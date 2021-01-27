First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could

Jan 27, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

What's bigger than a Mega? A Giga, obviously. No word yet as to when the Tera bike is coming out, but for now let's take a look at Nukeproof's latest long travel machine.

This new carbon-framed addition to Nukeproof's fleet is available with either 27.5” or 29” wheels, with 180 or 170mm of rear travel respectively. Add in a 180mm fork and a slack, 63.5-degree head angle and it's clear where the Giga's intentions lie.

The Giga started as a side project during the development of Nukeproof's Dissent downhill bike. At the time, what would become version 4.0 of the Mega enduro race bike was already in the works, but the potential for an even longer travel option, one that preserved as many of the desirable traits of a DH bike as possible, was intriguing enough that an aluminum mule was created.
Nukeproof Giga Details

• Wheelsize: 27.5" or 29"
• Travel: 170mm (29") or 180mm (27.5") / 180mm fork
• Carbon frame
• 63.5° head angle
• Chainstay length: 435mm (27.5") / 444mm (29")
• Weight: 33.9 lb / 15.4kg (Factory 290, L)
• Sizes: S-XXL
• Price range: $3,700 - $5,500 USD. Frame only: $2,600 USD.
nukeproof.com


Dubbed the 'Mulse', a play on the Pulse model name, after a few rides it was clear that the concept was worth pursuing even further. Nukeproof's design engineers got to work, and went through numerous iterations before settling on a look that would set the tone for this model, along with others in the future.


Frame Details

At the moment, all three models of the Giga use a full carbon frame that's constructed from T700/800 fiber, with an aluminum linkage joining the swingarm to the front triangle. There's internal, tube-in-tube cable routing to keep rattling to a minimum and to simplify installation.

Being based in the UK, Nukeproof's designers are no strangers to wet, muddy riding conditions. That's one of the reason's there's room for up to a 2.6” rear tire, along with an integrated mud guard. There's also room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, where it sits in a depression on top of the downtube. There are also two bolts for mounting a tube or tool on the underside of the top tube.

The bottom bracket is threaded, the rear spacing is 12 x 148mm, and there's a SRAM Universal Derailleur hanger, three welcome features on any new bike.

Generous chainslap protection helps make for a very quiet bike.
The water bottle cage sits in a recess on the top of the downtube.

The seat tube and rocker link pivot position were designed to allow enough room for longer travel dropper posts.



Giga 27.5"

Giga 29"


Geometry

There are a total of 5 frame sizes for the Giga, from S all the way to XXL. According to Nukeproof's sizing chart, that should accommodate rides from 5'2” all the way to 6'7” in height. Reach numbers range from 435mm up to 515mm on the 29” version. The size large I'm on has a reach of 475mm, and a seat tube angle of 78-degrees.

Although the Dissent DH bike has adjustable chainstays, they're fixed on the Giga, and measure 435mm on the 27.5” model and 445mm on the 29” version. The head angle is 63.5-degrees with a 180mm fork.

The main pivot can be raised or lowered by loosening the 8mm hex bolt and changing the orientation of the black switch. This allows the level of progression to be set at 25.5% or 29%.


Suspension Design

The geometry concepts used on the Mega are all in place on the Giga – a steep seat tube angle, longer reach, and shorter seat tubes with enough insertion depth for longer travel dropper posts – but it's the suspension layout that really sets the two models apart. The Giga's shock sits low in the carbon frame, driven by a rocker link that's connected to the seat tube and swingarm. This design is intended to reduce the weight of the rear triangle, and create a balanced ride, with the center of gravity closer to the bottom bracket.

There aren't any geometry adjustments to be seen, but there are two main pivot positions that are used to alter the leverage rate. In the first position there is 25.5% progression, and in the second position there is 29% progression. That second position is said to work especially well with a coil shock, or in wet conditions where a more supple beginning stroke is desired.

Depending on the main pivot position, anti-squat sits at either 96% or 100% at sag in the 32 / 50 tooth gear ration, and then drops as the shock goes deeper into its travel. The Giga is focused on the descents, but it's also meant to be pedaled back up the hill with as little fuss as possible.

Leverage ratio. The grey line is the more progressive setting, and the X axis is the amount of travel.
Antisquat in 32 / 50 gear ratio. The grey line is the more progressive setting.



Models
Giga Comp

Giga Comp 275 & 290 - $3700 USD / 4700 Euro / 3700 GBP
Fork: RockShox Zeb, Charger R damper, 180mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select R
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore M6100, 12-Speed
Wheels: Sun-Ringle Duroc SD37 Comp
Tires: Michelin Wild Enduro
Cranks: Shimano Deore M6100, 170mm
Handlebar: Nukeproof Neutron V2, 25mm Rise
Stem: Nukeproof Neutron AM, 45mm
Brakes: Shimano Deore M6120 4 piston
Seatpost Brand X Ascend internal w/ Remote lever
Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon Enduro




Giga Elite 270 & 290 - $4600 USD / 5800 Euro / 4600 GBP

Fork: Fox 38 Float, Performance Elite Series, Grip 2 Damper, 180mm
Shock: Fox Float X2, Performance Series, EVOL, 2 Position lever
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX M7100, 12-Speed
Wheels: DT Swiss E1900 SPLINE
Tires: Michelin Wild Enduro
Cranks: Shimano SLX M7100, 170mm
Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon V2, 25mm Rise
Stem: Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm
Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120, 4 piston
Seatpost Brand X Ascend internal w/ Shimano lever
Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon Enduro


Giga Factory


Giga Factory 270 & 290 - $5500 USD / 7000 Euro / 5500 GBP
Fork: Fox 38 Float, Factory Series, Kashima, Grip 2 Damper, 180mm
Shock: Fox Float X2, Factory Series, Kashima
Drivetrain: Shimano XT M8100, 12-Speed
Wheels: DT Swiss EX1700 SPLINE 30
Tires: Michelin Wild Enduro
Cranks: Shimano XT M8100, 170mm
Handlebar: Nukeproof Horizon V2, 25mm Rise
Stem: Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm
Brakes: Shimano XT M8120, 4 piston
Seatpost Bikeyoke w/ Shimano Remote lever
Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon enduro


First Ride

The Giga just showed up, so I've only been able to squeeze in a couple wet and muddy rides in on it. My initial impression is that it stays impressively composed while climbing considering how much travel it has. The seat tube is nice and steep, and while there's no getting around that this is a bike designed for the descents, it carries its weight and slack geometry well.

Part of the reason for the Giga's balanced nature is the fact that Nukeproof didn't go too crazy with the its reach numbers. Giving the bike a more moderate rather than monstrous front center helps to temper the longer wheelbase created by that 63.5-degree head tube angle. On the descents, that makes it easier to avoid feeling like you're on an out of control semi-truck - instead, the Giga can plow when it needs to, and still maneuver through tighter sections without feeling too cumbersome.

I'm excited to start getting the Giga dialed in even more, and to try out the different main pivot positions to see how much of a difference that actually makes. I'm going to be hanging onto this one for a bit – stay tuned for the long term review later this year.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos First Rides Enduro Bikes Nukeproof Nukrproof Giga


58 Comments

  • 27 0
 It's all well and good calling it the Giga but why isn't the Reactor called the Kilo?
  • 8 0
 And the Dissent "Terra"
  • 2 0
 @Noeserd: dissent 27.5" terra, 29" peta... Can't imagine what sort of monstosity would be called exa tho' Smile
  • 3 0
 @winko: marzocchi monster 300 returns to world for exa
  • 16 0
 Giga Comp 275 & 290 - $3700 USD / 4700 Euro / 3700 GBP

today on xeconverter:

3700USD = 3.051,49 Euros
3700 GBP = 4.190,80 Euros

you do realize its almost cheaper to go to the UK from Portugal to buy the bike?

or send from the US?
  • 2 0
 US prices will be quoted excluding sales tax
  • 2 0
 The EU prices are fucked up. Thanks brexit. I hope vitus can keep there bikes cheap
  • 1 0
 @boardinbob: and in usa most of the time they don't pay tax if they buy it onlime
  • 1 0
 Basicly it should easier to buy a british bike in UK, and the same for european bikes like propain or YT if you live in Germany. But since they all come from Taiwan it is just a political logic...
  • 9 0
 Yes, it looks like a Santa Cruz at first glance (especially in that snot green paint). And yes, it'd not light. But boy oh boy, Nukeproof have packed so much bike into not a lot of money. ✅ Modern geo ✅ Smart parts choices ✅ Adjustable frame... If it even rides 80% as well as an Enduro or a Slayer or (insert your favourite 'big' bike here) they're on a winner.
  • 8 4
 Looks like a santa cruz minus the slack actual seat angle. They took a santa cruz and fixed it!
  • 1 0
 I'd agree with that statement if it wasn't for europe getting absolutely shafted with that upcharge. 7000 euro is not on the bargain side even for the factory model, 5500 usd on the other hand absolutely is ! You could get the raaw Madonna V2 (if it ever were available) for almost 2000 less in europe, with an almost identical spec. That is pretty signifacant in my eyes
  • 1 1
 @Richt2000: colours wierd af tho looks like something I would find in my belly button
  • 7 1
 Shimano drivetrain at every build level, you've got to love that. Can't say I'm a fan of that particular tone of snot green though.
  • 6 0
 Great to see a brand thinking about recycling their carbon frames, supplying a downtube that can be repurposed as a piece of guttering.
  • 5 0
 Just came here for the "Looks like a Santa cruz" nonsense comments.
  • 6 0
 $5500 = €7000. Really?
  • 2 0
 A 4700 € bike with Deore drivetrain. Yeay!
  • 1 0
 Maybe only dentists live in EU? That exchange rate is from other planet ;-O
  • 2 0
 And what makes it odder is nukeproof is a europe based brand not american
  • 1 0
 @Noeserd: welcome to brexit. But 1.27 exchange rate is just insane
  • 1 0
 @Bloodshot0: why brexit is not effecting usa?
  • 1 0
 @Noeserd: it's in Belfast isn't it? Northern Ireland is apparently both in the EU (effectively) and the UK, but I would have expected the "deal" to keep NI to EU exports smooth and therefore inexpensive, given that it's still in the single market and customs union. I don't know what's going on here.
  • 1 0
 SO basically a UK brand has bikes that are cheapest in the US, and even though similar rules apply for Export to US as to the EU now, the price in EU is 7000 EUR compared to 5500 USD which is about EUR 4550, so even with adding tax as US is usually without tax that would be say 5500 EUR(Average 20%), they are asking 7000? Way to lose EU customers Nukeproof.... Guess they only want to sell in the UK and US. My guess is buying in the UK would still be cheaper than EUR, as they would have to sell without VAT, whih would be added here and some customs duties too.

Weird move, this Brexit thing is getting out of hand
  • 2 0
 I'm not sure "basically" is applicable to this shitshow of a situation.
If only there was some mechanism for only Brexit voters to be charged extra.
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: THAT WOULD BE AWESOME
  • 4 0
 This bike can tera the trail apart.
  • 4 0
 I cant wait for the Nukeproof Googol

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Googol
  • 1 0
 Either my eyes are playing tricks on me or the USD to EUR exchange rate has really drastically changed in the last two days. Looks like Americans and Brits are getting a killer deal on these.
  • 4 0
 Giggaty Giggaty
  • 2 0
 If you have lots of them you'll also need to get a Giga counter to check just how nukeproof they actually are.
  • 1 0
 With the Enduro bikes riding today on around 170mm travel with long and slack geometry, I don't really get the point of making freeride bikes
  • 6 4
 Ah yes, Nukeproof EnduroTower
  • 4 1
 Gigatower?
  • 1 0
 They should have call this the Assent as it is just a Dissent that can climb after all!
  • 2 0
 Will they produce it at the Giga Factory?
  • 1 0
 Nukeproof Gigatower? Not so long ago we had a nukeproof yeti. Theyre on a roll.
  • 1 0
 I hope Nukeproof don’t scratch the Mega, I m very interested on getting one after an amazing test ride!
  • 1 0
 Looks excellent in almost every way but they're competing hard with Scott for drab paint options
  • 2 0
 Next up is the GigaWatt
  • 2 0
 Great Scott!
  • 3 2
 Maybe this is the 29er Nomad I always wanted.
  • 1 1
 Its a yes from me. Wonder what it would be like mullet? Could you squeeze a 2.8 in the back then too?
  • 1 0
 my next bike. finally, a worthy replacement of my freeride-ized Sanction.
  • 1 0
 What next????Tera or what? Loll
  • 1 0
 Worst kept secret of 2021 lol
  • 1 0
 People who think this looks like a santa cruz need their eye's checked
  • 1 0
 Bigger, longer, slacker - take 5746
  • 1 0
 Giga *27.5"* YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEHAW!
  • 1 0
 Sick!
  • 2 1
 SantaProof Gigatower
  • 1 2
 Finally! We've waited long enough to start re-gifting presents from SANTA.
  • 1 2
 Deleted
Below threshold threads are hidden

