
Descending was amazing tho. Still tempted to demo this new wreckoning, which could lead to me buying one
And @j-p-i, I wouldn't want to downsize - the 480mm reach works really well for me on the descents.
Dam right. I have long legs for my height.
My evil following had to go after a handful of rides because I was so far over the back wheel it started damaging my knees.
I tried an offering - it was better, but still not a good enough pedal position for me. Until Evil start steepening that ACTUAL seat angle, its a pass from me.
I'd say that, if you're on the divide between sizes for this bike go with the larger one for sure if you do a lot of climbing.
@mikekazimer: Makes sense, cheers.
- 160mm travel bikes need 78 degree STA
- 130mm bikes need 77 degree STA
- 100mm bikes need 76 degree STA
- Hard tails are fine with 74 degree STA
1. Evil bikes have always been very good looking bikes. Its something they pride themselves. on. This color might be polarizing, but the silhouette of these wreckonings is so hot. Maybe on the computer a steeper STA ruins that. Some bikes like the privateer and grim doughnut look silly with super steep seat tubes.
2. Like you said, to compensate for a more upright seat tube you'd have to increase the reach, and therefore the wheelbase. They probably didn't want to do that since its already pretty long and slack.
3. Their sponsored riders aren't exactly XC guys. A steeper STA typically requires a longer dropper post to get the seat out of your way when riding Rampage or who knows what on the North Shore. Sitting down on a steep STA bike when the saddle is lowered all the way isn't as comfortable either. Thats why dh bikes and that failed Specialized dropper post all have angled back saddles. These things matter to professional freeriders, and they probably had a lot of input on these new bikes.
And I can tell you right now it ain't even close to 76° at a normal seat height. Looks a lot like my 74° Hightower as far as I can tell from these photos.
"I'm hanging too far off the back of the bike" like this bike.
to
"I've got too much weight on my hands on anything other than a steep climb" like the Privateer 161.
I get that the actual STA is a problem (my Kona Process 153 has an actual STA of 67 degrees as well), but just pointing out that just looking at the spec sheet can be pretty misleading. So even bikes with similar STA's can be wildly different (especially if you have long legs).
Also, at this point what are people thinking is the goldilocks number? 78 degrees?
Fair point.
Maybe its better to compare the Raaw Madonna V2, and the Privateer 161. They are much closer in effective, and actual STA if I remember right.
The Raaw gets pretty good reviews on its seat angle, but the Privateer has people worried its "maybe a bit too steep".
But is that "pressure on the hands" feeling because people are sizing based on reach, and not on ETT?
I'm in a weird spot where I want a Privateer 161, but if I size based on reach of my current bike, I get a P3 (490mm reach, 603mm ETT), but if I sized based on the ETT I'd end up on a P4 (515mm reach, 630mm ett).
I imagine if I went with the P3, it would put a lot of weight on my hands, as I'd be hunched over (short ETT, and lower stack). But it seems that the P4 would feel pretty normal, even with the steep STA, as my ETT would be about where I am now.
Thoughts?
I like slack effective STAs because the saddle is really out of your way when it's dropped but it makes fit/sizing a PITA.
www.transitionbikes.com/SBG_EffectiveSeattube.cfm
Cool username btw
Just lean forward 5mm when you go around a turn.
Maybe flip chips are the way to go.
But off the top of my head:
Pole, Santa Cruz, Norco, Privateer, Banshee, Nukeproof
I am making no claims as to what length is faster. All I am saying is that plenty of tall people don't mind short CS, and it certainly does make the bike more versatile.
obviously there is a ton of variability in rider size and saddle position but is anyone really having problems with the seat tube angle on their bikes currently? if we didn't know the #s, how frequently would be actually feel the difference on the trail?
"Should we change it?"
"...Be a lot cooler if you did."
